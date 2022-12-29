You are here

  • Home
  • Iran chess star fleeing to Spain after playing without hijab
Iran Protests 2022
Iran Protests 2022

Iran chess star fleeing to Spain after playing without hijab

Iran chess star fleeing to Spain after playing without hijab
Khadem has previously espoused anti-regime views, including defending a fellow Iranian chess player who was forced to forfeit against Israeli opponents (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/64cds

Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Iran chess star fleeing to Spain after playing without hijab

Iran chess star fleeing to Spain after playing without hijab
  • ‘She is aware that her life would be in danger if she returned home,’ source says
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: An Iranian chess player is moving to Spain while fearing for her life after playing in a tournament without a hijab, the Daily Telegraph reported on Thursday.

During the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Kazakhstan earlier this week, Sara Khadem appeared without a hijab, in an apparent show of support for women and anti-regime protesters in her home country.

However, sources close to the player said the 25-year-old has decided to move to Spain with her husband and young child following the events as a result of safety fears.

A source said: “She is aware that her life would be in danger if she returned to Iran because she has been shown playing without a head covering in several photographs.”

Khadem has previously espoused anti-regime views, including defending a fellow Iranian chess player who was forced to forfeit against Israeli opponents.

Iran has long sought to punish outspoken athletes and celebrities, with the home of professional climber Elnaz Rekabi being destroyed by authorities after the sportswoman appeared in a tournament without a hijab.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran

Related

Iranian chess player appears at Kazakhstan tournament without hijab for second day
Middle-East
Iranian chess player appears at Kazakhstan tournament without hijab for second day
Suicide probe opened after Iranian found dead in French river
World
Suicide probe opened after Iranian found dead in French river

Iran to hold military exercises near Strait of Hormuz

Iran to hold military exercises near Strait of Hormuz
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

Iran to hold military exercises near Strait of Hormuz

Iran to hold military exercises near Strait of Hormuz
  • Strait of Hormuz a strategic chokepoint at the head of the Gulf through which a fifth of world oil output passes
  • During similar exercises last year, Iran’s military said it warned off two US drones that overflew waters where the drills were being held
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP
TEHRAN: Iran’s army begins Thursday military exercises in strategic southern regions east of the Strait of Hormuz, state news agency IRNA reported.
Joint drills involving air, land and naval forces — including both drones and submarines — will take place around the southeastern port of Jask “east of the Strait of Hormuz,” deputy coordinator of the armed forces Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said.
The Strait of Hormuz is the strategic chokepoint at the head of the Gulf through which a fifth of world oil output passes.
Exercises will involve “infantry, armored and mechanized units of the ground forces, defense systems of the air defense force (and) subsurface and surface vessels,” he said.
Naval forces with the support of “strategic bombers of the air force” will also take part.
Sayyari said that drones will practice “information-gathering operations against attacking forces as well as reconnaissance operations.”
During similar exercises last year, Iran’s military said it warned off two US drones that overflew waters where the drills were being held.
In May, state television broadcast footage of an air base for drones under the western Zagros Mountain range.
Iran’s army unveiled its first division of ships and submarines capable of carrying armed drones in July, when US President Joe Biden was touring the Middle East.
In August, the army launched large-scale drone drills across the country involving 150 unmanned aerial vehicles.
The United States and Israel, arch-enemies of Iran, have previously accused Tehran of using drones and missiles to attack US forces and Israel-linked ships in the Gulf.
The Islamic republic has also faced rounds of sanctions by Western countries as they accuse Iran of providing drones to Russia to be used in the Ukraine war, a claim Tehran has roundly rejected.

Tunisia warns public of new COVID-19 wave

Tunisia warns public of new COVID-19 wave
Updated 29 December 2022
Arab News

Tunisia warns public of new COVID-19 wave

Tunisia warns public of new COVID-19 wave
  • Authorities urged people to get vaccinated, especially those with chronic conditions or immunodeficiencies, the elderly and those whose last dose was more than six months ago
Updated 29 December 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Authorities in Tunisia on Wednesday warned of a renewed COVID-19 threat and urged the public to get vaccinated, the state news agency, TAP, reported.

“The scientific committee to fight the coronavirus warned of another COVID-19 wave,” Dr. Riadh Daghfous, director of the National Pharmacovigilance Center, told the agency.

He advised people to get vaccinated to increase their immunity and help prevent the transmission of infections, in anticipation of a possible surge in cases in January.

A campaign promoting vaccination against the dominant omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 will be launched this week, Daghfous said.

People with chronic medical conditions and immunodeficiencies, seniors and those who received their last dose of vaccine more than six months ago need to get vaccinated, he added.

“It is the right time now to have a vaccine booster,” he said. “Infections are on an upward trend but are not life-threatening. The number of deaths remains steady, while hospital admissions are rising.”

Topics: COVID-19 Coronavirus Tunisia

Related

Chinese hospitals, funeral homes ‘extremely busy’ as COVID-19 spreads unchecked
World
Chinese hospitals, funeral homes ‘extremely busy’ as COVID-19 spreads unchecked
A nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. (AP)
Saudi Arabia
KSA reports 31 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Israel’s new government to be sworn in, seeks to expand settlements

Israel’s new government to be sworn in, seeks to expand settlements
Updated 54 min 25 sec ago
Agencies

Israel’s new government to be sworn in, seeks to expand settlements

Israel’s new government to be sworn in, seeks to expand settlements
  • Netanyahu heads a government comprised of a hard-line religious ultranationalist party
  • Most of the international community considers Israel’s West Bank settlements illegal and an obstacle to peace with the Palestinians
Updated 54 min 25 sec ago
Agencies

JERUSALEM: Benjamin Netanyahu was set to return to office Thursday at the helm of the most religious and ultranationalist government in Israel’s history, vowing to implement policies that could cause domestic and regional turmoil and alienate the country’s closest allies.

Netanyahu’s new government has pledged to prioritize settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank, extend massive subsidies to his ultra-Orthodox allies and push for sweeping reform of the judicial system that could endanger the country’s democratic institutions.

Netanyahu unveiled his new government that includes religious and nationalist parties.

The top cabinet members who were being sworn in included Defense Minister Yoav Galant, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-gvir, Interior and Health Minister Aryeh Deri, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and housing Minister Yitshak Goldknop.

Netanyahu is the country’s longest serving prime minister, having held office from 2009 until 2021 and a stint in the 1990s. He was ousted from office last year after four deadlocked elections by a coalition of eight parties solely united in their opposition to his rule while on trial for corruption.

That coalition broke apart in June, and Netanyahu and his ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox allies secured a parliamentary majority in November’s election.

“This is the sixth time I’m presenting a government that I’m heading to get parliament’s support, and I’m excited like the first time,” Netanyahu told the Knesset, ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

“I hear the constant cries of the opposition about the end of the country and democracy,” said Netanyahu after taking the podium in parliament ahead of the government’s formal swearing-in on Thursday afternoon. His speech was interrupted repeatedly by heckles and jeers from opposition leadership, who at times chanted “weak.”

“Opposition members: to lose in elections is not the end of democracy, this is the essence of democracy,” he said.

Netanyahu heads a government comprised of a hard-line religious ultranationalist party dominated by West Bank settlers, two ultra-Orthodox parties and his nationalist Likud party.

His allies are pushing for dramatic changes that could alienate large swaths of the Israeli public, raise the risk of conflict with the Palestinians, and put Israel on a collision course with some of its closest supporters, including the United States and the Jewish American community.

Former Israeli intelligence minister Eli Cohen, an architect of the normalization agreements between Israel and several Arab counties, was nominated as foreign minister by Netanyahu.

Even before the government was sworn in, the majority parties passed laws that would allow Aryeh Deri, a key ally from the ultra-Orthodox Shas party, to serve as a minister despite a previous guilty plea to tax offenses.

They also voted to expand powers of the national security minister, a portfolio set to be handed to Ben-Gvir, who will have authority over the police.

The assignment comes despite Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara’s warning against the “politicization of law enforcement.”

Netanyahu’s government published its platform, which stated that “the Jewish people have exclusive and indisputable rights” over the entirety of Israel and the Palestinian territories and will advance settlement construction in the occupied West Bank.

That includes legalizing dozens of wildcat outposts and a commitment to annex the entire territory, a step that would draw heavy international opposition by destroying any remaining hopes for Palestinian statehood and add fuel to calls that Israel is an apartheid state.

Netanyahu’s previous administrations have been strong proponents of Israel’s West Bank settlement enterprise, and that is only expected to be kicked into overdrive under the new government.

Israel captured the West Bank in 1967 along with the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem — territory the Palestinians seek for a future state.

Israel has constructed dozens of Jewish settlements that are home to around 500,000 Israelis who live alongside around 2.5 million Palestinians.

Most of the international community considers Israel’s West Bank settlements illegal and an obstacle to peace with the Palestinians. The United States already has warned the incoming government against taking steps that could further undermine hopes for an independent Palestinian state.

Israel’s ally the United States has also spoken out.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that Washington would oppose settlement expansion as well as any bid to annex the West Bank.

But in a statement of policy priorities released Wednesday, Netanyahu’s Likud party said the government will pursue settlement expansion.

About 475,000 Jewish settlers — among them Smotrich and Ben-Gvir — live there now in settlements considered illegal under international law.

The new government has also raised concerns about impingement of minority and LGBTQ rights.

Outside parliament, several thousand demonstrators waved the Israeli and Pride flags and chanted “we don’t want fascists in the Knesset.” Another protest was expected in Tel Aviv later in the day.

Earlier this week, two members of the Religious Zionism party said they would advance an amendment to the country’s anti-discrimination law that would allow businesses and doctors to discriminate against the LGBTQ community on the basis of religious faith.

Those remarks, along with the ruling coalition’s broadly anti-LGBTQ stance, have raised fears among the LGBTQ community that the new Netanyahu administration would roll back their limited rights. Netanyahu has tried to allay those concerns by pledging no harm to LGBTQ rights.

Yair Lapid, the outgoing prime minister who will now reassume the title of opposition leader, told parliament that he was handing the new government “a country in excellent condition, with a strong economy, with improved defensive abilities and strong deterrence, with one of the best international standings ever.”

“Try not to destroy it. We’ll be back soon,” Lapid said.

Topics: Israel Benjamin Netanyahu

Related

Netanyahu looks to vote in new government on Thursday
Middle-East
Netanyahu looks to vote in new government on Thursday
Netanyahu regime under US pressure to contain far-right tactics in West Bank
Middle-East
Netanyahu regime under US pressure to contain far-right tactics in West Bank

US Navy to name ship after Marine battles in Fallujah, Iraq

US Navy to name ship after Marine battles in Fallujah, Iraq
Updated 29 December 2022
AP

US Navy to name ship after Marine battles in Fallujah, Iraq

US Navy to name ship after Marine battles in Fallujah, Iraq
  • USS Fallujah will commemorate what have become known as the ‘First and Second Battles of Fallujah’
Updated 29 December 2022
AP

WASHINGTON: The Navy’s next amphibious assault ship will be named after the city of Fallujah, which saw some of the bloodiest battles in the Iraq war when US Marines fought Al-Qaeda extremists in deadly house-to-house combat.

Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said the USS Fallujah will commemorate what have become known as the “First and Second Battles of Fallujah,” following the tradition of naming the assault ships after Marine Corps battles or other early sailing ships and aircraft carriers.

“It is an honor to memorialize the Marines, soldiers, and coalition partners that fought valiantly and those that sacrificed their lives during both battles of Fallujah,” Del Toro said in a statement Tuesday.

Located about 65 kilometers from Baghdad, the city became the base for an anti-government Sunni insurgency after the US-led invasion in 2003 toppled Saddam Hussein. Al-Qaeda militants, who rose up against the Shiite-dominated government in Baghdad, fought two bloody battles with US troops in Fallujah in 2004 that killed more than 100 Americans and wounded more than 1,000.

The first battle of Fallujah was triggered by increasing violence in the city including the deaths of five US soldiers hit by a roadside bomb, and four security contractors working for Blackwater USA. The contractors were killed and their bodies set on fire. Two of the corpses were hung from a bridge, and photos of the carnage were distributed to media.

In response, Marines battled for days to get control of the city, and in a turning point, a Marine vehicle was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade fired from a mosque, wounding five Marines. US forces converged on the mosque and eventually fired a Hellfire missile at the base of its minaret, and an F-16 fighter jet dropped a 500-pound bomb, killing dozens and fueling anti-American sentiment. Within a month, however, US forces withdrew from Fallujah and turned control over to local Iraqi security forces.

The second battle came in November 2004, and was a massive air and ground offensive by US forces, along with British and Iraqi troops, to take control of the city. Dozens of Americans and hundreds of militants were killed and large sections of the city were damaged and destroyed.

An Iraqi journalist in the city at the time said, “People are afraid of even looking out the window because of snipers. The Americans are shooting anything that moves.”

Gen. Richard Myers, who is now retired but was chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff during that time, said that “hundreds and hundreds of insurgents” had been killed and captured. He said the Fallujah offensive was “very, very successful” but wouldn’t finish the insurgency.

“If anybody thinks that Fallujah is going to be the end of the insurgency in Iraq, that was never the objective, never our intention, and even never our hope,” he said.

A decade later, the city once again became a deadly hotbed of insurgency as the Daesh group swept control, starting its dramatic blitz across Iraq. It took nearly two years, and the entry of US forces back into the country to rebuild the Iraqi military, to retake the city in a crucial step toward ousting Daesh militants from major Iraq cities.

In addition to announcing the ship’s name, Del Toro said the sponsor for the future USS Fallujah will be Donna Berger, who is the wife of Marine Commandant Gen. David Berger.

Topics: US Iraq

Related

Baghdad clears streets flooded after heavy rains hit Iraq video
Middle-East
Baghdad clears streets flooded after heavy rains hit Iraq
Real coffee, but a fake ‘Starbucks’ in piracy-ridden Iraq
Offbeat
Real coffee, but a fake ‘Starbucks’ in piracy-ridden Iraq

Tunisian prosecutors move to try 13 judges on ‘terror’ charges

Tunisian prosecutors move to try 13 judges on ‘terror’ charges
Updated 29 December 2022
AFP

Tunisian prosecutors move to try 13 judges on ‘terror’ charges

Tunisian prosecutors move to try 13 judges on ‘terror’ charges
Updated 29 December 2022
AFP

TUNIS: Tunisian prosecutors asked the top judicial body to strip 13 judges of immunity so they can be tried on terror charges, their lawyer said Wednesday, describing the case as “purely political.”

The move comes nearly seven months after President Kais Saied sacked 57 judges, accusing them of corruption and blocking enquiries into two left-wing political figures in 2013, among other purported transgressions.

Defense lawyer Ayachi Hammami said the 13 were among 49 judges reinstated in August.

But the Justice Ministry has been investigating his 13 clients for “terrorist crimes mentioned in security reports,” he added. 

“This case is purely political,” Hammami said.

The accused judges are to appear before the Supreme Judicial Council on January 24, he said.

Saied staged a dramatic power grab in July 2021, sacking the government, suspending parliament and rocking the foundations of the only democracy to have emerged from the Arab Spring uprisings.

Topics: Tunisia

Related

Tunisia to raise new taxes to close budget deficit
Business & Economy
Tunisia to raise new taxes to close budget deficit
Tunisia rights group slams ‘inhumane’ move to deport migrants
Middle-East
Tunisia rights group slams ‘inhumane’ move to deport migrants

Latest updates

Iran chess star fleeing to Spain after playing without hijab
Iran chess star fleeing to Spain after playing without hijab
Iran to hold military exercises near Strait of Hormuz
Iran to hold military exercises near Strait of Hormuz
TASI set to be range-bound in H1 2023 despite sharp correction: Al Rajhi Capital
TASI set to be range-bound in H1 2023 despite sharp correction: Al Rajhi Capital
Afghan professor rips up diplomas on live TV to protest women university ban
Afghan professor rips up diplomas on live TV to protest women university ban
Polo returns bigger and better in AlUla this January
Polo returns bigger and better in AlUla this January

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.