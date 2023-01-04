You are here

Suspect chewed off man's ear, face in Oregon attack: Police

Portland police stand guard in Portland, United States. (AFP file photo)
Portland police stand guard in Portland, United States. (AFP file photo)
Updated 04 January 2023
AP

Suspect chewed off man's ear, face in Oregon attack: Police

Portland police stand guard in Portland, United States. (AFP file photo)
  • Police arrested 25-year-old Koryn Kraemer and booked him on an accusation of assault in the second degree after identifying him through fingerprints, they said
Updated 04 January 2023
AP

GRESHAM, Oregon: A suspect attacked a 78-year-old man on a light-rail train platform in a Portland suburb and chewed off the victim’s ear and part of his face before police could intervene, authorities said Tuesday.
The injuries to the unidentified victim from Hillsboro, Oregon, were so severe that his skull was visible after the attack early Tuesday, Gresham police said in a statement.
Police arrested 25-year-old Koryn Kraemer and booked him on an accusation of assault in the second degree after identifying him through fingerprints, they said. Kraemer recently moved to Oregon from Georgia, police said.
Authorities are investigating whether drug use may have prompted Kraemer’s behavior.
No case information was listed for Kraemer in Oregon’s online court system and he had yet to make a court appearance.
It wasn’t immediately clear if Kraemer had an attorney who could comment.
Gresham is a city of about 113,000 people about 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of Portland.

 

Topics: Oregon The United States

LONDON: The chairman of Middle East Airlines on Tuesday threatened to draft in hunters to shoot seagulls posing a threat to flight safety at Beirut airport if the Lebanese government failed to address the issue.

Mohamad El-Hout, head of Lebanon’s national carrier, said he was giving the state a choice between “the intervention of security forces or permitting the MEA to bring in hunters.”

Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport has seen a steady proliferation of the birds drawn to the nearby Costa Brava landfill site.

Since the waste tip was opened in 2016, the number of seagulls soaring around the city airport has increased dramatically, raising plane accident concerns over birds being sucked into aircraft engines.

El-Hout called on Lebanon’s interior minister to act, otherwise he would have to resort to the solution used in 2017 when the airline recruited 125 hunters and gave them the ammunition to kill more than 10,000 seagulls.

The then Transport Minister Youssef Fenianos failed to deliver on a promise to deal with the problem after local media reported a MEA flight encountering a flock of birds as it landed on the airport’s west runway.

Fenianos had suggested installing extra devices around the airport to emit bird of prey calls to scare off the gulls, a solution welcomed by environmental groups.

Activists and environmental groups have long protested against the landfill and called on authorities to close the site to solve the bird issue altogether and avoid an “extermination campaign.”

On the seagull problem, You Stink activist Lucien Bourjeily, said: “We call for eliminating the main reason behind this crisis, which is the Costa Brava landfill.”

Seagulls are a globally protected species and addressing their proliferation requires tackling the issue of the Costa Brava landfill, which was originally opened as an interim solution after the closure of the main landfill receiving waste from Beirut.

El-Hout argued at the time that “preserving passengers’ safety is the priority” and “while the environmental committee objected, I had to choose: Either the seagulls flew, or the MEA flew.”

MEA recently hit the headlines after a series of unusual incidents. On Saturday, stray bullets fired during new year celebrations in Lebanon’s capital hit two of the airline’s planes parked at the airport. In a similar incident in November, a stray bullet hit an MEA plane as it landed in Beirut. No casualties were recorded.

And in August, an MEA plane flying from Madrid to Beirut was for several minutes flanked by two NATO military jets after the pilot Abed El-Hout, son of the company’s chairman, failed to respond to routine radio calls.

Topics: Lebanese Middle East Airlines (MEA) Beirut airport Lebanon seagull

CALVINIA, SOUTH AFRICA: Armed with a flask of coffee, some boiled eggs and a towel to shield his bare legs from the scorching sun, 90-year-old Frans Hugo sets off every Thursday to deliver newspapers in the South African desert.
Week in, week out, the elderly editor has made the 1,200-kilometre (750-mile) round trip across the semi-arid Karoo region in the country's south.
He has been doing it for some four decades.
Born Charl Francois Hugo in Cape Town in 1932 -- but known to everyone simply as Frans -- he is arguably the last bastion of a dying business.
The energetic nonagenarian edits and hand-delivers three local papers -- The Messenger, Die Noordwester and Die Oewernuus.
Driving an orange Fiat Multipla stacked with copies of the eight-page weeklies and with an old portable radio to keep him company, Hugo brings news to towns and villages dotting this vast, parched back-country.
He leaves at 1:30 am from Calvinia, a small town of less than 3,000 souls about 500 kilometres north of Africa's southernmost tip, and comes back in the early evening.
"I am like a pompdonkie," he told AFP on a recent tour, using the local moniker for the nodding donkey pumps used to extract groundwater from boreholes.
"I keep doing this every Thursday without fail. I will probably stop when I am physically not capable of doing it anymore."
Hugo worked as a journalist in Cape Town and then in Namibia for almost 30 years before retiring to this remote region.
"I couldn't handle the pressure anymore, so I moved to the Karoo," he said.
"Just as I was able to take a breath and relax, the man who owned the printers and the newspaper here in Calvinia came to ask me if I was interested in the business."
His daughter and her husband got involved but tired and quit after a few months. "I've been sitting with this thing ever since," he quipped.
Helped by his wife and three assistants, he has kept alive some historic small-town titles at a time where many printed newspapers around the world are struggling to survive the digital age.
The Messenger, previously known as the Victoria West Messenger, was founded in 1875, while Die Noordwester and Die Oewernuus started printing in the 1900s.
All three are written in Afrikaans, a language descended from Dutch settlers and one of South Africa's 11 official tongues, but sometimes carry stories in English.
Hugo scoffs at people wanting "to read the news on their cellphones."
The rise of internet has hit readership but is seemingly yet to reach his newsroom, which looks like a museum.
The office is adorned by an old Heidelberg printing press and paper cutting machines. Staff use computers and software from the early 90s.
Still, Hugo's team prints about 1,300 copies a week, something he says shows an undying appetite for community news.
The papers sell for eight rand (about 50 US cents) and are dropped off at shops, convenience stores and the correspondents' homes.
The readers are mainly farmers, living in a remote, semi-arid landscape.
Writing in Afrikaans, which actor Charlize Theron recently controversially said was still spoken only by "about 44 people", keeps the language alive and ties together small communities separated by hundreds of kilometres (miles) of desert, said Hugo.
As long as he's around and has the required strength, they will receive their paper every Thursday.
What will happen later does not concern him, he said.
"I don't have a clue what will happen... in five years or 10 years," he said. "I am not worried."

Topics: journalist South Africa South African journalist

Tennis legend Navratilova facing 'double whammy' cancer battle

Updated 03 January 2023
AFP

Tennis legend Navratilova facing ‘double whammy’ cancer battle

  • During the tests, a lump was also discovered in her breast, which was later diagnosed as an unrelated cancer
Updated 03 January 2023
AFP

PARIS: Tennis legend Martina Navratilova says she is hoping for a “favorable outcome” after being diagnosed with breast and throat cancer.
The 66-year-old Czechoslovakia-born naturalized American told Tennis.com on Monday about the diagnosis but added they were both treatable.
It is not the first time the 18-times Grand Slam singles champion has been diagnosed with cancer — in 2010 she had breast cancer but was assessed as being clear six months later.
“The double whammy is serious, but fixable, and I’m hoping for a favorable outcome,” she said.
“It’s going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with all I have got.”
Navratilova noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck during November’s WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas.
“When it didn’t go down, a biopsy was performed, the results came back as stage one throat cancer,” her agent said in a statement sent to AFP.
During the tests, a lump was also discovered in her breast, which was later diagnosed as an unrelated cancer.
“The prognosis is good and Martina will start her treatment this month,” said her agent.
“The cancer type is HPV (human papillomavirus) and this particular type responds really well to treatment.
“Both these cancers are in their early stages with great outcomes.”
Navratilova’s treatment in New York has forced her to abandon plans to commentate on the Australian Open although she will appear from time to time remotely.
Chris Evert, Navratilova’s great rival on the courts who became her friend, revealed in January 2022 that she had ovarian cancer but was declared to be in remission in May.
As a player, Navratilova brought a new physical dimension to women’s tennis.
Her powerful serve and agility at the net made her the dominant payer of her era as she picked up a total of 59 Major titles — 31 doubles and 10 mixed doubles adding to her 18 singles titles.
Her record at Wimbledon is unparalleled, her nine singles titles more than anyone else — Roger Federer won eight men’s titles while Serena Williams won the women’s title seven times.
She also won seven women’s doubles titles at Wimbledon as well as four mixed doubles, the last of which came in 2003 when she was 46, making it 20 titles at the All England Club.
Since her retirement she has become one of the wisest and most sought-after pundits on the game.
Away from the courts, she has become an ardent defender of the LGBT cause. In 2014, she married her longtime partner Julia Lemigova and they live in Miami with their two daughters.
 

 

Topics: Martina Navratilova

Prince Harry says he wants his father and brother back

Prince Harry says he wants his father and brother back
Updated 03 January 2023
AP

Prince Harry says he wants his father and brother back

Prince Harry says he wants his father and brother back
  • Harry, also known as the Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan have aired their grievances against the British monarchy since the couple stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California, where they now live with their two young children
Updated 03 January 2023
AP

LONDON: Prince Harry has said he wants to have his father and brother back and that he wants “a family, not an institution,” during a TV interview ahead of the publication of his memoir.
The interview with Britain’s ITV channel is due to be released this Sunday. In clips released Monday, Harry was shown saying that “they feel as though it is better to keep us somehow as the villains” and that “they have shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile” — though it was not clear who he was referring to.
Harry, also known as the Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan have aired their grievances against the British monarchy since the couple stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California, where they now live with their two young children.
Harry, 38, has previously spoken about his estrangement from his father, King Charles III, and elder brother Prince William since his departure from the UK
Last month Netflix released “Harry & Meghan,” a six-part series that detailed the couple’s experiences leading to their decision to make a new start in the US
In that documentary, Harry was scathing about how the royal press team worked, and spoke about how his relationship with William and the rest of the royal household broke down. Meghan described wanting to end her life as she struggled to cope with toxic UK press coverage.
Harry’s autobiography, titled “Spare” — recalling the saying “the heir and the spare” — is being released on Jan. 10.

 

Topics: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

30,000 job applicants fill Pakistani stadium for chance to join police

30,000 job applicants fill Pakistani stadium for chance to join police
Updated 02 January 2023
Arab News

30,000 job applicants fill Pakistani stadium for chance to join police

30,000 job applicants fill Pakistani stadium for chance to join police
  • Aspiring male, female police officers traveled from all over country in hope of securing one of 1,167 places
Updated 02 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: More than 30,000 people gathered at a Pakistani sports stadium for the chance to join the Islamabad police force.

Aspiring male and female police officers showed up on Saturday at Jinnah Sports Stadium to take a written test in the hope of securing one of 1,167 positions.

A video, that went viral on social media, showed thousands of job applicants filling seats at Pakistan’s largest stadium, which is normally used for football.

In the clip, first shared on Twitter by Pakistani journalist Amjad Alam Khan, the reporter said the jobseekers, most of who were teenagers and young adults, had “not come to watch the match but to take the test for recruitment in Islamabad Police.”

 

Other users reposted the footage highlighting the significance of the extraordinary turnout during an economic slump and high unemployment, particularly among young people, in the country.

 

According to the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics, more than 31 percent of the nation’s youth was unemployed, despite many having a professional degree.

The institute noted that a large proportion of the working-age population was not in the labor force because they were either discouraged from working or had other sources of income.

It added that despite the number of initiatives put in place to remove barriers preventing women from entering the labor market, the female participation rate remained extremely low.

Topics: Pakistan youth police recruitment

