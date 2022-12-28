You are here

Netanyahu government: West Bank settlements top priority

Benjamin Netanyahu, the head of Likud party. (AP)
AP

JERUSALEM: Benjamin Netanyahu’s incoming hard-line government put West Bank settlement expansion at the top of its list of priorities on Wednesday, vowing to legalize dozens of illegally built outposts and annex the occupied territory as part of its coalition deal with its ultranational allies.
The coalition agreements, released a day before the government is to be sworn into office, also included language endorsing discrimination against LGBTQ people on religious grounds, as well as generous stipends for ultra-Orthodox men who prefer to study instead of work.
The package laid the groundwork for what is expected to be a stormy beginning for Netanyahu's government and could put it at odds with large parts of the Israeli public and Israel's closest allies abroad.
Its lengthy list of guidelines was led by a commitment to “advance and develop settlement in all parts of the land of Israel,” including “Judea and Samaria,” the biblical names for the West Bank.
Israel captured the West Bank in 1967 along with the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem. The Palestinians seek the West Bank as the heartland of a future independent state. In the decades since, Israel has constructed dozens of Jewish settlements there that are now home to around 500,000 Israelis living alongside around 2.5 million Palestinians.
Most of the international community considers Israel’s West Bank settlements illegal and an obstacle to peace with the Palestinians. The United States already has warned the incoming government against taking steps that could undermine the dwindling hopes for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.
Netanyahu’s new government — the most religious and hard-line in Israel’s history — is made up of ultra-Orthodox parties, a far-right ultranationalist religious faction affiliated with the West Bank settler movement and his Likud party. It is to be sworn in on Thursday.
Several of Netanyahu’s key allies, including most of the Religious Zionism party, are ultranationalist West Bank settlers.
In the coalition agreement between Likud and Religious Zionism, Netanyahu pledges to legalize wildcat settlement outposts considered illegal even by the Israeli government. He also promises to annex the West Bank “while choosing the timing and considering the national and international interests of the state of Israel.”
Such a move would alienate much of the world, and give new fuel to critics who compare Israeli policies in the West Bank to apartheid South Africa.
The deal also grants favors to Itamar Ben-Gvir, a far-right politician who will be in charge of the national police force as the newly created national security minister.
It includes a commitment to expand and vastly increase government funding for the Israeli settlements in the divided West Bank city of Hebron, where Ben-Gvir lives among a tiny settler community amid tens of thousands of Palestinians.
That agreement also includes a clause pledging to change the country's anti-discrimination laws to allow businesses to refuse service to people “because of a religious belief.” The legislation drew outrage earlier this week and concerns about impingement of LGBTQ rights. Netanyahu has said he will not let the law pass, but nonetheless left the clause in the coalition agreement.
Among its other changes is placing Bezalel Smotrich, a settler leader who heads Religious Zionism party, in a newly created ministerial post overseeing West Bank settlement policy.
In an op-ed published in the Wall Street Journal, Smotrich said there would be no “changing the political or legal status” of the West Bank, indicating that annexation would not immediately take place.
But he leveled criticism at the “feckless military government” that controls key aspects of life for Israeli settlements — such as construction, expansion and infrastructure projects. Smotrich, who will also be finance minister, is expected to push hard to expand construction and funding for settlements while stifling Palestinian development in the territory.
Netanyahu is returning to power after he was ousted from office last year after serving as prime minister from 2009 to 2021. He will take office while on trial for allegedly accepting bribes, breach of trust and fraud, charges he denies.
Netanyahu’s partners are seeking widespread policy reforms that could alienate large swaths of the Israeli public, raise tensions with the Palestinians, and put the country on a collision course with the U.S. and American Jewry.
The Biden administration has said it strongly opposes settlement expansion and has rebuked the Israeli government for it in the past.
Earlier on Wednesday, Israel’s figurehead president expressed “deep concern” about the incoming government and its positions on LGBTQ rights, racism and the country’s Arab minority in a rare meeting called with Ben-Gvir, one of the coalition's most radical members.
President Isaac Herzog met with Ben-Gvir after members of his party this week called for the legalization of discrimination against LGBTQ people based on religious belief.
Herzog’s office said the president urged Ben-Gvir to “calm the stormy winds and to be attentive to and internalize the criticism” about the incoming government’s stance on LGBTQ issues, Palestinian citizens of Israel, and a bill to remove a ban on politicians supporting racism and terrorism from serving in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament.
The government platform also mentioned that the loosely defined rules governing holy sites, including Jerusalem’s flashpoint shrine known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, would remain the same.
Ben-Gvir and other Religious Zionism politicians had called for the “status quo” to be changed to allow Jewish prayer at the site, a move that risked inflaming tensions with the Palestinians. The status of the site is the emotional epicenter of the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Topics: Israel Palestine West Bank

Labour tells UK government to impose fresh sanctions on Iran

Updated 28 December 2022
Arab News

Labour tells UK government to impose fresh sanctions on Iran

  • Seven people with links to UK, including dual nationals, detained by IRGC
  • Labour’s Lammy calls for ‘Magnitsky sanctions,’ while Tory MP tells Brits to leave Iran
Arab News

LONDON: The UK government has been told to impose fresh sanctions on senior regime figures in Iran following the arrests of a number of British Iranian dual nationals and other people with ties to the UK. 

David Lammy, the opposition Labour party’s shadow foreign secretary, called for “Magnitsky sanctions” — a US legal device that targets those accused of human rights abuses, named after a Russian tax lawyer who died in prison in Moscow in 2009 — after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it detained seven people with “direct links” to Britain, thought to be in relation to the mass protests that have swept the country in recent months. 

“The killings and repression being carried out by the Iranian regime against courageous Iranian protesters seeking a better future (are) appalling. There must be an end to impunity,” Lammy said. 

“The UK government urgently needs to put in place new Magnitsky sanctions against individuals and organizations involved in the repression.” 

The UK imposed sanctions on Iranian state figures and institutions, including the IRGC, in November, after protests broke out in September across the country following the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini at the hands of Iran’s morality police for improperly wearing her hijab. 

Around the same time, sanctions were imposed by London on other regime figures in relation to Iranian drones being supplied to the Russian military for use in its invasion of Ukraine, which UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly called a “sordid” alliance. 

He later tweeted that the UK would “hold the tyrants in Iran to account” in relation to the regime’s activity both at home and abroad. 

Iran has a long history of detaining dual nationals on trumped-up charges relating to national security and convicting them without due process to exert political pressure on other countries, including Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was detained in 2016 and released earlier this year. 

Conservative MP Alicia Kearns called on British citizens in Iran to leave immediately, adding: “This is industrialized taking of state hostages. This is what Iran now does. Iran has shown that it will happily arrest anyone with dual citizenship.” 

Lammy added that Iran “must be held accountable for every crime it has committed through an urgent investigation by the UN Human Rights Council.” 

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran Labour Party UK

Rare hail brings winter white to desert hotspot Kuwait

Updated 28 December 2022
AFP

Rare hail brings winter white to desert hotspot Kuwait

Updated 28 December 2022
AFP

Kuwait, one of the hottest countries on Earth, has been hit by a rare hail storm that delighted children and their parents, with images of the winter white shared widely on social media Wednesday.
“We have not seen so much hail during the winter season in 15 years,” Muhammad Karam, a former director of Kuwait’s meteorological department, told AFP.
Pictures and videos of southern roads partially blanketed in hail and ice spread online to celebrate the rare weather event.
Children donned scarves and raincoats as they scooped up hail in the Umm Al-Haiman district, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Kuwait City.
Kuwait’s meteorological department said precipitation since Tuesday had reached up to 63 millimeters but that the weather was clearing up.
Karam said he expects the phenomenon to reoccur as climate change disrupts weather patterns.
The oil-rich Gulf nation endures blistering summer heat, and scientists predict it could become unlivable in future because of climate change.
In 2016, summer temperatures peaked at 54 degrees Celsius (129 degrees Fahrenheit).
Parts of Kuwait could get 4.5 degrees Celsius hotter from 2071 to 2100 compared with the historical average, the Environment Public Authority has warned.

Topics: Kuwait

Italy summons Iranian envoy over protests

Updated 28 December 2022
AFP

Italy summons Iranian envoy over protests

Updated 28 December 2022
AFP

ROME: Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has summoned the Iranian ambassador to protest the “unacceptable” response to women-led protests in the Islamic republic, his office said Tuesday.
Ambassador designate Mohammad Reza Sabouri has been called in to a meeting on Wednesday, the foreign ministry said in a note to the media.
Tajani has previously condemned the situation in Iran as an “unacceptable shame,” saying Rome took a “hard line” in defense of women.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

Speaking on Thursday, he said however that new Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government wanted to “keep open the door to diplomacy” with Tehran, notably over Iran’s nuclear program.
Protests have gripped Iran since the September 16 death in custody of Iranian-Kurdish Mahsa Amini, 22, after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the country’s strict dress code for women.
Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR) said Tuesday that at least 100 Iranians arrested in the protests face charges punishable by death.
Iranian officials have accused hostile foreign powers, including the United States and some European countries, of stoking the unrest.

Topics: Iran protests

Anger in West Bank over Israel’s ‘disrespect’ of dead prisoners

Updated 27 December 2022
Mohammed Najib

Anger in West Bank over Israel’s ‘disrespect’ of dead prisoners

  • Soldiers fired live rounds and used tear gas against dozens of people marching from Al-Amari refugee camp to Qalandia checkpoint
  • According to campaigners, Israeli authorities are holding the bodies of 256 Palestinians in so-called ‘graves of numbers’ and 117 in refrigerators
Updated 27 December 2022
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: At least 11 people were injured on Tuesday in Jerusalem as Israeli forces clashed in the north of the city with protesters demanding the release of the bodies of Palestinians who died in custody at Qalandia checkpoint.

Soldiers fired bullets and used tear gas to disperse the crowd as dozens of Palestinians marched from Al-Amari refugee camp, south of Ramallah, toward the checkpoint.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said its medics treated a young man who appeared to have been shot in the leg with explosive bullets. Eight people were treated for tear gas inhalation, and two suffered burns as a result of being hit by gas canisters.

The participants in the protest march included families of people who died during detention in Israeli prisons, and representatives of civil society. It followed a similar event this week at the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem. Israeli soldiers are reportedly holding the bodies of 17 Palestinians from the city who died in detention.

According to a campaign that lobbies for the return of bodies and for information about the fates of people who are missing, Israeli authorities have held the bodies of 256 Palestinians in so-called “graves of numbers” and 117 in refrigerators since Israel resumed the policy of kidnapping bodies in October 2015.

In addition, Palestinians say about 68 people have gone missing since the beginning of the Israeli occupation in 1967, their fates unknown. Israeli authorities claim that they do not have any information about them.

Protesters called on the international community to hold Israel to account, describing the refusal to return bodies as a form of collective punishment and a violation of international human rights laws. They said that Israeli authorities are holding the bodies of dozens of former detainees in an attempt to put pressure on Hamas to release four Israeli soldiers who went missing in Gaza.

The withheld bodies in Jerusalem include those of five women and 11 prisoners who died in custody. The most recent death was that of Abu Hamid, a member of the Fatah movement who died of lung cancer in the Israeli Asaf Harofeh Hospital on Dec. 20.

Ahmed Ghuneim, a Fatah leader in Jerusalem, told Arab News that Israel would not voluntarily release the bodies and so the protests will continue. He said the Palestinian Authority should make intensive efforts to force Israeli authorities to hand them over, including taking action in international courts.

“Detaining the bodies of the occupied people after their death is something that no country in the world has done, and the silence about it has made Israel believe that its behavior and conduct is normal and acceptable,” he said.

Israeli authorities refuse to issue death certificates to the families of prisoners who died in Israeli prisons or provide lists of those who are being held.

Dana Ben Shimon, a senior reporter for Israel Hayom newspaper, told Arab News that Israeli authorities are withholding bodies to provide leverage in potential negotiations for future prisoner exchanges.

Palestinian sources confirmed to Arab News that efforts will continue in the coming weeks to have the bodies returned.
 

Topics: Palestine West Bank Israel

Kurds seek ‘courageous’ candidate in Turkiye’s election

Updated 27 December 2022
AFP

Kurds seek ‘courageous’ candidate in Turkiye’s election

Updated 27 December 2022
AFP

DIYARBAKIR, Turkiye: Bullet marks reveal the spot where a rights lawyer was shot in the head at the height of clashes in the southeastern Turkish city of Diyarbakir between Kurdish militants and security forces in 2015.

Much of the Kurdish-majority city of over one million had to be rebuilt after the street battles, in which Tahir Elci, the president of the local bar association, died near a famous mosque.

But the wounds still fester as Turkiye heads into an election due by June from which the main pro-Kurdish party could be excluded.

Last year, prosecutors called for the Peoples’ Democratic Party — parliament’s third-largest — to be banned over alleged “terrorism” ties.

And just last week, a top prosecutor asked judges to strip the HDP of government funding, leaving the party’s election campaign in limbo.

“We have six million voters (in the nation of 85 million) and want a courageous candidate to support the Kurds,” said Orhan Ayaz, who was elected Diyarbakir mayor in 2019 but never allowed to assume his post despite winning 72 percent of the vote.

More than 60 other elected HDP officials have suffered the same fate, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government accusing them of “terrorism” and appointing ruling party members to run towns and cities in their place.

Thousands of HDP officials and supporters are behind bars, including the party’s former co-leader Selahattin Demirtas, an engaging speaker who ran against Erdogan in a 2016 election from jail.

Since the 1990s, nearly a dozen Kurdish parties have either been banned or have dissolved themselves in the face of prosecution.

The HDP won 12 percent of the vote in a 2018 election — a share that could become disenfranchised should the party be banned by June.

The government accuses the party of “organic” ties to the PKK, a militia whose decades-long insurgency has seen it designated as a “terrorist” organization by Washington and the European Union.

The Turkish army has launched air strikes against the PKK and its Kurdish allies in northern Iraq and Syria in response to a November bombing that killed six in the heart of Istanbul.

“These terrorism charges serve to criminalize the HDP,” Ayaz said.

“The PKK is a popular movement born of the pressure suffered by the Kurds. It did not fall from the sky,” he added.

“We want a political solution. The military way is not a solution, but you need a democratic system to silence the guns.”

The vote of Kurds, often described as the world’s largest people without a state, has been decisive in past close Turkish elections. But Ayaz warned that Kurds “will not support a party that does not support us.”

Erdogan’s Islamic-rooted AKP, in power since 2002, won 30 percent of the vote in Diyarbakir in the 2018.

“The Kurds will not vote for their enemy,” warned one local businessman on condition of anonymity. “But they can remain neutral, and that will be enough for Erdogan to prevail.”

Analyst Mesut Azizoglu said both the government and opposition parties fear being associated too closely with the Kurds heading into the vote.

“The government — all governments, from beginning of the republic to today — are afraid of the Kurds and all their policies are based on this fear,” the Tigris Social Research Center (Ditam) think-tank president said. “Our message is: Don’t be afraid, we don’t want to separate from Turkiye,” said Azizoglu, who is Kurdish.

“But opposition leaders don’t want to be seen with Kurds, either, and their silence helps Erdogan,” he said.

Abdullah Zeytun, 34, a lawyer with the Human Rights Association in Diyarbakir, fears rising tensions during the election campaign.

“This government does not tolerate the slightest criticism,” said Zeytun, who finds himself embroiled in more than a dozen court cases linked to politics.

Huseyin Beyoglu, Diyarbakir’s government-appointed acting mayor, or kayyum, disagrees.

“There has never been a Kurdish problem in Turkiye, and certainly not in Diyarbakir” he said, welcoming “competition between parties.” But Naci Sapan, a veteran columnist for the Tigris daily, is pessimistic.

“If we compare today to the 1980s, it’s worse on all fronts: economic, social, political,” he said.

Topics: Kurds Turkiye

