GENEVA: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has condemned a wave of Houthi attacks on airports in Saudi Arabia that have killed and injured dozens of Saudis and foreign nationals, warning that the renewed escalation threatens to inflict further suffering on civilians across the region.

“I am appalled by the repeated attacks over the past few days by the Houthis on airports in Saudi Arabia, which have killed and injured dozens of Saudis and foreign nationals, notably yesterday’s horrific attack on Riyadh’s main airport,” Türk said in a statement issued on Monday.

The comments followed a series of missile and drone attacks on Saudi civilian aviation infrastructure, including King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Abha International Airport in the south of the Kingdom.

A major Houthi strike on King Khalid International Airport over the weekend killed at least 12 people and wounded more than 300, while another attack on the airport the following day caused further injuries and damage. Earlier attacks on Riyadh and Abha airports killed three people and injured dozens.

The strikes have disrupted air travel and prompted temporary suspensions and diversions at one of the region’s busiest aviation hubs. Several international airlines have also suspended or altered services to Riyadh amid continuing security concerns.

Türk stressed that civilians and civilian infrastructure are protected under international humanitarian law.

“Attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited under international humanitarian law,” he said.

“These attacks and other alleged violations by all parties to this conflict must be investigated, and those found responsible held to account.”

The attacks come amid a sharp escalation in the Yemen conflict. Fighting has intensified between the Iran-backed Houthis and forces aligned with Yemen’s internationally recognized government, including around Taiz and the strategically important Bab Al-Mandab Strait.

Saudi-backed Yemeni forces recently launched an offensive along the Red Sea coast, while the Saudi-led coalition has carried out strikes against Houthi military targets following attacks on the Kingdom.

The Houthis, who seized the Yemeni capital Sanaa in 2014, have for years used ballistic missiles and drones to strike Saudi territory, including airports, cities and energy infrastructure. The latest attacks mark one of the most serious escalations against civilian sites in the Kingdom in recent years.

Türk warned that the renewed fighting was taking a growing toll on civilians on both sides of the border.

“The disastrous toll of this conflict on civilians, both in Yemen and in Saudi Arabia, is a reminder to all parties that continued fighting will only unleash further misery with no end in sight,” he said.

He called on all sides to respect the principles of distinction and proportionality and their obligation under international humanitarian law to take constant care to spare civilians.

“I urge them to de-escalate and avert further catastrophe,” Türk said.