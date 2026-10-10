JEDDAH: Prince Faisal bin Bandar, governor of Riyadh, will open the seventh International Conference on Disability and Rehabilitation on Sunday, bringing together scientists, researchers and innovators to explore advances that could improve the lives of people with disabilities.

The conference will run from Oct. 11-13 under the theme “Boldness Towards the Future.”

Organized by the King Salman Center for Disability Research, the event will be chaired by Prince Sultan bin Salman, special adviser to King Salman and chairman of the center’s board of trustees.

Participants from around the world will discuss scientific discoveries and emerging technologies to restore lost abilities and improve vision, hearing and mobility.

The event will explore research beyond existing solutions, focusing on translating scientific advances into practical improvements for people with disabilities and their families.

Winners of the King Salman International Award for Disability Research will be honored during the event. The award received 770 nominations from 111 countries.

The program will also feature an inaugural artificial intelligence hackathon to develop solutions to challenges faced by people with disabilities. It attracted more than 2,250 people across 918 teams representing various nationalities.

Badr Al-Hajhouj, the center’s executive director, praised the conference’s hosting of the hackathon, and said that 129 participants had qualified after the initial submission of 918 innovative projects.

Community activities will include evening events and interactive workshops featuring specialists and influencers. They will address issues affecting people with disabilities and their families, while raising public awareness.

The conference will highlight the center’s scientific and research contributions, supported by its founders and partners, and Saudi society’s role in advancing disability research.

These efforts aim to develop solutions that restore abilities and help people with disabilities achieve greater independence and take part in society.

The International Conference on Disability and Rehabilitation was first held in Riyadh in 1992. The King Salman International Award for Disability Research is presented every four years.

The award recognizes achievements in five categories: health and medical sciences; psychological and educational sciences; rehabilitation and social sciences; technological applications; and universal accessibility.

Each winner receives a certificate, a medal and SR500,000 ($133,333).