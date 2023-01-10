With sustainability at its core, voco Alkhobar celebrates 3 years

voco Alkhobar, an IHG hotel, recently celebrated three years of growth and success, also coinciding with the third anniversary of 100 other hotels of the voco brand around the world. Several officials, managers and employees of the hotel attended a function in Alkhobar to mark the occasion.

M. Allaf, regional general manager of IHG and general manager of voco Riyadh, said: “We are celebrating three years of success and achievements at voco Alkhobar and look forward to many more similar achievements in the years to come, as we are committed to serving the community,

and improving the quality of life and well-being of our guests, in order to achieve the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

As one of its most laudable achievements, the environment friendly voco has taken up several sustainability practices in accordance with the Vision 2030 goals, which aim at zero carbon neutrality by 2060.

voco makes use of large-sized containers for bathroom facilities to reduce plastic waste, in addition to using glass water bottles, thus abandoning more than 300 plastic bottles in each guest room annually. Moreover, the hotel mattress padding is made of 100 percent recycled materials, and ventilated shower heads in the bathroom cut down water usage and energy consumption for heating water.

Allaf said that sustainability is central to voco, which is why the hotel is committed to “continue taking action and launching initiatives to protect the planet and take care of all the communities in which we operate.”

“One of voco’s recent initiatives includes the opening of an EV station at voco Riyadh, which is in line with our sustainability goals,” he said.

The sensible traveler of today prefers eco-friendly hotels and therefore considers voco hotels to be an ideal destination for their stay, Allaf added.

The five-star hotel — voco Alkhobar — offers around 300 rooms

and three dining choices, namely Horizon, which serves international dishes all day, the Lebanese restaurant Naya, and the Indian restaurant Anardana. Some of the world-class facilities at the hotel to maintain and enhance the health and well-being of its guests, include a swimming pool, five spa rooms, separate health club facilities for men and women, sauna and jacuzzi, in addition to the classic Moroccan bath.

Business guests can benefit from the 11 conference rooms for meetings and events, fully equipped with state-of-the-art technology.