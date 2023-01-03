You are here

First Zakat, Tax and Customs Conference to be held in February in Riyadh

Updated 03 January 2023
Updated 03 January 2023
Arab News

First Zakat, Tax and Customs Conference to be held in February in Riyadh

First Zakat, Tax and Customs Conference to be held in February in Riyadh
Updated 03 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority is organizing a conference on Feb.8-9 in Riyadh to discuss the latest global taxation trends.

Top Saudi officials, heads of international tax authorities, and local, regional, and global experts will take part in the two-day event to be held under the theme “An Integrated Digital Ecosystem for Sustainable Economy and Improved Security.”

The conference will discuss key global and local experiences in the tax, zakat, and customs sector. Registration for the first Zakat, Tax, and Customs Conference has started online.

Registration will be allowed for members of the business sector, including taxpayers, importers, exporters, experts, and researchers from around the world. The event seeks to promote a joint line of action for the sector and discuss new visions and developments in the field.

Topics: Saudi Arabia zakat Tax and Customs Authority Experts Views Discussion

Zakaty e-service collects $20m during Ramadan
Saudi Arabia
Zakaty e-service collects $20m during Ramadan

Gold rallies to 6-month high in buoyant start to 2023

Gold rallies to 6-month high in buoyant start to 2023
Updated 03 January 2023
Reuters

Gold rallies to 6-month high in buoyant start to 2023

Gold rallies to 6-month high in buoyant start to 2023
Updated 03 January 2023
Reuters

BENGALURU: Gold started the new year on a solid note after ending a volatile 2022 largely unchanged, with prices rallying to a more than six-month peak on Tuesday as investors positioned for the Federal Reserve’s latest policy minutes.

Spot gold rose 0.8 percent to $1,838.54 per ounce by 1000 GMT, having hit a high since June 17 last year. US gold futures gained 1 percent to $1,844.70.

Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields fell to their session lows, reducing the opportunity cost of holding gold, which does not pay any interest.

“Alternatively, the new year is supporting new inflows into all asset classes,” said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

However, “we continue to see rising US interest rates and lower US inflation as a headwind for gold, but look for higherprices later in the year, when the Fed rate hikes are expected to end,” Staunovo said.

The market focus now turns to the minutes from the Fed’s December policy meeting due on Wednesday and other economic data expected this week.

While gold is seen as a hedge against economic uncertainty, it tends to loose its appeal in a higher interest rate environment.

Bullion posted a yearly loss in 2022, albeit a small one, as hawkish Fed policies fueled a dollar rally that challenged the precious metal’s role as a safe haven.

“The de-dollarization seen by several central banks last year, when a record amount of gold was bought look set to continue, thereby providing a soft floor under the market,” according to a Saxo Bank note.

On a technical front, above $1,842, the 50 percent of the 2022 correction, gold will be looking for resistance at $1,850 and $1,878 next, the note said.

Elsewhere, spot silver rose 1.6 percent to $24.37 per ounce, platinum scaled 1.4 percent to $1,083.98, and palladium advanced 0.6 percent to $1,805.01.

Topics: Gold prices

Oil Updates — Crude ends year with second straight annual gain 
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude ends year with second straight annual gain 
Oil Updates — Crude dips on dampening demand outlook; Somalia rejects Genel Energy's claim to oil permits
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude dips on dampening demand outlook; Somalia rejects Genel Energy's claim to oil permits

Tunisia unveils economic plan betting heavily on private investment

Tunisia unveils economic plan betting heavily on private investment
Updated 03 January 2023
AFP

Tunisia unveils economic plan betting heavily on private investment

Tunisia unveils economic plan betting heavily on private investment
Updated 03 January 2023
AFP

 

TUNIS: The Tunisian government on Tuesday presented a three-year development plan that relies heavily on private sector investment, particularly in industry, and boosting phosphate production.

The cash-strapped North African country is battling 10 percent inflation alongside slow growth, high unemployment and shortages of basic goods, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

The 2023-2025 plan “puts forward a new model of development” to reset Tunisia’s economy and battle poverty, which currently affects around a fifth of the 12 million population, Economy Minister Samir Saied said.

Tunisian authorities are hoping to secure a nearly $2-billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund they hope will unlock other sources of international financing.

Saied said the plan unveiled Tuesday, which is based on growth of 2.1 percent this year — compared to 1.8 percent last year — was “realistic and prudent.”

He predicted a fall in unemployment of just one percentage point to 14 percent between 2022 and 2025.

Saied said private sector investment should be the “engine of growth,” calling for improvements to Tunisia’s closed business climate.

He laid out plans for $12.3 billion in public investments over the three years, two-thirds via the state budget and the remainder through publicly owned companies.

Industry Minister Neila Gonji, who presented part of the plan, said increased investment in industry could see the sector grow from 15 to 18 percent of gross domestic product by 2025, with exports growing by a third to $18 billion a year.

The plan also seeks to boost production of phosphates, one of Tunisia’s rare natural resources, from 3.7 million tons last year to 12 million tons in 2025.

The government also plans to allow farming land to be used for solar and wind energy generation, as well as allowing small-scale solar projects in a market that is currently dominated by state-owned firm STEG.

The plan lays out a program of improvements to the social security system, with payouts for families looking after elderly non-relatives, and investments in education for school dropouts.

Topics: Tunisia economy private sector GDP

Tunisia to raise new taxes to close budget deficit
Business & Economy
Tunisia to raise new taxes to close budget deficit

Closing Bell: TASI sparks 82-point jump as Saudi PMI fuels hopes 

Closing Bell: TASI sparks 82-point jump as Saudi PMI fuels hopes 
Updated 03 January 2023
Nirmal Menon 

Closing Bell: TASI sparks 82-point jump as Saudi PMI fuels hopes 

Closing Bell: TASI sparks 82-point jump as Saudi PMI fuels hopes 
Updated 03 January 2023
Nirmal Menon 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dialed up 82.60 points — or 0.78 percent — to close at 10,660.94 on Tuesday, as the monthly Purchasing Managers’ Index from Riyad Bank reported a sharp demand recovery and strongest job growth in almost five years. 

Tadawul All Share Index’s total trading turnover also increased to SR3.88 billion ($1.03 billion) from Monday’s SR3.67 billion. The market saw 162 of the listed 223 firms rise, while 44 lagged. 

“Saudi market witnessed gains for the third consecutive day resulting in a year-to-date gain of 1.7 percent in 2023 as it saw positive returns for the bulk of the sectors after the monthly PMI survey report,” Junaid Ansari, head of investment strategy and research at Kamco Invest, told Arab News. 

The sectoral pulse on Tuesday also revved up gains, as 19 of the 21 indices were northbound. The topmost gainer was the Food & Staples Retailing Index, which advanced 112.15 points to close at 8,802.64.  

Almost all large-cap stocks closed higher, with Saudi Arabian Mining Co. and ACWA Power Co. closing 1.34 percent and 1.4 percent up to SR68.10 and SR158.60, respectively. 

Parallel market Nomu and MSCI Tadawul 30 Index also rose 0.64 percent and 0.76 percent to close at 19,559.56 and 1,484.37, respectively. 

“The market sentiments were also positive thanks to the Hong Kong benchmark index gaining 1.8 percent on the first trading day of the year,” said Ansari. 

The move assumes significance as the Hang Seng Index braved a weak manufacturing survey from China and the dismal infection figures. Also noteworthy to mention is the overall gains happened even as oil prices took a hit. 

Brent crude futures fell $1.18 to $84.73 a barrel by 3.15 p.m. Riyadh time, while the US West Texas Intermediate crude slipped $1.10 to $79.16. 

Stock markets in the Gulf Cooperation Council region on Jan. 3 clocked mixed performance as Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Muscat posted marginal gains while Dubai, Kuwait and Bahrain closed lower. 

On the announcements front, Wafrah for Industry and Development Co. informed on Jan. 3 that it had signed a contract with Saudi Dairy and Foodstuff Co. for SR11.85 million. 

In a statement to Tadawul, Wafrah said it would produce frozen french fries under SADAFCO’s trade name, and the six-month contract is likely to increase its revenues. The breakfast food company became the best performer of the day as it closed 7.93 percent to end at SR29.95. 

On Tuesday, construction company Enma Al Rawabi Co. also announced that it signed an SR45.71 million contract with Saudi Mining Services Co. to lease a commercial building located on Takhassusi Street, Olaya District, Riyadh. The five-year contract will be effective as of May 15, 2023. 

Topics: Closing Bell Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Closing Bell: Saudi bourse edges up 31 points to close at 10,578 
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: Saudi bourse edges up 31 points to close at 10,578 

Ducab Group pens deal to supply power cables tp Egyptian wind farm

Ducab Group pens deal to supply power cables tp Egyptian wind farm
Updated 03 January 2023
Arab News

Ducab Group pens deal to supply power cables tp Egyptian wind farm

Ducab Group pens deal to supply power cables tp Egyptian wind farm
Updated 03 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Ducab Group – one of the UAE’s largest industrial manufacturing businesses – is supplying 633 km of medium voltage and earthing cable to a new Egyptian 70-turbine wind farm, according to the Emirates News Agency, WAM.

The Gulf of Suez project, for Egypt’s New and Renewable Energy Authority, will play a key role in the country’s commitment to generate 42 percent of all electricity from renewable energy by 2035 and save around 600,000 tonnes of CO2 every year.

The project is one of the largest developed utility scale wind power plants in Egypt and will contribute 250 megawatts of renewable energy generation to the country’s energy mix from the 70 turbines being installed in an area of 57 sq. km..

For the project, Ducab has partnered with Vestas, EPC contractor and supplier of the 70 wind turbines.

Group CEO of Ducab, Mohammed Almutawa, said: “We are committed to supporting countries achieve their sustainability ambitions and our solutions are in high demand for solar and wind power projects around the world.

“Ducab already supplies solutions to landmark renewable energy infrastructure in 55 countries, but we are proud that demand for our expertise, experience and quality solutions is experiencing significant growth as more and more countries, such as Egypt, decarbonise and transition to renewables.”

In addition to the Gulf of Suez wind farm, Ducab has provided solutions for a wide range of milestone renewable energy projects in the Middle East, including the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the Shams 1 project and the Al Barakah nuclear plant in the UAE.

The company has also initiated renewable energy projects across 55 countries and in April this year announced its first solar park partnership in Mexico.

As an Emirati brand, Ducab is aligned with ‘Operation 300bn’, the UAE’s national strategy to increase the industrial sector’s contribution to gross domestic product from $36.23 billion to $81.74 billion by 2031.

Topics: Ducab Group gulf of suez wind farm

Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power signs $2.4bn wind energy PPA with Uzbekistan
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power signs $2.4bn wind energy PPA with Uzbekistan

Abu Dhabi to host Atlantic Council energy forum next week

Abu Dhabi to host Atlantic Council energy forum next week
Updated 03 January 2023
Arab News

Abu Dhabi to host Atlantic Council energy forum next week

Abu Dhabi to host Atlantic Council energy forum next week
  • This year’s forum held in the lead-up to COP28 in UAE
Updated 03 January 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The seventh annual Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum, set to be held in Abu Dhabi on January 14-15, 2023, will set the global energy agenda for the year ahead and examine the longer-term implications of the changing energy system, according to organizers.

This year’s forum will take on particular importance as critical climate and energy strategy issues take center stage in the lead-up to the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28), which the UAE will also host at the end of the year. 

Held under the patronage of UAE president Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the headliners will include John Kerry, US special presidential envoy for climate and former US secretary of state.

The 2023 forum will have a special focus on the challenge of managing energy security priorities and decarbonization efforts in tandem, amid the continuing impact of the crisis in Ukraine on the energy transition.

The forum will also once again be part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, a global event supporting collaboration on climate action and net-zero pledges.

“As host of COP28, we are honored to welcome attendees of the Global Energy Forum to the United Arab Emirates to discuss the ongoing energy transition, Suhail bin Mohammed Al-Mazrouei, UAE minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said. 

“The UAE has adopted a wide range of energy initiatives to achieve global sustainable development goals and combat the devastating effects of climate change.

“This year’s forum provides a unique opportunity to not only talk about the energy agenda of the year ahead, but also begin the conversation for the United Nations Climate Change Conference now,” he added.

Frederick Kempe, Atlantic Council president and CEO, also said: “The dual challenges of energy security and climate change have elevated the energy transition to the top of global leaders’ list of urgent priorities.” 

He continued: “The 2023 Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum once again will provide a critically important platform for policymakers to meet those challenges, this is an opportunity to bring together leaders from around the world to set the 2023 energy agenda and build upon the past meetings’ success.”

Topics: business economy UAE energy atlantic council ACGEF 2023

US climate envoy hails holding COP28 in UAE
Middle-East
US climate envoy hails holding COP28 in UAE
Dubai ruler says UAE to host COP28 climate conference in 2023, Egypt to host COP27 next year
Middle-East
Dubai ruler says UAE to host COP28 climate conference in 2023, Egypt to host COP27 next year

