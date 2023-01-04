You are here

Japan 'determined' to extend UN Security Council mandate for life-saving aid to Syria

Ishikane Kimihiro, the country’s permanent representative to the UN, told Arab News he is determined to ensure the Bab Al-Hawa crossing remains open. (PMJUN/File Photo)
Ishikane Kimihiro, the country’s permanent representative to the UN, told Arab News he is determined to ensure the Bab Al-Hawa crossing remains open. (PMJUN/File Photo)
Ephrem Kossaify 

  • As his country assumes council presidency, Ishikane Kimihiro tells Arab News he aims to renew cross-border mechanism despite political divisions in council
  • The heads of several major UN agencies warned of ‘catastrophic’ consequences for millions of Syrians should council members fail to adopt resolution
NEW YORK CITY: The UN’s increasingly fragile cross-border mechanism for delivering aid to Syria is set to expire on Monday, and the UN Security Council is due to vote on a resolution to renew its mandate.

Diplomats have expressed fears that Russia, an ally of the Syrian regime, will use its power of veto to force the closure of the Bab Al-Hawa crossing on the border with Turkey, the last remaining UN-facilitated aid gateway to Syria.

Japan holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council this month. Ishikane Kimihiro, the country’s permanent representative to the UN, told Arab News he is determined to ensure the renewal resolution is adopted.

He highlighted the “intensive discussions” that have taken place and said “a lot of work” has been done, especially on the part of council members Ireland and Norway, who are the “penholders” leading the negotiations and drafting of resolutions relating to humanitarian efforts in Syria.

“The humanitarian situation in Syria is deteriorating,” said Ishikane. The conditions under which the 4.4 million people living in the opposition-held northwest of the country, who rely on foreign aid for their survival, are particularly alarming, he added.

“We definitely need to adopt the resolution which will extend the current humanitarian cross-border operations, and people are working on that,” Ishikane said. 

“I am really hoping — and not just hoping, I am determined — to make it happen. This is a matter of life and death for so many people. So apart from any political divergences, this is something we need to move ahead. (This) is my determination, which I can share with you today.” 

On Tuesday, the heads of several major UN agencies urged members of the Security Council to extend the cross-border agreement, warning that failure to renew Resolution 2642 would have “catastrophic” consequences for millions in northwestern Syria desperate for aid at the height of winter and as a serious cholera outbreak continues to rage.

The statement was issued jointly by the heads of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the International Organization for Migration, UN Children’s Fund, the World Food Program, the World Health Organization, UN Population Fund, and UN Refugee Agency. 

They said that “(without) UN cross-border operations, millions of people, especially those displaced for years and multiple times, will not have access to food and shelter; to help in coping with harsh winter conditions; to the surveillance, treatment and testing capacities needed to contain cholera; to safe water; and to protection from gender-based violence”.

Last year, aid deliveries that crossed the border from Turkiye into Syria reached an average of 2.7 million people every month, the heads of the agencies said.

“We were also able to bolster assistance within Syria from Government-controlled areas across front lines into the country’s northwest, delivering food, health, education and other supplies for thousands of people in need,” they added.

“We are determined to maintain and expand these deliveries, and we call on all stakeholders for unhindered, sustained and predictable humanitarian access to northwest Syria from Government-controlled areas.”

While they are proving effective, these cross-lines deliveries cannot match the scale and scope of the cross-border operations that are needed, which are, and will continue to be, “indispensable,” they added.

The cross-border mechanism was created in 2014 to allow the delivery of UN aid directly to opposition-held areas in Syria.

International humanitarian law requires all aid deliveries to a country to go through the host government. However, Syrian President Bashar Assad’s tactic of using deliveries of humanitarian aid as a weapon of war prompted the Security Council to approve the use of four border crossings for the direct delivery of aid, one from Jordan, one from Iraq, and two from Turkiye. Only the one at Bab Al-Hawa remains open.

Topics: Japan Syria UN

UK woman who lied about Asian grooming gang found guilty of perverting course of justice

UK woman who lied about Asian grooming gang found guilty of perverting course of justice
UK woman who lied about Asian grooming gang found guilty of perverting course of justice

UK woman who lied about Asian grooming gang found guilty of perverting course of justice
  • Jury at Preston Crown Court found her guilty of eight counts of doing acts tending and intended to pervert the course of justice
  • Williams also accused multiple men of rape
LONDON: A woman who claimed to be the victim of an Asian grooming gang in the UK was on Tuesday found guilty of perverting the course of justice.

Eleanor Williams, 22, claimed she had been groomed, trafficked, and beaten — posting pictures on Facebook — but prosecutors said her injuries were self-inflicted with a hammer.

A Facebook post she published was shared more than 100,000 times and led to demonstrations in her hometown of Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria, and a visit by English Defense League founder Tommy Robinson to “investigate,” Sky News reported.

A jury at Preston Crown Court found her guilty of eight counts of doing acts tending and intended to pervert the course of justice.

In addition to claiming an Asian gang abused her, Williams had accused multiple men of rape, going back to 2017.

Williams published the pictures in May 2020 after claiming she had been taken to a house and raped, but prosecutors said the injuries were self-inflicted with a blood-stained hammer recovered by police at her home.

“The defendant goes online to her social media contacts and effectively finds random names on the internet she presents as being victims of trafficking or perpetrators,” Jonathan Sandiford KC told the jury.

Williams reportedly sent social media messages to herself, claiming they were from traffickers or other victims, and is also believed to have pressured people into sending messages which she then said were from abusers.

A Snapchat account she claimed belonged to an Asian trafficker actually belonged to a man from Essex who worked in Tesco, the trial heard.

Jurors were also told about Williams’ claims that businessman Mohammed Ramzan had groomed her from the age of 12, making her work in brothels in Amsterdam and selling her at an auction in the city.

Prosecutors compared it to the storyline from the film “Taken” featuring Liam Neeson, and said that at the time she was in Amsterdam, Ramzan’s bank card was being used at a B&Q store in Barrow-in-Furness.

During questioning, Ramzan asked Williams’ lawyer: “Don’t you think you have put my life through enough hell, or your client has?”

Another man she accused of rape told the court the claims had ruined his life.

Williams denied telling lies and told the court she wanted “people to know what was going on in Barrow, still is going on.”

She pleaded guilty to one count of perverting the course of justice at a previous hearing, after contacting her mother and sister to ask them to take the hammer to her solicitor.

Williams will be sentenced in March.

Topics: UK Grooming gang Eleanor Williams Asian

Philippines' Marcos seeks to forge 'higher gear' ties with China on Beijing trip

Philippines’ Marcos seeks to forge ‘higher gear’ ties with China on Beijing trip
Philippines’ Marcos seeks to forge ‘higher gear’ ties with China on Beijing trip

Philippines’ Marcos seeks to forge ‘higher gear’ ties with China on Beijing trip
  • Marcos said he will seek to resolve ‘issues’ during meeting with China’s Xi
  • Two-day trip is Marcos’s first bilateral visit outside Southeast Asia
MANILA: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said his government expects to sign more than 10 agreements with China during his Beijing visit starting Tuesday, as he seeks to “open a new chapter” of strategic cooperation.

The two-day trip is Marcos’ first to China since becoming president last June, and his first bilateral visit to a country outside Southeast Asia.

Speaking to officials and diplomats ahead of his flight, Marcos said the Philippines will seek to broaden cooperation in various fields, including agriculture, energy, infrastructure, as well as trade and investment.

“As I leave for Beijing, I will be opening a new chapter in our comprehensive, strategic cooperation with China,” Marcos said.

“I look forward to my meeting with President Xi (Jinping) as we work towards shifting the trajectory of our relations to a higher gear that would hopefully bring numerous prospects and abundant opportunities for peace and development to the peoples of both our countries.”

Marcos will also seek to resolve political and security “issues” between the two countries during his trip.

“The issues between our two countries are problems that do not belong between friends such as the Philippines and China,” Marcos said.

“We will seek to resolve those issues to the mutual benefit of our two countries.”

While he did not specify which matters will be on the table, the Philippine Foreign Affairs Ministry said last week that one of them will be the territorial dispute in the South China Sea.

The strategic and resource-rich waterway has been claimed by China almost in its entirety, but other countries, including the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei, also have overlapping claims.  

The Philippines has filed hundreds of diplomatic protests against China’s activity in the maritime region in the past few years, after an international tribunal in The Hague dismissed Beijing’s sweeping claims to the region in 2016.  

Chinese vessels, however, continue to be spotted in the territory’s Philippine part, the West Philippine Sea, and new military facilities and airstrips have also been spotted there.

Marcos’ immediate predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, had adopted a Beijing-friendly approach, partly in an attempt to distance the Philippines from the US, its key defense ally and former colonial master.

Marcos said he will continue warm relations ushered in by Duterte but vowed he would not lose an inch of Philippine territory to any foreign power.

Froilan C. Calilung, assistant professor of political science at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, told reporters ahead of the president’s departure that he will try to define his administration’s relations with Beijing.

“(The visit) is also very important for us,” he said.

“China is a very important player in the geopolitical as well as in the economic dimensions of the world right now.”

China accounts for 20 percent of the Philippines’ foreign trade and is a major source of foreign direct investment. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Chinese tourists were the second-largest source of international arrivals for the archipelagic nation.

 

Topics: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

UK justice secretary blocks Home Office plan to reform Britain's treason laws

UK justice secretary blocks Home Office plan to reform Britain’s treason laws
UK justice secretary blocks Home Office plan to reform Britain’s treason laws

UK justice secretary blocks Home Office plan to reform Britain’s treason laws
  • Dominic Raab put the brakes on the new legislation on the grounds that it did not make for good law
  • Legal watchdogs will review the proposals but this is a lengthy process
LONDON: A row has broken out in the British cabinet after the UK’s deputy prime minister, Dominic Raab, blocked Home Office plans to reform the country’s 650-year-old treason laws.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Security Minister Tom Tugendhat had proposed new legislation that set out offenses for which extremists, hackers and other “malign” actors who swear allegiance to hostile foreign powers could be prosecuted, the Times revealed on Tuesday.

The plans were intended to make it easier to take legal action against British extremists such as Daesh bride Shamima Begum, and members of the so-called Daesh “Beatles” cell Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh.

Braverman and Tugendhat submitted to the cabinet their proposed changes as part of an amendment to the National Security Bill that is going through parliament. Home Office sources said relevant government departments and No. 10 had informally agreed to the plans before Rishi Sunak replaced Liz Truss as prime minister in October.

The plans were submitted for formal clearance through the cabinet’s “write-round” procedures, the final stage of the process, shortly after Sunak took office. By then, however, Raab had been appointed deputy PM, justice secretary and lord chancellor, and he objected to the changes to the treason legislation on the grounds that they did not make for good law, according to sources.

He therefore insisted that the Law Commission, an independent watchdog that reviews legislation in England and Wales, consider the changes. The commission has been asked to begin its review but this is a lengthy process and so any changes to existing laws are highly unlikely to be made before the next election, which is due to take place by January 2025.

“It’s a complete mess of a law and it needs tidying up but the ship has sailed now,” a government source said. “The Home Office had an amendment ready for the Commons report stage of the National Security Bill that would’ve helped strengthen our laws against those who would betray our country but the lord chancellor blocked it when he returned to government.”

Sources close to Raab said the changes proposed by the Home Office had not been drawn up properly and would have failed to solve “real-world” problems. One source accused Tugendhat of “political posturing” in an attempt to make himself “look tough” but his plans had no “practical law enforcement value.”

A source from the Ministry of Justice said that there is 670 years of “complex law to unravel” in relation to the proposed amendment, which is why the government agreed to consult the Law Commission.

“Rushing something through isn’t the right thing to do,” the source said.

Topics: UK Treason laws Dominic Raab

Iranian chess player arrives in Spain after being warned not to return to Iran after competing without hijab

Iranian chess player arrives in Spain after being warned not to return to Iran after competing without hijab
Iranian chess player arrives in Spain after being warned not to return to Iran after competing without hijab

Iranian chess player arrives in Spain after being warned not to return to Iran after competing without hijab
DUBAI: An Iranian chess player arrived in Spain on Tuesday after receiving what a source close to her said were warnings not to return to Iran for competing without a hijab at an international tournament in Kazakhstan.
Sara Khadem, born in 1997, took part in last week’s FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Almaty without the hijab — a headscarf mandatory under Iran’s strict dress codes.
The source, who did not want to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter, said Khadem subsequently received multiple phone calls in which individuals warned her against returning home after the tournament, while others said she should come back, promising to “solve her problem.”
The source also said Khadem’s relatives and parents, who are in Iran, had also received threats, without giving further details.
Iran’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the case.
Khadem, who is also known as Sarasadat Khademalsharieh, arrived in Spain on Tuesday, the source said.
She has not responded to Reuters request for comment. Newspapers including Le Figaro and El Pais reported last week that Khadem would not be returning to Iran and moving to Spain.
The phone calls led to organizers deciding to provide security with the cooperation of Kazakh police, resulting in four bodyguards being stationed outside Khadem’s hotel room, the source said.
Iran has been swept by demonstrations against the country’s clerical leadership since mid-September, when 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini died in the custody of morality police who detained her for “inappropriate attire.”
Laws enforcing mandatory hijab wearing have become a flashpoint during the unrest, with a string of sportswomen competing overseas appearing without their headscarves in public.
Khadem is ranked 804 in the world, according to the International Chess Federation website. The website for the Dec. 25-30 event listed her as a participant in both the Rapid and Blitz competitions.
Iran has been swept by demonstrations against the country’s clerical leadership since mid-September, when 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini died in the custody of morality police who detained her for “inappropriate attire.”
Laws enforcing mandatory hijab wearing have become a flashpoint during the unrest, with a string of sportswomen competing overseas appearing without their headscarves in public.
The protests mark one of the boldest challenges to Iran’s leadership since its 1979 revolution and have drawn in Iranians from all walks of life.
Women have played a prominent role, removing and in some cases burning headscarves, while protesters have taken heart from what they have seen as shows of support from both female and male Iranian athletes.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 chess women

Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, said mulling more Iranian-made drones

Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, said mulling more Iranian-made drones
Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, said mulling more Iranian-made drones

Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, said mulling more Iranian-made drones
  • In latest embarrassment for Kremlin, Ukrainian forces fired rockets at a facility in Donetsk region, killing 63 Russian soldiers
  • “We have information that Russia is planning a prolonged attack by Shaheds (exploding drones), Zelenskyy said
KYIV: Russia is preparing to step up its attacks on Ukraine using Iranian-made exploding drones, according to Ukraine's president, as Moscow looks for ways to keep up the pressure on Kyiv after a Ukrainian attack killed at least 63 Russian soldiers in the latest battlefield setback for the Kremlin’s war strategy.
“We have information that Russia is planning a prolonged attack by Shaheds (exploding drones),” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address late Monday.
He said the goal is to break Ukraine’s resistance by “exhausting our people, (our) air defense, our energy,” more than 10 months after Russia invaded its neighbor.
Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be exploring ways to regain momentum in his flawed war effort, which in recent months has been frustrated by a Ukrainian counteroffensive backed by Western-supplied weapons. That has brought sharp rebukes in some Russian circles of the military’s performance.
In the latest embarrassment for the Kremlin, Ukrainian forces fired rockets at a facility in the eastern Donetsk region where Russian soldiers were stationed, killing 63 of them, according to Russia's Defense Ministry. Other, unconfirmed reports put the death toll much higher.
It was one of the deadliest attacks on the Kremlin’s forces since the war began more than 10 months ago.
In the attack, Ukrainian forces fired six rockets from a HIMARS launch system and two of them were shot down, a Russian Defense Ministry statement said.
However, the Strategic Communications Directorate of Ukraine’s Armed Forces claimed Sunday that around 400 mobilized Russian soldiers were killed in a vocational school building in Makiivka and about 300 more were wounded. That claim couldn't be independently verified. The Russian statement said the strike occurred “in the area of Makiivka” and didn’t mention the vocational school.
Satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press show the apparent aftermath of the strike. An image from Dec. 20 showed the building standing. An image from Jan. 2 showed the building reduced to rubble. Other days had intense cloud cover, making seeing the site by standard satellite imagery impossible.
Vigils for soldiers killed in the strike took place in two Russian cities Tuesday, the state RIA Novosti agency reported.
In Samara, in southwestern Russia, locals gathered for an Orthodox service in memory of the dead. The service was followed by a minute’s silence, and flowers were laid at a Soviet-era war memorial, RIA reported.
Unconfirmed reports in Russian-language media said that the victims were mobilized reservists from the region.
For the Russian military, the Iranian-made exploding drones are a cheap weapon which also spreads fear among troops and civilians. The United States and its allies have sparred with Iran over Tehran's role in allegedly supplying Moscow with the drones.
The Institute for the Study of War said that Putin is looking to strengthen support for his strategy among key voices in Russia.
“Russia’s air and missile campaign against Ukraine is likely not generating the Kremlin’s desired information effects among Russia’s nationalists,” the think tank said late Monday.
“Such profound military failures will continue to complicate Putin’s efforts to appease the Russian pro-war community and retain the dominant narrative in the domestic information space,” it added.
Zelenskyy warned that in the coming weeks, “the nights may be quite restless.”
Putin's additional reliance on drones might not help him achieve his goals, however, as Ukraine claims a high success rate against the weapons.
During the first two days of the new year, which were marked by relentless nighttime drone attacks on Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure, the country’s forces shot down more than 80 Iranian-made drones, Zelenskyy said.
Since September, Ukraine's armed forces have shot down almost 500 drones, Ukrainian air force spokesman Yurii Ihnat claimed in a television interview Tuesday, news website Ukrinform reported.
As well as hoping to wear down resistance to Russia’s invasion, the long-range bombardments have targeted the power grid to leave civilians at the mercy of biting winter weather as power outages ripple across the country.
“Every downed drone, every downed missile, every day with electricity for our people and minimal shutdown schedules are exactly such victories,” Zelenskyy said.
In the latest fighting, a Russian missile strike overnight on the city of Druzhkivka in the partially occupied eastern Donetsk region wounded two people, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, reported Tuesday.
A reporter with French broadcaster TF1 was live on television screens when a blast from one of the strikes erupted behind him in Druzhkivka. A German reporter with Bild newspaper suffered a minor injury from shrapnel in the same bombardment.
Officials said the attack ruined an ice hockey arena described as the largest hockey and figure skating school in Ukraine.
Overnight Russian shelling was also reported in the northeastern Kharkiv region and the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region.
In the recently retaken areas of the southern Kherson region, Russian shelling on Monday killed two people and wounded nine others, Kherson’s Ukrainian governor, Yaroslav Yanushevich, said Tuesday. He said the Russian forces fired at the city of Kherson 32 times on Monday.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Shahed drones

