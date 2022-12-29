You are here

Havelock One completes interiors of Grand Cinemas' newest cineplex in Saudi

Havelock One completes interiors of Grand Cinemas’ newest cineplex in Saudi
The new space at Park Mall in Taif marks Grand Cinemas’ second location in the Kingdom. (@HavelockOne)
The new space at Park Mall in Taif marks Grand Cinemas' second location in the Kingdom. (@HavelockOne)
(@HavelockOne)
Arab News

  New cineplex in Taif includes 11 screens
Havelock One, a turnkey contractor in the Middle East, has completed the interior work at Grand Cinemas’ newest cineplex in Taif, Saudi Arabia, according to media reports.

The full fit-out of the space includes 11 screens with a seating capacity ranging from 40 to 299, the main entrance facade, and two grand lobby areas.

The new space at Park Mall in Taif marks Grand Cinemas’ second location in the Kingdom.

“Havelock One is pleased to showcase once again our ability to deliver superior interior solutions in the entertainment sector,” said Syed Kashif Akhter, managing director of Havelock One.

“Our capacity and multi-skilled workforce ensure we are able to rise to any challenge and can meet and exceed the expectations of our client in both quality and timescale,” he said.

Saudi Arabia’s investment in the film and entertainment industries has contributed significantly to the growth of cinemas in the Kingdom.

In fact, Saudi Arabia is the only country in the world where the box office has more than doubled since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to ScreenDaily. In 2021, Saudi was one of the top six markets in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, according to analysts at Gower Street.

By 2030, the Kingdom is likely to have box office revenues upwards of $1 billion, putting it in the top 20 of global cinema markets, according to a report by Entertainment Solution Services.

Grand Cinemas is keen to be part of this growth and has recently expressed plans to further expand its network in the country, Akther said.

US House administration arm bans TikTok on official devices

US House administration arm bans TikTok on official devices
Reuters

  • House’s Chief Administrative Officer cites security concern
  • Announcement comes as US lawmakers put forward a proposal to implement a nationwide ban on the app
LONDON: The popular Chinese video app TikTok has been banned from all US House of Representatives-managed devices, according to the House’s administration arm, mimicking a law soon to go into effect banning the app from US government devices.
The app is considered “high risk due to a number of security issues,” the House’s Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) said in a message sent to all lawmakers and staff on Tuesday, and must be deleted from all devices managed by the House.
The new rule follows a series of moves by US state governments to ban TikTok, owned by Beijing-based ByteDance Ltd, from government devices. As of last week, 19 states have at least partially blocked the app from state-managed devices over concerns that the Chinese government could use the app to track Americans and censor content.
The $1.66 trillion omnibus spending bill, passed last week to fund the US government through to Sept. 30, 2023, includes a provision to ban the app on federally managed devices, and will take effect once President Joe Biden signs the legislation into law.
“With the passage of the Omnibus that banned TikTok on executive branch devices, the CAO worked with the Committee on House Administration to implement a similar policy for the House,” a spokesperson for the Chief Administrative Officer told Reuters on Tuesday.
The message to staff said anyone with TikTok on their device would be contacted about removing it, and future downloads of the app were prohibited.
TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the new rule.
US lawmakers have put forward a proposal to implement a nationwide ban on the app.

MIT Technology Review Arabia announces winners of Innovators Under 35 MENA

MIT Technology Review Arabia announces winners of Innovators Under 35 MENA
Arab News

DUBAI: MIT Technology Review Arabia, a Majarra platform, has announced the winners of the fifth Innovators Under 35 MENA Award, which honors leading innovators with “superb technical expertise, whose inventions or research promise to change the way people live for the better, and make a quantum leap around the world,” the company said.

This year there was an unprecedented number of nominees, with innovations in fields including technology, biotechnology, computer science, medicine and materials science.

The jury panel comprised 22 distinguished and independent judges, including technical experts, entrepreneurs, and academics affiliated with research centers, leading technology companies, and prestigious universities around the world.

They include Ashraf Khalil, a professor of computer science in the College of Technological Innovation at Zayed University in the UAE; Malak Abed Al-Thagafi, a professor at Emory School of Medicine and the founder and chief strategy officer of prenatal genetic testing company Shomool; Maha Albalushi, managing director of Oman Tech Fund; Fares Ghandour, a partner at Wamda Capital and CEO of mental-wellness company Tuhoon; Nidhal Guessoum, a professor of astrophysics at the University of California at San Diego; and Bashar Kilani, managing director of IT company Accenture.

The jury members awarded 15 innovators from the Middle East and North Africa.

Nearly half the winners this year were from Saudi Arabia, including Ahmad Alabdulkareem, CEO of Technology, Intelmatics Corporation; Alaa Alahmadi, assistant professor of Computer Science at Taibah University; Wedyan Babatain, postdoctoral fellow at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology and Fahd Al-Qureshah, assistant research professor at King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, and a postdoctoral fellow at Rockefeller University.

Introduced to the region in 2018, the contest is the regional version of a global awards scheme launched by MIT Technology Review in 1999. 

The full list of winners can be found here

BeIN Sports records 5.4 billion views during FIFA World Cup 2022

BeIN Sports records 5.4 billion views during FIFA World Cup 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: BeIN Media Group has recorded more than 5.4 billion cumulative views throughout the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on its flagship channel beIN Sports across the Middle East and North Africa, as well as 1.1 billion views on its official social media channels.

The final match, which ended with Argentina winning, was watched by 242.8 million viewers — or 68 percent of MENA’s adult population — on beIN Sports’ free-to-air channel.

Viewership was particularly strong in Qatar where 93 percent of the adult population tuned in followed by Morocco (91 percent), Lebanon (89 percent), Algeria (79 percent), and Egypt (72 percent).

On beIN’s official YouTube channel, the final match drew in a cumulative viewership of 25 million with viewership peaking at 4.44 million during the penalty shootouts.

Throughout the tournament, the overall viewership for beIN’s 24-country coverage across the MENA saw a 135 percent increase compared with the network’s broadcast of the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018.

The final of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 attracted 88 million more viewers on beIN Sports than the final of the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018. Average TV viewership per match throughout the tournament saw a significant rise in 2022 reaching 80.6 million, compared with 36.2 million during the 2018 World Cup.

“It’s incredibly special for us that the first World Cup in the Middle East has broken regional viewership records with more than 5.4 billion cumulative views across the month-long tournament,” said Mohammad Al-Subaie, CEO of beIN MENA.

The semifinal game, which saw Morocco lose out on a spot in the final to France, saw a record viewership of 186.1 million on beIN Sports. A massive 99 percent of adults in Morocco watched the historic match live on beIN Sports while 82 percent in Qatar watched the match on beIN Sports, followed by 78 percent in Algeria, 75 percent in Tunisia, 67 percent in Lebanon and 63 percent in Saudi Arabia.

The semifinal decider between Argentina and Croatia drew in 166.3 million viewers across the region.

The network’s social media channels also posted record numbers with online video views reaching 1.1 billion compared to 121 million in 2018, and 5.5 billion impressions resulting in 400 million interactions (excluding Snapchat), compared with 235 million impressions in 2018 that resulted in 40 million interactions.

“This is evidence of the appetite for football and similar tournaments across the Arab World and we are honored to have been the exclusive rights holder,” Al-Subaie said.

Beware of cyberattacks during holiday season, UAE Cybersecurity Council warns

Beware of cyberattacks during holiday season, UAE Cybersecurity Council warns
Arab News

LONDON: The UAE Cybersecurity Council has warned of the increased possibility of cyberattacks, especially during the New Year celebrations and the holiday season, and has told the public to “stay alert.”

Authorities and public institutions were told Monday to activate their cyberdefense systems and urged organizations to raise awareness of cyberattacks.

The council also invited anyone who suspects they have been targeted by a cyberattack to inform the authorities and collaborate with them.

According to cybersecurity company Group-IB, the number of cyberattacks in the Gulf region grew by 85 percent in 2021, compared to the previous year. 

Experts say that the rise in digitalization of services and online activities in the Middle East is one of the major reasons behind this spike and have warned of the potential risk of cyberattacks in several key sectors, including water, gas and electricity.

As hacking tools have become easier to use, making it possible for hackers to profit from the holiday season, the council stressed the importance of adopting cybersecurity policies and protection mechanisms.

Over the last few years, policymakers have emphasized the need to improve public knowledge about online safety, as well as enhance the awareness of public and private organizations and individuals, which will play a critical role in defending the community from hostile cyberattacks.

The UAE Cybersecurity Council was established in November 2020. Earlier this year, it signed a memorandum of understanding with Cisco to strengthen cybersecurity strategies and efforts in the country.

Molotov cocktail hurled at Lebanese TV station in response to satire show

Molotov cocktail hurled at Lebanese TV station in response to satire show
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • The incident escalated into a sectarian crisis with the intervention of the Supreme Islamic Shiite Council
BEIRUT: Unidentified persons hurled a Molotov cocktail at the NewTV station building in Beirut Tuesday morning.

Security forces are currently inspecting the station’s surveillance cameras and looking into the incident to prosecute the perpetrators.

About a week ago, NewTV broadcast a satirical clip within a weekly political show. The clip referenced the attack on the UNIFIL vehicle in southern Lebanon and the death of an Irish peacekeeper.

Hezbollah supporters took offense at the clip and launched a fierce online campaign against NewTV, the station’s news editor Maryam Al-Bassam, the show’s host Dalia Ahmed and comedian Joanna Karaki.

Jawad Hassan Nasrallah, son of Hezbollah’s secretary-general, participated in the campaign.

Karaki, who played a southern Lebanese woman, said in the clip that “when the UNIFIL peacekeepers first came to southern Lebanon, they took Lebanese wives, so the majority of southerners now have blue or green eyes with blond hair, with some who look more Italian and British than Lebanese,” referring to intermarriage between residents and peacekeepers operating in the south since 1978.

Hezbollah supporters said this clip offends the honor of women in the south of Lebanon.

Karaki refused to apologize for what she said, stressing that she is also from the south and is not accusing the women there of doing anything wrong.

The incident escalated into a sectarian crisis with the intervention of the Supreme Islamic Shiite Council, which denounced “slander, misinformation and defamation targeting the Shiite Islamic community…under the guise of satirical shows.”

The council said it would hold the NewTV team accountable through legal and judicial means because they are hiding behind the slogan of freedom of speech to offend people’s dignity and honor.

Hezbollah MP Ibrahim Al-Moussawi called on authorities to take legal measures to ensure that all channels adhere to the laws as well as moral and national obligations.

On the other hand, former Prime Minister Fouad Siniora denounced the attack on the NewTV building. “Some have adopted such means to intimidate media institutions, and the security forces must expose the perpetrators and hold them accountable, and not allow such an attack to be repeated,” he said.

NewTV was previously subjected to attacks by supporters of the Amal movement after the channel criticized the performance of the movement’s head, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, during protests in 2019. The channel did not spare Hezbollah, as it also criticized both the movement and Berri for being involved in corruption issues, although it was a fierce defender of the party before 2019.

In its news intro on Monday evening, NewTV said that the smear campaign it has been subject to has only succeeded in stirring up strife.

