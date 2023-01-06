You are here

US repatriates stolen 2,700-year-old artifact to Palestine
The grotto, believed to be the site of the birth of Jesus, at the Church of the Nativity in the biblical city of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank (AFP)
Updated 18 sec ago
US repatriates stolen 2,700-year-old artifact to Palestine
  • Spoon purchased in 2003 by billionaire Michael Steinhardt, who was handed lifetime ban on antiquities trading
  • US official hails ‘historic moment between the American and Palestinian people’
LONDON: US officials have repatriated a 2,700-year-old artifact to the Palestinian Authority following a legal investigation into stolen antiquities, the New York Times reported.

The cosmetic spoon was handed over by American representatives to Palestinian officials in the city of Bethlehem on Thursday, marking the first time that a stolen artifact had been repatriated by the US to the PA.

The spoon, produced between 700 and 800 B.C. within the Assyrian Empire, is thought to have been used to pour incense onto fire during religious rituals.

It was part of a large number of objects acquired by US billionaire Michael Steinhardt, who in 2021 surrendered his $70 million collection of antiquities and received a lifetime ban on purchasing artifacts.

The spoon first appeared for auction in 2003 when Steinhardt purchased it from an Israeli dealer who is accused of trading stolen artifacts.

Rula Maayah, Palestinian minister of tourism and antiquities who met with US officials in Bethlehem, said: “This artifact is important as it acquires its real scientific and archaeological value in its authentic location.”

George Noll, chief of the US Office of Palestinian Affairs, said at the handover ceremony that the repatriation was “a historic moment between the American and Palestinian people, and a demonstration of our belief in the power of cultural exchanges in building mutual understanding, respect and partnership.”

Updated 58 min 3 sec ago
AP

  • Egyptian pound has lost more than 40 percent of its value against the dollar since the start of 2022
CAIRO: The Egyptian pound tumbled this week in its largest single-day slide since the cash-strapped government agreed to a $3 billion International Monetary Fund deal in mid-December, authorities said.
The pound fell from around 24.7 for $1 to just over 26.3 against the dollar, some three weeks after Egypt and the IMF formally ratified the support package, approved in exchange for a number of economic reforms implemented by the country’s Central Bank, including a shift to a flexible exchange rate.
The package allows for a further $14 billion in possible financing for Egypt.
The Egyptian economy has been hit hard by years of government austerity, the coronavirus pandemic, and the fallout from the war in Ukraine. Egypt is the world’s largest wheat importer, with most of its imports having traditionally come from eastern Europe.
Since the start of 2022, the Egyptian pound has lost more than 40 percent of its value against the dollar, with the country currently facing a foreign currency shortage.
In recent months, Egypt has also been beset by rising inflation, with the annual rate reaching above 18 percent in November. The Central Bank has sought to curb the rise by raising interest rates.
The National Bank of Egypt and Banque Misr — two of Egypt’s state-run banks — announced they were offering yield saving certificates with 25 percent interest rates, a move experts believe is another attempt to rein in inflation.
Most Egyptians rely on the government subsidies to afford basic goods such as bread, policies that have been in place for decades. Almost a third of Egypt’s 104 million people live in poverty, according to government figures

Updated 06 January 2023
AP

  • The cemetery is more than 170 years old and houses prominent members of the armed forces and clergy in the holy city
JERUSALEM: The Israeli police on Friday arrested two teenagers who they said vandalized over two dozen Christian graves in a historic Jerusalem cemetery earlier this week.
The graves of Christian figures at the Protestant Cemetery were found pushed over and pulled from their foundations on Sunday, unsettling the contested city’s Christian minority and drawing worldwide condemnation. The cemetery is more than 170 years old and houses prominent members of the armed forces and clergy in the holy city.
Late Thursday, the US Embassy’s Office of Palestinian Affairs said it was “concerned” that the religious site was targeted again — the second time in a decade.
“Religious site vandalism by anyone is unacceptable,” the office said. “Jerusalem must be a city for all of its people.”
Israeli police did not name the suspected vandals but said they were ages 18 and 14 and residents of central Israel. Security camera footage of the attack showed two young men wearing a Jewish skullcap and tzitzit, the knotted ritual fringes worn by observant Jews, knocking over crosses, breaking tombstones and throwing debris over the graves.
“Any damage to religious institutions and sites is serious and harms the unique and delicate fabric of life that exists in the city,” the police said, describing the act as “intentional vandalism.” A Jerusalem court on Friday held a hearing to extend the detention of the two teenagers.
The Anglican Church in Jerusalem has denounced the desecration as the latest hate crime targeting the Christian community in Jerusalem amid the decadeslong Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Updated 06 January 2023
AFP

  • Nearly 40 journalists and photojournalists are held in connection with the protests till today
TEHRAN: Iranian authorities have arrested a journalist who published interviews with families of death row inmates sentenced in connection with nationwide protests, the reformist daily Etemad said Friday.
Fourteen Iranians have been sentenced to death in connection with the unrest triggered by Mahsa Amini’s death in custody on September 16.
The 22-year-old Iranian Kurd had been arrested by morality police in Tehran for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic’s dress code for women.
“Mehdi Beikoghli, head of the political service at Etemad daily, was arrested last night,” the newspaper said on its website.
In recent weeks the journalist, the latest news worker to be arrested in Iran, interviewed several families of people sentenced to death over the protests.
Two men, both aged 23, were executed last month in connection with the demonstrations which Iranian authorities call “riots.” Twelve others have been sentenced to hang, according to an AFP tally based on official statements. Half are awaiting retrial.
Foreign-based rights groups and campaigners say dozens more protesters face charges punishable by death.
“His wife wrote on Twitter that Mehdi’s cellphone, computer and personal belongings were seized during the arrest,” Etemad said.
Shargh, another reformist newspaper, published in December a list of nearly 40 journalists and photojournalists held in connection with the protests.
One is Shargh journalist Niloufar Hamedi who, along with Elaheh Mohammadi from the Ham Mihan newspaper, helped expose the case of Amini by respectively reporting from the hospital and her funeral. Both have been held since September.
Local media have since reported the arrests of several other journalists.
Iran’s top security body reported last month that more than 200 people, including security force members, have been killed since the protests began. Judicial authorities have reported charges against more than 2,000 people.

Updated 06 January 2023
Reuters

  • Anonymous and other global hacking groups threatened in October to launch cyberattacks on Iranian institutions and officials in support of anti-government protests
Iran has foiled a cyberattack on its central bank, the country’s telecommunications infrastructure company said on Friday.
Anonymous and other global hacking groups threatened in October to launch cyberattacks on Iranian institutions and officials in support of anti-government protests and to bypass Internet censorship there.
Amir Mohammadzadeh Lajevardi, head of the Infrastructure Communications Company, said the central bank was targeted by a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack on Thursday night, the official IRNA news agency quoted him as saying.
DDoS attacks attempt to cripple servers by overwhelming them with Internet traffic.
“These days, the largest volume of foreign attacks is against banks and financial institutions, Internet providers and communications infrastructures, which have been repelled,” Lajevardi said. IRNA gave no further details.
The central bank said in September that a cyberattack briefly took its website offline.
Internet access has been severely limited in Iran since widespread protests erupted over the death in mid-September of a young Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, while in the custody of the morality police over enforcement of mandatory dress code laws.

Updated 06 January 2023
Reuters

  • 4 million people live in dire conditions and rely heavily on the food and medicine
  • Top UN officials warned ending the operation would be “catastrophic”
BEIRUT/ISTANBUL: Humanitarian workers operating in the last opposition-held part of Syria fear a cholera outbreak sweeping the region will deepen further if the United Nations is forced to stop aid deliveries across the border from Turkiye.
The area’s 4 million people live in dire conditions and rely heavily on the food and medicine that has been brought across the border since a 2014 UN Security Council resolution allowed such deliveries despite the Syrian government’s objections.
The Security Council is due to vote on Monday, a day before the current authorization expires, on renewing it for a further six months. Health workers in the zone, which comprises most of the province of Idlib and parts of Aleppo province in northwestern Syria, fear the consequences should Syria’s ally Russia veto it or place further restrictions on the program.
“The capabilities of the health sector are already very weak, and we suffer from an acute shortage of medicines, medical supplies and serums,” said Dr. Zuhair Al-Qurat, the head of Idlib’s health directorate.
“Stopping cross-border aid will have a multiplier effect on the cholera outbreak in the region,” he told Reuters.
Though diplomats say Russia has indicated it will allow the authorization’s renewal, uncertainty remains.
Russia’s deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy told Reuters the implementation of the current resolution — adopted in July — was “far from our expectations” and a final decision would be made by Moscow on Monday.
Top UN officials, including aid chief Martin Griffiths, have warned that ending the operation would be “catastrophic.”
Idlib has recorded more than 14,000 suspected cholera cases and Aleppo more than 11,000 since the outbreak began in September, making them the second and fourth worst-hit in Syria respectively.
They are particularly vulnerable because they rely on water from the Euphrates river to drink and irrigate crops, and because the health sector in opposition-held Syria has been battered by more than a decade of war.
CLEAN WATER
The UN authorization allows agencies to bring in hygiene kits, chlorine tablets to disinfect water and equipment for eight cholera treatment centers with more than 200 beds. Non-governmental groups also truck safe drinking water to homes.
Without it, international NGOs would not have international legal cover and could not keep up with the pace and quantities of aid needed, three aid workers told Reuters.
That is in part because large donor countries trust that aid brought in through the UN will not be politicized, unfairly distributed or seized by hard-line armed groups.
The chlorine used to disinfect water presents a particular challenge. The chemical has been used in Syria as a weapon of war, prompting concerns among donors that would slow down its procurement for cholera treatment by humanitarian organizations other than the UN, the aid workers said.
“These centers and health facilities would be suspended. Supplies ... transhipped specifically for the cholera pandemic in the northwest would be interrupted – fluid, serums, injections, oral medications,” said Mohammad Jasem, the International Rescue Organization’s northwest Syria coordinator.
Even if the resolution is renewed for another six months, health workers have already suffered from short-term renewals, leaving them unable to plan ahead, said Osama Abou el-Ezz, the head of the Syrian-American Medical Society (SAMS) in Aleppo.

