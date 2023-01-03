Saudi Arabia’s health projects help thousands in Yemen, Mauritania

RIYADH: Several health projects run by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center in Yemen and Mauritania have recently drawn to a close.
In Yemen, KSrelief concluded the Noor Saudi Arabia voluntary program to combat blindness in the Hadramout governorate, a two-week initiative implemented in cooperation with Al-Basar International Foundation.
During the campaign, the center’s voluntary medical team dealt with 5,450 patients, distributed 991 medical glasses, and successfully performed 400 surgeries.
The scheme was part of a related series of programs, operated by KSrelief on behalf of the Kingdom, aimed at supporting low-income families in several countries.
Also in Yemen, the center ended a voluntary medical project for plastic surgery, burns, and deformities in Hadramout governorate, and concluded a fifth voluntary training program in the governorate in cooperation with the Technical and Vocational Training Corp. and the Saudi Red Crescent Authority.
Meanwhile, KSrelief’s mobile medical clinic in the Hajjah governorate continued to provide its medical services. In one week, the clinic received 1,028 patients with various health conditions.
In Mauritania, center workers carried out urological surgeries for adults in the capital Nouakchott, with its voluntary medical team performing 156 successful specialized operations in one week.
Another project involving 114 cardiac catheterization surgeries for adults in Nouakchott, also came to an end.
In Sudan, KSrelief recently distributed 1,100 food baskets, benefiting 5,774 needy families and people affected by floods.
And in Lebanon, the aid charity continued to hand out winter clothing to Syrian and Palestinian refugees and families from the country’s host community as part of the Kanaf 2022 project, benefiting 2,052 individuals.
Saudi Arabia’s Jazan: A promised land rich in culture and opportunity
The Heritage Village, meanwhile, is an important tourist attraction. During a tour of the site by an Arab News team, the village’s Director Mohammed Ali said that it was popular due to its architectural style and its cultural heritage
A scenic region known for its heritage, culture and hospitality welcomes all
Updated 8 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi
JAZAN: Jazan province this winter is a hotbed of tourists searching for relaxation, walks through beautiful scenery, the chance to sample the region’s famous coffee — and even scouting investment opportunities in an expanding leisure industry.
A plan to build the province’s tourism economy was approved by Prince Mohammed bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz, who is in charge of the Tourism Development Council in the Jazan region. Since then, the Jazan City Track and the Farasan Islands Track were approved as tourist hiking routes.
The Heritage Village, meanwhile, is an important tourist attraction. During a tour of the site by an Arab News team, the village’s Director Mohammed Ali said that it was popular due to its architectural style and its cultural heritage.
There are several historic buildings made of stone and mud that detail the historical way of life.
HIGHLIGHTS
• The Jazan City Track and the Farasan Islands Track have been approved as tourist hiking routes.
• Women of Jazan sell traditional and handmade products at the Heritage Village.
• Visitors can take a ferry to the Farasan Islands, whose reserve was included in UNESCO’s ‘Man and the Biosphere Program.’
“The Jazan region has established a name for itself globally in every sphere, be it business, development, or tourism. In the Al-Raith governorate of the Global Islands, for example, there is one of the biggest model gardens in the world,” Ali said.
“In the mountainous governorates, coffee is grown, which UNESCO has called one of the best products in the world.”
According to Ali, the village, which spans 7,000 acres, is where the customs and traditions of the mountains, Tihama, and maritime environments come together in one location.
In the village marketplace, local resident Hamouda Hussain is one of a number of women selling traditional products.
“I have loved sewing since I was a child, and I am here selling my products, which are popular traditional clothes,” she told Arab News. “I also make oud mixtures and incense for the body. I see many tourists who come from everywhere to the heritage village and buy my products.
“Tourists flock more in the winter, spring break, founding day, and national day,” she added.
After visiting the village, visitors can take a ferry to the Farasan Islands, whose reserve is known for its diverse ecosystems and rare wildlife was included in the “Man and the Biosphere Program,” a UNESCO initiative.
The ferry captain’s assistant, Yousef Al-Seeni, said that nothing makes him happier than seeing visitors from all over the world come to the islands.
“We have received many tourists from around the world, and they are pleased with us because the sailing time is only an hour,” Al-Seeni said. As a result, they enjoy us as well as the view of the island and dolphins, as well as the opportunity to indulge in their favorite pastimes like diving, fishing, and a variety of sports like hiking and tasting the delectable seafood.”
Jazan and Farasan are famous for the trade in fish and pearls that are sold and exported to countries around the world due to the abundance of coastal beaches, which are rich in fish, shellfish, and seashells.
Saudi choral group set to start on a high note in music industry
Arab told Arab News that the choir forms a unified, integrated sound texture, with dimensions that the solo voice cannot reach, so that listeners feels more pleasure when hearing performances of popular songs
Updated 1 min 46 sec ago
SALEH FAREED
JEDDAH: A new Saudi choral group has been established to create and present Saudi and Arab classical songs.
The group, called Choralla — comprising six women and four men and led by Egyptian composer Dr. Karim Abdelaziz — recently performed its first concert at Al-Shallal Park Theater in Jeddah, attended by 350 people.
According to the choir’s chairman, Dr. Bander Arab, the young group of singers together possess the ability to perform ensemble pieces to a professional standard.
“We have brought together an amazing group of singers who have passion for great music. We’re already well into preparation for the inaugural program of concerts which we are sure will be very special occasions for us,” he said.
The band gathered a group of amateurs who are passionate about music and singing, and its goal is to present Arabic singing in a public concert every month. The group adopts the scientific method in its training, and promises its audience that they will leave the concert happy.
Bander Arab, Chairman, Choralla
“Since I was a child, I used to hum beautiful songs with myself, and I was fascinated by many musical instruments. At the same time, I learned to play and read musical notes. Despite my preoccupation over the past two decades with many leadership positions in the private and governmental sectors, I did not forget, even for a moment, this great passion that fascinated and controlled me.”
Arab told Arab News that the choir forms a unified, integrated sound texture, with dimensions that the solo voice cannot reach, so that listeners feels more pleasure when hearing performances of popular songs.
“Choral music is very different from solo singing. In choral music, you kind of have to agree that you’re going to work together,” explains Arab.
“The band gathered a group of amateurs who are passionate about music and singing, and its goal is to present Arabic singing in a public concert every month. The group adopts the scientific method in its training, and promises its audience that they will leave the concert happy,” he added.
Abdelaziz, who is also professor of music at the University of Alexandria, said: “I was struck by how the Saudi youth, who are amateurs, have a great spirit of challenge in executing one of the most difficult Arabic songs, such as ‘My Time of Time’ by Mohammed Abdel-Wahhab, which requires a great effort of training to unify the sound.”
Saudi aid agency gets National Award for Voluntary Work in 2022
Prince Faisal listened to a brief about the certificate, confirming the excellence of Insan in its activities, after it received the National Award for Voluntary Work in 2022
Updated 4 min 2 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Prince Faisal bin Bandar, governor of Riyadh and chairman of the board of directors of the Charitable Society for Orphan Care in the region, Insan, on Tuesday received a certificate granting the association the practice of humanitarian activity outside the Kingdom by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.
This came during his meeting with KSrelief Supervisor General Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah and Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Suwailem, vice chairman of the executive committee of Insan, and other key officials.
Prince Faisal listened to a brief about the certificate, confirming the excellence of Insan in its activities, after it received the National Award for Voluntary Work in 2022.
The governor also received a report on the work and achievements of KSrelief. He praised its global role in humanitarian relief and volunteer efforts, stressing the importance of work and cooperation in achieving the aspirations of the Saudi leadership.
Saudi ambassadors-designate take oath of office before King Salman
The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Walid bin Abdulkareem Al-Khariji
Updated 03 January 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi ambassadors-designate to a number of countries took the oath of office at Al-Yamamah Palace before King Salman on Tuesday.
The newly-appointed envoys who took the oath were as follows:
- Ambassador to Cameroon Dr. Faisal bin Saud Al-Mejfel;
- Ambassador to Indonesia Faisal bin Abdullah Al-Amudi;
- Ambassador to Kazakhstan Faisal bin Hanif Al-Qahtani;
- Ambassador to Ghana Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Dakhil;
- Ambassador to Zambia Ali bin Saad Al-Qahtani;
- Ambassador to Côte d'Ivoire Saad bin Bakhit Al-Quthami;
- Ambassador to Gabon Farraj Nader Farraj bin Nader;
- Ambassador to Australia Sultan bin Fahd bin Khazim;
- Ambassador to Finland Nisreen bint Hamad Al-Shibel;
- Ambassador to Guinea Dr. Fahad bin Eid Al-Rashidi;
- Ambassador and Head of Saudi Arabia's Mission to the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community (EAEC) Haifa bint Abdulrahman Al-Jedia.
During their swearing-in ceremony, all ambassadors-designate said: “I swear by Allah Almighty to be loyal to my religion, King, and homeland, not to divulge a secret of State's secrets, to maintain its interests and regulations at home and abroad, and to perform my duties with honesty, integrity and sincerity.”
The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Walid bin Abdulkareem Al-Khariji, and assistant special secretary to King Salman, Tamim bin Abdulaziz Al-Salem.
Saudi Cabinet reaffirms support for international efforts to resolve Ukraine crisis
Cabinet approved transit agreement among Arab countries and MoU in intellectual property
Updated 03 January 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia in a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday reaffirmed its support for international efforts aimed at reaching a political solution to the Russian-Ukrainian crisis in a way that preserves regional and international stability.
King Salman presided over the Cabinet meeting held at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh.
During the meeting, the Cabinet reviewed talks that took place between the Kingdom and friendly countries over the past few days to consolidate and advance cooperation.
Dr. Issam bin Saad bin Saeed, state minister and Cabinet member for the Shoura Council affairs, said in a statement to the Saudi Press Agency that the council discussed several regional and international matters.
The Cabinet issued a number of decisions, including authorizing the minister of sports, or a deputy, to hold talks with the Maldives regarding a draft memorandum of understanding between the Saudi Ministry of Sports and the Maldivian Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment for cooperation.
The Cabinet also authorized the minister of culture and chairman of the board of trustees of the Royal Institute of Traditional Arts, or a deputy, to hold talks with Italy regarding a draft MoU between the institute and the Polytechnic University of Milan in the field of traditional arts. It also authorized the minister of communications and information technology, or a deputy, to hold talks with the UN Development Program regarding a draft MoU for cooperation in digital transformation.
It also authorized the minister of human resources and social development and chairman of the Institute of Public Administration, or a deputy, to hold talks with the Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council regarding a draft MoU in the field of training and administrative development.
The Cabinet also approved a transit agreement among Arab countries and a memorandum of cooperation in intellectual property between the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property and the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore.
It took a decision to amend the number of members of the board of directors of the National Water Co. to 10 members, who shall be chaired by the minister of environment, water and agriculture, and include representatives from several government agencies and the private sector. It also accredited the final account of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority for a previous fiscal year.