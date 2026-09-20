JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector strengthened its position in global rankings, with Saudia climbing to 15th place in Skytrax’s 2026 airline rankings, while flynas ranked eighth among the world’s best low-cost airlines.

The Kingdom’s national flag carrier Saudia rose from 17th last year and 20th in 2024, while flynas retained its title as the Middle East’s best low-cost airline for a ninth consecutive year, according to Skytrax’s 2026 World Airline Awards, held in London.

The rankings come as Saudi Arabia works to expand its aviation sector under the Saudi Aviation Strategy, a key component of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and National Transport and Logistics Strategy.

The strategy aims to triple annual passenger traffic to 330 million, connect the Kingdom with more than 250 destinations and increase air cargo volume to 4.5 million tonnes by 2030. Backed by about $100 billion in planned public and private investment, the strategy also seeks to improve the passenger experience and strengthen Saudi Arabia’s position as a global aviation hub.

In a post on his X account, Saleh Al-Jasser, minister of transport and logistics services, extended his congratulations to the two airlines, emphasizing that these achievements “reflect the development of the travel experience and quality of services in Saudi Arabia’s air transport sector, while supporting the objectives of the Transport and Logistics Services ecosystem to strengthen the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics hub and international aviation center.”

Saudia strengthens global ranking

Saudia was also named Best Cabin Crew in the Middle East and Best Airline Staff Service in the Middle East, retaining the latter title for a second consecutive year.

“The staff service recognition reflects guest evaluations across the journey, from frontline airport and ground services through to the onboard experience,” Saudia said in a press release.

Ibrahim Al-Omar, director general of Saudia Group, said the achievement carries particular significance in one of the world’s most competitive industries.

“It reflects the dedication of our people, who are central to Saudia’s transformation and bring Saudi hospitality to life through the service and care they provide to our guests every day,” he said.

Al-Omar added: “We will continue investing in our people, technology, and products as we advance the New Saudia Experience and further enhance our competitiveness globally.”

Rossen Dimitrov, Saudia’s chief guest experience officer, said: “The strongest measure of our progress is what our guests experience for themselves. We are reshaping the travel experience around their needs, and our people are the ones who turn that ambition into reality every day.”

Flynas maintains regional lead

For flynas, its regional leadership and position among the world’s best low-cost airlines, a category led by AirAsia, further strengthen its presence in the international rankings.

Bander Al-Mohanna, CEO and managing director of flynas, said: “Every new award and recognition bring greater responsibility and motivates us to build on that trust in line with our ‘We Connect the World to the Kingdom’ strategy, delivering a better experience as we expand and reinforce Saudi aviation’s presence on the global stage.”

Singapore Airlines reclaimed the top spot in this year’s Skytrax World Airline Awards, while Qatar Airways, the 2025 winner of the World’s Best Airline title, ranked second and secured major accolades for business class, its Al-Mourjan Business Lounge and onboard Wi-Fi.

Cathay Pacific placed third and was named the world’s best airline for cabin crew, while ANA All Nippon Airways ranked fourth and won the award for best airport services.

Turkish Airlines, Emirates and Air France, as well as Hainan Airlines, Japan Airlines and Korean Air, rounded out the global top 10, with Emirates also taking the world’s best inflight entertainment award and Air France winning the world’s best first-class airline title.