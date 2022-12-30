You are here

  • Home
  • Philippines floods, landslides kill 44 after Christmas Day rains

Philippines floods, landslides kill 44 after Christmas Day rains

Philippines floods, landslides kill 44 after Christmas Day rains
Heavy rains submerged villages, towns and highways in the Visayas and Mindanao regions on Christmas Day, forcing more than 50,000 people to flee their homes. (File/AFP)
Updated 30 December 2022

Philippines floods, landslides kill 44 after Christmas Day rains

Philippines floods, landslides kill 44 after Christmas Day rains
Updated 30 December 2022

MANILA: The death toll from flooding and landslides caused by Christmas Day rains in the southern Philippines rose to 44, with 28 others still unaccounted for, the national disaster agency said on Friday.
Damage to infrastructure and crops has been estimated at 1.36 billion pesos ($24.4 million), it said in a bulletin.
Heavy rains submerged villages, towns and highways in the Visayas and Mindanao regions on Christmas Day, forcing more than 50,000 people to flee their homes.
The floods had subsided but intermittent rains continued, the agency said.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he may visit the stricken areas to assess the situation after his scheduled trip to China from Jan. 3 to 5.
“Unfortunately, the rainfall continues. So we have to keep watching the other areas also,” a presidential palace statement quoted him as saying.

EU urges more checks for COVID-19 variants given surge in China

EU urges more checks for COVID-19 variants given surge in China
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

EU urges more checks for COVID-19 variants given surge in China

EU urges more checks for COVID-19 variants given surge in China
  • EU health agencies and the World Health Organization met to discuss how to deal with the outbreak in China
  • Health experts are expected to hold a crisis response meeting next week
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters
BRUSSELS: The European Union should consider immediately scaling up genomic sequencing of COVID-19 infections and monitoring of waste water, including from airports, to detect any new variants given the virus surge in China, the bloc’s health chief said.
In a letter to health ministers of the EU’s 27 members, Stella Kyriakides said the bloc should be “very vigilant” as China lifted travel restrictions on Jan. 8 as reliable epidemiological and testing data for China were quite scarce.
Kyriakides advised ministers in the letter, to assess their current practices on genomic sequencing of the coronavirus “as an immediate step.”
If sequencing had been scaled down, countries might want to consider scaling it back up, she wrote, adding that it was important to continue or start surveillance of waste water, including sewage from key airports.
If a new variant appeared, the bloc needed to detect it early to be able to react quickly, the commissioner wrote.
The commissioner’s letter, dated Dec. 29, followed an online meeting of over 100 representatives from EU members, EU health agencies and the World Health Organization to discuss how to deal with the outbreak in China.
Health experts are expected to hold a crisis response meeting next week, according to an EU source.
Italy has urged the rest of the European Union to follow its lead and test travelers from China, but most EU members have said they saw no need to do so. Kyriakides said some EU members had proposed measures such as the random testing of travelers.
Spain said on Friday it would join other countries setting new restrictions by requiring travelers from China to test negative or show they have been fully vaccinated.
The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control says it does not currently recommend measures on travelers from China.
It said the variants circulating in China were already in the European Union, EU citizens had relatively high vaccination levels and the potential imported infections were low compared to the number of daily infections in the EU, with health care systems currently coping.

Putin says Russia expects China’s Xi to make state visit in spring

Putin says Russia expects China’s Xi to make state visit in spring
Updated 18 min 8 sec ago
Reuters

Putin says Russia expects China’s Xi to make state visit in spring

Putin says Russia expects China’s Xi to make state visit in spring
  • A video conference between the two leaders, broadcasted on state television was held on Friday
Updated 18 min 8 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he was expecting Chinese President Xi Jinping to make a state visit to Russia in spring 2023, in what would be a public show of solidarity from Beijing amid Russia’s flailing military campaign in Ukraine.

In introductory remarks from a video conference between the two leaders broadcast on state television, Putin said: “We are expecting you, dear Mr.Chairman, dear friend, we are expecting for you next spring on a state visit to Moscow.”

He said the visit would “demonstrate to the world the closeness of Russian-Chinese relations.”

Speaking for around eight minutes, Putin said Russia-China relations were growing in importance as a stabilizing factor, and that he aimed to deepen military cooperation between the two countries.

In a response that lasted around a quarter as long, Xi said China was ready to increase strategic cooperation with Russia against the backdrop of what he called a “difficult” situation in the world at large.

The relationship between Russia and China, which the two sides have hailed as a “no limits” partnership, has taken on great significance since Moscow sent its armed forces into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Though Western countries imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia, China has refrained from condemning Moscow’s military campaign, instead stressing the need for peace.

Russian energy exports to China have risen significantly since the outbreak of the conflict, with Russia now China’s single largest oil supplier.

However, Beijing has so far been careful not to provide the sort of direct material support that could provoke Western sanctions against China.

At a September summit in Uzbekistan, Putin acknowledged his Chinese counterpart’s “concerns” about the situation in Ukraine.

Topics: Russia China

Related

Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that impose price cap
Business & Economy
Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that impose price cap
China to adjust trade tariffs on some goods from Jan. 1
Business & Economy
China to adjust trade tariffs on some goods from Jan. 1

Spain to require travelers from China test negative for COVID-19 or be fully vaccinated

Spain to require travelers from China test negative for COVID-19 or be fully vaccinated
Updated 30 December 2022
Reuters

Spain to require travelers from China test negative for COVID-19 or be fully vaccinated

Spain to require travelers from China test negative for COVID-19 or be fully vaccinated
  • Countries such as Italy, South Korea, the United States, India and Japan have imposed mandatory testing for visitors from China
Updated 30 December 2022
Reuters

MADRID: People traveling from China to Spain will be required to test negative for COVID-19 or prove they have been fully vaccinated against the disease, Spain’s top health official said on Friday.
Earlier this month, China began dismantling the world’s strictest COVID regime of lockdowns and extensive testing in an abrupt change of policy.
“At a national level, we will implement airport controls requiring all passengers coming from China to show a negative COVID-19 test or proof of a full vaccination course,” Health Minister Carolina Darias told reporters.
The new measure comes after the European Union’s Health Security Committee met on Thursday to discuss the bloc’s common strategy to mitigate the spread of the virus with the influx of visitors from China after the Asian country lifted most of its travel restrictions.
Darias added that Spain would coordinate at a high level with other member countries to adopt a common policy, while pushing for a revision of the current conditions that need to be met by travelers seeking to obtain the EU’s so-called Digital COVID Certificate.
Earlier, countries such as Italy, South Korea, the United States, India and Japan have imposed mandatory testing for visitors from China.
Chinese state media said on Friday the testing requirements imposed around the world in response to a surging wave of infections were “discriminatory.”

Topics: COVID-19 China Spain

Related

Japan tests all China arrivals for COVID-19 amid surging cases
World
Japan tests all China arrivals for COVID-19 amid surging cases
South Korea imposes restrictions on travelers from China over COVID-19 surge
World
South Korea imposes restrictions on travelers from China over COVID-19 surge

Indian maker of cough syrup linked to Uzbekistan deaths halts production

Indian maker of cough syrup linked to Uzbekistan deaths halts production
Updated 30 December 2022
Reuters

Indian maker of cough syrup linked to Uzbekistan deaths halts production

Indian maker of cough syrup linked to Uzbekistan deaths halts production
  • At least 18 children died in Samarkand city after consuming Marion Biotech’s Dok-1 Max syrup
  • Production was suspended at the Marion Biotech unit in Noida, outside Delhi
Updated 30 December 2022
Reuters

NEW DELHI: The Indian maker of a cough syrup that was linked to the death of 19 children in Uzbekistan has halted production of all medicines after an inspection by the drug regulator, India’s health minister and the company said on Friday.
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said investigations were continuing, and production was suspended at the Marion Biotech unit in Noida, outside Delhi, while a senior executive for the firm said they were awaiting reports following the inspection.
“All manufacturing activities of Marion Biotech at Noida unit have been stopped yesterday night, while further investigation is ongoing,” Mandaviya wrote on Twitter on Friday.
Hasan Harris, Marion Biotech’s legal head said, “We await the reports, the factory was inspected. We’ve halted production of all medicines.”
Neither Marion Biotech or the health ministry immediately responded to a request for comment on media reports that inspectors had found some deviation from rules on manufacturing at one of the firm’s production units.
On Thursday, Uzbek media reported a 19th victim, with the death of a one-year-old child. Uzbekistan’s health ministry had earlier said at least 18 children died in Samarkand city after consuming Marion Biotech’s Dok-1 Max syrup.
Uzbekistan’s health ministry had said the syrup contained a toxic substance, ethylene glycol, and was administered in doses higher than the standard dose for children, either by their parents, who mistook it for an anti-cold remedy, or on the advice of pharmacists.
India’s ministry of chemicals and fertilizers issued an order on Thursday, laying out specifications to regulate the sale of ethylene glycol from the end of March.
Uzbekistan has taken legal action against a representative of the company in the Central Asian country, and has ordered all pharmacies to withdraw the Dok-1 Max tablets and syrups.
Uzbek news website uzdaily.uz on Friday reported that sales of all Marion Biotech medicines were temporarily suspended in Uzbekistan, citing the country’s Pharmaceuticals Industry Development Agency.
India is known as the ‘pharmacy of the world’, and has doubled its pharmaceutical exports over the last decade, touching $24.5 billion in the last fiscal year.
The Uzbekistan case follows deaths of at least 70 children in Gambia that had been linked to cough and cold syrups manufactured by New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd. The company denied any wrongdoing, and Indian government inspectors found no contamination in test samples of cough syrups linked to deaths in Gambia and said they met government standards.

Topics: India

Related

India becomes second beneficiary of Saudi visa program for skilled workers
Business & Economy
India becomes second beneficiary of Saudi visa program for skilled workers
Ukraine’s Zelensky seeks India PM Modi’s help with ‘peace formula’
World
Ukraine’s Zelensky seeks India PM Modi’s help with ‘peace formula’

Russia launched 16 drones overnight: Ukrainian air force

Russia launched 16 drones overnight: Ukrainian air force
Updated 30 December 2022
Reuters

Russia launched 16 drones overnight: Ukrainian air force

Russia launched 16 drones overnight: Ukrainian air force
  • Russia launched 16 “kamikaze” drones overnight
Updated 30 December 2022
Reuters

KYIV: Russia launched 16 “kamikaze” drones into Ukraine overnight, Kyiv’s military said on Friday, a day after Moscow fired dozens of missiles in its latest barrage against Ukrainian critical infrastructure.

The Ukrainian Air Force said that all 16 drones, which it said were sent from the southeast and north, had been destroyed by air defenses.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on his Telegram channel that seven drones had been aimed at the capital, and that five were destroyed within the city and two before reaching Kyiv.

An administrative building in the city was partially destroyed, according to Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, who also said there was no information about any casualties.

Russia has launched numerous waves of drone and missile strikes against Ukraine since mid-October, heavily damaging its energy infrastructure and forcing planned and emergency power outages.

Ukraine’s military said Russia had launched 69 air and sea-based cruise missiles on Thursday. While Ukraine air defenses shot down 54 of the missiles, but those that got through caused widespread devastation.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Related

Update Russia is accused of ‘barbarism’ in missile barrage on Ukraine
World
Russia is accused of ‘barbarism’ in missile barrage on Ukraine
Saudi FM: We support international efforts to resolve Ukraine crisis politically
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM: We support international efforts to resolve Ukraine crisis politically

Latest updates

‘Welcoming investment climate’ key to Saudi Arabia’s central role in global mining sector: Report
‘Welcoming investment climate’ key to Saudi Arabia’s central role in global mining sector: Report
Rita Ora attends Red Sea Film Festival co-sponsored charity event
Rita Ora attends Red Sea Film Festival co-sponsored charity event
EU urges more checks for COVID-19 variants given surge in China
EU urges more checks for COVID-19 variants given surge in China
Israel indicts soldiers for trying to bomb Palestinian home
Israel indicts soldiers for trying to bomb Palestinian home
The best Arab alternative albums of 2022 
The best Arab alternative albums of 2022 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.