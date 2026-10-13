LONDON: Afghan authorities have suspended the BBC’s FM radio broadcasts across Afghanistan, the British broadcaster said on Tuesday, adding that it ‌was working with ‌them ​to ‌resolve ⁠the ​situation.

“Millions of ⁠people across Afghanistan rely on the BBC for accurate news and information and we are ⁠working with the authorities to ‌address ‌the situation,” ​a BBC ‌spokesperson said in a ‌statement.

Khubib Ghufran, the spokesperson for the Afghan Taliban government’s Information and Culture ‌ministry, said that the BBC’s activities had been ⁠suspended ⁠for the “time being due to repeated violations committed” by it.

He did not elaborate on the violations.