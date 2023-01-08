You are here

Christmas joy and anger for rival Orthodox churches in historic Kyiv monastery

Christmas joy and anger for rival Orthodox churches in historic Kyiv monastery
Worshippers watch a broadcast of the Christmas service from outside of the Assumption Cathedral in Kyiv Pechersk Lavra on January 7, 2023, amid the Russian Invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
Christmas joy and anger for rival Orthodox churches in historic Kyiv monastery
Priests of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine conduct a Christmas service at the compound of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery on January 7, 2023, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine. (Reuters)
Reuters

Christmas joy and anger for rival Orthodox churches in historic Kyiv monastery

Christmas joy and anger for rival Orthodox churches in historic Kyiv monastery
  Orthodox Church of Ukraine holds first-ever service at Kyiv cathedral after taking control of it from a rival church with ties to Russia
Reuters

KYIV: Tears of joy streamed down worshippers’ faces as Ukraine’s main church celebrated a “return” to Kyiv’s Cathedral of the Assumption on Orthodox Christmas day, shortly after taking control of it from a rival church with alleged ties to Russia.
The golden-domed cathedral, of huge cultural and religious significance, sits on a high hill in the center of Kyiv by the river Dnipro, and forms part of the 980-year-old Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, also containing chapels and administrative buildings.
It has become a focus of a bitter conflict between Ukraine’s Orthodox communities, triggered by Russia’s invasion.
Members of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), Ukraine’s largest, piled into the cathedral’s ornate interior on Saturday, to hear the first-ever Ukrainian-language service in the cathedral.
“During these days of festivities, with strong feelings we ask God: Help us to defeat the enemy, who brought grief into our home. Help us to finally drive out the foreign invasion from the Ukrainian land,” said the OCU’s Metropolitan Epifaniy I.
Vadym Storozhyk, a 50-year-old Kyiv city councillor, said the Christmas service meant to him a “return” of a holy site under Ukraine’s control.
“Thirty years after renewing our history and gaining our independence — we return to our holy places, to our (spiritual) sources,” he said.
Ukraine’s culture minister, Oleksandr Tkachenko, who attended the service with the speaker of Ukraine’s parliament, posted a message on Facebook celebrating what he said was the end of three-and-a-half centuries of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra’s “capture” by Moscow.
Ukraine’s Orthodox Church, in its various iterations, has been subordinate to Moscow since the 17th century.
In a note at the bottom of his post, Tkachenko hinted at a major change to Ukraine’s Christmas celebrations, hitherto always held on Jan. 7, the same date as Russia and several other Orthodox-majority countries.
“I hope that this year all the churches will come to an agreement and we will celebrate Christmas together on December 25th,” he wrote.
Ukraine has about 30 million Orthodox believers, divided between different church communities. The war, now in its 11th month, has led many Ukrainians to rally round the OCU, which they see as more pro-Ukrainian than its rival, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC).
The UOC was officially under the wing of Russia’s Orthodox Church until May 2022, but announced a severing of ties due to the Moscow church’s support for the war.
President Vladimir Putin on Saturday praised the Russian Orthodox Church for supporting Moscow’s forces fighting in Ukraine in an Orthodox Christmas message and called it an important stabilising force in society.
Despite cutting ties, the UOC still faces allegations of pro-Russian views and direct collaboration with Moscow, which it denies, from Ukraine’s government and from much of Ukraine’s press and civil society. The UOC says it is the victim of a political witch hunt by its enemies in government.
The UOC was evicted from the cathedral after its lease from the government expired.
The handover of the cathedral took many by surprise — an OCU priest, Vasyl Rudnytskyi, looked stunned as he walked toward the building’s gates amid the deafening pealing of bells.
“I didn’t even consider the possibility of this two weeks ago, or the fact that we would celebrate Jesus’ birth in such a meaningful place for the Ukrainian people,” he said.

The OCU was established in 2019 and recognized as Ukraine’s official branch of Orthodoxy by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Istanbul, the global head of the Orthodox Church.
That decision infuriated Russia’s Orthodox Church, as Istanbul had previously recognized the UOC, then under Moscow’s rule, as the legitimate Ukrainian church.
Some of the UOC’s clergy and many of its worshippers moved to the OCU, to the former organization’s dismay. Both churches say the other is canonically illegitimate. Although the OCU soon had more worshippers than the old church, the UOC maintained control of over 12,000 churches, including the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra complex.
Ukraine’s government institutions and local press often refer to the UOC as the “Moscow Patriarchate,” a label the church rejects. A poll last August showed the UOC only retaining 20 percent of its worshippers from 2021, suggesting many had left it since the invasion, but the church told Reuters this data didn’t correspond to reality.
The UOC’s spokesman, Metropolitan Kliment, told Reuters the government’s actions were a “provocation intended to upset and humiliate millions of UOC worshippers.”
Lyudmyla, a 69-year-old worshipper, said she feared the government was biased against the UOC.
“I don’t like this. We need to be united not divided, right now. And this could lead to some kind of religious split (in our society),” she said.
The UOC’s monasteries and churches, including the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, faced a wave of searches by Ukrainian security forces and the police have announced a string of investigations.
Authorities said they found pro-Russian literature and Russian citizens being harbored on church premises, something the UOC denied.

Somalia claims Al-Shabab seeking talks for first time

Somalia claims Al-Shabab seeking talks for first time
Updated 08 January 2023

AP
AP

Somalia claims Al-Shabab seeking talks for first time

Somalia claims Al-Shabab seeking talks for first time
Updated 08 January 2023
AP

MOGADISHU: Somalia’s government claimed Saturday that the Al-Shabab extremist group has for the first time asked to open negotiations, amid a military offensive the government has described as “total war.”
There was no immediate statement by Al-Shabab, an Al-Qaeda-affiliate that for well over a decade has carried out high-profile bombings in Somalia’s capital and controlled parts of the country’s central and southern regions, complicating efforts to rebuild the once-failed state after decades of conflict.
“Al-Shabab requested to open negotiations with the Somali government, but there are two groups within Al-Shabab,” Deputy Defense Minister Abdifatah Kasim told journalists in Mogadishu.
“The first part is foreigners, and the second part is local Somalis. Those locals have a chance to open up negotiations, but those foreigners who invaded our country have no right for talks. The only option is to return to where they are from.”

BACKGROUND

Al-Shabab numbers several thousand fighters, including an unknown number of foreigners, both from regional countries like neighboring Kenya and beyond.

The deputy defense minister added that “for the Somalis, we are ready to receive them, for they are willing to surrender to the Somali government. They must follow the government’s instructions, reintegrate with their society, or face the Somali National Army in the front lines.”
This is the first time Somalia’s federal government has said that the extremist group has requested talks.
In September, during a US visit, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said “they are not willing to negotiate,” while stressing that “we are ready to talk to them” and have sent messages about it.
Al-Shabab numbers several thousand fighters, including an unknown number of foreigners, both from regional countries like neighboring Kenya and beyond.
The extremists have carried out several high-profile attacks over the years in Kenya, including in the capital, Nairobi, and at a military base used by the US.
Al-Shabab has long sought to impose strict laws in Somalia and seeks the withdrawal of foreign troops operating in the Horn of Africa country.
The US has a military presence in Somalia to combat the extremists, along with Turkey and a multinational African Union force.
Somalia’s president after being elected last year launched a military offensive against Al-Shabab with the support of some local militias that have regained control of some communities from the extremists.
The president in a New Year’s address vowed to eliminate Al-Shabab this year.
The extremists, under pressure as the government seeks to squeeze its sources of financing, have lashed out.
An October bombing at a busy intersection in Mogadishu killed at least 120 people, and a pair of bombings Wednesday in a region at the heart of the government offensive killed at least 35 people.

 

‘Salt in wounds’: Prince Harry’s admission draws anger from Afghans

‘Salt in wounds’: Prince Harry’s admission draws anger from Afghans
Updated 08 January 2023
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

‘Salt in wounds’: Prince Harry’s admission draws anger from Afghans

‘Salt in wounds’: Prince Harry’s admission draws anger from Afghans
  • Royal says he killed 25 people, ‘chess pieces’ taken off the board
  • US-led NATO war killed more than 176,000 Afghans
Updated 08 January 2023
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

KABUL: A mixture of anger, pain, and confusion has been felt by Afghans on hearing Prince Harry’s admission of killing more than two dozen people while on military duty in Afghanistan.

The British royal served in Afghanistan, first as a forward air controller in 2007-08 and in 2012-13 when he was an Apache attack helicopter co-pilot gunner in the US-led NATO campaign against the Taliban.

In his memoir “Spare,” from which the British media quoted on Friday prior to its global launch next week, the prince said he had killed 25 Taliban fighters, describing them as “chess pieces taken off the board, bad guys eliminated before they kill good guys.”

The comment provoked outrage from Afghanistan’s current rulers, the Taliban, who seized power when foreign troops withdrew in August 2021.

“The ones you killed were not chess pieces, they were humans; they had families who were waiting for their return,” prominent Taliban member Anas Haqqani said on Twitter.

Suhail Shaheen, Taliban government spokesperson and permanent representative-designate to the UN, issued a statement accusing Prince Harry of being on the side of invaders and of committing crimes against humanity.

Prince Harry’s words also reopened the wounds of those who lost family members during 20 years of war that killed more than 176,000 Afghans.

“Hearing such news is like putting salt on our wounds. It’s not good, there is no benefit in doing so,” said Shaheen Fidaee, a resident of Kabul province, whose grandmother and uncle were killed during raids by foreign troops.

“We suffered a lot of victims and hardship in the last two decades.”

Akmal Khan, a social activist, saw Prince Harry’s admission of killing as just a “small example” of crimes by foreign troops in Afghanistan.

“We can say hundreds of other similar incidents were committed by them across Afghanistan in the past two decades,” he told Arab News.

Khan added that the remarks in the royal’s memoir were a “huge insult to the entire Afghan nation.”

Noor Mohammad, a street vendor in Kabul city, said: “He himself [Prince Harry] claimed he killed our countrymen as chess pieces.

“It’s so painful for us to be hearing such news.”

For Wahidullah, a shop owner in the Afghan capital, Prince Harry had “insulted all humans and the Afghan nation.”

Wahidullah, along with Khan and Mohammad, told Arab News that the royal should face prosecution from the international authorities.

However, some believe he was taking part in a military mission and should not be judged until all the circumstances are clear.

“The statement given by the UK’s Prince Harry is about incidents 10 years ago and during that period of war we had thousands of casualties in Afghanistan,” said Arzo Joya, who worked for an NGO before the Taliban banned women from such work in December.

However, she was surprised that Prince Harry remembered the number of those he had killed.

She added: “We should leave this issue for the future, until we get to know how he had committed this.”

Updated 07 January 2023

AFP
  • Russian defense ministry insisted its forces were observing unilateral cease-fire but also said army repelled attacks in eastern Ukraine
AFP

KYIV: Ukrainians and Russians marked Orthodox Christmas on Saturday under the shadow of war, as fighting persisted despite Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin’s order for his forces to pause attacks.
War-scarred cities in eastern Ukraine saw no significant let-up in the fighting, with AFP journalists in the town of Chasiv Yar south of the frontline city of Bakhmut hearing heavy artillery fire throughout much of Saturday morning.
The Russian defense ministry insisted its forces were observing the unilateral cease-fire but also said the army had repelled attacks in eastern Ukraine and killed dozens of Ukrainian soldiers on Friday.
Ukrainian authorities said only three people were killed on Friday.
In Moscow, 70-year-old Putin stood alone at a service at a Kremlin church, the Cathedral of the Annunciation, to mark Orthodox Christmas.
In Kyiv, hundreds of worshippers attended a service at the 11th-century Kyiv Pechersk Lavra as Metropolitan Epifaniy, head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, led a liturgy in the pro-Western country’s most significant Orthodox monastery.
President Volodymyr Zelensky, in his evening address, said he was happy to see so many people attend the service on a day that “has already become historic for Ukraine, for the spiritual independence of our people.”
On the Orthodox Holy Day, “the world was once again able to see how false any words of any level coming from Moscow are,” he added.
“They said something about an alleged cease-fire... But the reality is Russian shells that again hit Bakhmut and other Ukrainian positions.”
Ukraine had previously dismissed the cease-fire — due to last until the end of Saturday (2100 GMT) — as a tactic by Russia to gain time to regroup its forces.
Putin’s order to stop fighting came after Moscow suffered its heaviest casualties in a single attack yet, with Ukrainian strikes killing at least 89 troops in the eastern town of Makiivka.
Ukrainian worshippers hailed the Kyiv mass.
“We’ve waited for this shrine for a long time,” Veronika Martyniuk told AFP outside the church.
“This is a truly historic event, which I think every Ukrainian has been waiting for. Especially after the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion,” said the 19-year-old head of a choir from the western city of Ivano-Frankivsk.
Security was tight: Worshippers had their passports checked and entered through metal detectors.
In the battered town of Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine, worshippers gathered in the basement shelter of an apartment building instead of their church down the street, wary of possible shelling.
The congregation numbered just nine, down from its pre-war total of 100, as many residents have fled to safer territory.
In both Russia and Ukraine, Orthodox Christianity is the dominant religion and used to be seen as one of the strongest bonds tying the two nations.
The Ukrainian Church was previously under Moscow’s jurisdiction but severed ties after Russia launched its invasion last February.
Ordinary Ukrainians have also largely turned their backs on the Russian Orthodox Church, whose leader Patriarch Kirill has backed the invasion.
The Orthodox Church of Ukraine was established in 2018 but remains unrecognized by the Moscow Patriarchate.
Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak on Saturday accused Russian troops of firing along the entire contact line despite the announced cease-fire.
The general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces said Russia launched one missile strike and fired 20 rockets from multiple launchers over the past 24 hours.
Two people died and seven were wounded in the eastern region of Donetsk, while in the southern region of Kherson one person was killed seven were injured Friday, said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Ukraine’s presidency.
“Peaceful settlements in the region were attacked with artillery, anti-aircraft guns, mortars and tanks,” said Yaroslav Yanushevych, the head of the Kherson regional administration.
In a message released by the Kremlin, Putin congratulated Orthodox Christians, saying the holiday inspired “good deeds and aspirations.”
He also praised the Orthodox Church for “supporting our soldiers taking part in a special military operation,” using the Kremlin term for the offensive in Ukraine.
Meanwhile the British government announced it would host a meeting of justice ministers in March to discuss ways to support the International Criminal Court’s investigation of alleged war crimes in Ukraine.
In December ICC prosecutor Karim Khan, who is set to take part in the March conference, urged the international community to support and fund the inquiry, saying: “We need the tools to do the job. We do not have those tools.”

After peace deal, Orthodox Ethiopians keep a Christmas of hope

After peace deal, Orthodox Ethiopians keep a Christmas of hope
Updated 08 January 2023

AFP
AFP

After peace deal, Orthodox Ethiopians keep a Christmas of hope

After peace deal, Orthodox Ethiopians keep a Christmas of hope
Updated 08 January 2023
AFP

ADDIS ABABA: “I was able to come this year because there is peace,” says Asme Mamo as he joins crowds of worshippers celebrating Orthodox Christmas in the historic Ethiopian town of Lalibela.
Two months after a ceasefire deal between the Ethiopian government and Tigray rebels to end two years of devastating war, Africa’s largest Christian site is alive with excitement and religious fervor as the faithful flock to Lalibela for the festivities.
A white tide of tens of thousands of worshippers of all ages, draped in their immaculate “netela” (a shawl covering the head and shoulders), thronged the UNESCO World Heritage Site and its magnificent rock-hewn 12th and 13th century churches.
In recent years, the crowds were much sparser in the Amhara town, one of Ethiopia’s holiest and most storied places.

BACKGROUND

The town of Lalibela itself was at the center of a fierce struggle between the warring sides, changing hands four times during the fighting, although the ancient churches appear to have been spared the scars of war.

Lalibela lies only 40 km as the crow flies from Tigray, where the conflict erupted between government forces and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front in November 2020, spilling over periodically into neighboring regions.
The town itself was at the center of a fierce struggle between the warring sides, changing hands four times during the fighting, although the ancient churches appear to have been spared the scars of war.
Seized by Tigray rebels in an offensive in mid-2021, it was recaptured by pro-government forces on December 1, 2021, before falling back into the hands of TPLF fighters 10 days later.
The rebels finally left Lalibela at the end of December that year after they announced a withdrawal to their Tigray stronghold.
A surprise peace deal was signed last Nov. 2 in the South African capital Pretoria to silence the guns in northern Ethiopia and allow the gradual resumption of humanitarian aid and the restoration of basic services — communications, electricity, banking, transport — in Tigray, long cut off from the outside world.
“I wanted to come last year but I couldn’t because of the war,” says Asme, who traveled from Wolkait in western Tigray, a disputed area claimed by both the Amhara and Tigrayan ethnic groups.
“I didn’t expect so many people to be here,” says the 30-year-old science teacher of Amhara origin.
The Pretoria agreement has allowed traffic to resume in northern Ethiopia, so Asme came to Lalibela by bus with fellow pilgrims from his home village.
Others arrived on foot from surrounding villages, by car, or by plane from the capital Addis Ababa and abroad from countries such as Britain, German and the US.
Asme described the atmosphere of the festival as “special”.
“Even the greetings among each other are unique because people have missed each other. Everybody is excited about peace.”
Lalibela’s high priest Kengeta Belay said he was “overwhelmed” by the numbers joining the celebrations.
“This is the benefit of peace. People are coming from all four directions to worship freely without fear of anything ... My joy is boundless.”
“I have been attending the festivities for over 40 years. I was born and raised here and became a priest. This year’s celebration is the biggest crowd of pilgrims I’ve ever seen,” smiled the 55-year-old clergyman, just minutes before the start of a night of candlelit ceremonies.
Massed in and around Lalibela’s unique complex of churches — but also on surrounding hills and even in trees, the faithful sang, prayed, ate, slept or enjoyed long discussions with their fellow pilgrims.
Songs, psalms and ululations rang out from Saint Mary’s church, the oldest of the 11 stone houses of worship and the heart of celebrations for Genna (Christmas in Amharic).
With her eyes closed and her head bent over a prayer stick, Bethlehem said she was savoring the “peaceful and joyful atmosphere” of the festivities.
“Our country was unstable in the past few years, there was war. Thanks to God, all that has passed,” said the young banker from Addis Ababa, who did not want to give her family name or age.
“Today, I witnessed that peace is worth more than anything. My prayer and my wish is that God grants freedom for my country, for myself, and for all of us.”

Kurds from around Europe demonstrate over killings in Paris

Kurds from around Europe demonstrate over killings in Paris
Updated 07 January 2023

AP
AP

Kurds from around Europe demonstrate over killings in Paris

Kurds from around Europe demonstrate over killings in Paris
  • The marchers are also mourning three people killed outside a Kurdish cultural center in Paris
  • Demonstrations mark the 10th anniversary of the killings of Sakine Cansiz, Fidan Dogan and Leyla Saylemez
Updated 07 January 2023
AP

PARIS: Kurdish groups from around France and Europe are marching in Paris on Saturday to show their anger over the unresolved killing of three Kurdish women activists in the French capital 10 years ago.
The marchers are also mourning three people killed outside a Kurdish cultural center in Paris two weeks ago in what prosecutors called a racist attack.
Escorted by police, about a dozen buses from Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Belgium carried Kurdish activists to the start of the march, near the Gare du Nord train station in northern Paris. The demonstration is timed to mark the 10th anniversary of the killings of Sakine Cansiz, Fidan Dogan and Leyla Saylemez on Jan. 9, 2013.
Cansiz was a founder of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party or PKK, which Turkiye, the United States and the European Union consider a terrorist group.
Kurdish activists suspect the Turkish intelligence service was involved in the killing. The suspected attacker, a Turkish citizen, died in French custody before the case reached trial. Turkish officials suggested at the time that the killings may have been part of an internal feud among Kurdish activists or an attempt to derail peace talks.
Paris police were on alert Saturday after skirmishes at Kurdish gatherings in the past, notably in response to last month’s shooting.
After the Dec. 23 attack, the suspected assailant told investigators he had a “pathological” hatred of non-European foreigners, according to prosecutors. He was handed preliminary charges of racially motivated murder, though Kurdish activists suspect the attack was politically driven.
Turkiye summoned France’s ambassador last week over what it called propaganda by Kurdish activists in France after the shooting. Some have marched in Paris with flags of the PKK, which is banned in Turkiye.
The PKK has waged a separatist insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984. Turkiye’s army has battled Kurdish militants affiliated with the PKK in southeast Turkiye as well as in northern Iraq, and recently launched a series of strikes against Kurdish militant targets in northern Syria.

