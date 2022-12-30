Saudi authorities seize over 2.9 million Captagon pills

RIYADH: The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority has thwarted two attempts to smuggle over 2.9 million Captagon pills, found hidden in consignments coming into the Kingdom through the Empty Quarter and Haditha crossings.
The authority stated that it found 2.92 million Captagon pills at the Empty Quarter port hidden in consignments of electrical cables.
It added that it was able to thwart another attempt to smuggle 24,400 Captagon pills hidden inside the spindle of a truck coming through the Haditha port.
The authority noted that it coordinated with the General Directorate for Narcotics Control to ensure the arrest of the recipient of the consignments inside the Kingdom.
It stressed that it would continue to tighten control over the Kingdom’s imports and exports to thwart all smuggling attempts.
The authority called on members of the public to help fight crime by using the designated number for security reports (1910), the international number (00966114208417), or by email ([email protected]).
Whistleblowers can report smuggling and customs violations through these channels in strict confidence, and will receive a financial reward if their information is correct.
Saudi Arabia is all set to welcome the new year with fine food, fireworks and live music
Saudi Arabia is all set to welcome the new year with fine food, fireworks and live music
Updated 31 December 2022
Jasmine Bager Rahaf Jambi Ghadi Joudah Afshan Aziz
ALULA/ ALKHOBAR/ DIRIYAH/ RIYADH/ JEDDAH: It’s time to ring in New Year 2023 with style! Cities across the Kingdom have prepared a wide variety of events for the occasion, with restaurants and hotels offering a plethora of dining options and live musical performances.
The Arab News team has highlighted a few places across the Kingdom where you can celebrate with friends and family like never before.
AlUla
The ancient city of AlUla has transformed from a historic remnant to the hottest new holiday destination in Saudi Arabia, and today, the city is buzzing with options for New Year’s celebrations.
Winter at Tantoura, the Kingdom’s first annual winter music and culture festival, has returned for a fourth edition with a host of festive experiences.
Visitors can usher in New Year at the Kingdom’s first roller rink at the open-air “AlUla on Wheels,” with a dance experience curated by Swizz Beats alongside the region’s hottest performers, and explore the heart of AlJadidah, a lively cultural hub.
Another must-try for those new to the city is Habitas, a luxury resort that is one of the key hotspots of AlUla. Whether guests are staying in an eclectic caravan or in one of the villa options, they are met with a picturesque view of the mountainous terrain.
HIGHLIGHTS
• Those looking forward to celebrating New Year’s Eve in Riyadh will also have plenty of fine-dining options, music concerts and firework shows to savor.
• The ancient city of AlUla has transformed from a historic remnant to the hottest new holiday destination in Saudi Arabia, and today, the city is buzzing with options for New Year’s celebrations.
• From lavish dinners at fine restaurants, parties at beachfront hotels and rooftop soirees to stargazing in desert camps, Jeddah has it all to make New Year’s celebrations as memorable as possible.
The site offers endless leisurely activities, such as unique dining experiences, music performances and wellness activities. Art lovers can walk through the interactive Desert X artworks including artist Mohammed Ahmed Ibrahim’s vibrant “Falling Stones Garden” or Manal Al-Dowayan’s “Now You See Me, Now You Don’t” puddle installation.
Visitors can also stargaze as the clock strikes midnight at the resort. Driven to the secluded Gharameel area, groups and individuals are encouraged to connect constellations under AlUla’s night sky, free of light and air pollution.
Mamzel will be offering a luxurious New Year’s dinner in AlUla’s hidden canyons for a chance to experience Spanish culture. Straight from Marbella, the restaurant will be holding live entertainment shows for diners as they feast on a set menu for SR600 ($160) per person for extended hours on Dec. 31.
Alfa’s Lounge, the city’s newest hangout spot, is another great option to prime your palette for New Year. The hidden establishment dazzles with its desert scenery and fairy light-like ambiance under the stars.
If an active lifestyle is on your 2023 resolutions list, AlUla’s adventure and outdoor experiences are the perfect opportunities to kickstart the journey to your fitness goals. Visitors can take an eight-hour Twisted Maze hike, trek through the Hidden Valley, cycle across the city’s sand dunes or get their hearts pumping with activities like ziplining, abseiling or rock climbing.
Winter at Tantoura’s celebrations don’t end with New Year. AlUla visitors will be tempted to walk the Incense Road in the area’s Old Town, lined with both heritage attractions and innovative activities, or indulge in a night of storytelling, historical lore of the Nabataean era, and carriage rides at Hegra after dark.
Shoppers are welcome to sample the exclusive items of the Ashar Valley Fashion event, featuring distinctive luxury pop-up stores from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., with required ticket bookings in advance.
The city’s first-ever food festival, Flavors of AlUla, brings international cuisines to locals, as well as myriad masterclasses by the food industry’s finest, palate-testing activities and food stalls. The festival, launched on Thursday, will conclude on Jan. 14.
Legendary Saudi musician Mohammed Abdo will hold a concert at the world’s largest mirrored architectural wonder, Maraya Music Hall. The opportunity to secure another fine dining booking at the venue’s restaurant, Maraya Social, is also available.
Alkhobar
When the clock strikes midnight on Dec. 31 in Sharqiya, what’s a better way to celebrate than to fill a cup with Saudi champagne and indulge in a great meal among loved ones? Sakana House at the Grand Hyatt Khobar promises to offer a fine time.
With a fun countdown to midnight, a “fire show” and interactive sushi stations, visitors will have a fully immersive experience to work up an appetite.
The Sakana House Asian restaurant has been an elegant eatery since it opened its doors. While it has hosted a New Year’s Eve festivity before, this year, customers will enjoy a live DJ live musical performance by flutist Anastasia and DJ Vika.
Diners will start with a special selection of tantalizing dishes, including manchow soup, creamy and spicy shrimp salad, black pepper beef, crispy fish and egg-fried rice. For dessert, sphere en chocolat with raspberry jam and mango milk is on the list. Fresh seasonal fruit planners will be available all around, and hot and cold beverages are all-inclusive.
John Paulo Francisco Mendoza, the restaurant manager, told Arab News: “This Dec. 31, Sakana House invites you to a new era of superior Asian cuisine.”
The experience can be enjoyed at SR320 per person, and operating hours are between 9:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m.
Riyadh
Those looking forward to celebrating New Year’s Eve in Riyadh will also have plenty of fine-dining options, music concerts and firework shows to savor.
Mega concert “Trio Arabic Night” will take place on Dec. 31 in Boulevard Riyadh City at the Mohammed Abdo Arena.
The concert features some of the biggest music artists from around the Arab world such as Nancy Ajram, Elissa, Asala Nasri, Najwa Karam, Angham, Latifa, Nawal Al-Zoghbi, Saber Rebai, Wael Kfoury, Assi El-Hallani, Bahaa Sultan and Waleed Tawfeek.
Fireworks will light up the sky as the countdown to New Year begins at Boulevard Riyadh City.
Here are some dining options to ring in New Year in the capital.
Billionaire Riyadh is hosting a night full of engaging entertainment and music performances with a taste of eclectic Asian-Italian cuisine.
Coya Riyadh is offering its guests an exclusive set menu that reflects the vibrant, bold choices of Latin American fare.
Critically acclaimed contemporary Japanese restaurant Sumosan is calling its New Year’s Eve celebration “Sakura Sky,” with a set menu and live DJ music.
Italian cuisine enthusiasts can hop over to Villa Signor Sassi or to Cipriani, which is serving classic Italian dishes during its “Grand Venetian Gala.”
Diriyah
Tucked away in the northwestern region of Riyadh is Diriyah, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that was also the first capital of the Saudi dynasty.
It was recently opened to the public after a little over a decade post-redevelopment. For New Year’s Eve, visitors can spend time walking around mudbrick buildings and a restored palace that once housed the Al-Saud dynasty to learn about the country’s history and its ruling family.
They can also experience modern-day luxury in the form of high-end eateries, hotels, shopping outlets and state-of-the-art infrastructure.
The Bujairi Terrace — featuring over 20 restaurants, including international ones like Angelina Paris, Sarabeth’s and Villa Mamas, or local brands like SUGAR, GRIND and TAKYA — offers diners a wide variety to choose from.
Just 15 minutes away from Riyadh, Diriyah is easy to access for residents of the capital.
Jeddah
From lavish dinners at fine restaurants, parties at beachfront hotels and rooftop soirees to stargazing in desert camps, Jeddah has it all to make New Year’s celebrations as memorable as possible.
If you are looking for fancy food in a posh environment, Shang Palace restaurant offers a set menu option complete with sparkling beverages to enjoy alongside live music. The experience will start at 6 p.m. and will last till midnight.
Guests also have an a la carte option with a complimentary beverage upon arrival and will be presented with gifts as a gesture of good wishes for the coming year.
The Quarter restaurant at the Swissotel Living Jeddah also offers memorable dining in a chic atmosphere. Guests are treated to a live DJ performance and are spoiled for dining choices with a massive buffet.
The event starts at 7 p.m. and runs until 2 a.m., allowing guests ample time to enjoy everything the place has to offer.
A countdown will also be held at The Quarter restaurant and at the rooftop NEST lounge so that guests can enjoy the view of the city.
Obo Beach house restaurant at the Yacht Club has also organized special events to entertain guests with a perfect ambiance and sea view. The menu will offer an array of appetizing dishes and plenty of main courses including seafood, chicken and meat options.
Party in Asian style at Dabao restaurant, where you can enjoy an amazing Asian fusion dinner with a live DJ performance. To top it all off, deserts are on the house!
Noug Cafe and Jazz Bar, Noun and Kabana are also among the many restaurants in the city that are offering a variety of gastronomic experiences and live music all through the night.
Jeddah is home to some of the most beautiful properties and is offering seasonal discounts for anyone wishing to wake up to 2023 in the embrace of comfort and luxury.
Bay La Sun and VIEWS residences at the King Abdullah Economic City allow guests access to the private beach and an array of food options from the buffet at the Seasons Restaurant.
Similar options include Narcissus Resort and Spa in Obhur, Rosewood Jeddah, Assila and Swissotel Living Jeddah.
Riyadh Season launches humanitarian drive for children
The initiative allows parents to watch their children make a difference and celebrate the virtue of giving
Updated 31 December 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Riyadh Season 2022, in conjunction with the National Environment Recycling Company (Tadweer), launched a community initiative called Donate Your Toy and Make Another, inviting children to donate old or new toys and build a new item of their choice.
The initiative comes as part of the Riyadh Toy Festival and aims to impart the spirit of giving, solidarity and cooperation to today’s generation and tomorrow’s builders.
Filled with fun and creativity, the initiative lets children explore a new world in the toy industry while bringing joy to the less fortunate.
Children can enjoy making their favorite toy by themselves, following specific steps with the help of guides available at the festival. To make a new toy, children first donate a preloved toy in a designated box and begin the process of making a new toy through available machines.
HIGHLIGHT
Children can enjoy making their favorite toy by themselves, following specific steps with the help of guides available at the festival.
Organizers allocate tables for each child to help them make their personalized toys. The initiative also allows parents to watch their children make a difference and celebrate the virtue of giving.
The third edition of the Riyadh Toy Festival started on Dec. 26 and will continue until Jan. 1 near Boulevard Riyadh City. The festival brings together international toy brands and provides entertainment corners for family members. It also includes performances and influencer meet & greet events.
Tickets are available at https://riyadhseason.sa/event-details-en.html?id=601/en_Riyadh_Toy_Festival.
Heavy downpour disrupts flights in Jeddah, rain to continue until Tuesday
The Kingdom has raised the rain alert level, with the National Center of Meteorology issuing a warning late on Thursday evening and the Civil Defense sending text messages to residents on Friday
Updated 30 December 2022
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: Heavy downpours late Thursday and Friday disrupted flights in and out of Jeddah, with rain in various cities in Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh, forcing people to remain indoors.
King Abdulaziz International Airport announced that several flights were delayed due to the weather, requesting passengers to get in touch with the relevant authorities and airlines about rescheduling.
Due to the inclement weather, several areas of Jeddah also became waterlogged, with the city readying equipment and manpower to deal with any emergencies.
The Kingdom has raised the rain alert level, with the National Center of Meteorology issuing a warning late on Thursday evening and the Civil Defense sending text messages to residents on Friday.
Iffat Aabroo, a Riyadh resident, told Arab News: “The weather warning remained active amid (the) downpour. I received a text message from the Civil Defense on Friday, which read: Forecasts received from the NCM indicate moderate to heavy rainfall in the Riyadh region, which includes the capital city Riyadh, Al-Kharj, Al-Muzahimiyah, Quwayiyah, Majmaah, Zulfi, Al-Ghat, Shaqra, Ramah, Dawadmi, Afif, Layla Al-Aflaj, and Wadi Al-Dawasir from Friday to Saturday. May Allah make it a rain of good and blessing. Your cooperation is our goal. Your safety is our goal.”
HIGHLIGHT
The showers, accompanied by active winds, will fall on some parts of Hail and Madinah regions, with fog during the night and early morning in Jazan, Asir, Baha, Najran, Tabuk, Northern Borders, Jawf, Hail, Qassim and the northern parts of the Eastern and Riyadh regions, the report said.
The NCM, in its forecast on Friday, said: “Moderate to torrential thundershowers, accompanied by active winds, are still forecast to fall on some parts of Jazan, Asir, Baha, Qassim, Eastern and Makkah regions.”
The report added that the showers, accompanied by active winds, will fall on some parts of Hail and Madinah regions, with fog during the night and early morning in Jazan, Asir, Baha, Najran, Tabuk, Northern Borders, Jawf, Hail, Qassim and the northern parts of the Eastern and Riyadh regions.
The NCM posted on Twitter that Jeddah’s Basateen district recorded the highest level of rainfall at 54.2 mm, followed by King Abdulaziz International Airport at 48 mm.
The report showed that the surface wind movement in the Red Sea will be northeasterly to northwesterly at a speed of 20-40 km per hour on the northern part and easterly to southeasterly, gradually turning southerly, at a speed of 20-40 km per hour on the southern and central parts, reaching more than 50 km per hour with thunderstorms.
The surface wind movement in the Arabian Gulf will be northerly to northeasterly, at a speed of 18-38 km per hour on the southern part, and northwesterly to northerly at a speed of 18-38 km per hour on the northern part.
The NCM on Wednesday issued a severe weather warning, with moderate to heavy rain forecast to begin on Thursday and continue until at least Tuesday, potentially accompanied by hail, dust clouds, low visibility, and high waves along coastlines.
“It is expected that the effect of the situation will begin Thursday evening, and its intensity will increase on Friday and Saturday. With rains from medium to heavy, with the flow of torrential rains in the regions of Makkah, Jeddah, Rabigh, Taif, Al-Jamum, Al-Kamil, Bahra, Khulais, Al-Laith, Al-Qunfudhah, Al-Ardiyat, Adham Al-Baha (Al-Baha, Baljurashi, Al-Mandaq, Al-Qura, Qilwa, Al-Makhwah, Al-Aqiq, Bani Hassan, Al-Hajjrah and Ghamid Al-Zanad), and Asir (Al-Namas, Balqarn, Al-Majardah, Muhail, Bariq, Tanumah, Al-Barak and Bisha),” the NCM said.
The center has also urged the public to check its website and its social media accounts for the latest information about the severe weather and the areas likely to be worst affected. It also called on everyone to heed weather-related warnings and follow any instructions issued by the authorities.
The concerned authorities across the Kingdom continue their assistance around the clock and advised people to take caution during the rain and not to leave their homes except in emergencies.
The Civil Defense Directorate cautioned residents to take utmost precautions and safety measures because of the continuing bad weather.
It also urged the people to abide by the safety instructions and guidelines, such as driving with extra care on slippery roads.
The crisis and disaster management center in Makkah region has stressed the importance of not leaving homes unless essential.
“People must take care and not approach the sites where rainwater accumulates to ensure their safety,” the center said.
Interactive simulators presented visitors the opportunity to simulate real-life events
Updated 31 December 2022
SPA
TABUK: Future of Traffic Safety 2022 events concluded on Thursday at the University City, Tabuk, with the participation of government and private agencies. More than 39,000 of the region’s citizens and visitors attended the events organized by the Principality of Tabuk.
Through different activities and initiatives, the events aimed to raise awareness on road safety in Tabuk, and present a deeper and more comprehensive traffic safety culture, benefiting all members of society in line with Saudi Vision 2030’s goals of reducing traffic accidents and saving lives.
Throughout 10 days, the participating agencies presented to visitors the region’s traffic safety strategy and introduced them to relevant services. They presented visual presentations with messages to preserve the lives of road users as well as promote driving schools and smart vehicles with the latest technology. Interactive simulators presented visitors the opportunity to simulate real-life events.