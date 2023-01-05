Who’s Who: Mohammed Al-Sayel, regional coordinator for Arab countries at ISPRS

Mohammed bin Yahya Al-Sayel has been appointed as the regional coordinator for the Arab countries at the International Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing, after a royal decree approved his nomination.
Al-Sayel, who is also the president of the Kingdom’s General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information since 2021, was nominated for his new position by ISPRS’s board of directors.
The General Authority is mandated with developing national capacities in the sector, in cooperation with universities and specialized institutes inside and outside the Kingdom. This is in addition to coordination and cooperation with its counterparts in other countries, international bodies and organizations related to the sector.
ISPRS is a non-governmental organization devoted to the development of international cooperation for the advancement of photogrammetry, remote sensing and their applications.
Al-Sayel received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering in 1984 from Roger Williams University, Rhode Island, US. He also received a high diploma in geodesy and map production from the Royal School of Military Survey.
He was granted a master’s degree in geomatics in 1994 from the University of Toronto, Canada, and obtained a doctorate in surveying engineering and geospatial information from Leibniz University Hannover, Germany.
Al-Sayel has taken a number of advanced training courses on geographic information and global positioning systems. He attended several training courses on negotiations and boundary delimitation at Durham University in the UK.
Al-Sayel, who is both the CEO of Quality Geospatial Engineering Co. and Vision Intelligence, a digital sustainability solution-providing company, has risen in the military to the rank of major general and was an assistant director at the General Directorate of Military Survey. He was also the head of the boundaries and documents department.
He is the secretary-general of the Cooperative Society of Moringa and Desert Plants, one of the first Saudi cooperative societies aiming at increasing the country’s vegetation. Al-Sayel is a consultant member of the Saudi Council of Engineers and a member of the American Imaging and Geospatial Information Society, as well as the International Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing.
OIC chief receives chairman of Islamic Solidarity Fund permanent council
Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha on Wednesday received Nasser Al-Zaabi, chairman of the Permanent Council of the Islamic Solidarity Fund, in Jeddah.
The meeting, held on the sidelines of the 66th session of the ISF’s permanent council, was also attended by Saleh Al-Suhaibani, the ISF’s vice chair, and Ibrahim Al-Khuzaim, the ISF’s executive director.
The meeting addressed the importance the OIC gives ISF as one of the most prominent Islamic charitable institutions and the need to support the fund, allowing it to fulfill its responsibilities in implementing developmental projects for the needy across the Islamic world.
On Tuesday, the OIC chief received Liselotte Kjaersgaard Plesner, ambassador of Denmark to Saudi Arabia. The meeting discussed cooperation between the OIC and Denmark and how it can be enhanced, particularly in supporting peace and security.
Taha also held a meeting with Maher Karaki, the permanent representative of Palestine to the OIC. During the meeting, the OIC chief received a written update from Palestine’s foreign minister on critical developments in the Palestinian territories, especially the occupied Al-Quds.
The meeting also touched on the recent voting on draft resolutions regarding Palestine at the UN, in particular, the resolution requesting the International Court of Justice to issue an opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s ongoing violations of Palestinians’ right to self-determination.
The secretary-general emphasized that the cause of Palestine and Al-Quds has been the central issue on the OIC agenda since its inception and continues to be a priority.
AlUla’s oasis, eco-gardens offer visitors a winter wonderland
ALULA: With the Winter at Tantora Festival underway, Experience AlUla is enticing new visitors from around the globe by highlighting the oasis city’s natural wonders and attractions.
Ecotourism gets a boost as visitors to the heritage oasis explore local crops and learn more about AlUla’s eco-gardening, an environmentally friendly farming system. The experience is enhanced by local guides who explain the history of the oasis and its water resources.
The eco-farms benefit from a combination of local and scientific knowledge, as well as environmental and social approaches that have been successfully applied to agricultural systems in similar areas.
During a visitors’ tour, Badr Al-Mutairi, a Saudi agricultural consultant, told Arab News: “This oasis is a case study and a model to be followed by the rest of AlUla’s oasis. It embodies the best eco-farming practices for local farmers so they understand the concept, the engineering, the ideal design of the oasis and what serves it best.”
Al-Mutairi is also a certified inspector with four different standards in organic agriculture, including the Saudi Organic Standard, the American law NOP, and the European and the Japanese Agricultural Standards.
He said that crops were grown in the AlUla organic oasis according to well-studied agricultural arrangement, beginning with a dam represented by date palm trees of equal height, followed by banana and citrus trees, and then smaller crops, such as leafy greens.
“All the crops grown in the oasis represent an integrated environmental system. Once the dry air stream enters between the palm trees, the air will be gradually conditioned. This creates moist air that the banana trees benefit from. As a result, more humid air will be produced in an area protected by the shades of banana trees facilitating the growth of citrus trees. After passing through these conditions, sunlight and more moderate air will be perfect for the weaker crops.”
Agroecology in AlUla integrates environmental science principles with indigenous knowledge and practices. It effectively combines scientific investigation by researchers and farmers with community experiments using formal and informal methods.
“There was a part of the oasis that was repaired by an old farmer who lived in the oasis. We tried to complete those reforms according to advanced scientific methods. We took advantage of agriculture and animal husbandry in compost making, which arises from the recycling of agricultural and animal waste,” Al-Mutairi said.
The sustainable agricultural system is based on the good utilization of all components of the farm. In practice, this is done by preparing the middle area of the farm to produce organic fertilizer of high quality by mixing farm waste and animal waste through aerobic fermentation.
“The output of this process is returned to the land in quantities according to the type of soil. Usually two tons per 1,000 square meters are used to improve its fertility and support its microbiological life,” Al-Mutairi said.
The tour of the oasis also offers visitors sessions that provide an immersive learning experience, with the chance to explore the gardens and observe the animals that are traditionally found on farms, including peacocks, turkeys, chicken, sheep, rabbits and goats.
The entrance of the oasis features breathtaking scenery, with date palms spreading as far as the eyes can see. Guests are welcome to walk around and take photographs.
One visitor, Salma Al-Hariri, 24, from Riyadh, said: “The minute I entered the oasis I was trying to comprehend the beauty. The nature is enchanting.”
She said that palm swings and planting were her favorite part of the experience.
Visitors can also enjoy interactive three-hour micro-ecosystem workshops that focus on vegetable gardening, plant nurseries and composting.
Nafea Abdulhameed Al-Tumbakti, an expert in ecological farming from the Royal Commission for AlUla, told Arab News: “The AlUla oasis covers an area of about 350 hectares. It has been rehabilitated through certain steps, the most important of which was the recycling of agricultural waste that existed in the past through the production of organic fertilizers and the re-fertilization of the soil.”
AlUla’s fertile agricultural land is suitable for various crops across the seasons, especially citrus fruits and dates. AlUla is famously home to about 2.3 million palm trees that extend its oasis. According to Al-Mutairi, Barni is considered to be one of the most popular commercial palm varieties in the region. It produces a medium-sized date with a firm, long body and rustic texture.
Al-Tumbakti also discussed the winter crops of AlUla. “Leafy crops are in season now. Cauliflower, cabbage, broccoli and oranges are all harvested on time and displayed in the fresh market.”
The Fresh Food Market of the winter season is set to begin on Jan. 27 and will continue for two months. It will feature outdoor stalls of fresh produce, an array of AlUla’s crops, such as pomegranates, oranges and other seasonal fruits and fresh vegetables, including eggplant, onions, peppers, lettuce and more. Regional dishes and a variety of sweets will be also on display so visitors get the chance to explore the traditional flavors of AlUla.
Up, up and away with a season of adventures in AlUla
The first weekend of the Winter at Tantora festival concluded with an adrenaline rush adventure at “Via Ferrata.” Brave visitors zigzagged through an immersive climbing experience, crossing the canyons of AlUla along a challenging route.
Once the route was completed, adventurers crossed a suspension bridge to the other side of the mountain. A see-through hammock is set up between two mountains for guests who would like to take in the special view of the valley.
Hot-air balloons that floated up to 6,000 feet in the air offered panoramic views of AlUla’s unique landscape.
AlUla Moments distributed flight certificates to visitors who ascended into the skies. Visitors can enjoy tethered and untethered experiences of 45-60 minutes, depending on weather conditions and availability.
In March 2022, AlUla Moments in association with the Saudi Arabian Hot Air Balloon Federation broke the record for the world’s largest hot-air balloon glow show with a display of 142 hot-air balloons. The event took place near Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The eco-gardening experience runs until the end of March. Visitors can enjoy AlUla experiences in pairs or groups, and tickets for all activities can be booked at experiencealula.com.
Chinese envoy discusses bilateral relations with Saudi minister, Shoura committee
RIYADH: Chen Weiqing, the Chinese ambassador to Saudi Arabia, recently held talks with senior Saudi officials on ways to further strengthen ties between the two countries.
The envoy retweeted a tweet by the Saudi Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services about his meeting with Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser.
It said: “During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance joint cooperation between the two countries in the field of transport and logistics services.”
Meanwhile, the Saudi Chinese Parliamentary Friendship Committee of the Shoura Council, headed by council member and committee chairman, Dr. Mohammed Al-Jarba, also recently met with the Chinese ambassador who in a tweet, said: “We discussed ways to enhance cooperation between China and the Kingdom in all fields.”
He noted that emphasis had been placed on bolstering parliamentary relations between the Shoura Council and the Chinese parliament, and the envoy also lauded the success of the recent Saudi Chinese, Gulf Cooperation Council-Chinese, and Arab-Chinese summits held in Riyadh.
During the Saudi Chinese Summit, both nations vowed to prioritize relations as part of their foreign policy and set a model of cooperation and solidarity for developing countries.
They also pledged to continue supporting each other’s core interests, maintaining sovereignty and territorial integrity, and working together to defend the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of states, rules of international law, and basic principles of international relations.
Joint parliamentary friendship committees of the Shoura Council aim to strengthen bonds and communication links between the council and legislative councils and parliaments in other countries.
Registration opens for Qur’an recitation, adhan contest
The GEA-organized event offers prizes worth more than $3.2 million
RIYADH: Budding participants can now apply to take part in the second international Qur’an recitation and call to prayer (adhan) competition.
Chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority Turki Al-Sheikh on Wednesday announced the opening of registration for the contest, featured on the “Otr Elkalam” TV show.
It is the first competition to combine Qur’an recitation and adhan and the largest contest of its kind in the world.
The GEA-organized event offers prizes worth more than SR12 million ($3.2 million).
The participation process begins with applicants registering via the competition website and uploading an audio clip for evaluation by a jury, which in turn nominates candidates over another three stages of qualification before finalists are selected.
Final qualifier competitions are shown during the holy month of Ramadan on MBC and the Shahid app.
First presented in Ramadan last year, the contest introduces the world to the tolerance of Islam, the rich diversity of the cultures of the Islamic world, and the vocal methods of reciting the Qur’an and raising the call to prayer.
It also aims to support, empower, and celebrate creative and talented people.
The GEA encourages contestants from all over the world to participate, and last year more than 40,000 people from 80 countries applied to take part.
To register for this year’s competition, go to https://otrelkalam.com.
Saudi, UAE foreign ministers discuss ties during call
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a written letter from his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry announced.
The message dealt with “the strong and firm bilateral relations that bind the two countries and peoples, and ways to support and enhance them in various fields and at all levels,” the ministry said.
The message was received by Saudi Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed Al-Khuraiji, during a meeting with the UAE ambassador to the Kingdom, Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif, in Riyadh.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and ways to develop them in various fields, and exchanged views on issues of common concern.