Saudi conjoined twins’ separation surgery completed successfully in Riyadh

RIYADH: A specialized surgical team managed to separate Saudi conjoined twins who were attached from the hip and shared a spinal cord in a surgery that lasted for seven hours over seven stages, Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
The surgey, which was carried out under directives from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, required 28 consultants, specialists and nursing and technical personnel.
It is the 53rd surgery conducted under the Saudi program to separate conjoined twins, according to Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah, who is also head of the medical and surgical team for surgeries of separating conjoined twins.
At the end of the surgery, muscles and nerves were examined to ensure the safety of the twins and cover the wounds, before the patients were transferred to a children's intensive care unit to be placed under supervision over the next two days.
Members of the medical team wished the twins a speedy recovery and expressed their appreciation and gratitude to the king and crown prince for their support for the Saudi program to separate conjoined twins, SPA added.
Saudi Arabia wins six Arab Government Excellence Awards for 2021-2022
The event was held in cooperation with the UAE government and was hosted at the Arab League Headquarters in Cairo
Updated 50 min 33 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia won six Arab Government Excellence Awards ceremony for the years 2021-2022, it was announced on Thursday, in a ceremony organized by the Arab Administrative Development Organisation (ARADO).
The event was held in cooperation with the UAE government and was hosted at the Arab League Headquarters in Cairo. It was attended by Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League.
The Kingdom’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology was granted the Best Arab Ministry award, while the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development won the award for the Best Government Project for Community Development for its work in enhancing the participation of the Saudi workforce in the private sector.
The Ministry of Interior won the award for the best Arab Smart Government Application for the “Absher” application, while Noura bint Abdullah Al-Zaid from the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and Moataz bin Hussein bin Abdullah from the Makkah Municipality both won an award in the Best Arab Government Employee category.
CEO of the Authority for the Care of Persons with Disabilities, Dr. Hisham bin Mohammed Al-Haidari, won the Best General Manager of a Body or Institution concerned with Persons with Disabilities.
King Faisal Prize 2023 awarded to international list of recipients
An Emirati, a Moroccan, a Korean, Brits and Americans make up the winners in fields from science to literature
Updated 05 January 2023
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: An Emirati, a Moroccan, a South Korean, two British, and three Americans are among those to have won the King Faisal Prize for 2023.
In its 45th edition, the prestigious award recognizes COVID-19 vaccine developers, nanotechnology scientists, and eminent figures in each of its Arabic Language and Literature, Islamic Studies, and Service to Islam categories.
Announcing the winners on Thursday, the King Faisal Prize General Secretariat said: “The selection committees of the 2023 King Faisal Prize, after meticulous deliberations that were held from Monday to Wednesday (Jan. 2-4, 2023), have reached the decisions for the prize’s five categories: Service to Islam, Islamic Studies, Arabic language & Literature, Medicine, and Science.”
The King Faisal Prize for Service to Islam 2023 is awarded jointly to Shaikh Nasser bin Abdullah of the UAE and Prof. Choi Young Kil-Hamed from South Korea.
The King Faisal Prize for Islamic Studies for 2023, on the topic of Islamic architecture, is awarded to Prof. Robert Hillenbrand from the UK.
This year’s King Faisal Prize for Arabic Language and Literature, on the topic of classical Arabic narrative and modern theories, is awarded to Morocco’s Prof. Abdelfattah Kilito.
The King Faisal Prize for Medicine for 2023, focusing on pandemics and vaccine development, is awarded jointly to Prof. Dan Hung Barouch from the US and Prof. Sarah Catherine Gilbert from the UK.
The King Faisal Prize for Science for this year in chemistry is awarded jointly to Prof. Jackie Yi-Ru Ying and Prof. Chad Alexander Mirkin, both from the US.
This year, two female scientists were announced winners of the King Faisal Prize in the Medicine and Science categories. The woman behind the Oxford–AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, Prof. Gilbert, who is the Said chair of vaccinology at the Nuffield Department of Medicine at Oxford University, co-created the jab, which has been used in more than 180 countries, saving countless lives due to its efficiency, low cost, and accessibility.
Prof. Ying is the senior fellow and director at NanoBio Lab, Agency for Science, Technology, and Research.
She is a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and was chosen for her work on the synthesis of various advanced nanomaterials and systems, and their applications in catalysis, energy conversion, and biomedicine.
The King Faisal Prize was established in 1977. Since then, 275 recipients from 43 countries have been honored, of whom 21 have gone on to win a Nobel Prize. This year’s awards will be presented at a ceremony later in 2023.
The prize was granted for the first time in 1979 in three categories: Service to Islam, Islamic studies, and Arabic language and literature. Two additional categories were introduced in 1981: Medicine and science. The first medicine prize was awarded in 1982, and in science two years later.
Riyadh Imagination Park turns fantasy into reality
New Imagination Park zone offers four experiences based on popular Netflix series, as well as models and exhibitions of popular films
Updated 05 January 2023
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: Festival-goers enjoying Riyadh Season’s thousands of attractions across 15 different zones now have another option — one that will turn cinema fantasy into reality.
The new Imagination Park zone offers four experiences based on popular Netflix series, as well as models and exhibitions of popular films.
When the zone opens on Jan. 8, entertainment lovers will be able to make their dreams a reality through interactive experiences with their favorite shows.
The zone was officially highlighted by General Entertainment Authority Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh, who shared a video on Twitter.
Immersive series adventures will include Squid Game, Stranger Things, Army of the Dead, and La Casa de Papel, alongside a program of exhibitions and figurine models inspired by popular films.
The park will also become a hub for car enthusiasts, with specialized sections showcasing rare luxury and modified vehicles, and a gift shop offering movie and series souvenirs and trinkets.
Riyadh Season is an annual winter entertainment and sports festival backed by the GEA, which takes place across various zones in the Saudi capital.
With the Kingdom widening its embrace of tourism, arts and culture, citizens and residents are finding themselves spoilt for choice when it comes to leisure activities.
Riyadh’s new Boulevard World, the sister zone to Riyadh Boulevard City, has earned itself a string of Guinness World Record titles, including largest artificial lake, largest LED sphere and biggest model of a fictional character.
After the season ends, 15 entertainment zones, including the all-inclusive activity hub Riyadh Boulevard City and luxury zone Via Riyadh, will continue for the rest of the year.
The GEA will promote festivals, entertainment ventures, local and international exhibitions, and live music shows and plays throughout the year.
Since its third annual launch this year on Oct. 21 under the theme “Beyond Imagination,” the season’s festivities have attracted more than 10 million regional and international visitors.
With the goal of positioning the Kingdom as a global tourism destination, Riyadh Season caters to people of all ages and interests.
Other seasonal sites include Riyadh Winter Wonderland, Al-Murabaa, Sky Riyadh, Riyadh Zoo, Little Riyadh, The Groves, Al-Suwaidi Park, Souq Al-Zel, Qariat Zaman, Fan Festival and Riyadh Front.
Hajj 2023 applications now open to pilgrims inside Saudi Arabia
Proof of COVID-19 and seasonal influenza jabs required
Obtaining a valid vaccination certificate for the ACYW quadruple meningitis vaccine at least 10 days before arriving at the holy sites will also be necessary
Updated 05 January 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Muslims living in Saudi Arabia wanting to perform Hajj this year can now apply for the pilgrimage, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced on Thursday.
In a statement, it revealed there would be four categories of Hajj packages available to local citizens and residents starting from SR3,984 ($1,060) and allowing for payment in full or by three instalments.
Applicants must have national or resident identity valid until the middle of July.
The minimum age for applications would be 12 with priority given to those who had not performed Hajj before. Where places became available, those who had previously performed Hajj would be included, and women’s male guardians would be excluded from the priority advantage, the ministry said.
Proof of COVID-19 and seasonal influenza jabs would also be required in addition to obtaining a valid vaccination certificate for the ACYW quadruple meningitis vaccine at least 10 days before arriving at the holy sites.
The ministry urged all applicants to register direct through its website and not to use the same mobile number for more than one application.
Inquiries can be made via email at [email protected], by telephone on 920002814, or Twitter @MOHU_Care.
Saudi forum advises families on health, security, human rights
Empowering people with disabilities discussed
Smoking, online dangers to children under spotlight
Updated 05 January 2023
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: Experts from over 60 government and civil society organizations gathered here this week to advise Saudi families on how to protect themselves from dangers to their health and security, including online hazards.
The three-day Derayah Forum entitled “What if … how do you act?” concluded on Thursday, and included interactive programs, workshops and competitions.
There was a panel discussion, with counselors Munira Al-Ghamdi and Khaled Al-Ghubaish, focusing on how to empower people with disabilities.
Another panel discussion focused on the health and social effects of smoking, with doctors Fahad Al-Khudairi and Ruwaa Talal participating; while a workshop was held to help people become paramedics.
The Social Development Bank hosted a workshop looking at promoting self-employment, with Dr. Abdullah Al-Sabran highlighting examples of successful entrepreneurs.
Fahd Al-Maghlouth, secretary-general of the Princess Seetah award, presented a workshop focusing on developing effective communication skills.
Members of the Information Security Association also held a workshop entitled “Our Children and Cyber Spaces,” to highlight online hazards.
The Consumer Protection Association’s workshop, with the participation of Al-Anoud Al-Sabeel, provided information on consumer rights and spending.
Ghada Al-Rayyes from Umm Al-Qura University presented a workshop on first-aid, and psychological support.
The Ministry of Justice held discussions on the laws that protect families.
The Derayah Forum is one of several initiatives launched by the Princess Seetah bint Abdulaziz Awards for improving the social environment and citizens’ quality of life.