7 charged over UNIFIL convoy attack in Lebanon
Members of the UN peacekeepers forces gather near a bullet-riddled car at the site where a UN peacekeeping force UNIFIL convoy came under small arms fire, in the village of al-Aqbiya in south Lebanon (AFP)
Updated 20 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

7 charged over UNIFIL convoy attack in Lebanon
  • Judge said the incident, which took place in the town of Al-Aqabiya, happened in the spur of the moment and was not planned in advance
BEIRUT: A Lebanese military tribunal on Thursday charged seven people over the December attack on a UN peacekeeping convoy, which left one Irish soldier dead and three others wounded.

Lebanese military court judge Fadi Akiki laid the charges, which carry sentences of up to 20 years’ imprisonment with hard labor. Though the charges were based on an intent to murder, the attack was not deemed premeditated.

Akiki said that the incident, which took place in the southern town of Al-Aqabiya, happened in the spur of the moment and was not planned in advance.

One of those charged, Mohammed Ayad, is in custody after being handed over to the security services by Hezbollah. Four fugitives, against whom search and investigation warrants were issued, as well as two other unidentified fugitives, were also charged.

During the initial interrogation, Ayad told investigators that he shot at the UNIFIL vehicle with a machine gun.

Seven bullets struck the vehicle, two of which passed through a headrest, instantly killing the driver, 23-year-old Pvt. Sean Rooney.

Hezbollah, which was quick to deny any responsibility for the incident, handed over Ayad two weeks after the attack.

An investigation found that the incident began when a group of about 50 people attacked the vehicle with sticks and other objects.

When Ayad later opened fire, killing Rooney, the vehicle crashed into an electricity pole, causing a severe head injury to another passenger.

A judicial source told Arab News: “The vehicle was separated from a convoy that was headed to Beirut from southern Lebanon at night. The lost vehicle was confronted in two different locations in Al-Aqabiya before the attack.”

Akiki referred his decision to first military investigative judge Fadi Sawan, who will interrogate Ayad based on further testimonies and the findings of a UNIFIL investigation.

The charges brought against the fugitives included attempted murder, sabotaging a military vehicle and threatening by shooting in the air.

Topics: Lebanon UNIFIL

US, Turkiye target financial network linked to Daesh

US, Turkiye target financial network linked to Daesh
Updated 14 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

US, Turkiye target financial network linked to Daesh

US, Turkiye target financial network linked to Daesh
  • Turkiye has frozen the assets of members to the network, who were also added to the US sanctions list
Updated 14 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US Treasury Department said on Thursday it was taking joint action with Turkiye against a network it said played a key role in money management, transfer and distribution for Daesh operating in Iraq and Syria.
Turkiye’s foreign affairs ministry said on Twitter the assets of seven individuals or legal persons involved in financing for the group were frozen.
The US Treasury Department said four individuals and two entities in Turkiye were designated under US sanctions.
They included an Iraqi national living illegally in Turkiye, Brukan Al-Khatuni, his two sons and an associate, and two businesses they used to transfer money on behalf of Daesh, between Turkiye, Iraq and Syria, the Treasury Department said in a statement.
The sanctions freeze any US assets they hold and generally bar Americans from dealing with them.
Daesh killed and executed thousands of people in the name of its extreme interpretation of Islam before it was territorially defeated in Iraq in 2017 and Syria in 2019.
The group last month named a new leader, Abu Al-Hussein Al-Husseini Al-Quraishi, after its previous head blew himself up in October while being besieged by former anti-government rebels in southern Syria.
The United States in November blacklisted four individuals and eight companies in South Africa aiding the group and in May imposed sanctions on a network of five Daesh financial facilitators working across Indonesia, Syria and Turkiye.
The head of the network targeted on Thursday, Brukan Al-Khatuni, helped with foreign financing for the group in Iraq before moving to Turkiye in 2016, where he helped transfer funds from donors and handled millions of dollars for the group, according to the Treasury Department. 

Topics: Daesh Turkiye US

Israel frees one of longest serving Palestinian prisoners after 40 years

Israel frees one of longest serving Palestinian prisoners after 40 years
Updated 05 January 2023
Reuters

Israel frees one of longest serving Palestinian prisoners after 40 years

Israel frees one of longest serving Palestinian prisoners after 40 years
  • Karim Younis, 60, was convicted of kidnapping and killing Israeli soldier Avraham Bromberg in 1983
Updated 05 January 2023
Reuters

ARA, Israel: One of Israel’s longest serving Palestinian prisoners went free on Thursday after completing a 40-year sentence, as members of the new right-wing government called for him to be stripped of his citizenship.
Karim Younis, 60, was convicted of kidnapping and killing Israeli soldier Avraham Bromberg in 1983 in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. He served the longest continuous sentence of any Palestinian, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Association.
In his hometown, the Israeli Arab village of Ara, Kounis received a hero’s welcome. Shrouded in a traditional Palestinian shawl, he was greeted by family, friends and supporters chanting and carrying him through the streets on their shoulders.
“It was 40 years full of stories, prisoners’ stories and each story is a story of a nation,” Younis said. “I am very proud to be one of those who made sacrifices for Palestine and we were ready to sacrifice more for the sake of the cause of Palestine.”
Arabs in Israel account for around a fifth of the population and most are descendants of Palestinians who remained within the newly founded state after its 1948 war of independence.
They have long debated their place in Israel’s politics, balancing their Palestinian heritage with their Israeli citizenship, with many identifying as or with the Palestinians.
Palestinians regard brethren jailed by Israel as heroes in a struggle for statehood in territories Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war. Israel considers those convicted of violence against its citizens to be terrorists.
On Tuesday, Israeli Interior Minister Aryeh Deri called for Younis to be stripped of his Israeli citizenship.
“Revoking his citizenship will send an important message,” Deri wrote in a letter to Israel’s Attorney General, “when we are speaking about someone who has become a symbol for committing criminal acts of terror.”
Some relatives of Israelis killed in Palestinian violence have also voiced support for this kind of measure.
“Israeli citizenship is a privilege. An Israeli citizen can’t hold an Israeli ID card with one hand and murder a soldier with another and it can’t be that the murderer will be freed from jail and walk around like anyone among our nation,” Avraham Bromberg’s nephew, who is also named Avraham in his uncle’s memory, told the Israeli Walla news site on Monday.

Topics: Palestine Israel Palestine-Israel Israel-Palestine Israel-Palestine Conflict Palestine-Israel Conflict

Iran closes French institute to protest Khamenei cartoons

Iran closes French institute to protest Khamenei cartoons
Updated 05 January 2023
AFP

Iran closes French institute to protest Khamenei cartoons

Iran closes French institute to protest Khamenei cartoons
  • Charlie Hebdo on Wednesday published the caricatures of Khamenei in support of the protests
  • Iran’s foreign ministry also summoned French ambassador Nicolas Roche
Updated 05 January 2023
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran announced Thursday the closure of a Tehran-based French research institute in protest against cartoons of the Islamic republic’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei published by French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo.
“The ministry is ending the activities of the French Institute for Research in Iran as a first step,” the Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement, a day after Tehran had warned Paris of consequences.
Iran has been shaken by over three months of protests triggered by the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, 22, an Iranian Kurd who was arrested for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code for women.
Charlie Hebdo on Wednesday published the caricatures of Khamenei in support of the protests, in a special edition to mark the anniversary of the deadly 2015 attack on its Paris office which left 12 people dead.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian tweeted in response that “the insulting and indecent act of a French publication in publishing cartoons against the religious and political authority will not go without an effective and decisive response.”
Iran’s foreign ministry also summoned French ambassador Nicolas Roche.
IFRI, affiliated to the French foreign ministry, is a historical and archaeological institute founded in 1983 after the merger of the French Archaeological Delegation in Iran and the French Institute of Iranology in Tehran.
Located in the center of Tehran, it had been closed for many years but was reopened under the 2013-2021 presidency of the moderate president Hassan Rouhani as a sign of warming bilateral relations.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 France Charlie Hebdo

Teen killed by Israeli army in West Bank clashes

Teen killed by Israeli army in West Bank clashes
Updated 05 January 2023
AP

Teen killed by Israeli army in West Bank clashes

Teen killed by Israeli army in West Bank clashes
  • Amer Abu Zeitoun died from a gunshot wound to the head after he was shot by Israeli soldiers on Thursday
  • The Israeli military has been conducting near-daily raids into Palestinian cities and towns
Updated 05 January 2023
AP

JERUSALEM: A 16-year-old Palestinian was killed Thursday by Israeli fire during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus on Thursday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
It was the latest bloodshed in the region that has seen Israeli-Palestinian tensions surge for almost a year. An Israeli rights group said earlier this week that 2022 was the deadliest year for Palestinians since 2004, a period of intense violence that came during a Palestinian uprising.
Palestinian health officials said Amer Abu Zeitoun, 16, died after he was shot in the head by Israeli soldiers.
The official Palestinian news agency WAFA said Abu Zeitoun was shot during clashes between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers during an army arrest raid. It was not immediately clear if Abu Zeitoun was taking part in the confrontations.
The Israeli army did not immediately comment on the incident.
The Israeli military has been conducting near-daily raids into Palestinian cities and towns since a spate of Palestinian attacks against Israelis killed 19 last spring.
Nearly 150 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank and east Jerusalem last year, according to B’Tselem’s figures, making 2022 the deadliest since 2004, when 197 Palestinians were killed. A fresh wave of attacks killed at least another nine Israelis in the fall.
The Israeli army says most of the Palestinians killed have been militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and others not involved in confrontations have also been killed.
Israel says the raids are meant to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks. The Palestinians see them as further entrenchment of Israel’s 55-year, open-ended occupation of the West Bank.
Israel captured the West Bank, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, in the 1967 Mideast war and the Palestinians seek those territories for a future state.

Topics: Israeli occupation Palestine West Bank

Arab nations at UN urge ‘concrete’ action after ‘provocative’ Ben-Gvir Al-Aqsa visit

Arab nations at UN urge ‘concrete’ action after ‘provocative’ Ben-Gvir Al-Aqsa visit
Updated 05 January 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

Arab nations at UN urge ‘concrete’ action after ‘provocative’ Ben-Gvir Al-Aqsa visit

Arab nations at UN urge ‘concrete’ action after ‘provocative’ Ben-Gvir Al-Aqsa visit
  • World condemns violation of holy sites, international law, says Palestine ambassador
  • Over 50 delegations seek Security Council steps at emergency meeting
Updated 05 January 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: Arab nations and various other groups at the UN have urged the world body’s Security Council — at a proposed emergency meeting on Thursday — to condemn the “provocative” visit of newly appointed Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s visit to Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem on Tuesday.

Palestine’s permanent representative to the UN, Riyadh Mansour, told Arab News on Wednesday that there was widespread support for action to be taken against the far-right minister and Israel.

Mansour said the groups were united in condemning actions that violated international law and the status of Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa Mosque and Al-Haram Al-Sharif. He was speaking in the wake of a long day of meetings on Wednesday that saw over 50 delegations from various committees and international groups express support for Palestine at the UN headquarters in New York.

Ben-Gvir’s visit to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound has enraged Palestinians and spurred worldwide condemnation amid warnings about Israeli plans to change the status quo of the holy sites.

What Saudi Arabia has called a “provocative action” has mobilized diplomats across the UN missions in New York. On Wednesday, there was a meeting of the council of Arab ambassadors to the UN, followed by the council of ambassadors of the OIC, or the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Then 20 ambassadors representing the Arab Group at the UN held a meeting led by Mansour whose country holds the rotating presidency of the group for January. They were joined by the troika of the Non-Aligned Movement, and delegations from the OIC and the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People.

The flurry of activity was ahead of the proposed emergency Security Council meeting which was requested by Palestine and Jordan and supported by Security Council member the UAE, as well as China, France and new member Malta.

Mansour told Arab News: “You see that within the span of 48 hours the international community is reacting strongly and in a unified way against (this) fascist member of the Israeli cabinet Ben-Gvir.

“And to show, from the beginning of this government, that the international community will not tolerate, not accept, and will condemn and reject such steps which are in violation of international law and in violation of the historic status quo as it relates to the holy sites — the Islamic and the Christian sites in Jerusalem, particularly Al-Aqsa Mosque and Al-Haram Al-Sharif.”

Ben-Gvir, a far-right politician convicted of anti-Arab incitement in 2007, was appointed national security minister in Benyamin Netanyahu’s new coalition government, with expanded powers over Israel’s police. He has long called for Jewish prayer at Al-Aqsa, which has been the site of several conflagrations in the past between Israelis and Palestinians.

Hamas fought an 11-day war with Israel in 2021 after weeks of escalating clashes at Al-Aqsa. What is known as the Second Intifada also erupted after an inflammatory visit to the site in 2000 by the late Ariel Sharon, then leader of the opposition.

“The state of Palestine and the Palestinian people are so grateful for this massive support,” said Mansour outside the Security Council chamber where he was flanked by over 20 ambassadors from the Arab world and elsewhere, including Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, Abdulrahman Al-Wasil.

“Almost all countries in all corners of the world are saying that the international community is the party to decide the fate of the two-state solution,” said Mansour. “It is the international community that decides the fate of defending and protecting the historic status quo in Jerusalem in defense of the Islamic and Christian sites in Jerusalem.”

The attack is not only against Islam’s holy sites, Mansour said, adding that Israeli extremists are also now a threat to “our Christian sites, Christian graveyards (that) are being trampled upon by extremist settlers. This is a toxic environment. The international community has to speak in one voice in rejecting this extremism, those fascist elements in the Israeli government.”

Beautiful statements, he said, would not suffice at the Security Council meeting. “We want implementation in a concrete way. We want this behavior not to be repeated, and we want a guarantee of honoring and respecting the historic status quo in deeds and not only in words.”

In his letter to the Security Council requesting the emergency meeting, Mansour called on the international community to act urgently to halt “the impending explosion of the situation in … Occupied Palestine and the grave threats it poses to international peace and security.”

Mansour urged the Security Council to “unequivocally condemn these illegal and dangerous actions and demand that Israel (cease) its violations and assaults on this holy site and fully comply with its obligations under international law.

“It is incumbent on the Security Council to remind Israel that it is the occupying power and has no sovereignty rights whatsoever in Occupied Palestine.

“The Security Council has the opportunity to act now to set the tone for this new year that the violation of international law and human rights will not be tolerated and that there will be accountability and consequences for the perpetrators.”

Ben-Gvir’s visit took place as tensions have mounted again between Israelis and Palestinians in the West Bank, with the past year the deadliest for Palestinians in the territory since the end of the Second Intifada.

Topics: Jerusalem Israel Palestine United Nations Security Council (UNSC) United Nations (UN)

