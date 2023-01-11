You are here

  Constantine, the former and last king of Greece, dies at 82

Constantine, the former and last king of Greece, dies at 82

Former King of Greece Constantine II, waves as he leaves the Athens' Orthodox Cathedral following the wedding ceremony of his son Philippos with Nina Flohr, in Athens, Greece, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP)
Former King of Greece Constantine II, waves as he leaves the Athens' Orthodox Cathedral following the wedding ceremony of his son Philippos with Nina Flohr, in Athens, Greece, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP)
Updated 11 January 2023
AP

  • Constantine was born June 2, 1940 in Athens, to Prince Paul, younger brother to King George II and heir presumptive to the throne, and princess Frederica of Hanover
ATHENS, Greece: Constantine, the former and last king of Greece, who won an Olympic gold medal before becoming entangled in his country’s volatile politics in the 1960s as king and spent decades in exile, has died. He was 82.
Doctors at the private Hygeia Hospital in Athens confirmed to The Associated Press that Constantine died late Tuesday after treatment in an intensive care unit but had no further details pending an official announcement.
When he acceded to the throne as Constantine II 1964 at the age of 23, the youthful monarch, who had already achieved glory as an Olympic gold medalist in sailing, was hugely popular. By the following year he had squandered much of that support with his active involvement in the machinations that brought down the elected Center Union government of prime minister George Papandreou.
The episode involving the defection from the ruling party of several lawmakers, still widely known in Greece as the “apostasy,” destabilized the constitutional order and led to a military coup in 1967. Constantine eventually clashed with the military rulers and was forced into exile.
The dictatorship abolished the monarchy in 1973, while a referendum after democracy was restored in 1974 dashed any hopes that Constantine had of ever reigning again.
Reduced in the following decades to only fleeting visits to Greece that raised a political and media storm each time, he was able to settle again in his home country in his waning years when opposing his presence no longer held currency as a badge of vigilant republicanism. With minimal nostalgia for the monarchy in Greece, Constantine became a relatively uncontroversial figure.
Constantine was born June 2, 1940 in Athens, to Prince Paul, younger brother to King George II and heir presumptive to the throne, and princess Frederica of Hanover. His older sister Sophia is the wife of former King Juan Carlos I of Spain. The Greek-born Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh and husband of the late Queen Elizabeth II, was an uncle.
The family, which had ruled in Greece from 1863 apart from a 12-year republican interlude between 1922-1935, was descended from Prince Christian, later Christian IX of Denmark, of the House of Schleswig-Holstein-Sonderburg-Glücksburg branch of the Danish ruling family.
Before Constantine’s first birthday, the royal family was forced to flee Greece during the German invasion in World War II, moving to Alexandria in Egypt, South Africa and back to Alexandria. King George II returned to Greece in 1946, following a disputed referendum, but died a few months later, making Constantine the heir to King Paul I.
Constantine was educated at a boarding school and then attended three military academies as well as Athens Law School classes as preparation for his future role. He also competed in various sports, including sailing and karate, in which he held a black belt.
In 1960, aged 20, he and two other Greek sailors won a gold medal in the Dragon Class — now no longer an Olympic class — at the Rome Olympics. While still a prince, Constantine was elected a member of the International Olympic Committee and became an honorary member for life in 1974.
King Paul I died of cancer on March 6, 1964 and Constantine succeeded him, weeks after the Center Union party had triumphed over the conservatives with 53 percent of the vote.
The prime minister, George Papandreou, and Constantine initially had a very close relationship, but it soon soured over Constantine’s insistence that control of the armed forces was the monarch’s prerogative.
With many officers toying with the idea of a dictatorship and viewing any non-conservative government as soft on communism, Papandreou wanted to control the ministry of defense and eventually demanded to be appointed defense minister. After an acrimonious exchange of letters with Constantine, Papandreou resigned in July 1965.
Constantine’s insistence on appointing a government composed of centrist defectors that won a narrow parliamentary majority on the third try was hugely unpopular. Many viewed him as being manipulated by his scheming mother, dowager Queen Frederica.
“The people don’t want you, take your mother and go!” became the rallying cry in the protests that rocked Greece in the summer of 1965.
Eventually, Constantine made a truce of sorts with Papandreou and, with his agreement, appointed a government of technocrats and, then, a conservative-led government to hold an election in May 1967.
But, with the polls heavily favoring the Center Union and with Papandreou’s left-leaning son, Andreas, gaining in popularity, Constantine and his courtiers feared revenge and with the aid of high-ranking officers prepared a coup.
However, a group of lower-ranking officers, led by colonels, were preparing their own coup and, apprised of Constantine’s plans by a mole, proclaimed a dictatorship on April 21, 1967.
Constantine was taken by surprise and his feelings toward the new rulers were obvious in the official photo of the new government. He pretended to go along with them, while preparing a counter-coup with the help of troops in northern Greece and the navy, which was loyal to him.
On Dec. 13, 1967, Constantine and his family flew to the northern city of Kavala with the intention of marching on Thessaloniki and setting up a government there. The counter-coup, badly managed and infiltrated, collapsed and Constantine was forced to flee to Rome the following day. He would never return as reigning king.
The junta appointed a regent and, after an abortive Navy counter-coup in May 1973, abolished the monarchy on June 1, 1973. A July plebiscite, widely considered rigged, confirmed the decision.
When the dictatorship collapsed in July 1974, Constantine was eager to return to Greece but was advised against it by veteran politician Constantine Karamanlis, who returned from exile to head a civilian government. Karamanlis, who had also headed the government between 1955-63, was a conservative but had clashed with the court over what he considered its excessive interference in politics.
After his triumphal win in November elections, Karamanlis called for a plebiscite on the monarchy in 1974. Constantine was not allowed in the country to campaign, but the result was unambiguous and widely accepted: 69.2 percent voted in favor of a republic.
Soon after, Karamanlis famously said the nation had rid itself of a cancerous growth. Constantine said on the day following the referendum that “national unity must take precedence ... I wholeheartedly wish that developments will justify the result of yesterday’s vote.”
To his final days, Constantine, while accepting that Greece was now a republic, continued to style himself King of Greece and his children as princes and princesses even though Greece no longer recognized titles of nobility.
For most of his years in exile he lived in Hampstead Garden Suburb, London, and was said to be especially close to his second cousin Charles, the Prince of Wales and now King Charles III.
While it took Constantine 14 years to return to his country, briefly, to bury his mother, Queen Frederica in 1981, he multiplied his visits thereafter and, from 2010, made his home there. There were continued disputes: in 1994, the then socialist government stripped him of his nationality and expropriated what remained of the royal family’s property. Constantine sued at the European Court of Human Rights and was awarded 12 million euros in 2002, a fraction of the 500 million he had sought.
He is survived by his wife, the former Princess Anne-Marie of Denmark, youngest sister of Queen Margrethe II; five children, Alexia, Pavlos, Nikolaos, Theodora and Philippos; and nine grandchildren.

 

  • 400,000 copies sold so far across hardback, ebook and audio formats in Britain
LONDON: Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare” has become the UK’s fastest-selling non-fiction book ever, the book’s publisher said on Tuesday, having sold 400,000 copies so far across hardback, ebook and audio formats.
“We always knew this book would fly but it is exceeding even our most bullish expectations,” Transworld Penguin Random House Managing Director Larry Finlay said in a statement.
“As far as we know, the only books to have sold more in their first day are those starring the other Harry (Potter).”
The publisher said this was based on British sales.
Harry’s book, whose Spanish language edition went on sale earlier than planned by mistake, officially went on sale on Tuesday, with eager readers heading to bookshops to get their copy of a book that contains intimate revelations about the British royal family.
The book has garnered attention around the world due to its disclosures about Harry’s accusations about his father King Charles, stepmother Camilla and elder brother Prince William.

  • Organized by Sharjah Government Media Bureau festival will take place at Expo Center Sharjah Feb. 9-15
  • Event will feature top international photographers, exhibition of 1,794 prints
SHARJAH: The seventh Xposure International Photography Festival, set to take place in the UAE next month, has been billed as the biggest and best yet.
Organized by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, the event will take place at the Expo Center Sharjah from Feb. 9 to 15 and will feature 74 world-renowned photographers and a display of 1,794 prints, reported the Emirates News Agency on Tuesday.
The agenda includes 68 solo and group exhibitions, 41 talks, 63 workshops and focus groups, 50 portfolio reviews, a conservation summit, a photo fair, an equipment trade show, book signings, and an awards ceremony.
Last year’s event saw a 125 percent increase in public attendance, making Xposure one of the most significant photography fairs in the world.
The festival is a premier destination for professionals and hobbyists alike, catering to various industries and offering a chance to learn, network, and be inspired.
Photography is used in many sectors including by architects, film directors, advertising executives, and artists, as well as being popular among amateurs and mobile phone users.
Attended by top international photographers and industry experts, the festival creates a community of art enthusiasts and professionals and provides opportunities for them to network and learn from one another.
Visitors will be invited to explore new worlds through the lenses of celebrated photographers and experience new perspectives.
Tariq Saeed Allay, director general of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, said: “At Xposure, we have an enduring belief in the power of photography to impact the lives of people and the world around us. We highlight the power and role of photography in forging connections and expanding perspectives.
“Over the years, Xposure has gained a formidable reputation as a comprehensive and global platform for photography and film experts to share their experiences, stimulate the viewers’ consciousness, and leave a lasting impression on their peers.”
He noted that the festival offered not only galleries and exhibitions, but education and inspiration in a celebration of creativity and visual storytelling.
“At Xposure, creativity is valued highly along with the unique stories photographers have to share. We strive to create a space where attendees can learn, be inspired, and be challenged by the exceptional visual storytelling of renowned artists.
“Our goal is to support the growth and development of talent in the region and to provide a platform for education, networking, and creativity,” he added.
This year’s festival will culminate in awards ceremonies recognizing the best in photography and film at the International Photography and Film Awards, and The Independent and Freelance Photojournalist Awards, which have received more than 17,000 submissions.

  • A source close to Shapps said the latter wasn’t aware anyone had edited the picture
LONDON: Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appeared to have been cut out of a rocket launch photo tweeted, Sunday, by Business Secretary Grant Shapps.

The photo, which showed Shapps when he was transport secretary, was taken at Spaceport Cornwall during the attempt to launch a rocket into orbit from UK soil for the first time, reported The Times.

In his tweet, Shapps wrote that the government was “delighted to be backing” the launch.

The original photo taken in June, however, also included Johnson, who was prime minister at the time.

In the photo, which has been deleted, Johnson seems to have been clumsily edited out, with his right elbow still partially visible.

The body of the LauncherOne vehicle also looks blurred.

The original photo, which, according to The Times, is still on the No. 10 Flickr account, shows Johnson with his brow furrowed and arm raised, wearing a jacket emblazoned with the words “prime minister.”

A source close to Shapps said: “Grant wasn’t aware anyone had edited the picture. He removed it as soon as it was pointed out.

“Obviously he wouldn’t endorse anyone rewriting history by removing the former PM from a picture. He was proud to serve in (Johnson’s) government.”

The UK’s first-ever space mission failed on Tuesday morning after suffering an “anomaly” during the flight. After taking off from Cornwall, the Virgin Orbit plane flew to 35,000 feet over the Atlantic Ocean, where it jettisoned the rocket containing nine small satellites toward space.

  • Virgin Orbit, part-owned by British billionaire Richard Branson, said the satellites would be deployed into lower Earth orbit (LEO) in its first mission outside its United States base
NEWQUAY, England: The first attempt to launch a satellite from western Europe appeared to have failed early on Tuesday when Virgin Orbit reported an “anomaly” that had prevented its rocket from reaching orbit.
The mission had left from the coastal town of Newquay in southwest England, with Virgin’s LauncherOne rocket carried under the wing of a modified Boeing 747 and later released over the Atlantic Ocean.
“We appear to have an anomaly that has prevented us from reaching orbit,” the company said. “We are evaluating the information.”
The apparent failure deals a further blow to European space ambitions after an Italian-built Vega-C rocket mission failed after lift-off from French Guiana in late December.
The rockets have since been grounded.
Virgin Orbit, part-owned by British billionaire Richard Branson, had planned to deploy nine small satellites into lower Earth orbit (LEO) in its first mission outside its United States base.
Launch officials were not immediately available for further comment. The company had earlier said on Twitter that LauncherOne had reached earth orbit, a tweet it later deleted.
A graphic display on an official video feed showed the mission at second-engine cut-off, three steps short of payload deployment about two hours after take-off.
The carrier aircraft, called “Cosmic Girl” returned to Newquay spaceport shortly after the rocket suffered the anomaly.

 

  • British fashion designer Ozwald Boateng has worked on collection since 2018
  • New uniforms will be worn by more than 30,000 employees from spring this year
LONDON: British Airways has unveiled its first new uniform collection in nearly two decades, featuring a tunic and hijab options for women.

The collection, created by British fashion designer and tailor Ozwald Boateng, also includes a tailored three-piece suit for men as well as dress, skirt, trouser, and jumpsuit options for women.

From spring this year, it will be worn by more than 30,000 of the airline’s engineers, cabin crew, pilots, and check-in agents.

Chief executive officer of British Airways, Sean Doyle, said: “Our uniform is an iconic representation of our brand, something that will carry us into our future, representing the very best of modern Britain and helping us deliver a great British original service for our customers.”

Boateng, who has been working on the collection since 2018, shadowed a variety of airport roles to understand how the uniform needed to function for each job while maintaining a modern British, stylish appearance.

He said: “Designing this uniform was a vast and painstaking undertaking and it went far beyond clothes. It was about creating an energetic shift internally.

“One of my main objectives was to create something that spoke to, and for, the airline’s colleagues. Something that inspired and empowered them, encouraged them to conduct their roles with pride and most importantly to ensure that they felt seen and heard.

“Although the airline has a strong heritage, it was imperative to support in creating a fresh narrative of change and transcendence, while remaining timeliness,” Boateng added.

As the airline’s employees receive their new uniforms, their old ones will be donated to charity or recycled to make toys, tablet holders, and other items, with some going for display in the airline’s museum.

 

