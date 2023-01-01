You are here

  • Home
  • Daesh claims attack on Egypt police that killed 4

Daesh claims attack on Egypt police that killed 4

Daesh claims attack on Egypt police that killed 4
Armed militants opened fire on police in Ismailia killing four. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4kfw4

Updated 11 sec ago
AP

Daesh claims attack on Egypt police that killed 4

Daesh claims attack on Egypt police that killed 4
  • The extremist group claimed the attack in a statement Saturday carried by its Amaq news agency
  • Armed militants opened fire on police in Ismailia killing four
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

CAIRO: The Daesh group claimed responsibility for a militant attack on a police checkpoint in Egypt’s Suez Canal city of Ismailia that killed at least four people, including three police.
The extremist group claimed the attack in a statement late Saturday carried by its Amaq news agency.
The attack took place Friday afternoon when armed militants opened fire on police in Ismailia. At least 12 people, mostly conscripts, were wounded in the attack.
The dead included three police officers and a still unidentified person, according to a hospital tally document.
The state-run Al-Qahera News television station reported that security forces killed one of the attackers.
Egypt has been battling Daesh militants in the northern part of the Sinai Peninsula for years. The militants have carried out numerous attacks in Sinai and elsewhere in the country mainly targeting security forces, minority Christians and those who they accuse of collaborating with the military and police.

Topics: Egypt

Related

Egypt: Militants attack police in Suez Canal city, 4 killed
Middle-East
Egypt: Militants attack police in Suez Canal city, 4 killed

Militiaman killed in central Iran protest: state media

Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

Militiaman killed in central Iran protest: state media

Militiaman killed in central Iran protest: state media
  • A Basij member was killed in the city of Semirom by armed personnel
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP
TEHRAN: A member of Iran’s security forces has been shot dead during protests in the city of Semirom, state media said Sunday, more than 100 days after Mahsa Amini’s death sparked nationwide unrest.
Iran has been rocked by protests — dubbed “riots” by the authorities — since Amini, 22, died in custody on September 16 following her arrest for an alleged breach of the country’s strict dress code for women.
“A Basij member was killed in the city of Semirom by armed criminals,” official news agency IRNA reported, referring to the paramilitary force linked to the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
IRNA said protesters had gathered late Saturday in the city, about 470 kilometers south of the capital Tehran in the central Isfahan province.
They rallied in front of the regional administration building and other locations in Semirom, it added.
“Security forces were deployed to establish order in the city and, in some cases, clashes occurred with several rioters,” the report said.
Iranian officials say hundreds of people have been killed in the nationwide unrest, including members of the security forces, and thousands arrested.
Tehran accuses hostile foreign powers and opposition groups of stoking the unrest.
Last month, Iran executed two men, both 23, who had been convicted of attacks against security forces in connection with the protests.
The judiciary has said nine others have been sentenced to death. Campaigners said this week dozens of protesters also face charges that carry a potential death sentence.

2022 ‘worst year in terms of number of Palestinians killed by Israel’: government

Updated 01 January 2023
Mohammed Najib

2022 ‘worst year in terms of number of Palestinians killed by Israel’: government

  • The world must shoulder its responsibilities and implement the resolutions of international legitimacy, and everyone must stop the double standards
  • Further deterioration in security situation in West Bank feared in coming weeks
  • Palestinians welcome UN vote on Israel’s occupation as ‘a victory’
Updated 01 January 2023
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Most Palestinians will remember 2022 as a painful year in terms of the scale of human loss, the increase in Israeli aggression, and the election of an extreme right-wing Israeli government that will further deny them their rights.

Ibrahim Melhem, spokesman for the Palestinian government, told Arab News that 2022 was “the worst year in terms of the high number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli army.”

According to official figures, 225 people were killed in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip over the past 12 months.

However, Melhem believes there is cause for optimism thanks to Arab and international solidarity with the Palestinian cause, which was most publicly displayed at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He also said that international organizations had demonstrated a better understanding of the demands and rights of the Palestinian people.

Ahmed Ghuneim, the leader of the Fatah movement in Jerusalem, told Arab News that the most positive occurrence in 2022 was the emergence of a new generation of Palestinian resistance fighters represented by the Lions’ Den group in Nablus and similar brigades in Jenin, Balata, and other areas.

Palestinians claim that the Israel Defense Forces have changed their rules of engagement in recent months, making it acceptable to open fire when they feel threatened and shoot to kill, even if they could easily just injure the attacker.

Sixty percent of the Israeli armed forces currently operate in the West Bank, where 26 combat and 86 reserve battalions are deployed. “There is a soldier to guard every settler,” Palestinians comment sarcastically.

Israeli officials expect a further deterioration in the security situation in the West Bank in coming weeks and an increase in the number of attacks on Israeli army forces and settlers, which will likely mean a rise in the killing of Palestinians.

On a happier note, Palestinians welcomed a vote by the United Nations General Assembly requesting that the International Court of Justice provide an opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories including Jerusalem. At the assembly, 87 states voted in favor of the resolution, 26 opposed it, and 53 abstained, a result widely considered by Palestinians to be a victory for Palestinian diplomacy.

Presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said the vote was “evidence of the whole world’s support for our people and their inalienable historical rights.”

He said in a statement that President Mahmoud Abbas thanked all countries “that stood by Palestinian rights and all parties that worked to make this decision a success.”

Abu Rudeineh said the time has come for Israel to be held accountable for its ongoing crimes.

“The world must shoulder its responsibilities and implement the resolutions of international legitimacy, and everyone must stop the double standards,” he said.

He stressed that the Palestinian leadership would take all available opportunities to protect the Palestinian people, and that “resorting to international institutions is a Palestinian right, and we will continue to join international bodies and institutions.”

He added: “We strongly believe that justice based on international resolutions and the absence of impunity is the only way to achieve lasting peace in Palestine, Israel, and the entire region.”

“This means there are no negotiations on whether this is occupied land,” Palestinian government spokesperson Melhem told Arab News.

“No conditions will be imposed on Palestinians in exchange for Israeli withdrawal,” he added.

 

Topics: Palestine 2022

Related

Netanyahu says Israel not bound by ‘despicable’ UN vote
Middle-East
Netanyahu says Israel not bound by ‘despicable’ UN vote
Palestinians say UN vote on Israel’s occupation ‘a victory’
Middle-East
Palestinians say UN vote on Israel’s occupation ‘a victory’

Lebanese welcome 2023 as concerns grow over fate of crisis-hit country

Lebanese welcome 2023 as concerns grow over fate of crisis-hit country
Updated 01 January 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese welcome 2023 as concerns grow over fate of crisis-hit country

Lebanese welcome 2023 as concerns grow over fate of crisis-hit country
  • Conflict in region ‘may lead us to further fragmentation,’ analyst says
  • ‘Those remaining in Lebanon are those who do not have the luxury of leaving,’ activist says
  • Playing games to buy more time is frightening, especially since Lebanon is surrounded by regional crises, while an armed group imposes its decisions on the country
Updated 01 January 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Millions of people across Lebanon gathered in markets, restaurants and nightlife venues on Saturday to welcome in the new year. But despite the good cheer and optimism, 2022 was a difficult time for most people in the country and the outlook for 2023 remains gloomy.

Arab News spoke to intellectuals, academics and activists to get their views on what lies in store for the year ahead.

Academic Bashir Esmat said he feared “the complete collapse of the Lebanese state in 2023, as the ruling political class has become powerless and with no alternative, while state institutions cannot be rebuilt with old stones, especially since the same balance of power still governs.”

He added: “Those who took over the reins of power in Lebanon for decades have neglected the country. They destroyed the middle class. Hezbollah is the political decision-maker and the governor of the central bank controls economic decisions. Those defending Lebanon have become worthless groups.

“What happened during the past year is enough to prove it. Lebanon is unable to survive in its current structure, and the conflict in the region may lead us to further fragmentation.”

Intellectual Youssef Bazzi said that since 2019, when the Lebanese crisis began, he had lost all desire to take part in public affairs.

“I am pessimistic about the possibility of bringing about change or reform, and I am starting to believe that Lebanon is an idea that is no longer viable,” he said.

Lawyer Ashraf Al-Moussawi said: “I am concerned about the collapse of the judicial authorities in Lebanon and the loss of confidence in justice. The new year will weaken, in my opinion, citizens’ confidence in the judiciary.”

Public affairs activist Walid Fakhreddine said Lebanon “is a country that produces crises, not solutions. We repeat our mistakes and never adopt a reform project.”

He added: “Hezbollah insists on showing that it has the power in this country and the attack on UNIFIL peacekeepers is evidence of that.

“There is no stability and no solutions at the regional level. Playing games to buy more time is frightening, especially since Lebanon is surrounded by regional crises, while an armed group imposes its decisions on the country.”

Fakhreddine said that the idea of Lebanon being the link between East and West no longer held true.

“We need to determine the economic feasibility and the type of services that we want to provide. We also need to reconsider our stances, even in terms of the conflict with Israel, which requires a different vision.”

Political activist Dr. Khaldoun Al-Sharif fears that if the state continues to fall apart it will be difficult to reunify it.

“The social situation is disintegrating and the people’s ability to withstand it is declining,” he said.

“Those remaining in Lebanon are those who do not have the luxury of leaving, and what keeps Lebanon alive is the flow of migrants’ money to their families.

“We need to launch a dialogue about Lebanon’s prospects. Do we have added value? We have to look for a role after the destruction of our banking, educational and health sectors.”

Wadad Halawani, who heads the Committee of the Families of the Kidnapped and Disappeared in Lebanon, said she was not feeling optimistic about the future.

“Every year, we repeat sentences like parrots and wish for prosperity, which we know in advance will not be achieved under the rule of the corrupt ruling class.

“They cut off the electricity, we start looking for private generators. We begin to go hungry, we receive $100 from abroad to keep us going for a while. We start running out of fuel, we queue at gas stations. We applaud them while insulting them.”

She added: “We need to get rid of the sectarian issues plaguing us and determine our problems so we can resolve them. I am not optimistic.

“We overcame the war without really dealing with its traumas. As long as there is no sense of citizenship, we will remain in this hole that we have been struggling to climb out of for 47 years now.”

Sheikh Zuhair Kubbi, director of the Zakat Fund at Dar Al-Fatwa, said he expected the crises to continue in the new year.

“About 70 percent of the middle class is now below the poverty line. Even the rich are struggling because they no longer have access to their savings and their businesses are no longer as profitable as they used to be.

“There are no positive signs because we always settle for the negative. Our concerns revolve around securing food, water and medicine.”

Maroun Helou, the head of the Syndicate of Public Works Contractors, said he was apprehensive about the presidential vacuum in the new year.

“The ruling class is part of Lebanon’s failure. As long as these parties rule, we can expect more disruption of all state institutions and failure to meet citizens’ needs.

“In the absence of a recovery plan and nonfunctioning banks, the contracting sector is in peril.”

Retired judge Shukri Sader said: “What could eliminate concerns relatively quickly is electing a president in order to revive state institutions.

“We need a president who adheres to Lebanon and its constitution to make up for the six years we lost in the previous term.”

Topics: Lebanon

Related

Middle-East
2022: A year of missed opportunities in Lebanon
Smugglers blamed as Lebanon bans cancer drug
Middle-East
Smugglers blamed as Lebanon bans cancer drug

Syria records lowest annual death toll since war began

Syria records lowest annual death toll since war began
Updated 01 January 2023
AFP

Syria records lowest annual death toll since war began

Syria records lowest annual death toll since war began
  • Ceasefire sees major drop in fighting outside Marib, Taiz, elsewhere
  • Fuel tankers trickle into Hodeidah port
Updated 01 January 2023
AFP

BEIRUT: At least 3,825 people have died in Syria’s war in 2022, the lowest yearly toll since the start of the conflict more than a decade ago, a war monitor said on Saturday.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights had put the death toll at 3,746 throughout 2021, before revising it up to 3,882.
After years of deadly battle and bombardments following the brutal suppression of 2011 anti-regime protests, the conflict has largely abated in the last three years.
Sporadic fighting at times breaks out and jihadist attacks continue, mainly in the east of the country.
Among those killed in 2022 were 1,627 civilians, including 321 children, according to the figures from the Observatory, which relies on a wide network of sources on the ground in Syria.
Of the civilians killed, 209 people — about half of them children — were killed by mines or other explosive devices.
In addition, 627 government security force personnel were killed along with 217 other fighters loyal to the regime of Bashar Assad, the Observatory said.
Some 387 members of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces and their allies were also among the dead, as well as more than 500 terrorists
The director of the Observatory, Rami Abdel Rahman, said a large number of the deaths occurred due to security chaos, dozens of strikes launched by Israel, and attacks by Daesh in the Syrian desert.
The war has killed nearly half a million people since it broke out over a decade ago, displacing almost half of Syria’s pre-war population.
Assad has retaken most of the territory initially lost to rebel groups, though the SDF — which the regime maintains a degree of cooperation with — continues to control areas in the north and northeast.
Turkey, a key player in the war, has repeatedly threatened to launch a ground offensive against the Syrian Kurds in recent months, having already pursued three such offensives previously.
In addition, about half of the northwestern province of Idlib and areas bordering the neighboring provinces of Hama, Aleppo and Latakia are dominated by the jihadist group Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham and other rebel factions.

 

Topics: Beirut

Related

New meeting between Turkiye, Syria and Russia slated for January
Middle-East
New meeting between Turkiye, Syria and Russia slated for January
Syria records lowest annual death toll since war began: monitor
Middle-East
Syria records lowest annual death toll since war began: monitor

16 arrested in Iraqi Kurdistan after video of teen girl’s assault

An Iraqi policeman checks the ID of a driver at a checkpoint in Mosul. (AFP)
An Iraqi policeman checks the ID of a driver at a checkpoint in Mosul. (AFP)
Updated 01 January 2023
AFP

16 arrested in Iraqi Kurdistan after video of teen girl’s assault

An Iraqi policeman checks the ID of a driver at a checkpoint in Mosul. (AFP)
  • The victim was 17 years old, he added, noting that three of the suspects arrested had filmed the incident and posted it on social media
Updated 01 January 2023
AFP

SULAIMANIYAH: Police in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region said they had arrested 16 young men after a viral video showed a teenage girl being attacked at a motorcycle rally.
The incident took place in the suburbs of Sulaimaniyah, the Kurdistan region’s second city, where footage shared online showed dozens of young men and teenage boys following the girl before some of them assaulted her, kicking her against a car.
“Between yesterday evening and today, we arrested 16 suspects involved ... in the assault of a young woman,” Sulaimaniyah police spokesman Sarkawt Omar told a press conference.

BACKGROUND

Police in Sulaimaniyah announced the arrest of seven people suspected of having kidnapped and sexually assaulted a young woman.

The victim was 17 years old, he added, noting that three of the suspects arrested had filmed the incident and posted it on social media.
He added that this was not the first time that girls or women attended such an event.
While Kurdistan works on projecting a more progressive and tolerant image than other areas of Iraq, gender-based violence remains prevalent.
On Tuesday, police in Sulaimaniyah announced the arrest of seven people suspected of having kidnapped and sexually assaulted a young woman.
The Kurdish authorities denounced the “disgraceful” and “unacceptable” assaults in a statemen, underlining that they were “against all kinds of violence and violations of human rights in general, including women’s rights.”

 

Topics: Iraq Iraqi Kurdistan

Related

Between war and red tape, many Iraqis lack official papers
Middle-East
Between war and red tape, many Iraqis lack official papers
US Navy to name ship after Marine battles in Fallujah, Iraq
Middle-East
US Navy to name ship after Marine battles in Fallujah, Iraq

Latest updates

Daesh claims attack on Egypt police that killed 4
Daesh claims attack on Egypt police that killed 4
Flights to and from Philippine capital suspended due to technical issues
Flights to and from Philippine capital suspended due to technical issues
Militiaman killed in central Iran protest: state media
Militiaman killed in central Iran protest: state media
Chinese state media seek to reassure public over COVID-19
Chinese state media seek to reassure public over COVID-19
Your favorite apps are just one tap away on Huawei AppGallery
Your favorite apps are just one tap away on Huawei AppGallery

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.