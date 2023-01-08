Designer Amina Muaddi enjoys a Brazilian getaway  

DUBAI: Jordanian Romanian footwear designer and social media star Amina Muaddi is exploring Brazil and treating her 1.3 million Instagram followers to a sneak peek of her travels.

The award-winning designer behind her eponymous, celebrity-loved label shared a set of clips from Rio de Janeiro, and geo-tagged one video Copacabana, referring to the world-famous beach.

In the clip she can be seen dancing along the shoreline, while in another clip she is seen posing with her partner, Fary Lopes.

Lopes is a French stand-up comedian and has appeared in a number of Netflix specials.

Muaddi certainly has a lot to celebrate on her Brazilian sojourn as 2022 was a big year for the designer.

On Nov. 30, Muaddi won the designer of the year prize at the 2022 FN Achievement Awards in New York.

The Footwear News awards is hosted by the American industry magazine that specializes in covering the international shoe industry.

“The last time I was on the stage receiving an award, it was presented to me by my dear friend Virgil (Abloh),” Muaddi said as she accepted her award. “So it’s a bit of a bittersweet moment tonight. But I’m happy to share even this moment with him.”

She paid tribute to the late fashion designer and said that she is inspired by his passion and commitment to fashion. “(It) was a constant reminder, not only of his humble spirit, but also of what really matters. I am so grateful to have the freedom to wake up every morning and to do what I do for work,” she added.

Muaddi gave readers insight into her jet set lifestyle and career highs and lows in a telling interview with Footwear News in September.

“I was so passionate, so I was willing to go through any hardship,” she told the publication. “There’s a reason why only so many people get to this point, because you get tested a lot.

“Many times, I was close to giving up. I had to part ways with my partner, with producers, I’ve had (orders) canceled. It’s not about what you go through, it’s how you survive the situation and how you thrive after it. It’s a never-ending lesson,” she added.

The designer told the magazine that in 2022 alone, her brand’s global sales revenue will total $55 million but added that after becoming an established shoes and accessories maker, her hardships have changed.

“It’s a matter of navigating and continuing no matter what,” she said.