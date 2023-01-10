You are here

Green industries could be worth 5% of global GDP by 2050: Study

Arup and Oxford Economics found the green transition would lead to substantial productivity gains from climate change mitigation. Reuters/File
Arup and Oxford Economics found the green transition would lead to substantial productivity gains from climate change mitigation. Reuters/File
Green industries could be worth 5% of global GDP by 2050: Study

Green industries could be worth 5% of global GDP by 2050: Study
Industries helping the world shift to net-zero emissions could be worth $10.3 trillion to the global economy by 2050, sustainable development consultancy Arup and economics advisory firm Oxford Economics said in a report on Tuesday.

From heatwaves to floods, extreme weather events are not only costly but increasingly causing upheaval across the globe, pushing governments and industries to seek to cut greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate climate change.

“As economists, we have to be honest about the fact that mitigating climate change will be expensive,” Oxford Economics’ Chief Executive Adrian Cooper said in a statement. “But the transition to a carbon-neutral global economy also presents compelling opportunities.”

The analysis showed emerging new markets for carbon-neutral goods and services that help reach the Paris Agreement net-zero target will be worth $10.3 trillion, or about 5 percent of projected gross domestic product, by mid-century.

Emerging new markets for carbon-neutral goods and services that help reach the Paris Agreement net-zero target will be worth $10.3 trillion, or about 5 percent of projected gross domestic product, by mid-century.

It also showed, as industries shift to clean power amid a global energy supply crisis, that resulting disruptions will create new competitive opportunities for companies able to adapt quickly to changing demands.

“This includes the direct contribution to GDP of electric vehicles manufacturing, renewable power generation, clean energy equipment manufacturing, renewable fuels and green finance; plus the activity supported across global supply chains,” the report stated.

It also showed, as industries shift to clean power amid a global energy supply crisis, that resulting disruptions will create new competitive opportunities for companies able to adapt quickly to changing demands.

Arup and Oxford Economics found the green transition would lead to substantial productivity gains from climate change mitigation compared to “a world in which climate change has been left unchecked, or poorly tackled.”

A scenario analysis by Oxford Economics suggested a failure to act could damage global GDP by around 5 percent by 2050. In 2021, it said the cost of weather-related interruptions to economic activity had already reached $233 billion.

“This report shows the green transition is not a burden on the global economy, but a substantial opportunity to bring about a greater and more inclusive prosperity,” Arup Global Strategy Skills Leader Brice Richard said.

Oil steady as market awaits clarity on Fed rate hike

Oil steady as market awaits clarity on Fed rate hike
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

Oil steady as market awaits clarity on Fed rate hike

Oil steady as market awaits clarity on Fed rate hike
  • Chevron’s first cargo of Venezuelan oil after license departs for US
  • Iraq’s West Qurna-2 oilfield will resume operations on March 1
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

HOUSTON: Oil prices were little changed in choppy trading on Tuesday as the market awaited the Federal Reserve’s plans for US rate hikes to gauge their potential impact on the economy and fuel demand.

Brent futures for March delivery rose 27 cents, 0.3 percent, to $79.92 a barrel by 11:22 a.m. ET (16:22 GMT). US crude rose 48 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $75.11 per barrel.

Two US Federal Reserve officials said on Monday they expected the Fed policy rate - now at 4.25 percent to 4.5 percent — would need to rise in steps to 5-5.25 percent to bring higher inflation rates under control.

Fed policymakers said inflation data on Thursday would help them decide whether they can slow the pace of rate hikes at their upcoming meeting, to just a quarter point increase instead of the larger jumps they decreed for most of 2022.

Thursday’s data “could easily clarify the direction of the financial and oil markets for weeks to come,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

He said the dollar would fall if inflation came in below expectations or was below the November reading, Varga added.

A weaker dollar can boost demand for oil, as dollar-denominated commodities become cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Both WTI and Brent climbed 1 percent on Monday after China, the world’s biggest oil importer and second-largest consumer, opened its borders over the weekend for the first time in three years.

China also issued a second batch of 2023 crude import quotas, raising the total for this year by 20 percent from last year.

But analysts said a revival of Chinese demand may only give oil prices limited support under downward pressure from the global economy.

“Considering that the recovery of consumption is still at the expected stage, the oil price will most likely remain low and range-bound,” said analysts from Haitong Futures.

Barclays bank highlighted a $15-25 per barrel downside to its $98 per barrel Brent forecast for 2023 if a “slump in global manufacturing activity worsens similar to the 2009-09 episode.”

Separately, US stockpiles of crude oil and distillates were expected to have fallen last week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Iraq oilfield

Iraq’s West Qurna-2 oilfield will resume operations on March 1 following planned maintenance, said the facility’s officials. Quoting the unnamed officials, Reuters reported that the temporary closure will not affect the country’s oil exports.

Venezuelan oil

Chevron Corp.’s first cargo of Venezuelan crude under a US license received in November has departed from a ship-to-ship transfer hub near Aruba to its Pascagoula, Mississippi refinery, according to shipping data seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Chevron received authorization last year from the US Treasury Department to revive oil output and expand operations in Venezuela.

State-run oil company PDVSA allocated Chevron the first crude cargo this month, which was loaded at Venezuela’s Jose terminal last week, according to shipping data and documents.

Chevron’s tanker Caribbean Voyager this week transferred the 500,000-barrel cargo of Hamaca heavy crude it had loaded in Venezuela to Malta-flagged vessel Sealeo at a ship-to-ship hub near the Caribbean island of Aruba, Refinitiv Eikon tanker monitoring data showed.

$1.9bn expansion project launched at Dammam's King Abdulaziz Port

$1.9bn expansion project launched at Dammam’s King Abdulaziz Port
Updated 10 January 2023
Arab News

$1.9bn expansion project launched at Dammam's King Abdulaziz Port

$1.9bn expansion project launched at Dammam’s King Abdulaziz Port
  • The port’s overall capacity to increase by 120 percent to 7.5m TEUs
Updated 10 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, on Tuesday, launched a  project worth SR7 billion ($1.9 billion) to upgrade and develop two container terminals at the King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam.

The project has been awarded to the Saudi Global Ports on a build-operate-transfer basis. Mawani President Omar Hariri, SGP Chairman Abdullah Al-Zamil, and several senior officials attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

The project seeks to take the national maritime regulator a step closer to realizing its Saudi Vision 2030-inspired roadmap centered around optimizing port operations and modernizing infrastructure to build a booming and sustainable ecosystem. It will also help the authority achieve the goals set by the National Transport and Logistics Strategy to position the Kingdom as a global logistics destination connecting three continents.

The concession will work on refurbishing berths and facilities across the port’s first container terminal, expand berths and overhaul the container yard within the second container terminal to enable the Arabian Gulf hub to handle giant containerships. The development works will also add a custom-built sandbox to test cutting-edge technologies and conceptualize new processes before going online.

Apart from generating over 4,000 jobs, the project will raise the port’s overall capacity by 120 percent to 7.5 million TEUs.

As part of its long-term developmental strategy to deploy 160 high-impact projects, Mawani is keen on partnering with leading industry players to transform Saudi ports into engines of growth and investment in the shipping and transportation sectors.

Saudi construction sector continues growth with $6.7bn worth contracts in Q3 2022: Report

Saudi construction sector continues growth with $6.7bn worth contracts in Q3 2022: Report
Updated 10 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi construction sector continues growth with $6.7bn worth contracts in Q3 2022: Report

Saudi construction sector continues growth with $6.7bn worth contracts in Q3 2022: Report
Updated 10 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The construction sector in Saudi Arabia maintained its growth momentum in the third quarter of 2022 with contracts worth SR25.2 billion ($6.7 billion) awarded during the period, according to a report by the US Saudi Business Council.

The report suggested that multiple Vision Realization Programs in the fields of tourism, housing, and infrastructure development drove the sector’s growth in the Kingdom.

Despite a 6 percent year-on-year drop in the number of contracts, the total value is on track to surpass the sector’s 2021 performance.  

The value of awarded contracts in the first three quarters rose 67 percent year on year to reach SR119.7 billion, the report showed.  

“The construction sector continues to perform at a fast pace as a number of supporting developments have aided in its surge,” said Albara’a Alwazir, director of economic research at the USSBC. 

He added: “The improved macroeconomic environment spurred by the Kingdom’s oil revenues coupled with ongoing non-oil sector initiatives have helped propel project awards.”  

The USSBC Contract Awards Index fell from 230 to 188 points in the third quarter for the first time since the third quarter of 2021. Nevertheless, the Kingdom’s construction activity is expected to rise in the coming period since it still lands well above the 100-point threshold. 

“The CAI’s performance during the first three quarters of 2022 reveals the resurging health of the construction sector whereby the value of construction projects under execution continue to soar,” the report said.   

It further noted that the real estate sector grew by SR11.7 billion quarter on quarter and by SR6.3 billion or 102 percent year on year.

“Through the first three quarters of 2022, real estate gained the third highest value of awarded contracts by sector with SR23 billion or 19 percent of the total, after transportation and oil and gas,” it said. 

According to the report, the transportation sector witnessed a drop in awarded contracts during the third quarter yet maintained its position as the second highest-performing sector in the third quarter of 2022.  

The sector fell by SR18.9 billion compared to the previous quarter but increased by SR780 million or 30 percent year on year.  

“The 12 contracts awarded during the quarter were dominated by NEOM’s four infrastructure and earthwork packages pertaining to The Line’s high-speed rail link called The Spine,” the report added.  

The water sector fell by SR3.3 billion or 51 percent year-on-year and by SR2.9 billion or 47 percent quarter-on-quarter.   

The report pointed out that the Tabuk region captured the largest share of awarded contracts worth SR10.2 billion or 42 percent of the total, driven by the real estate sector.

According to the report, the Riyadh region witnessed a diversified mix of awarded contracts in the civil, transportation, real estate, and healthcare sectors.  

The Eastern Province contributed SR3.7 billion or 15 percent of the total contracts awarded in the Kingdom, largely backed by the oil and gas sector.

ADNOC establishes new gas processing, operations and marketing company 

ADNOC establishes new gas processing, operations and marketing company 
Updated 10 January 2023
ARAB NEWS 

ADNOC establishes new gas processing, operations and marketing company 

ADNOC establishes new gas processing, operations and marketing company 
Updated 10 January 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: In a move to consolidate its operations, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. has announced combining the operations, maintenance and marketing of two of its subsidiaries — ADNOC Gas Processing and ADNOC LNG — into one global consolidated business. 

The new world-scale gas processing, operations and marketing company ADNOC Gas came into effect from Jan. 1, 2023, the company said in a press release. 

As ADNOC grows its gas production and processing capacity, the company said the combined scale and capabilities of ADNOC Gas will maximize value and create new opportunities for ADNOC, its partners and the UAE. 

With a production capacity of around 10 billion standard cubic feet of gas per day, ADNOC Gas will serve a wider range of domestic and international customers with an expanding portfolio of gas products. 

As natural gas is a lower-carbon fuel, the company expects it will play a vital role in a responsible energy transition. The company said the demand for natural gas is expected to increase steadily over the coming decades with global gas demand driven by industrial and manufacturing growth and the replacement of more carbon-intensive fuels in international markets. 

Given its significant gas reserves and a strong heritage of successfully developing gas projects, ADNOC said the national company is well-placed to take advantage of this opportunity.  

“Natural gas will be a critical fuel in the energy transition and ADNOC Gas, through its world-scale operations and significant growth and expansion plans will be well positioned to meet both local and international gas demand,” said Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, minister of industry and advanced technology and managing director and group CEO of ADNOC.  

In addition to enabling the growth of local industry and manufacturing, he said ADNOC Gas will play a critical role in delivering ADNOC’s broader LNG expansion plans, including in international markets. 

ADNOC Gas will operate eight processing sites both onshore and offshore with a pipeline network of over 3,250km.

Closing Bell: TASI sheds 0.12% as US Fed raises interest rates specter 

Closing Bell: TASI sheds 0.12% as US Fed raises interest rates specter 
Updated 10 January 2023
Nirmal Menon

Closing Bell: TASI sheds 0.12% as US Fed raises interest rates specter 

Closing Bell: TASI sheds 0.12% as US Fed raises interest rates specter 
Updated 10 January 2023
Nirmal Menon

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index fell 13 points — or 0.12 percent — to close at 10,634.06 on Tuesday, trailing the global markets after US Federal Reserve officials issued a stark reminder that the interest rates would keep rising.

While Nasdaq composite and Tokyo Stock Exchange gained 0.63 percent and 0.78 percent, respectively, leading stock markets such as Frankfurt, Paris, Hong Kong, Tokyo and India took marginal dips. The S&P 500 and FTSE 100 also edged lower by 0.08 percent and 0.26 percent, respectively.

“Saudi market witnessed marginal declines today after gains during the last two trading sessions. Performance of regional markets remained mixed as investors now wait for today’s comments from the US Fed on further rate hikes during the year,” Junaid Ansari, head of investment strategy and research at Kamco Invest, told Arab News.

However, TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index on Tuesday stepped up to SR4.53 billion ($1.21 billion) from Monday’s SR4.21 billion, even as 103 stocks of the listed 223 advanced and 101 declined.

Parallel market Nomu and MSCI Tadawul 30 Index also fell 0.50 percent and 0.35 percent to wrap up at 19,207.51 and 1,478.51, respectively.

“The decline was mainly led by a 1 percent drop in the banking index that more than offset gains in 17 of 21 indices on the Saudi exchange. Bank Albilad was the sole gainer in the Banking Index with a marginal gain of 0.1 percent while the rest of the stocks declined,” said Ansari.

On the announcements front, ACWA Power Co. on Tuesday informed Tadawul that it commenced the issuance of an unlisted Saudi riyal-denominated sukuk through a private placement under its SR5 billion local sukuk program.

The utility major said that the issuance value was determined at a maximum of SR1.8 billion, and the amount and terms of the offer will be subject to market conditions, according to the bourse filing.

The company further said the issuance would begin with a minimum subscription of SR1 million.

The issuance will be for seven years, with a call option on the fifth-anniversary, subject to market conditions. The offer ends on Feb. 21, 2023. The company’s share price gained 0.5 percent to SR161.

On Tuesday, the National Co. for Learning and Education reported a 43 percent increase in net profit after zakat and tax to SR25.9 million for the quarter ending Nov. 30, 2022 from SR18.1 million in the year-ago period.

The net profit increase was due to a 43 percent year-on-year rise in revenue, which resulted mainly from a 40 percent growth in the number of students enrolled in the company’s schools to 21,600 from 15,500 in the same quarter of the previous year. NCLE’s share price rose 6.19 percent to SR78.9.

United Electronics Co. also posted an 11 percent increase in estimated net profit after zakat and tax to SR440.2 million for 2022 compared to SR396.8 million a year earlier.

According to a bourse filing, the company said higher revenues from consumer finance and eXtra services spurred its profit growth. Gross profit also grew year-on-year by 6.6 percent to SR1.261 billion, which impacted the company’s net profit growth. The company’s share price surged 6.01 percent to SR74.10.

Meanwhile, Al Moammar Information Systems Co. on Jan. 10 announced that its board of directors declared a 12 percent cash dividend, at SR1.2 per share, totaling SR 36 million, for the second half of 2022.

