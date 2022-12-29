You are here

Iran to hold military exercises near Strait of Hormuz

Iran to hold military exercises near Strait of Hormuz
Iran’s joint drills involving air, land and naval forces will take place around the southeastern port of Jask ‘east of the Strait of Hormuz.’ (AFP file photo)
Updated 29 December 2022
AFP

Iran to hold military exercises near Strait of Hormuz

Iran to hold military exercises near Strait of Hormuz
  • Strait of Hormuz a strategic chokepoint at the head of the Gulf through which a fifth of world oil output passes
  • During similar exercises last year, Iran’s military said it warned off two US drones that overflew waters where the drills were being held
Updated 29 December 2022
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran’s army begins Thursday military exercises in strategic southern regions east of the Strait of Hormuz, state news agency IRNA reported.
Joint drills involving air, land and naval forces — including both drones and submarines — will take place around the southeastern port of Jask “east of the Strait of Hormuz,” deputy coordinator of the armed forces Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said.
The Strait of Hormuz is the strategic chokepoint at the head of the Gulf through which a fifth of world oil output passes.
Exercises will involve “infantry, armored and mechanized units of the ground forces, defense systems of the air defense force (and) subsurface and surface vessels,” he said.
Naval forces with the support of “strategic bombers of the air force” will also take part.
Sayyari said that drones will practice “information-gathering operations against attacking forces as well as reconnaissance operations.”
During similar exercises last year, Iran’s military said it warned off two US drones that overflew waters where the drills were being held.
In May, state television broadcast footage of an air base for drones under the western Zagros Mountain range.
Iran’s army unveiled its first division of ships and submarines capable of carrying armed drones in July, when US President Joe Biden was touring the Middle East.
In August, the army launched large-scale drone drills across the country involving 150 unmanned aerial vehicles.
The United States and Israel, arch-enemies of Iran, have previously accused Tehran of using drones and missiles to attack US forces and Israel-linked ships in the Gulf.
The Islamic republic has also faced rounds of sanctions by Western countries as they accuse Iran of providing drones to Russia to be used in the Ukraine war, a claim Tehran has roundly rejected.

Topics: Iran Strait of Hormuz

Egypt's president backs bigger private role in line with IMF demands

Egypt’s president backs bigger private role in line with IMF demands
Updated 29 December 2022
Reuters

Egypt’s president backs bigger private role in line with IMF demands

Egypt’s president backs bigger private role in line with IMF demands
  • The policy aims to give the private sector a greater role in helping to grow the economy, create jobs and increase investment and exports
Updated 29 December 2022
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Thursday approved a document outlining 62 economic activities the state will withdraw from and turn over the private sector, a cabinet statement said.
The document’s approval was required by the International Monetary Fund, which this month approved a 46-month, $3 billion financial support package for Egypt.
The policy aims to give the private sector a greater role in helping to grow the economy, create jobs and increase investment and exports, the statement said.
It did not specify which economic activities would be made private, but in May the country outlined an array of state assets that would be offered to private investors.
They included electric vehicles, data centers and oil and gas networks. (Reporting by Patrick Werr; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Topics: Egypt International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Iran chess star fleeing to Spain after playing without hijab

Iran chess star fleeing to Spain after playing without hijab
Updated 29 December 2022
Arab News

Iran chess star fleeing to Spain after playing without hijab

Iran chess star fleeing to Spain after playing without hijab
  • ‘She is aware that her life would be in danger if she returned home,’ source says
Updated 29 December 2022
Arab News

LONDON: An Iranian chess player is moving to Spain while fearing for her life after playing in a tournament without a hijab, the Daily Telegraph reported on Thursday.

During the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Kazakhstan earlier this week, Sara Khadem appeared without a hijab, in an apparent show of support for women and anti-regime protesters in her home country.

However, sources close to the player said the 25-year-old has decided to move to Spain with her husband and young child following the events as a result of safety fears.

A source said: “She is aware that her life would be in danger if she returned to Iran because she has been shown playing without a head covering in several photographs.”

Khadem has previously espoused anti-regime views, including defending a fellow Iranian chess player who was forced to forfeit against Israeli opponents.

Iran has long sought to punish outspoken athletes and celebrities, with the home of professional climber Elnaz Rekabi being destroyed by authorities after the sportswoman appeared in a tournament without a hijab.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran

Tunisia warns public of new COVID-19 wave

Tunisia warns public of new COVID-19 wave
Updated 29 December 2022
Arab News

Tunisia warns public of new COVID-19 wave

Tunisia warns public of new COVID-19 wave
  • Authorities urged people to get vaccinated, especially those with chronic conditions or immunodeficiencies, the elderly and those whose last dose was more than six months ago
Updated 29 December 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Authorities in Tunisia on Wednesday warned of a renewed COVID-19 threat and urged the public to get vaccinated, the state news agency, TAP, reported.

“The scientific committee to fight the coronavirus warned of another COVID-19 wave,” Dr. Riadh Daghfous, director of the National Pharmacovigilance Center, told the agency.

He advised people to get vaccinated to increase their immunity and help prevent the transmission of infections, in anticipation of a possible surge in cases in January.

A campaign promoting vaccination against the dominant omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 will be launched this week, Daghfous said.

People with chronic medical conditions and immunodeficiencies, seniors and those who received their last dose of vaccine more than six months ago need to get vaccinated, he added.

“It is the right time now to have a vaccine booster,” he said. “Infections are on an upward trend but are not life-threatening. The number of deaths remains steady, while hospital admissions are rising.”

Topics: COVID-19 Coronavirus Tunisia

Israel's Netanyahu returns to power with extreme-right government

Israel’s Netanyahu returns to power with extreme-right government
Updated 29 December 2022
AFP

Israel’s Netanyahu returns to power with extreme-right government

Israel’s Netanyahu returns to power with extreme-right government
  • Netanyahu heads a government comprised of a hard-line religious ultranationalist party
  • Most of the international community considers Israel’s West Bank settlements illegal and an obstacle to peace with the Palestinians
Updated 29 December 2022
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s hawkish veteran Benjamin Netanyahu was sworn in as prime minister Thursday after a stint in opposition, heading what analysts call the most right-wing government in the country’s history.
Netanyahu, 73, who is fighting corruption charges in court, had already served as premier longer than anyone in Israeli history, leading the country from 1996-1999 and 2009-2021.
“This is the sixth time I’m presenting a government that I’m heading to get parliament’s support, and I’m excited like the first time,” Netanyahu told the Knesset ahead of his swearing-in ceremony.
Parliament voted to approve his government and elected former minister Amir Ohana as the Knesset’s speaker, the first openly gay occupant of the post.
Netanyahu, who casts himself as the guarantor of his country’s security, stressed that his top goal would be “to thwart Iran’s efforts to develop a nuclear weapons arsenal” and “ensure Israel’s military superiority in the region.”
But he also voiced hopes of “expanding the circle of peace with Arab countries” following US-brokered normalization agreements with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco.
Former Israeli intelligence minister Eli Cohen, an architect of the normalization agreements, was named as foreign minister.
Netanyahu was ousted in June 2021 by a motley coalition of leftists, centrists and Arab parties headed by right-winger Naftali Bennett and former TV news anchor Yair Lapid. It didn’t take him long to come back.
Following his November 1 election win, Netanyahu entered into talks with ultra-Orthodox and extreme-right parties, among them Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionism formation and Itamar Ben-Gvir’s Jewish Power party.
Both have a history of inflammatory remarks about Palestinians.
Smotrich will now take charge of Israeli settlement policy in the West Bank, and Ben-Gvir will be the national security minister with powers over the police, which also operates in the territory occupied by Israel since 1967.
Senior security officials have already voiced concern over the new government’s direction — as have Palestinians.
“It becomes for Netanyahu’s partners a dream government,” said Yohanan Plesner, president of the Israel Democracy Institute think-tank.
“And one side’s dream is the other side’s nightmare. This government is expected to take the country on a completely new trajectory.”
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that Washington would oppose settlement expansion as well as any bid to annex the West Bank.
But in a statement of policy priorities released Wednesday, Netanyahu’s Likud party said the government will pursue settlement expansion.
About 475,000 Jewish settlers — among them Smotrich and Ben-Gvir — live there in settlements considered illegal under international law.
Analysts said Netanyahu offered the extreme-right vast concessions in the hope he might obtain judicial immunity or cancelation of his corruption trial.
Smotrich and Ben-Gvir “have a very strong thirst for power,” and their priority remains the expansion of West Bank settlements, said Denis Charbit, professor of political science at Israel’s Open University.
The government is the result of “Netanyahu’s political weakness, linked to his age and his trial, and the fact that you have a new political family of the revolutionary right that we had never seen with this strength in Israel,” Charbit added.
Ben-Gvir has repeatedly visited Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque compound, the third-holiest site in Islam. It is also Judaism’s holiest, known as the Temple Mount.
Under a historical status quo, non-Muslims can visit the sanctuary but may not pray there. Palestinians would see a visit by a serving Israeli minister as a provocation.
“If Ben-Gvir as minister goes to Al-Aqsa, it will be a big red line and it will lead to an explosion,” said Basem Naim, a senior official with the Islamist movement Hamas which rules the Gaza Strip.
Israel and Hamas fought a war in May 202l. This year, other Gaza militants and Israel exchanged rocket and missile fire for three days in August.
In the West Bank, violence has surged this year and many are afraid of more unrest.
“I think that if the government acts in an irresponsible way, it could cause a security escalation,” outgoing Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Tuesday, expressing fear over the “extremist direction” of the incoming administration.

Topics: Israel Benjamin Netanyahu

US Navy to name ship after Marine battles in Fallujah, Iraq

US Navy to name ship after Marine battles in Fallujah, Iraq
Updated 29 December 2022
AP

US Navy to name ship after Marine battles in Fallujah, Iraq

US Navy to name ship after Marine battles in Fallujah, Iraq
  • USS Fallujah will commemorate what have become known as the ‘First and Second Battles of Fallujah’
Updated 29 December 2022
AP

WASHINGTON: The Navy’s next amphibious assault ship will be named after the city of Fallujah, which saw some of the bloodiest battles in the Iraq war when US Marines fought Al-Qaeda extremists in deadly house-to-house combat.

Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said the USS Fallujah will commemorate what have become known as the “First and Second Battles of Fallujah,” following the tradition of naming the assault ships after Marine Corps battles or other early sailing ships and aircraft carriers.

“It is an honor to memorialize the Marines, soldiers, and coalition partners that fought valiantly and those that sacrificed their lives during both battles of Fallujah,” Del Toro said in a statement Tuesday.

Located about 65 kilometers from Baghdad, the city became the base for an anti-government Sunni insurgency after the US-led invasion in 2003 toppled Saddam Hussein. Al-Qaeda militants, who rose up against the Shiite-dominated government in Baghdad, fought two bloody battles with US troops in Fallujah in 2004 that killed more than 100 Americans and wounded more than 1,000.

The first battle of Fallujah was triggered by increasing violence in the city including the deaths of five US soldiers hit by a roadside bomb, and four security contractors working for Blackwater USA. The contractors were killed and their bodies set on fire. Two of the corpses were hung from a bridge, and photos of the carnage were distributed to media.

In response, Marines battled for days to get control of the city, and in a turning point, a Marine vehicle was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade fired from a mosque, wounding five Marines. US forces converged on the mosque and eventually fired a Hellfire missile at the base of its minaret, and an F-16 fighter jet dropped a 500-pound bomb, killing dozens and fueling anti-American sentiment. Within a month, however, US forces withdrew from Fallujah and turned control over to local Iraqi security forces.

The second battle came in November 2004, and was a massive air and ground offensive by US forces, along with British and Iraqi troops, to take control of the city. Dozens of Americans and hundreds of militants were killed and large sections of the city were damaged and destroyed.

An Iraqi journalist in the city at the time said, “People are afraid of even looking out the window because of snipers. The Americans are shooting anything that moves.”

Gen. Richard Myers, who is now retired but was chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff during that time, said that “hundreds and hundreds of insurgents” had been killed and captured. He said the Fallujah offensive was “very, very successful” but wouldn’t finish the insurgency.

“If anybody thinks that Fallujah is going to be the end of the insurgency in Iraq, that was never the objective, never our intention, and even never our hope,” he said.

A decade later, the city once again became a deadly hotbed of insurgency as the Daesh group swept control, starting its dramatic blitz across Iraq. It took nearly two years, and the entry of US forces back into the country to rebuild the Iraqi military, to retake the city in a crucial step toward ousting Daesh militants from major Iraq cities.

In addition to announcing the ship’s name, Del Toro said the sponsor for the future USS Fallujah will be Donna Berger, who is the wife of Marine Commandant Gen. David Berger.

Topics: US Iraq

