Closing Bell: TASI sparks 82-point jump as Saudi PMI fuels hopes 
Updated 14 sec ago
Nirmal Menon 

Updated 14 sec ago
Nirmal Menon 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dialed up 82.60 points — or 0.78 percent — to close at 10,660.94 on Tuesday, as the monthly Purchasing Managers’ Index from Riyad Bank reported a sharp demand recovery and strongest job growth in almost five years. 

Tadawul All Share Index’s total trading turnover also increased to SR3.88 billion ($1.03 billion) from Monday’s SR3.67 billion. The market saw 162 of the listed 223 firms rise, while 44 lagged. 

“Saudi market witnessed gains for the third consecutive day resulting in a year-to-date gain of 1.7 percent in 2023 as it saw positive returns for the bulk of the sectors after the monthly PMI survey report,” Junaid Ansari, head of investment strategy and research at Kamco Invest, told Arab News. 

The sectoral pulse on Tuesday also revved up gains, as 19 of the 21 indices were northbound. The topmost gainer was the Food & Staples Retailing Index, which advanced 112.15 points to close at 8,802.64.  

Almost all large-cap stocks closed higher, with Saudi Arabian Mining Co. and ACWA Power Co. closing 1.34 percent and 1.4 percent up to SR68.10 and SR158.60, respectively. 

Parallel market Nomu and MSCI Tadawul 30 Index also rose 0.64 percent and 0.76 percent to close at 19,559.56 and 1,484.37, respectively. 

“The market sentiments were also positive thanks to the Hong Kong benchmark index gaining 1.8 percent on the first trading day of the year,” said Ansari. 

The move assumes significance as the Hang Seng Index braved a weak manufacturing survey from China and the dismal infection figures. Also noteworthy to mention is the overall gains happened even as oil prices took a hit. 

Brent crude futures fell $1.18 to $84.73 a barrel by 3.15 p.m. Riyadh time, while the US West Texas Intermediate crude slipped $1.10 to $79.16. 

Stock markets in the Gulf Cooperation Council region on Jan. 3 clocked mixed performance as Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Muscat posted marginal gains while Dubai, Kuwait and Bahrain closed lower. 

On the announcements front, Wafrah for Industry and Development Co. informed on Jan. 3 that it had signed a contract with Saudi Dairy and Foodstuff Co. for SR11.85 million. 

In a statement to Tadawul, Wafrah said it would produce frozen french fries under SADAFCO’s trade name, and the six-month contract is likely to increase its revenues. The breakfast food company became the best performer of the day as it closed 7.93 percent to end at SR29.95. 

On Tuesday, construction company Enma Al Rawabi Co. also announced that it signed an SR45.71 million contract with Saudi Mining Services Co. to lease a commercial building located on Takhassusi Street, Olaya District, Riyadh. The five-year contract will be effective as of May 15, 2023. 

Topics: Closing Bell Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Ducab Group – one of the UAE’s largest industrial manufacturing businesses – is supplying 633 kilometres of medium voltage and earthing cable to a new Egyptian 70-turbine wind farm, according to the Emirates News Agency, WAM.

The Gulf of Suez project, for Egypt’s New and Renewable Energy Authority, will play a key role in the country’s commitment to generate 42 percent of all electricity from renewable energy by 2035 and save around 600,000 tonnes of CO2 every year.

The project is one of the largest developed utility scale wind power plants in Egypt and will contribute 250 megawatts of renewable energy generation to the country’s energy mix from the 70 turbines being installed in an area of 57 sq. km..

For the project, Ducab has partnered with Vestas, EPC contractor and supplier of the 70 wind turbines.

Group CEO of Ducab, Mohammed Almutawa, said: “We are committed to supporting countries achieve their sustainability ambitions and our solutions are in high demand for solar and wind power projects around the world.

“Ducab already supplies solutions to landmark renewable energy infrastructure in 55 countries, but we are proud that demand for our expertise, experience and quality solutions is experiencing significant growth as more and more countries, such as Egypt, decarbonise and transition to renewables.”

In addition to the Gulf of Suez wind farm, Ducab has provided solutions for a wide range of milestone renewable energy projects in the Middle East, including the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the Shams 1 project and the Al Barakah nuclear plant in the UAE.

The company has also initiated renewable energy projects across 55 countries and in April this year announced its first solar park partnership in Mexico.

As an Emirati brand, Ducab is aligned with ‘Operation 300bn’, the UAE’s national strategy to increase the industrial sector’s contribution to gross domestic product from $36.23 billion to $81.74 billion by 2031.

Topics: Ducab Group gulf of suez wind farm

Updated 4 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

  This year's forum held in the lead-up to COP28 in UAE
Updated 4 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The seventh annual Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum, set to be held in Abu Dhabi on January 14-15, 2023, will set the global energy agenda for the year ahead and examine the longer-term implications of the changing energy system, according to organizers.

This year’s forum will take on particular importance as critical climate and energy strategy issues take center stage in the lead-up to the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28), which the UAE will also host at the end of the year. 

Held under the patronage of UAE president Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the headliners will include John Kerry, US special presidential envoy for climate and former US secretary of state.

The 2023 forum will have a special focus on the challenge of managing energy security priorities and decarbonization efforts in tandem, amid the continuing impact of the crisis in Ukraine on the energy transition.

The forum will also once again be part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, a global event supporting collaboration on climate action and net-zero pledges.

“As host of COP28, we are honored to welcome attendees of the Global Energy Forum to the United Arab Emirates to discuss the ongoing energy transition, Suhail bin Mohammed Al-Mazrouei, UAE minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said. 

“The UAE has adopted a wide range of energy initiatives to achieve global sustainable development goals and combat the devastating effects of climate change.

“This year’s forum provides a unique opportunity to not only talk about the energy agenda of the year ahead, but also begin the conversation for the United Nations Climate Change Conference now,” he added.

Frederick Kempe, Atlantic Council president and CEO, also said: “The dual challenges of energy security and climate change have elevated the energy transition to the top of global leaders’ list of urgent priorities.” 

He continued: “The 2023 Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum once again will provide a critically important platform for policymakers to meet those challenges, this is an opportunity to bring together leaders from around the world to set the 2023 energy agenda and build upon the past meetings’ success.”

Topics: business economy UAE energy atlantic council ACGEF 2023

Updated 4 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 4 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saud Arabia has been recognized as a water sector growth hotspot on the back of its considerable private sector opportunities, according to a report released ahead of the World Future Energy Summit, to be held from Jan. 16-18 in Abu Dhabi. 

With a focus on the Kingdom, the business event for future energy and sustainability is set to discuss desalination, wastewater treatment and digitization as key growth opportunities for the Middle East’s water sector.   

As Saudi Arabia is addressing the increasing water demand caused by economic diversification, population growth and urbanization, the report highlights the Kingdom’s potential to drive private sector growth in the water sector.  

The Kingdom is investing greatly in wastewater treatment infrastructure to allow the recycling and reuse of water.   

Desalination capacity is expected to increase to 7.5 million cubic meters per day by 2027 in the Kingdom, up from its current capacity of just over 3 million cubic meters daily.   

The Saudi government is also investing in 147 sewage treatment plants all around the country, as well as almost 15,000 km of wastewater collection networks.  

The World Future Energy Summit report also highlighted the UAE and Türkiye for effectively reusing water.   

The report identifies the UAE’s strong water sector project pipeline and its support of the country’s long-term growth.   

Investments worth $2.8 billion are expected to take place in the desalination segment as the region advances to achieve treated water reuse to 95 percent, the report added.   

As for Türkiye, its struggle with water stress from ineffective water usage is expected to drive demand for water and wastewater treatment products and systems forward.   

“Demand for recycling systems based on ZLD and RO technologies is predicted to meet the country’s development plan target of boosting wastewater reuse to 5 percent by the end of 2023,” stated the report.   

With Vision 2030 at the heart of its growth, Saudi Arabia is targeting to increase the private sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product from 40 percent to 65 percent by 2030.   

The operating revenues of the business sector in Saudi Arabia during 2022 alone surpassed SR4 trillion ($1 trillion), according to official data released by the General Authority for Statistics.   

GASTAT data further revealed that the highest revenue-generating activities were registered in manufacturing, mining and quarrying, as well as wholesale and retail trade.   

Compared to 2021, operating revenues of business establishments rose substantially, supported by an increase in many economic activities, reaching 26 percent.  

Topics: Saudi water desalination Projects

Updated 48 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 48 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a move to expand its funding base, Saudi real estate developer ROSHN signed SR6 billion ($1.6 billion) worth of credit facilities deals with three of the Kingdom’s leading banks. 

The Public Investment Fund-owned developer termed the deals one of the “landmark debt transactions” in the real estate development market as it looks to ramp up its operations in the Kingdom. 

ROSHN signed agreements with the Saudi British Bank, Bank Albilad, and Al Rajhi as part of its strategy to obtain external funding for its projects.  

With a total value of SR2 billion each, it said the new credit facilities will constitute a fundamental change in the real estate sector as well as a basis for diversifying financing. 

“Taken together, these deals are an important milestone for ROSHN. By working with the Kingdom’s dynamic financial sector, we can accelerate the ambitious development program that is bringing our new way of integrated, sustainable living to cities across the Kingdom,” said ROSHN Group CEO, David Grover. 

The developer said the new financial agreements fall in line with the framework of its objective of building vital urban communities covering nine cities including Riyadh, Jeddah, Al-Kharj, Hofuf, Qatif, Makkah Al-Mukarramah, Abha, and others.  

“These deals are a strategically important development for us. By securing credit facilities with leading financial institutions, we are establishing an efficient and sophisticated funding base capable of boosting shareholder return and driving our massive development program for years to come,” said ROSHN Group Chief Financial Officer, Avinash Pangarkar. 

Last month, the national developer signed a land purchase agreement with real estate firm Ajdan to develop over 270 family villas in its flagship community SEDRA.   

Encompassing an area of 80,700 sq. m, the new villas will be integrated into SEDRA’s development of walkable residential neighborhoods in Riyadh.   

SEDRA comprises eight phases across 20 million sq. m which will accommodate over 30,000 homes and around 300 amenities.   

Earlier in November, ROSHN started the key handover at the first phase of development at SEDRA, ahead of the scheduled time. 

In the same month, it also launched the first phase of its Al Arous project in Jeddah, named ‘The Bride of the Red Sea’ which will offer more than 2,200 single-family units.  

ROSHN aims to further partnerships with real estate developers in the Kingdom in a bid to boost the sector by providing investment opportunities and creating new jobs. 

Topics: Saudi real estate ROSHN PIF

Updated 51 min 30 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Updated 51 min 30 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: As part of Saudi Arabia’s intention to restructure its energy sector and introduce financial and organizational reforms, the Saudi Power Procurement Co. plans to retender two independent power projects in the Kingdom. 

SPCC, which was fully nationalized in August 2022 by the Saudi ministries of finance and energy, is responsible for planning and putting forward projects to generate electricity in the Kingdom. 

The company decided to retender the two projects – Taiba and Qassim IPP – each having a 3,600GW capacity because it received a single bid last year, MEED reported. The contract is to develop the Kingdom’s next gas-fired independent power producer project, the first to be procured by the Kingdom since 2016 when it last awarded a similar scheme. 

It expects to issue a new request for proposals to all prequalified bidders by Jan. 20.

The move reflects SPPC’s willingness to respond to developers, contractors and original equipment manufacturers, which have clamored for the tenders to include so-called decarbonization pathways in order for them to justify their participation in the project, MEED report added. 

It added that many companies are constrained to bid for new projects that do not have a decarbonization component because it could delay their compliance with the net-zero carbon emission targets that are usually set by their countries or governments. 

Even though the inclusion of these changes is expected to attract more bidders, it is likely to increase the total cost of implementing these projects compared with previously procured gas-fired capacity. 

This development is expected send a warning signal to other planned gas-fired IPPs in the Gulf Cooperation Council that they will need to consider integrating decarbonization options if they are to avoid the costs and delays associated with retendered contracts. 

The report added that new request for proposal will see the 7,200MW capacity split into four schemes, each with a capacity of 1,800MW, and a provision for carbon capture and sequestration readiness and other potential solutions to address greenhouse gas emissions “when deemed feasible”. 

Topics: Saudi Power Procurement Co

