Israel demolishes parts of West Bank hamlet set for eviction

Israel demolishes parts of West Bank hamlet set for eviction
People inspect the rubble of a house that was demolished by Israeli soldiers, in the village of Kafr Dan in Jenin, in the occupied West Bank, on January 2, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 04 January 2023
AFP

  • Activist said the army razed five homes, animal pens and cisterns, spilling the contents of people’s lives out onto the cold desert
Updated 04 January 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military has demolished homes, water tanks and olive orchards in two Palestinian villages in the southern West Bank where some residents are at risk of imminent expulsion, residents and activists said Wednesday.
One of the villages whose structures were demolished on Tuesday is part of an arid area of the West Bank known as Masafer Yatta, which the Israeli military has designated as a live-fire training zone. Some 1,000 residents of the eight hamlets that make up Masafer Yatta are slated for expulsion, an order Israel’s Supreme Court upheld in May after a two-decade legal battle.
According to images shared by local residents and activists, armored vehicles escorted construction equipment to the demolitions in the villages of Ma’in and Shaab Al-Butum, which is part of Masafer Yatta.
Guy Butavia, an activist with the Israeli rights group Taayush, said the army razed five homes, animal pens and cisterns, spilling the contents of people’s lives out onto the cold desert.
“They come and demolish your house. It’s winter. It’s cold. What’s next? Where are they going to sleep that night?” he said.
Most residents of the area have remained in place since the ruling, even as Israeli security forces periodically roll in to demolish structures. But they could be forced out at any time.
Local officials and rights group said Israeli defense officials have informed them that they would soon forcibly remove more than 1,000 residents from the area.
“There is a genuine concern that a grave war crime will be committed,” said Roni Pelli, a spokeswoman for ACRI.
COGAT, the Israeli defense body that deals with Palestinian civilian affairs, declined to comment.
Both villages are in the 60 percent of the occupied West Bank known as Area C, where the Israeli military exercises full control under interim peace agreements reached with the Palestinians in the 1990s. Palestinian structures built without military permits — which residents say are nearly impossible to obtain — are at risk of demolition.
Tuesday’s demolition comes against the backdrop of a new government in Israel, headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, where proponents of Israel’s West Bank settlement enterprise hold influential portfolios and are expected to both drive up settlement building and suppress construction for Palestinians in Area C.
The families living in Masafer Yatta say they’ve herded their sheep and goats across the area long before Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war.
But Israel says the nomadic Arab Bedouin had no permanent structures when the military declared the area a firing and training zone in the early 1980s. In November 1999, security forces expelled some 700 villagers and destroyed homes and cisterns.
A twenty-year legal battle began the following year that ended in 2022 with the Israeli Supreme Court denying an additional hearing in October over the expulsion.
While previous Israeli governments have for decades demolished homes in the area, the current government is expected to step up demolitions in the area.

Topics: Israel West Bank Eviction

Updated 39 min ago
Mohammed Najib

  • Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, after a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, asked his Cabinet colleagues to avoid commenting on the Russia-Ukraine conflict
Updated 39 min ago
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: The new Israeli government headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking to restore close ties with Russia in a bid to counter Moscow’s increasingly friendly relationship with Iran, analysts say.

At least one observer believes Russia’s support for Iran could pose a future threat to Israeli security operations against Iranian targets in Syria.

On Jan. 3, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, after a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, asked his Cabinet colleagues to avoid commenting on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

He said that the new government will talk less about the war, meaning Israel will avoid denouncing Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, a shift away from the stance adopted by former prime minister Yair Lapid.

“It’s clear that the relations between Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin are much warmer for many years than those between Lapid and former Israeli premier Naftali Bennett with Putin,” Ksenia Svetlova, a senior non-resident fellow at the Atlantic Council and former member of the Israeli parliament, told Arab News.

Netanyahu is also believed to be unhappy with President Volodymyr Zelensky over Ukraine’s failure to oppose pro-Palestinian resolutions at the UN last week.

Putin has worked with Netanyahu for 12 of the 22 years he has been at the helm in the Kremlin, and the two have a close relationship.

The Russian president called Netanyahu to congratulate him on winning the Nov. 3 election and again after the Israeli leader won a confidence vote on Dec. 29.

Israeli experts told Arab News that the Netanyahu government will work to develop close ties with Moscow, but at the same time maintain strategic links with the US, which expressed displeasure over the Cohen-Lavrov call.

Israeli political analyst Yoni Ben Menachem said that Putin expects Netanyahu to shift Israel’s Russia policy away from the approach taken by Lapid, who attacked Moscow in his UN speech and media statements.

Israel fears Moscow may prevent it from continuing to bomb Iranian targets in Syria. Russia might provide anti-aircraft missiles to Iranian forces that would pose a threat to Israeli warplanes.

Russia now enjoys “a very close relationship” with Iran to the extent that it may end the freedom given to the Israeli airforce to bomb Iranian targets in Syria, Ben Menachem said.

There are 1 million Russian Jews in Israel who speak Russian. Most are over 18 and vote and influence Israeli elections.

Previous Israeli governments included ministers and deputy ministers of Russian origin, such as Avigdor Lieberman, Yuli Edelstein and Sophia Lander.

On Dec. 31, Netanyahu spoke with Zelensky and asked him to oppose pro-Palestinian resolutions at the UN. Zelensky said he would agree if Tel Aviv provided Ukraine with advanced weapons. Netanyahu rejected the offer and told Zelensky that Israel could not supply Ukraine with more than humanitarian aid for fear of spoiling Tel Aviv’s ties with Moscow. Ukraine was absent from the voting session and avoided voting against Israel.

Zelensky hoped to receive air defense systems from the Lapid government, but these failed to arrive. It is unlikely Netanyahu will supply the systems.

“In any case, Israeli-Russian relations would be better between Netanyahu and Putin than they used to be between Lapid and Putin,” Svetlova told Arab News.

Alexander Grinberg, an expert on Russia-Israel affairs, told Arab News: “I am sure that Netanyahu will be able to balance Israel’s position and its relations with Russia with the continuation of the war in Ukraine, as the position of his predecessor Yair Lapid in support of Ukraine was personal and emotional, nothing more.”

He said Netanyahu’s position on Russia was consistent with the Israeli army, Military Intelligence Directorate, and the rest of the Israeli security apparatus regarding Israel’s security interests concerning Tehran, whether in Syria or inside Iran.

“The Israeli people stand against Russia on the war in Ukraine, while the political and security leadership cooperates closely with Putin,” he said.

Topics: Israel Russia

US looks at ways to further target Iranian drone production, White House says

US looks at ways to further target Iranian drone production, White House says
Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters

  • “We are assessing further steps we can take in terms of export controls to restrict Iran’s access to technologies used in drones,” the White House said
Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US is looking at ways to target Iranian drone production through sanctions and export controls, and is talking to private companies whose parts have been used in production, the White House said on Wednesday.
“We are assessing further steps we can take in terms of export controls to restrict Iran’s access to technologies used in drones,” White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.
The United States has previously imposed sanctions on companies and people it accused of producing or transferring Iranian drones that Russia has used to attack civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Iran US

Houthis acknowledge role in tortured inmate’s death

Houthis acknowledge role in tortured inmate’s death
Updated 45 min 43 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

  • The group said that four men who acted “on their own” seized a young grocer and brutally tortured him in captivity, leading to his death
Updated 45 min 43 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA, Yemen: The Iran-backed Houthi militia has admitted that its personnel in Yemen’s northern province of Saada kidnapped, imprisoned, and brutally tortured to death a young man, in a rare acknowledgment of human rights violations in its detention facilities.

The group said that four men who acted “on their own” seized a young grocer, named Ibrahim Yahiya Hashool Al-Thamali, from the Sahar district of Saada, and brutally tortured him in captivity, leading to his death.

Yemeni activists and the victim’s relatives shared a video of Al-Thamali’s semi-naked body, with multiple signs of torture, saying that the man was kidnapped from his place of work, imprisoned, and brutally tortured by the Houthis before his death.

Hussein Al-Ezzi, the Houthi deputy foreign minister, accused “infiltrators” in the militia of human rights violations committed against civilians.

Al-Ezzi’s attempts to absolve his organization of abusing captives and kidnapping civilians were met with outrage from Yemeni activists on social media, who accused the Houthis of routinely torturing inmates to death.

“When will you awaken from your slumber and acknowledge that your way of governing is flawed and that your conduct toward people is unacceptable?” wrote Ibrahim Ismail, a Sanaa-based academic.

“Ibrahim Al-Thamali is one of the hundreds of innocent Yemeni youths who have been slaughtered unjustly on a daily basis since the seizure of the capital, Sanaa, by an evil gang,” Mohammed Anam, a Yemeni journalist, said, adding that the Houthis acknowledged murdering the young man out of fear that his strong clan might revolt against their rule.

The murder of Al-Thamali has once again attracted attention to maltreatment in Houthi detention centers in regions under their control, particularly in Saada, the militia’s stronghold.

Mutahar Al-Badhiji, executive director of the Yemeni Coalition to Monitor Human Rights Violations, told Arab News that last year, 500 Yemenis were kidnapped by the Houthis from areas under their control, 50 were forcibly disappeared, and 40 were tortured.

Al-Badhiji said that Houthi torture tactics include sleep deprivation, showering captives with cold water, particularly in the winter, hanging by the feet, beating with batons and electric wires, and isolating prisoners.

Muammar Al-Eryani, Yemen’s information minister, said the Houthis have kidnapped thousands of Yemenis, including politicians, journalists, activists, and ordinary citizens, and disappeared them while subjecting them to brutal torture, resulting in the deaths of hundreds and permanent disabilities of many others.

He urged international rights organizations and mediators to identify and condemn the Houthis for their crimes and to exert pressure on the militia to free all captives.

“The international community, the UN, and human rights organizations and agencies are obliged to denounce this terrible crime, as well as other crimes and violations carried out by the Houthi militia, to prosecute and hold those guilty accountable, and to exert pressure on the militia leaders to promptly and unconditionally release all abductees from their illegal detention facilities,” Al-Eryani tweeted.

Topics: Yemen Houthis

Two rockets target US army base in eastern Syria: CENTCOM

Two rockets target US army base in eastern Syria: CENTCOM
Updated 04 January 2023
AFP

  • The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights accused pro-Iranian groups of the attack
  • Syrian bases hosting US-led coalition have come under sporadic rocket fire blamed on pro-Iranian militias and Daesh
Updated 04 January 2023
AFP

BEIRUT: Two rockets were fired Wednesday at an army base in eastern Syria hosting a US-led anti-extremist coalition, causing no casualties or damage, the US military said.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, accused pro-Iranian groups of the attack a day after Iranians marked the third anniversary of the killing of a top general in a US drone strike.
At a commemoration in Tehran on Tuesday, Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi vowed “revenge” for the assassination of Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
The US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM), in a statement that avoided accusing any perpetrators, said “two rockets targeted coalition forces at Mission Support Site Conoco” in the eastern Deir Ezzor province “today at approximately 9 am (0600 GMT).”
“The attack resulted in no injuries or damage to the base or coalition property,” it added.
Members of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the US-backed outfit that defeated Daesh in Syria, “visited the rocket origin site and found a third unfired rocket,” CENTCOM said.
Hundreds of American troops remain in Syria as part of an international coalition fighting Daesh remnants.
CENTCOM spokesman Joe Buccino said “attacks of this kind place coalition forces and the civilian population at risk and undermine the hard-earned stability and security of Syria and the region.”
Syrian bases hosting the US-led coalition have come under sporadic rocket fire blamed on pro-Iranian militias and Daesh.
Two such attacks in November, targeting a US patrol base in the northeastern Hasakah province and the coalition’s Green Village base near the Iraqi border, caused no casualties or damage, CENTCOM said.
The Syrian Observatory, which relies on a vast network of sources in the war-torn country, said Daesh was behind a November 26 attack that targeted the base in Hasakah province’s Al-Shaddadi.
The November 17 rocket fire that targeted the Green Village base in Al-Omar originated “from a base of pro-Iranian militias,” according to the Syrian Observatory.

Topics: Syria CENTCOM US Iran General Qassem Soleimani

Iranian Revolutionary Guard shot dead in Tehran: State media

Iranian Revolutionary Guard shot dead in Tehran: State media
Updated 04 January 2023
Reuters

Updated 04 January 2023
Reuters

TEHRAN: A member of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards was shot dead outside his house in Tehran, state media reported Wednesday, adding that he may have been killed during a burglary.
Qassam Fathollahi of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was shot “four times in front of his house” in southern Tehran late Tuesday by “unknown persons,” the official IRNA news agency said.
Police had noted “signs of theft from the apartments around the scene” of the shooting, the report added.
Iran has been rocked by protests since the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, 22, an Iranian Kurdish woman who was arrested for allegedly violating the country’s female dress code.
Iranian officials describe the protests as “riots” and say hundreds of people have been killed in the nationwide unrest, including members of the security forces, and thousands arrested.
On Saturday, a member of the Basij, the IRGC’s paramilitary force, was shot dead by “armed criminals” in the central city of Semirom where protesters had gathered, state media reported.
Tehran has accused hostile foreign powers and opposition groups of stoking the unrest.
Last month, Tehran executed two men, both 23, who had been convicted of attacks against security forces in connection with the protests.
The judiciary has issued 11 other death sentences, four of which have been upheld by the Supreme Court following appeals.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran's Revolutionary Guards

