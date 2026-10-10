JEDDAH: The sixth Hajj Conference and Exhibition will take place in Jeddah from Nov. 8-11, bringing together more than 520 local and international organizations to discuss improvements to pilgrimage services and preparations for the next Hajj season.

Organized by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in cooperation with the Pilgrim Experience Program, a Saudi Vision 2030 initiative, the event will be held under the patronage of King Salman.

Participants will include government, private and nonprofit organizations, as well as officials and specialists from across the Hajj services sector.

The event will mark a key stage in preparations for the 2027 Hajj season, with discussions covering contracts, operational and organizational arrangements, new solutions, initiatives, partnerships and seasonal readiness.

Leaders, officials and specialists from around the world will take part in three main tracks — infrastructure and operational services, empowerment and integration, and sustainable development.

The event will feature more than 15 main zones and programs, including the Hajj Conference, Hajj Council, and Awareness and Training Forum, which will be held for the first time. Other activities will include workshops, an entrepreneurship and innovation zone, a hackathon, a business center, and dedicated technology, health, media and aviation hubs.

A special meeting for heads of pilgrim affairs offices will provide further opportunities to discuss services, strengthen business ties and build partnerships.

The accompanying exhibition will feature organizations and service providers from more than 150 countries. It will bring together leaders, pilgrim affairs offices, service providers and specialists in aviation, transport, hospitality, health, infrastructure, technology, innovation, workforce development, investment and business development.

The ministry has invited organizations, specialists and members of the public to register through the conference website: hajjconfex.com/visitor-registration.

Last year’s event attracted more than 204,000 visitors and featured 270 exhibitors from over 150 countries. It included 134 specialized sessions and workshops, while more than 2,600 participants benefited from its training programs.

The Hajj Conference and Exhibition is a major annual gathering for the pilgrimage services sector. The first edition, held in Jeddah in March 2022, had the theme “Transformation Towards Innovation” and featured six tracks covering crowd management, waste management, accommodation, catering, health and transport.

The second, in January 2023, took “Quality in the Services Ecosystem” as its title and attracted more than 60,000 visitors and over 200 companies. It featured 70 local and 11 international speakers.

The third edition welcomed about 100,000 visitors, more than 200 service providers and 27 government entities, with more than 80 ministers and heads of Hajj missions taking part. Hajj agreements with 76 countries were announced during the event.

The fourth, “A Passage to the Rituals,” was held in January last year and featured 300 exhibitors from more than 100 countries and 150 speakers across 75 panel discussions. About 150,000 people attended and Hajj agreements were signed with 77 countries.