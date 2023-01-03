China state media plays down severity of COVID wave before WHO meeting

You are here

A man wearing a face mask tends to his elderly relative rest along a corridor of the emergency ward to receive intravenous drip at a hospital in Beijing, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. As the virus continues to rip through China, global organizations and governments have called on the country start sharing data while others have criticized its current numbers as meaningless. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
BEIJING/SHANGHAI: State media in China played down on Tuesday the severity of its surge of COVID-19 infections ahead of an expected briefing later in the day by its scientists to the World Health Organization, which is hoping for detailed data on the evolution of the virus.
China’s abrupt U-turn on COVID controls on Dec. 7, as well as the accuracy of its case and mortality data, have come under increasing scrutiny at home and abroad and prompted some countries to impose travel curbs.
The policy shift followed protests over the “zero COVID” approach championed by Xi Jinping, marking the strongest show of public defiance in his decade-old presidency and coinciding with the slowest growth in China in nearly half a century.
As the virus spreads unchecked, funeral parlours report a spike in demand for their services and international health experts predict at least one million deaths in the world’s most populous country this year.
China reported three new COVID deaths for Monday, taking its official death toll since the pandemic began to 5,253.
On Tuesday, the People’s Daily, the Communist Party’s official newspaper, cited Chinese experts as saying the illness caused by the virus was relatively mild for most people.
“Severe and critical illnesses account for 3 percent to 4 percent of infected patients currently admitted to designated hospitals in Beijing,” Tong Zhaohui, vice president of the Beijing Chaoyang Hospital, told the newspaper.
Kang Yan, head of West China Tianfu Hospital of Sichuan University, said that in the past three weeks, a total of 46 patients had been admitted to intensive care units, or about 1 percent of symptomatic infections.
The emergencies area at the Zhongshan Hospital in Shanghai was packed with patients on Tuesday, most of them elderly, a Reuters witness said. Some were in beds in the corridor, covered with blankets and receiving IV treatment, while dozens were queuing around them, waiting to be seen by a doctor. It was unclear how many were there with COVID.
’CONNECT WITH THE WORLD’
The World Health Organization has urged Chinese health officials to regularly share specific and real-time information on the COVID situation.
The WHO has invited Chinese scientists to present detailed data on viral sequencing at a Tuesday meeting of a technical advisory group. It has also asked China to share data on hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations.
“Scientists around the world believe it to be most useful that all countries engage in testing and sequencing for variants, and to transparently and immediately share their data globally,” said Alexandra Martiniuk, an epidemiologist at the University of Sydney.
“In this respect the WHO meeting on Jan. 3 could be significant.”
The United States, France, and others will require COVID tests on travelers from China, while Belgium said it would test wastewater from planes for new COVID variants.
European Union health officials will meet on Wednesday on a coordinated response.
China has rejected criticism of its COVID data and said any new mutations may be more infectious but less harmful.
“According to the political logic of some people in Europe and the United States, whether China opens or does not open is equally the wrong thing to do,” state broadcaster CCTV commented.
A 25-year-old Shanghai resident, who only gave her last name Ruan, said she was in favor of China sharing its COVID data and working with the world to fight the disease.
“You always have to connect with the world. It’s better to study it together and prepare for the future,” Ruan said.
’DANGEROUS WEEKS’
As Chinese workers and shoppers fall ill, concerns mount about near-term growth prospects in the world’s second-largest economy, causing volatility in global financial markets.
Data on Tuesday showed China’s factory activity shrank at a sharper pace in December.
December shipments from Foxconn’s Zhengzhou iPhone plant, disrupted by worker departures and unrest amid a COVID outbreak, were 90 percent of the firm’s initial plans.
A “bushfire” of infections in China in coming months is likely to hurt its economy this year and drag global growth lower, said the head of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva.
“China is entering the most dangerous weeks of the pandemic,” warned Capital Economics analysts.
Mobility data suggested that economic activity was depressed nationwide and would likely remain so until infections subside, they added.
The Ministry of Culture and Tourism said the domestic tourism market saw 52.71 million trips during the New Year holiday, only 43 percent of the 2019 level, before the pandemic.
Revenue generated was more than 26.52 billion yuan ($3.84 billion), up 4 percent year-on-year but only about 35 percent of 2019 revenue, the ministry said.
Expectations are higher for China’s biggest holiday, the Lunar New Year, later this month, when some experts predict infections will have peaked in many places.
Some hotels in the tourist resort of Sanya are fully booked for the period, media reported.

Topics: Coronavirus China WHO covid

WASHINGTON: The World Bank is seeking to vastly expand its lending capacity to address climate change and other global crises and will negotiate with shareholders ahead of April meetings on proposals that include a capital increase and new lending tools, according to an “evolution roadmap” seen by Reuters.

The roadmap document — sent to shareholder governments — marks the start of a negotiation process to alter the bank’s mission and financial resources and shift it away from a country- and project-specific lending model used since its creation at the end of World War Two.

The World Bank management aims to have specific proposals to change its mission, operating model and financial capacity ready for approval by the joint World Bank and International Monetary Fund Development Committee in October, according to the document.

A World Bank spokesman said that the document aimed to provide details on the scope, approach, and timetable for the evolution, with regular updates for shareholders and decisions later in the year.

AAA rating to stay

The development lender will explore options like a potential new capital increase, changes to its capital structure to unlock more lending and new financing tools such as guarantees for private sector loans and other ways to mobilize more private capital, according to the document.

But the World Bank Group is not ready to bow to demands from some non-profit organizations to abandon its longstanding top-tier credit rating to boost lending, stating: “Management will explore all options that increase the capacity of the WBG whilst maintaining the AAA rating of the WBG entities.”

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has called for the World Bank and others to revamp their business models to boost lending and harness private capital to fund investments that more broadly benefit the world, such as helping middle-income countries transition away from coal power.

A US Treasury spokesperson declined comment on the World Bank document.

The bank said proposals under consideration include higher statutory lending limits, lower equity-to-loan requirements and the use of callable capital — money pledged but not paid in by member governments — for lending.

Development experts say this shift would greatly increase the amount of lending compared to the current capital structure, which only utilizes paid-in capital.

“The challenges the world is facing call for a massive step up in the international community’s support,” the bank said in the document. “For the WBG to continue to play a central role in development and climate finance, it will need a concerted effort by both shareholders and management to step up WBG financing capacity.”

Inadequate funding

The roadmap document cautions that a build-up of lending for climate change, health care, food security and other needs may require a capital increase to boost the capacity of the World Bank’s middle-income lending arm, the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

IBRD’s $13 billion capital increase in 2018 “was designed to be prepared for one mid-sized crisis a decade, and not multiple, overlapping crises” including the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the effects of accelerating climate change, the document said. IBRD’s crisis buffers will likely be depleted by mid-2023, it said.

Another option, according to the roadmap, is for World Bank shareholder countries to step up periodic contributions to the lender’s fund for the world’s poorest countries, the International Development Association, which have declined in recent years despite increasing needs.

The roadmap also offers the option of creating a new concessional lending trust fund for middle-income countries that would focus on global public goods and be similar in structure to IDA, with regular funding replenishments that would be separate from the bank’s capital structure.

“Such a fund may attract donor bilateral resources separate from shareholder budget lines supporting the WBG, and potentially include donors beyond shareholders,” such as private foundations, the bank said.

The bank said that the evolution of its mission to increase climate lending while maintaining good development outcomes will require additional staff and budget resources, which have declined 3 percent in real terms over the past 15 years. 

Topics: World Bank climate change

Malian forward Moussa Marega has returned to training to give Al-Hilal a major boost ahead of their clash with Al-Ittihad on Thursday night.

Marija had missed his team’s recent matches against Al-Nasr in the Riyadh Derby during the 10th round of the Saudi Roshn League, and against Damac, both of which ended in 2-2 draws.

Al-Hilal now sit in fifth place in the table on 22 points from 11 matches, while Al-Ittihad are third on 24 points, having played one less fixture.

On Monday, the Saudi and Asian champions returned to training after the day’s rest Argentine coach Ramon Diaz gave players following the draw with Damac, and after a completing a period of rehabilitation, Marega was among the squad as they were put through their paces.

Al-Hilal will travel to Jeddah to take on Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Clasico at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in the 12th round of the 2022-23 season.

Topics: Al Hilal football Saudi sport

Yasser Al-Misehal, chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Arabian Football Association, on Monday met players and staff of the national team that will contest the 25th Gulf Cup in Basra.

Al-Misehal joined the squad at their headquarters in Riyadh as they continued their preparation before heading to Iraq for the tournament, held from Jan. 6-19.

Al-Mishal praised the discipline and attitude of the players at the camp, and wished them success ahead of their first fixture of the competition against Yemen on Friday.

The Green Falcons kicked off their latest training camp with a workout at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, under the supervision of SAFF technical director Saad Al-Shehri, and will continue their preparation on Tuesday in a session that will be closed to the media and public.

Following the opener against Yemen, Saudi Arabia will face hosts Iraq on Monday, Jan. 9, before concluding their Group A matches against Oman on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Group B includes the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar.

Topics: Saudi Arabian Football Association (SAFA) 2023 Gulf Cup sport football Saudi sport

JERUSALEM: An ultranationalist Israeli Cabinet minister visited Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem for the first time Tuesday since taking office in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new far-right government last week.
Itamar Ben-Gvir entered the site known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary flanked by a large contingent of police officers.
Ben-Gvir has long called for greater Jewish access to the holy site, which is viewed by Palestinians as provocative and as a potential precursor to Israel taking complete control over the compound. Most rabbis forbid Jews from praying on the site, but there has been a growing movement in recent years of Jews who support worship there.
Ben-Gvir’s stated intention of visiting the site earlier this week drew threats from the Islamic militant group Hamas.
The hilltop site in Jerusalem’s Old City is considered the holiest in Judaism and the third holiest in Islam, and is the emotional epicenter of the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Ben-Gvir is head of the ultranationalist religious Jewish Power faction and has a history of inflammatory remarks and actions against Palestinians.

Topics: Israel Jerusalem

DUBAI: To kick off the new year, the seminal US pop-culture magazine Rolling Stone released its “200 Greatest Singers of All Time” list, selected by staff and contributors. “In all cases, what mattered most to us was originality, influence, the depth of an artist’s catalog, and the breadth of their musical legacy,” the magazine tweeted.

The only Arab artist mentioned in this prestigious list is the late Egyptian icon Umm Kulthum. Ranked at number 61, she precedes major names in Western music including Michael Jackson, Leonard Cohen, Johnny Cash, Janis Joplin, Barbra Streisand, and Elton John.

Umm Kulthum’s neighbors in the list are “Careless Whisper” singer George Michael (#62) and Kate Bush (#60), whose 1980s hit “Running Up That Hill” was revived in 2022 thanks to a “Stranger Things” episode. According to the article, all of the singers were chosen for a crucial reason: “They can remake the world just by opening their mouths.”

Umm Kulthum’s listing mentions that she “has no real equivalent among singers in the West: For decades the Egyptian star represented, and to an extent still does, the soul of the pan-Arab world.” It also describes her as “a fiery preacher,” who had international appeal and was praised by luminaries including Bob Dylan and Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant. The latter once said of hearing her voice: “Somebody had blown a hole in the wall of my understanding of vocals.”

“This is great news,” the Saudi theater producer Mona Khashoggi, who created a play about Umm Kulthum’s life, told Arab News. “(But) she should be on top of the list.”

The singer’s storied career saw her pack out venues for 50 years. (AFP)

Umm Kulthum was born in a village on the Nile Delta. As a young girl, she dressed in boys’ clothing and sang religious songs in social gatherings. In the 1920s, her family moved to Cairo, where her glittering career, during which she recorded more than 300 songs, began. She gradually become the talk of town, and, eventually, the entire region.

“To us, she was not just an artist. She was a freedom fighter and an activist,” said Khashoggi. “She did it in a man’s world a hundred years ago. She did it her way.” 

Topics: Umm Kulthum Rolling Stone

