German defense minister under fire for New Year's video

German defense minister under fire for New Year’s video
Christine Lambrecht reflected on a year ending with "war raging in the middle of Europe."(AFP)
AFP

German defense minister under fire for New Year’s video
  • The minute-long message, filmed on a mobile phone, “shamed” Germany, the Bild daily said
  • The clip was posted on her personal Instagram account
AFP

BERLIN: Filmed on the streets of Berlin amid chaotic New Year’s celebrations a video address from the German defense minister posted on social media drew criticism Monday for its tone-deaf message.
Barely audible above the sound of exploding fireworks, Christine Lambrecht reflected on a year ending with “war raging in the middle of Europe.”
The conflict in Ukraine had led to “a lot of special experiences” and the chance for “many encounters with great and interesting people,” Lambrecht said in the clip posted on her personal Instagram account.
Lambrecht’s New Year’s address failed to “hit the right tone” and made the war sound like an “exciting professional experience,” the Tagesspiegel daily wrote.
The minute-long message, filmed on a mobile phone, “shamed” Germany, the Bild daily said.
Lambrecht, a member of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats, has faced strong criticism in the media for her response to the Russian invasion and Germany’s sluggish support for Ukraine.
The minister was mocked in January 2022 for her announcement that Germany would send 5,000 helmets to Kyiv, where the government was asking for heavy weapons to ward off Moscow.
At a regular press conference, a spokesman for the defense ministry declined to comment on the “private video” put out by Lambrecht. He would only say that “no official resources” were used in the production of the clip.
After two years during which fireworks were banned due to the coronavirus pandemic, revellers in Germany once again took to the streets to set off thousands of rockets and firecrackers.
The scenes in Berlin provided an uneasy backdrop for Lambrecht’s video at the same time as the Ukrainian capital was the target of Russian airstrikes.
This round of anarchic celebrations led to dozens of injuries and at least one death, with fireworks also aimed at emergency service workers across Germany.
The scale of the chaos left Interior Minister Nancy Faeser “stunned and angry.”
Anyone attacking the police or rescue workers “must be punished with the full severity of the law,” she said.

Death toll from Philippine floods, landslides rises to 51

Death toll from Philippine floods, landslides rises to 51
Updated 02 January 2023
AFP

Death toll from Philippine floods, landslides rises to 51

Death toll from Philippine floods, landslides rises to 51
  • Number of fatalities could rise further as rescuers search for 19 people still missing
  • Philippines ranked among the most vulnerable nations to the impacts of climate change
Updated 02 January 2023
AFP
MANILA: The death toll from recent floods and landslides across the disaster-prone Philippines has risen to 51, officials said Monday, as authorities distribute food packs to the hardest hit communities.
The number of fatalities could rise further as rescuers search for 19 people still missing more than a week after heavy rain pounded central and southern regions over the Christmas weekend, according to the national disaster agency.
Bad weather struck as the Catholic-majority nation of 110 million people prepared for a long Christmas holiday.
More than 270,000 people had to seek emergency shelter as downpours inundated rural villages, left more than 4,500 houses damaged or destroyed, and wiped out over 7,000 hectares of crops.
Instead of celebrating with loved ones, thousands of families found themselves cleaning up their dwellings and shops after the floodwaters subsided.
Most of the fatalities have been in the province of Misamis Occidental, on the southern island of Mindanao, where 19 people died from drowning or rain-induced landslides.
The Philippines is ranked among the most vulnerable nations to the impacts of climate change, and scientists have warned that storms are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer.

Thousands pay tribute to former Pope Benedict at lying-in-state

Thousands pay tribute to former Pope Benedict at lying-in-state
Updated 02 January 2023
AFP

Thousands pay tribute to former Pope Benedict at lying-in-state

Thousands pay tribute to former Pope Benedict at lying-in-state
  • Benedict led the Catholic Church for eight years before becoming the first pope in six centuries to step down in 2013
Updated 02 January 2023
AFP

VATICAN CITY: Thousands of Catholics paid their respects Monday to former pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican, at the start of three days of lying-in-state at St. Peter’s Basilica before his funeral.

They began queueing before dawn to view the German theologian’s body, which was transferred early Monday from the monastery in the Vatican grounds where he died Saturday aged 95.

“I arrived at 6:00 am, it seemed normal to come and pay homage to him after all he did for the church,” said an Italian nun, sister Anna-Maria, near the front of the queue that snaked around the edge of the vast St. Peter’s Square.

Benedict led the Catholic Church for eight years before becoming the first pope in six centuries to step down in 2013, citing his declining and physical health.

His successor Pope Francis will lead the funeral on Thursday in St. Peter’s Square before his remains are placed in the tombs beneath the basilica.

Benedict’s body was laid out Monday on a catafalque draped in gold fabric in front of the altar of the church, flanked by two Swiss Guards.

Many of those filing past took pictures on their smartphones of the body, which was dressed in red papal mourning robes with a gold-edged mitre on his head, while some prayed or made the sign of the cross.

“The atmosphere is very intimate,” Francesca Gabrielli, a pilgrim from Tuscany in central Italy, said inside the basilica.

She said Benedict was “a great pope, profound, unique.”

Benedict died at the Mater Ecclesiae monastery, which had been his home for the past decade, his last words in the early hours of Saturday said by the Vatican to have been “Lord, I love you!”

His body will lie in state for three days, with members of the public allowed in during the day, before a funeral on Thursday that will break new ground.

Benedict’s shock resignation created the extraordinary situation of having two “men in white” — him and Francis — at the Vatican.

Papal deaths usually trigger the calling of a conclave of cardinals to elect a successor, but this time Francis remains in post, and will lead proceedings.

The Vatican has yet to release details of the guest list, beyond saying that it will include delegations from Italy and Benedict’s native Germany.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who at the weekend joined world leaders from Joe Biden to Vladimir Putin in paying tribute to Benedict, was among the first to visit his body on Monday morning.

She was greeted by Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, Benedict’s long-time aide.

The last papal funeral, of John Paul II in 2005, drew a million faithful and heads of state from around the world, although Benedict was a more divisive figure.

A brilliant theologian, he alienated many Catholics with his staunch defense of traditional values and as pope struggled to impose his authority on the church as it battled a string of crises, including over clerical sex abuse.

His successor cuts a very different figure, an Argentine Jesuit who is most at home among his flock and has sought to forge a more compassionate church.

Pope Francis paid tribute to Benedict in three New Year’s events at the Vatican over the weekend, “thanking God for the gift of this faithful servant of the Gospel and of the Church.”

Francis, 86, has raised the prospect that he might follow Benedict’s example and step down if he became unable to carry out his duties.

In July, suffering knee problems that have forced him to rely on a wheelchair, he admitted he needed to slow down or think about stepping aside.

Last month, Francis revealed he had signed a resignation letter when he took office should poor health prevent him from carrying out his duties.

Philippines airport scrambles to restore normalcy after power cut

Philippines airport scrambles to restore normalcy after power cut
Updated 02 January 2023
Reuters

Philippines airport scrambles to restore normalcy after power cut

Philippines airport scrambles to restore normalcy after power cut
  • 65,000 passengers impacted by outage
  • Normal operations likely within 72 hours — airport
Updated 02 January 2023
Reuters
MANILA: The Philippines’ main gateway scrambled to resume full services on Monday after a New Year power outage jolted its air traffic control and disrupted 300 flights, prompting calls from business leaders and a top senator for urgent action.
A failure of primary and secondary power supplies caused the outage at Ninoy Aquino airport, and it should take about 72 hours for airlines to normalize their operations, said Cesar Chiong, general manager of the Manila International Airport Authority.
There were 361 flights delayed, canceled or diverted to other regional airports on Sunday, affecting about 65,000 passengers, while may other flights were rerouted around Philippine airspace.
Chiong said the airport was handling a maximum of 15 flights per hour on Monday morning, down from the usual 20.
Several of the airport’s four terminals were crowded on Monday, with long queues of people trying to re-book flights while other weary passengers slept on chairs or on the floor.
“In the 24 hours that we’ve been waiting, we are now very exhausted from lack of sleep, my body is aching from all the waiting,” said Kirana Mangkabong, 32, an overseas worker.
The airport has been ranked among the world’s worst international gateways, with flight backlogs a regular occurrence and a history of upgrades being delayed or abandoned due to disputes between airport authorities and contractors.
Airports are being built in provinces surrounding Manila to relieve pressure, including in Cavite and in Bulacan, which is due to start operations in 2027.
The transport ministry has ruled out sabotage but vowed to investigate the airport chaos, which has renewed calls for existing gateway to be upgraded and better operated.
“The government should look at this wake up call to improve, either through public or private efforts, or a joint venture,” George Barcelon, president of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told Reuters.
His flight from Dubai was affected, as was that of tycoon Manuel Pangilinan, who on Sunday said his flight from Japan had to turn back halfway through and tweeted: “Only in the PH. Sigh.”
Grace Poe, a former presidential candidate and head of the public services committee, called for a congressional inquiry into the incident, saying it was “a national security concern.”
Airport general manager Chiong said that the facility had introduced its own power system in 2018 but that on Sunday, both the main and backup systems failed.
Once connected directly to the regular commercial electricity, the systems experienced a power surge that forced equipment to shut down, including radar and communications, he said.
Joey Concepcion, a government business adviser, said authorities should revive a proposal for a consortium to modernize the airport.
“Any inefficiencies in the airport translate to big losses in business down the line and are felt throughout the country,” he said in a statement.

