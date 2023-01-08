You are here

  • Home
  • Iran regime divided on how to tackle protests: analysts
Iran Protests 2022
Iran Protests 2022

Iran regime divided on how to tackle protests: analysts

Iran regime divided on how to tackle protests: analysts
1 / 2
A general view shows the Iranian capital Tehran on January 7, 2023, with the Iranian flag waving in the wind. (AFP)
Iran regime divided on how to tackle protests: analysts
2 / 2
Pedestrians walk on a sidewalk in front of a mural showing the late Iranian revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, right, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, left, and Basij paramilitary force, at Enqelab-e-Eslami (Islamic Revolution) street, in downtown Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jhkap

Updated 08 January 2023
AFP

Iran regime divided on how to tackle protests: analysts

Iran regime divided on how to tackle protests: analysts
  • “The conflicting messages we are getting from the Iranian regime suggest an internal debate,” an analyst said
Updated 08 January 2023
AFP

NICOSIA: Iran’s Islamic clerical regime is divided in its response to months of unprecedented protests, wavering between repression and what it views as conciliatory gestures trying to quell the discontent, analysts say.
“The conflicting messages we are getting from the Iranian regime suggest an internal debate on how to deal with ongoing protests,” said Nader Hashemi, director of the Center for Middle East Studies at the University of Denver.
“In most authoritarian regimes, there are hawks and doves” who disagree on how repressive the state should be during crises, he said.
The granting of retrials to several death-row protesters, and the release from detention of prominent dissidents, are signs that some seek to take a softer approach.
But a reminder of the hard-line tack came Saturday when Iran executed two men for killing a paramilitary member during protest-related unrest.
Demonstrations began after the September 16 death in custody of Kurdish-Iranian Mahsa Amini, 22. She had been arrested by morality police who enforce a strict dress code which requires women to wear a scarf-like covering over their hair and neck.
The protests have escalated into calls for an end to the Islamic regime, posing the biggest challenge for the clerics since the 1979 revolution deposed the shah.
Authorities have responded with deadly violence that has left hundreds dead.
Thousands have been arrested and 14 detainees sentenced to hang, many for killing or attacking security force members, according to the judiciary.
The Supreme Court has upheld some of the death sentences and a total of four men have now been executed. The judiciary has also announced retrials for six of the 14.
This reflects a “political calculus,” said US-based Iran expert Mehrzad Boroujerdi, co-author of “Post-Revolutionary Iran: A Political Handbook.”
“They know that mass executions will bring more people into the streets and further agitate them. On the other hand, they want to send a signal that they are not reticent to execute protesters so that people are intimidated.”
In what analysts see as another attempt to calm the situation, two prominent dissidents arrested early during the protests, Majid Tavakoli and Hossein Ronaghi, were freed weeks later. Ronaghi had been on a hunger strike.
The regime is using “everything from pressure release valves to long prison terms and executions. They are experimenting with these as they struggle to formulate a more clearly articulated policy,” Boroujerdi said.
Anoush Ehteshami, director of the Institute for Middle Eastern and Islamic Studies at the UK’s Durham University, said the retrials partly reflected mounting foreign and domestic pressure.
“But also within the regime there is division about how to handle this,” Ehteshami said, with hard-liners on one side and others who see executions as further encouraging resistance.
Retrials and the release of dissidents are “measures of appeasement... to try and throw a bone” to the protesters, he added.
While such measures may appear insignificant, from the perspective of a “securitised, beleaguered regime... they think they are being magnanimous and responding to public pressure.”
Celebrities have also been detained, but often for far shorter periods. Star actor Taraneh Alidoosti was freed on bail Wednesday after being held for almost three weeks over her support for the protests, her lawyer said.
Some analysts see this hold-and-release strategy as intimidation but it is also, according to Hashemi, part of the regime “testing the waters, seeing what the reaction is.”
The “leniency” sometimes displayed by authorities “is an attempt to prevent further factionalism within the security establishment” as some of its members are alienated by the deadly bloodshed, said Afshin Shahi, associate professor in Middle Eastern studies at Keele University in the UK.
The regime “doesn’t seem to have a clear strategy” in response to public anger, he added.
Despite some releases, other prominent figures have spent months in prison. These include longtime activist Arash Sadeghi and the two Iranian journalists who helped expose Amini’s case.
In early December, Prosecutor General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri said the morality police had “been abolished.” But no one else has confirmed this.
The announcement reflects the internal debate and shows that “at least one section of the ruling regime” favors a less brutal way of enforcing the female dress code, said Hashemi.
According to Ehteshami, some in authority “are now beginning to talk about a compromise,” though it is too early to know what that would be.
But “in broad terms I don’t think they have what the people want,” which is wholesale change, the details of which have not been defined, he said.
The regime, however, has historically shown an ability to “make concessions when it has to,” according to Hashemi.
“People forget that this regime has survived for 44 years because it can be very intelligent, very clever, very Machiavellian in terms of what it has to do to survive,” he said.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022

Related

Iran replaces police chief amid protests
Middle-East
Iran replaces police chief amid protests
Iran hangs two men accused of killing security official during protests
Middle-East
Iran hangs two men accused of killing security official during protests

Israel’s persecution of Palestinian social-media activists slammed by rights groups

Israel’s persecution of Palestinian social-media activists slammed by rights groups
Updated 08 January 2023
Mohammed Najib

Israel’s persecution of Palestinian social-media activists slammed by rights groups

Israel’s persecution of Palestinian social-media activists slammed by rights groups
  • Free-speech advocates say continued crackdown violates international laws and ‘entrenches disrespect for human rights’
Updated 08 January 2023
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Israel’s security authorities are cracking down hard on Palestinian social-media activists and users for allegedly inciting violence, Palestinian human rights groups claim.

The groups say that Israeli authorities significantly escalated their persecution of Palestinians on social-media platforms, especially Facebook, in 2022. Around 410 Palestinians were detained over the year because of their social-media activities, according to the Palestine Center for Prisoners’ Studies.

The center claims that the number of Palestinians arrested for expressing opinions online had steadily increased over the past few years. In 2018, the figure was 45, climbing to 184 in 2019, 220 in 2020, and 390 in 2021, when arrests soared during Israel’s attack on the Gaza Strip in May of that year.

Karim Younis, longest serving Palestinian prisoner, is welcomed at his village after he was freed from Israeli jail on Jan. 5. He was convicted in 1983 of committing a murder three years earlier. (Reuters)

Shahid, the Palestinian Association for Human Rights, claimed the crackdown violates the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and described it as a dangerous development in Israel’s repressive policies in the Palestinian Territories, saying that Israel had “significantly escalated” its persecution of Palestinians last year to stifle their freedom of speech.

I did not invite or participate in any mass marches after that veiled, indirect threat, and I became cautious and careful with the words I use on social media.

Amer Hamdan, Legal activist

Shahid also warned that continuing such policies will likely lead to “a violent environment that entrenches disrespect for human rights.”

More than 2 million Palestinians currently use Facebook, with around half that number using Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat and Telegram, Palestinian social-media experts confirmed to Arab News.

Israel had tried to pressure Meta — the owner of Facebook and Instagram — to restrict the accounts of Palestinians they accuse of incitement to violence against Israel. Meta has restricted and blocked hundreds of Palestinian accounts, prompting many Palestinian activists to turn to Tik-Tok and Telegram.

Israel reportedly intends to enact a law that it says will curb content on social media that it views as inciting violence against Israelis.

Shahid claims Palestinians are being arrested for Facebook posts that simply express anger at Israeli oppression and continued occupation of Palestinian territories, without any incitement to violence.

Israel’s censorship of social networking platforms increased following the recent escalation of violence in the West Bank that started in April 2022. The Israeli authorities claim that social media sites have witnessed, since that time, an unprecedented number of posts encouraging readers to launch attacks against Israel.

Israeli security services have set up monitoring units to track Palestinian posts on social media, looking for any content that indicates support for violence or membership of an armed group. An indictment is filed against the owners of content that the security services categorize as incitement to violence.

Akram Tamara, a lawyer for Palestine’s Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs, told Arab News that the Israeli military authorities were arresting and prosecuting people under the Military Emergency Law, and that sentences ranged from six to 18 months, depending on the number of likes the published post received, the number and content of the comments, and the Israelis’ classification of the people who wrote the remarks.

Legal activist and lawyer Amer Hamdan from Nablus told Arab News that Shin Bet had summoned him in April 2022 because of the content of some of his Facebook posts and warned him to stop calling for solidarity marches with Gaza.

“They told me clearly and frankly that I was on their radar, and that if they thought I was inciting against the State of Israel, they would deal with me ‘as an instigator,’” Hamdan told Arab News.

Hamdan subsequently reduced the number of posts he made on Facebook and other social-networking sites including Tik-Tok and began to self-censor those posts, he said.

“I did not invite or participate in any mass marches after that veiled, indirect threat, and I became cautious and careful with the words I (use) on social media,” Hamdan said.

 

Topics: Palestine Israel

Related

Palestinians condemn new Israeli punitive steps against leadership and people
Middle-East
Palestinians condemn new Israeli punitive steps against leadership and people
Jordan rejects Israeli ‘lies’ over West Bank at UN Security Council
Middle-East
Jordan rejects Israeli ‘lies’ over West Bank at UN Security Council

Algerian poet denies claims he will challenge president’s reelection bid

Azzedine Mihoubi has announced he is quitting politics. (AFP file photo)
Azzedine Mihoubi has announced he is quitting politics. (AFP file photo)
Updated 08 January 2023
AFP

Algerian poet denies claims he will challenge president’s reelection bid

Azzedine Mihoubi has announced he is quitting politics. (AFP file photo)
  • A prolific journalist, writer and poet, Mihoubi was a member of parliament from 1997 to 2002
Updated 08 January 2023
AFP

ALGIERS: Algerian poet Azzedine Mihoubi, a former minister and presidential candidate, has announced he is quitting politics, denying claims he will challenge President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s re-election bid in 2024.
“My name has been cited by several publications ... alongside speculation that has no truth to it,” Mihoubi said in a message shared this week on social media.
“I wish to refute all these allegations,” wrote the 64-year-old, who said back in 2020 he would relieve himself of his duties in the Democratic National Rally, formerly one of Algeria’s ruling parties, to focus on writing.

FASTFACT

Azzedine Mihoubi said in 2020 he would relieve himself of his duties in the Democratic National Rally, formerly one of Algeria’s ruling parties, to focus on writing.

“I publicly reiterate once more my withdrawal from all party political activity.”
A prolific journalist, writer and poet, Mihoubi was a member of parliament from 1997 to 2002.
He then held various posts in state institutions, including as head of public radio and the national library, before entering the government of longtime ruler Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who was unseated in 2019.
After serving as communications minister from 2008 to 2010, he became culture minister in 2015 until March 31 that year, two days before Bouteflika resigned in the face of mass street protests.
Mihoubi stood for president in the election that followed Bouteflika’s ouster but lost to Tebboune.
In his statement, Mihoubi said he had dedicated himself “completely to writing and culture ... contributing to the consolidation of the state, its identity, cultural pluralism and influence on the international level.”

 

Topics: Algeria Azzedine Mihoubi

Related

Algerian journalist in custody ahead of trial, lawyers say
Media
Algerian journalist in custody ahead of trial, lawyers say
Algeria, Germany sign MoU to build 50MW hydrogen plant
Business & Economy
Algeria, Germany sign MoU to build 50MW hydrogen plant

Poor participation at Houthi rally confirms lack of support, says Yemeni minister

Poor participation at Houthi rally confirms lack of support, says Yemeni minister
Updated 07 January 2023
Arab News

Poor participation at Houthi rally confirms lack of support, says Yemeni minister

Poor participation at Houthi rally confirms lack of support, says Yemeni minister
Updated 07 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Poor participation at a rally called by the Iran-backed Houthis on Friday confirms the lack of political support for the militia, Yemeni Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Moammar Al-Eryani said on Saturday.

The Houthis called for its supporters to take to the streets in Yemen’s northwestern city of Saada and other areas to protest against the internationally-recognized government.

Al-Eryani said the lack of participation in the event confirmed that the militia’s allegations had little support, and reflected its full responsibility for deteriorating economic and humanitarian conditions.

“Incidents that followed the humanitarian truce in April 2022, and the Houthis’ rejection to implement its obligations, i.e. opening inter-governorate roads, lifting the Taiz siege, and allocating oil revenues in the port of Hodeidah to pay salaries, confirmed the Houthis’ aggression and its siege,” he said in a series of tweets.

Al-Eryani added that the Houthi militia thwarted the humanitarian truce and impeded its expansion and stabilizing efforts in October 2022.

He said that it had also undermined calls for peace, organized military parades, and escalated hostile rhetoric and terrorist activities that threatened regional and international peace and security.

“Houthi militia took advantage of the stalemate to expand its repressive policies against citizens, confiscated money and assets, imposed a code of conduct for employees, restricted movement of women, imposed illegal levies on companies and individuals, and doubled burdens on citizens,” he said.

Al-Eryani added that the Houthi militia escalated crimes and violations, abducted and persecuted media, journalists, and celebrities on social media platforms, and issued death threats against dissidents in Saada and Al-Mahweet, following increasing calls for a popular uprising.

He added: “These calls reflect growing popular anger due to its practices, confirming its failure and corruption to all, including its supporters, its responsibility for the deteriorating conditions, and the absence of a national project, as it is just a proxy controlled by Iran.”

Topics: Yemen Houthi Moammar Al-Eryani

Related

Yemen minister condemns arrests of media officials
Media
Yemen minister condemns arrests of media officials
Yemen govt rejects Zenith Netherlands oil acquisition
Middle-East
Yemen govt rejects Zenith Netherlands oil acquisition

Heritage of 12 Arab countries on show at Bayt Al-Arab fair in Cairo

Heritage of 12 Arab countries on show at Bayt Al-Arab fair in Cairo
Updated 08 January 2023
Mohammad Shamaa

Heritage of 12 Arab countries on show at Bayt Al-Arab fair in Cairo

Heritage of 12 Arab countries on show at Bayt Al-Arab fair in Cairo
  • Saudi pavilion impresses visitors with heritage products of Kingdom’s various regions
Updated 08 January 2023
Mohammad Shamaa

CAIRO: The first Arab exhibition for productive families, Bayt Al-Arab (House of the Arabs) opened in Cairo in the presence of Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the Arab League secretary-general, and several Egyptian and Arab officials, including a high-ranking Saudi delegation.

The products at the exhibition reflect the identity of the 12 participating Arab countries.

It offers an important opportunity to learn about the richness of the cultures of these countries in craftwork and handicrafts in order to protect these industries from extinction.

The number of participants featuring at the exhibition is about 150, of which 70 are Egyptian and 80 from other Arab countries.

The exhibition, which continues until Jan. 11, opens areas for the exchange of expertise between craftsmen, producers and exhibitors. 

Saeed Al-Zahrani, head of the Saudi delegation, shared with the audience at the opening ceremony a number of success stories, and said the participation of the Social Development Bank aimed at supporting and empowering micro-enterprises for family businesses, which are considered a fundamental pillar of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

At the Saudi pavilion, visitors were drawn to the heritage products of various regions of the Kingdom, such as Al-Sadu weaving, Al-Qat Al-Asiri, and the manufacture of Al-Masleh, in addition to the products of many Saudi family businesses displayed within the Tagseed (incarnation) initiative, which is marketed for home projects in all international and local exhibitions. 

Nevin Al-Kilani, Egypt’s culture minister, said that the participation of dozens of families from Egypt and the Arab world was “the best evidence of Egypt’s keenness to support heritage both locally and regionally.”

Raef Al-Khouli, an official involved in the organization of the exhibition, told Arab News: “The Arab House exhibition in the Dome Palace is a wonderful opportunity to visit because there are many handicrafts from all Arab countries, which are sold at very reasonable prices, because all who are present are the owners of the profession or craft, and are not merchants.” 

At the entrance, Al-Khouli said, visitors can register their names and phone numbers, and will receive entry for free, taking a dedicated bus to the exhibition venue.

Al-Khouli added: “At the Saudi pavilion there is a wonderful medal that the visitors can buy. It is a commemorative medal for the door of the Kaaba and the door of the Prophet’s Mosque.

“On the sidelines, there is a large theater and artistic performances are held in it throughout the day,” Al-Khouli said, adding that visiting families could bring children as well, because there is a play area and many drawing and coloring activities.

Topics: Bait Al-Arab fair Cairo heritage

Related

‘Camel Race Secrets’ highlights UAE’s heritage sport
Media
‘Camel Race Secrets’ highlights UAE’s heritage sport
3 highlights from Ukranian artist Anna Chekh’s Dubai exhibition
Lifestyle
3 highlights from Ukranian artist Anna Chekh’s Dubai exhibition

Palestinians condemn new Israeli punitive steps against leadership and people

Palestinians condemn new Israeli punitive steps against leadership and people
Updated 07 January 2023
Arab News

Palestinians condemn new Israeli punitive steps against leadership and people

Palestinians condemn new Israeli punitive steps against leadership and people
  • Netanyahu’s office said on Friday that the moves were in retaliation for the Palestinians pushing the UN’s highest judicial body to give its opinion on the Israeli occupation
Updated 07 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The Palestinian Authority on Friday condemned the approval of a set of punitive measures by the Israeli government against the Palestinian people and its leadership, following its decision to go to the International Court of Justice.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said these measures are a reflection of the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “racist colonial platform against our people, a flagrant violation of Israel’s obligations as an occupying power, and a persistence in Israel’s rebellion against international law and signed agreements.”

Israel’s new Security Cabinet approved the series of steps, including withholding $39 million from the Palestinian Authority and transferring the funds instead to a compensation program for the families of Israeli victims of Palestinian attacks.

Netanyahu’s office said on Friday that the moves were in retaliation for the Palestinians pushing the UN’s highest judicial body to give its opinion on the Israeli occupation, and it comes a week after the UN General Assembly voted to approve a resolution requesting that the ICJ intervene and render an opinion on the state of the conflict.

“The Foreign Ministry stressed that these and other measures will not discourage our people and our leadership from continuing the struggle and the political, diplomatic and legal action to provide international protection for our people and to put an end to Israel’s continued impunity from accountability, on the way to forcing it to end its occupation of the land of the State of Palestine,” the statement said.

The ministry called on the US administration to “seriously intervene” to stop the implementation of the Netanyahu government’s platforms that are “hostile” to the Palestinian people and to peace.

The Israeli Security Cabinet also reportedly ordered offsetting of the welfare payments made by the Palestinian government to the Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails and the families of those killed by Israeli occupation forces in 2022.

Topics: Middle East Israel Palestine Itamar Ben-Gvir

Related

Far-right security minister begins drive to introduce stronger punitive measures for Palestinian prisoners
Middle-East
Far-right security minister begins drive to introduce stronger punitive measures for Palestinian prisoners
Update Arab nations at UN urge ‘concrete’ action after ‘provocative’ Ben-Gvir Al-Aqsa visit
Middle-East
Arab nations at UN urge ‘concrete’ action after ‘provocative’ Ben-Gvir Al-Aqsa visit

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s PIF maintains sixth spot among world’s sovereign wealth funds
Saudi Arabia’s PIF maintains sixth spot among world’s sovereign wealth funds
Iranian held in Germany suspected of chemical terror plot
Iranian held in Germany suspected of chemical terror plot
UAE residents battle with heavy rain, flooding
UAE residents battle with heavy rain, flooding
Ukraine shelling damages 2 power plants in Russia-controlled parts of Donetsk
Ukraine shelling damages 2 power plants in Russia-controlled parts of Donetsk
Oil Updates — Crude flat; US drillers cut most rigs in a week since 2021 
Oil Updates — Crude flat; US drillers cut most rigs in a week since 2021 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.