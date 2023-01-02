You are here

Four tons of drugs seized by French navy in the Arabian Sea

Four tons of drugs seized by French navy in the Arabian Sea
The French navy seized the drugs with an estimated value of €50 million after its frigate Guepratte spotted the dhow on Dec. 27. (File/AFP)
AFP

  • Part of the illegal drugs shipment was “probably intended for the European market,” said the command based in Abu Dhabi
  • The French ship was operating as part of the multinational mission Naval Task Force 150
ABU DHABI: The French navy seized nearly half a ton of heroin and 3.5 tons of cannabis resin when it intercepted an unflagged boat in the Arabian Sea, it said Monday.
It seized the drugs with an estimated value of 50 million euros after its frigate Guepratte spotted the dhow on December 27, the Indian Ocean Maritime Command said in a statement.
Part of the illegal drugs shipment was “probably intended for the European market,” said the command based in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.
The French ship was operating as part of the multinational mission Naval Task Force 150 aimed at strengthening regional security and combating illicit trafficking.

Nirmal Menon 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index inched up 31.67 points — or 0.30 percent — on Monday to close at 10,578.34, picking up from Sunday’s 68 points increase. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index on Monday rose to SR3.67 billion ($980 million) from Sunday’s SR2.3 billion. The advance-decline ratio endorsed the market sentiment as 176 stocks of the listed 223 moved further while 36 lagged. 

The slight pickup in the trading turnover is encouraging, especially after the International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva on Sunday warned that a third of the world would fall into recession in 2023.  

The turnover remained subdued in 2022 as the oil-led economic slowdown dampened investor sentiments. The total volume of shares traded last year declined by 35 percent to 43.5 billion shares compared to 66.9 billion in 2021. 

According to data compiled by Kuwait-based Kamco Invest, the total value traded during the year also declined by 23.8 percent to reach SR1.7 trillion compared to SR2.23 trillion in 2021. 

The sectoral pulse on Monday also gathered some sheen, as 18 of the 21 indices booked gains. The topmost gainer was the Capital Goods Index which advanced 173 points to close at 5,525.46. Its constituent Riyadh Cables upped 7.13 percent to close at SR39.80. 

Parallel market Nomu and MSCI Tadawul also rose 1.28 percent and 0.1 percent to close at 19,434.51 and 1,473.12, respectively. 

Stock markets in the Gulf Cooperation Council region on Jan. 2 moved cautiously as four of the six indices tanked while Qatar and Abu Dhabi progressed by 1.44 percent and 0.41 percent, respectively. 

On the announcements front, Saudi Cable Co. informed that it had scrapped its earlier capital reduction plans and planned to increase its capital to SR346.73 million through an SR280 million rights issue.  

The company pointed out that this amendment was based on many discussions with financial advisers. The board withdrew its previous recommendation to reduce capital, as it negotiated with several investors to purchase part of its debt, which will be converted into ordinary shares at nominal value.  

Ataa Educational Co. also informed that it signed a lease contract for an educational complex in the Sulaymaniyah district in Riyadh with Tatweer Buildings Co. for SR118.03 million. 

The integrated educational complex spans an area of 13,940 square meters, with an annual rental value of SR4 million, the company said in a statement on Tadawul. The share price of the company closed marginally lower at SR53.70. 

Meanwhile, Halwani Bros. Co. signed on Jan. 1 a Shariah-compliant credit facility agreement at SR120 million with the Gulf International Bank, according to a statement to Tadawul. 

The credit facility included a sum of SR100 million to finance the working capital, extending for one year and renewable on an annual basis, and a sum of SR20 million to fund treasury products which will extend for five years. The share price of the company climbed 2.91 percent to close at SR46. 

Real estate developer Cenomi Centers Co.’s board of directors also declared a 7.5 percent cash dividend or SR0.75 per share for the six months ended Sept. 30, 2022, totaling SR356.25 million. The company’s share price soared 4.31 percent to SR19.86. 

Rashid Hassan

  • “Thunderstorms will continue in most areas in the Kingdom starting from Sunday, Jan. 1 to Friday, Jan. 6, 2023,” the NCM said
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Meteorology has warned that severe weather would continue until Friday with torrential rains that could be accompanied by hail, fog with low visibility, and high waves along the coast.

“Thunderstorms will continue in most areas in the Kingdom starting from Sunday, Jan. 1 to Friday, Jan. 6, 2023,” the center tweeted. 

The NCM raised an alert, forecasting heavy rains in Makkah, Madinah and the Northern Borders region starting from Sunday evening. In-person classes remain suspended on Monday and Tuesday in all schools in Makkah, Jeddah and Rabigh. 

In its daily report on Monday, the NCM said: “Moderate and torrential thundershowers accompanied by active winds are forecast to fall on some parts of the Asir, Baha, Makkah and Madinah regions, extending to some parts of the Qassim, Hail, Tabuk, Northern Borders and Jouf regions.”

Skies will be partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms accompanied by active winds in some parts of Riyadh and the Eastern Provine, as well as some parts of the Najran and Jizan regions, the NCM added. 

The center also reported that the heights of the Tabuk region and the northern parts of the Kingdom could witness snowfall.

Urging residents to be cautious amid severe weather, the Civil Defense Directorate in Riyadh sent a message on Monday saying the region could witness heavy rains from Sunday to Wednesday.

“The Civil Defense calls on everyone to take precautions, abide by its instructions and stay away from valleys, torrents, dams, water pools, lampposts and electric control rooms. Your cooperation is our support, and your safety is our goal,” it added.

Arab News

  • Aspiring male, female police officers traveled from all over country in hope of securing one of 1,167 places
LONDON: More than 30,000 people gathered at a Pakistani sports stadium for the chance to join the Islamabad police force.

Aspiring male and female police officers showed up on Saturday at Jinnah Sports Stadium to take a written test in the hope of securing one of 1,167 positions.

A video, that went viral on social media, showed thousands of job applicants filling seats at Pakistan’s largest stadium, which is normally used for football.

In the clip, first shared on Twitter by Pakistani journalist Amjad Alam Khan, the reporter said the jobseekers, most of who were teenagers and young adults, had “not come to watch the match but to take the test for recruitment in Islamabad Police.”

 

Other users reposted the footage highlighting the significance of the extraordinary turnout during an economic slump and high unemployment, particularly among young people, in the country.

 

According to the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics, more than 31 percent of the nation’s youth was unemployed, despite many having a professional degree.

The institute noted that a large proportion of the working-age population was not in the labor force because they were either discouraged from working or had other sources of income.

It added that despite the number of initiatives put in place to remove barriers preventing women from entering the labor market, the female participation rate remained extremely low.

Arab News

  • The NCM forecasted heavy rains in Makkah, Madinah and the Northern Borders region starting from Sunday evening
  • The Mataf, prayer areas, entrances, and exits have been prepared to deal with rainfall
RIYADH: The General Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques mobilized equipment and manpower to deal with wet weather conditions at the Grand Mosque in Makkah on Monday.

The Mataf, prayer areas, entrances, and exits have been prepared to deal with rainfall, and efforts have been intensified to ensure that rain water is drained away and floors dried to ensure the safety of worshippers and pilgrims while they perform their rituals.

Rain is seen as a sign of mercy in Islam.

Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Meteorology has warned that severe weather would continue until Friday with torrential rains that could be accompanied by hail, fog with low visibility, and high waves along the coast.

“Thunderstorms will continue in most areas in the Kingdom starting from Sunday, Jan. 1 to Friday, Jan. 6, 2023,” the center tweeted. 

The NCM raised an alert, forecasting heavy rains in Makkah, Madinah and the Northern Borders region starting from Sunday evening. In-person classes remain suspended on Monday and Tuesday in all schools in Makkah, Jeddah and Rabigh. 

AFP

  • The minute-long message, filmed on a mobile phone, “shamed” Germany, the Bild daily said
  • The clip was posted on her personal Instagram account
BERLIN: Filmed on the streets of Berlin amid chaotic New Year’s celebrations a video address from the German defense minister posted on social media drew criticism Monday for its tone-deaf message.
Barely audible above the sound of exploding fireworks, Christine Lambrecht reflected on a year ending with “war raging in the middle of Europe.”
The conflict in Ukraine had led to “a lot of special experiences” and the chance for “many encounters with great and interesting people,” Lambrecht said in the clip posted on her personal Instagram account.
Lambrecht’s New Year’s address failed to “hit the right tone” and made the war sound like an “exciting professional experience,” the Tagesspiegel daily wrote.
The minute-long message, filmed on a mobile phone, “shamed” Germany, the Bild daily said.
Lambrecht, a member of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats, has faced strong criticism in the media for her response to the Russian invasion and Germany’s sluggish support for Ukraine.
The minister was mocked in January 2022 for her announcement that Germany would send 5,000 helmets to Kyiv, where the government was asking for heavy weapons to ward off Moscow.
At a regular press conference, a spokesman for the defense ministry declined to comment on the “private video” put out by Lambrecht. He would only say that “no official resources” were used in the production of the clip.
After two years during which fireworks were banned due to the coronavirus pandemic, revellers in Germany once again took to the streets to set off thousands of rockets and firecrackers.
The scenes in Berlin provided an uneasy backdrop for Lambrecht’s video at the same time as the Ukrainian capital was the target of Russian airstrikes.
This round of anarchic celebrations led to dozens of injuries and at least one death, with fireworks also aimed at emergency service workers across Germany.
The scale of the chaos left Interior Minister Nancy Faeser “stunned and angry.”
Anyone attacking the police or rescue workers “must be punished with the full severity of the law,” she said.

