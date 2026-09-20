RIYADH: Members of Saudi Arabia’s Masam project removed 1,721 explosive devices from various regions of Yemen last week.

These include 1,592 items of unexploded ordnance, 85 anti-tank mines, and 44 anti-personnel mines, according to a recent report.

The explosives were planted indiscriminately across the country, posing a threat to civilians, including children, women, and the elderly.

The demining operations took place in Marib, Aden, Jouf, Shabwa, Taiz, Hodeidah, Lahij, Sanaa, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale, and Saada.

This brings the total number of mines cleared since the launch of the Masam project in 2018 to 592,212.

Teams are tasked with clearing villages, roads, and schools to facilitate the safe movement of civilians and the delivery of humanitarian aid.

The project trains local demining engineers, provides them with modern equipment, and supports Yemenis injured by the devices.

Through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, Saudi Arabia continues its efforts to clear mines from Yemeni territory, enhancing civilian safety and enabling people to live in a safe and dignified environment.