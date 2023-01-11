US extends protection for ex-Trump aides from Iran threats

You are here

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (AP)
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (AP)
Brian Hook, U.S. special representative for Iran. (REUTERS)
Updated 11 January 2023
AP

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (AP)
  • The Jan. 5 notifications to Congress marked the 10th time the State Department has extended protection to Hook since he left office in January 2021 and the seventh time it has been extended to Pompeo
AP

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration has again extended government protection to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and one of his top Iran aides due to persistent threats against them from Iran.
In separate notices sent to Congress late last week, the State Department said the threats to Pompeo and Brian Hook remained “serious and credible.” Hook served as the Trump administration’s special envoy for Iran.
Along with Pompeo, Hook was the public face of the US “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran following President Donald Trump’s 2018 decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal. Iran also blamed both men for the US assassination of Iran Revolutionary Guard commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad in January 2020 and vowed revenge.
The Jan. 5 notifications to Congress marked the 10th time the State Department has extended protection to Hook since he left office in January 2021 and the seventh time it has been extended to Pompeo. The discrepancy arises because Pompeo, as a former Cabinet secretary, automatically had government security for several months after leaving office.
The notifications, obtained by The Associated Press, were signed by Acting Deputy Secretary of State John Bass.
“I hereby determine that the specific threat with respect to former Secretary of State Michael Pompeo persists,” Bass wrote. He used identical language to refer to the threat against Hook.
The AP reported in March 2022 that the State Department was paying more than $2 million per month to provide 24-hour security to Pompeo and Hook. The latest determinations did not give a dollar amount for the protection.
Even as the Biden administration has made those determinations and spent money for Pompeo and Hook’s protection, it has continued to press ahead with indirect talks with Iran aimed at salvaging the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that Trump withdrew from in 2018.
Those talks have been stalled for many months now and the administration is pessimistic they will resume anytime soon. The administration has blamed Iran for the breakdown in talks, saying it has raised demands outside the scope of the deal, which gave Tehran billions in sanctions relief in return for curbs on its nuclear program.
In the meantime, Iran has launched a major crackdown on antigovernment protests sparked by the death of a woman in custody who was accused of violating a law requiring women to wear headscarves in public.
The notifications do not specifically identify Iran as the source of the threats, but Iranian officials have long vented anger at Pompeo and Hook for leading the Trump administration’s policy against Iran, including designating the Revolutionary Guard Corps a “foreign terrorist organization,” subjecting it to unprecedented sanctions and orchestrating the Soleimani assassination.

 

US diplomats working to increase cooperation between Arab states, Israel

US diplomats working to increase cooperation between Arab states, Israel
Updated 11 January 2023
ALI YOUNES

US diplomats working to increase cooperation between Arab states, Israel

US diplomats working to increase cooperation between Arab states, Israel
  • American, Bahraini, Egyptian, Moroccan, Emirati, Israeli officials met in Abu Dhabi as part of Negev Forum
  • ‘The goal was to build a new regional framework,’ State Department official tells briefing attended by Arab News
Updated 11 January 2023
ALI YOUNES

WASHINGTON: US officials on Tuesday said they are working to increase integration and cooperation between several Arab states and Israel in various fields as part of the Negev Forum.

Established in 2022, the forum seeks to foster cooperation between Arab states and Israel as part of the Abraham Accords.

The US diplomats participated in two days of meetings of the forum’s working groups in Abu Dhabi this week, along with senior representatives from the governments of Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, the UAE and Israel. 

“What the Negev Forum did was create six working groups that met over the past two days,” Derek Chollet, counselor at the US State Department, said during a telephonic briefing attended by Arab News.

“These six working groups cover regional security, clean energy, food and water security, health, tourism, and education and coexistence,” he added.

“Very specifically, we sought to develop clear, concrete and pragmatic steps that will bolster integration and help us augment security, peace and economic prosperity in the region.”

The forum has expanded trade and economic relations, tourism, direct flights, and cultural and academic exchanges between several Arab states and Israel.

Jordan, which signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1994, has refused to participate in the forum as long as the Palestinians are not part of it.

Palestinians view the forum as an attempt to sideline its key demands of independence and an end to the Israeli occupation.

Elizabeth Allen, senior American official for public diplomacy and public affairs, said since the signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020, educational cooperation between Arab states and Israel has increased.

“The goal of our collective efforts in this Negev Forum with our partners was to build a new regional framework that has the potential to change the future of the Middle East and North Africa. That’s our ongoing work,” she added.

Cindy McCain, US ambassador to the UN agencies in Rome, said food and water security are the most critical issues facing many countries worldwide, and the situation has worsened due to the war in Ukraine, climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.

She added that the forum seeks to find specific and concrete potential projects that participating countries could develop in order to solve the food security crisis.

“We need a united global effort to save lives and to tackle the root of hunger. We must invest in science, technology and integration to create efficient and resilient food systems for the future,” she said.

The next meeting of the forum will be held in Morocco in the spring.

Israeli restrictions on Palestinian flags ‘repressive’: Amnesty
Updated 11 January 2023
AFP

Israeli restrictions on Palestinian flags ‘repressive’: Amnesty

Israeli restrictions on Palestinian flags ‘repressive’: Amnesty
  • Rights group called the new measures an “audacious attack” on the rights to nationality and freedom of expression
Updated 11 January 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: Bolstered Israeli restrictions against flying the Palestinian flag are “a shameless attempt to legitimize racism,” rights group Amnesty International said Tuesday.
Israel’s new firebrand National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir ordered the police commander on Sunday to authorize officers to remove Palestinian flags flying in public spaces.
“I have instructed the Israeli police to enforce the ban on flying a PLO (Palestine Liberation Organization) flag in public spaces, a sign of identification with a terrorist organization,” Ben-Gvir wrote on Twitter.
“We will fight terrorism and the supporters of terrorism with all our might,” he added.
After winning November elections, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu formed a government last month with key posts taken by far-right allies.
They include Ben-Gvir of the Jewish Power party, who has a history of inflammatory remarks about Palestinians.
Amnesty called the new measures “repressive” and an “audacious attack on the rights to nationality, freedom of expression and freedom of peaceful assembly,” in a statement sent to AFP.
In Israel and in annexed east Jerusalem, Israeli security forces already confiscate Palestinian flags, sometimes triggering violence.
In May last year, at the funeral of slain Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, a veteran Al Jazeera reporter, baton-wielding Israeli police beat pallbearers carrying the coffin, which was covered by a Palestinian flag.
Although it is not illegal to fly the Palestinian flag, Israeli laws prohibit the public display of a flag of an enemy country or group hostile to Israel’s existence.
“Israeli authorities say the directive is aimed at stopping ‘incitement’ against Israel, but it comes amid a string of measures designed to silence dissent and restrict protests, including those held in defense of Palestinian rights,” Amnesty said.
“The farcical pretexts for this directive cannot mask the fact that Israeli authorities are growing increasingly ruthless in their attempts to silence Palestinian voices,” the statement added.

Backlash after Israel’s freeing of longest serving Palestinian prisoner
Updated 11 January 2023
Reuters

Backlash after Israel’s freeing of longest serving Palestinian prisoner

Backlash after Israel’s freeing of longest serving Palestinian prisoner
  • Karim Younis served 40 years in prison, the longest continuous sentence of any Palestinian
  • Israeli Interior Minister Aryeh Deri called for Younis to be stripped of his Israeli citizenship
Updated 11 January 2023
Reuters

‘ARA, Israel: One of Israel’s longest serving Palestinian prisoners walked free on Thursday after completing a 40-year sentence, as members of the new right-wing government called for him to be stripped of his citizenship.

Karim Younis, 65, began serving his sentence in 1983 after being convicted of killing Israeli soldier Avraham Bromberg, who had been making his way home from his base in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

He served the longest continuous sentence of any Palestinian, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Association.
In his hometown, the Israeli Arab village of ‘Ara, Younis received a hero’s welcome. Shrouded in a traditional Palestinian shawl, he was greeted by family, friends and supporters chanting and carrying him through the streets on their shoulders.

“It was 40 years full of stories, prisoners’ stories and each story is a story of a nation,” Younis said. “I am very proud to be one of those who made sacrifices for Palestine and we were ready to sacrifice more for the sake of the cause of Palestine.”
Arabs in Israel account for around a fifth of the population and most are descendants of Palestinians who remained within the newly founded state after its 1948 war of independence.

They have long debated their place in Israel’s politics, balancing their Palestinian heritage with their Israeli citizenship, with many identifying as or with the Palestinians.
Palestinians regard brethren jailed by Israel as heroes in a struggle for statehood in territories Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war. Israel considers those convicted of violence against its citizens to be terrorists.

On Tuesday, Israeli Interior Minister Aryeh Deri called for Younis to be stripped of his Israeli citizenship.
“Revoking his citizenship will send an important message,” Deri wrote in a letter to Israel’s Attorney General, “when we are speaking about someone who has become a symbol for committing criminal acts of terror.”
Some relatives of Israelis killed in Palestinian violence have also voiced support for this kind of measure.

“Israeli citizenship is a privilege. An Israeli citizen can’t hold an Israeli ID card with one hand and murder a soldier with another and it can’t be that the murderer will be freed from jail and walk around like anyone else in our state,” Avraham Bromberg’s nephew, who is named after him, told the Israeli Walla news site on Monday.

Seven displaced Yemeni babies die from cold in Marib
Updated 10 January 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

Seven displaced Yemeni babies die from cold in Marib

Seven displaced Yemeni babies die from cold in Marib
  • More than 2m Yemenis have sought safety in Marib after fleeing Houthi tyranny in home areas
Updated 10 January 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: At least seven Yemeni infants have died recently in tents in the central province of Marib as a result of extreme cold, local Yemeni authorities said on Tuesday.

Khaled Al-Shajani, deputy head of the internationally recognized government’s executive unit for camps for the internally displaced in Marib, told Arab News that his office had received reports of the deaths of six newborns in Al-Ma’asher camp and one at another camp in Marib city due to the recent drop in temperatures and chronic scarcity of heaters and adequate shelters.

“Tents provide little protection from the sun’s heat or winter’s cold. There is no heating and no winter sleeping bags, and the quality of medical services is low,” Al-Shajani said, predicting that the number of fatalities among children and illnesses among the elderly may rise in the coming weeks as a result of inadequate assistance from international aid agencies.

The deaths happened as the executive unit issued an urgent call for the rescue of 56,000 displaced families residing in 67 camps in the desert of Marib, which is prone to freezing temperatures and strong cold winds.

More than 2 million Yemenis have sought safety in Marib as they fled Houthi tyranny and warfare in their home areas, making it the city with the highest concentration of internally displaced persons.

Local officials in the city have long complained about the flood of displaced individuals and their inability to supply them with food, housing and medicine.

Separately, Omani mediators arrived in Houthi-held Sanaa on Tuesday for the second time in less than a month for discussions with the militia’s leaders about renewing the UN-brokered truce and embracing peace overtures in order to negotiate a viable agreement to end the war in Yemen.

Oman, which hosts a number of Houthi leaders, is now spearheading international attempts to persuade the Houthis to de-escalate and cooperate with peace initiatives.

With no apparent progress, the Omani delegation left Sanaa on Dec. 25 after the Houthis refused to budge on their demands that the Yemeni government pay public workers in regions under their control and split oil earnings before the militia ends assaults on oil infrastructure in southern Yemen.

In November, the Omanis began negotiations with the Houthis after UN Yemen Envoy Hans Grundberg failed to persuade them to extend the truce and stop threatening to begin military operations.

Under the terms of the truce that went into force on April 2, the Yemeni government permitted commercial planes to leave from Sanaa airport and authorized the anchoring of petroleum ships at Hodeidah.

In October, the truce collapsed because the Houthis refused to reopen roads in Taiz or extend the truce unless the Yemeni government paid public workers in their regions.

Meanwhile, in Riyadh, Rashad Al-Alimi, president of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, met British Ambassador to Yemen Richard Oppenheim to discuss the effects of Houthi strikes on Yemen’s worsening humanitarian situation, international attempts to persuade the Yemeni militia to embrace peace overtures, and the Yemeni government’s efforts to stabilize the economy, the official SABA news agency reported.

‘Palestine chose me’: American saves thousands of Gaza children through NGO
Updated 10 January 2023
HAZEM BALOUSHA

‘Palestine chose me’: American saves thousands of Gaza children through NGO

‘Palestine chose me’: American saves thousands of Gaza children through NGO
  • Sosebee founded PCRF — which helps Palestinian children in Gaza and the occupied West Bank receive medical treatment — in 1992
  • He arrived in Palestine almost 30 years ago as part of his university studies in international relations
Updated 10 January 2023
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: An American NGO chief who obtained Palestinian citizenship through marriage is saving thousands of sick children in the Gaza Strip through his work as founder of the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund.
In 2018, Steve Sosebee, an American who married a Palestinian woman, was given a Palestinian passport and ID card. Since then, he has lived on and off in the West Bank.
“I did not choose Palestine, but Palestine chose me,” said Sosebee, 67, who was born in Kent, Ohio.
He founded PCRF — which helps Palestinian children in Gaza and the occupied West Bank receive medical treatment — in 1992.
Sosebee arrived in Palestine almost 30 years ago as part of his university studies in international relations. At the time, he visited the West Bank and Gaza Strip during the first Palestinian intifada.
He returned to Palestine years later as a journalist and met Huda Al-Masry, a social worker at the YMCA in Jerusalem. He married Al-Masry and now has two daughters, Jenna and Deema. When Al-Masry died following a battle with cancer in 2009, Sosebee’s two daughters moved to Palestine.
During his periods of work in Palestine, Sosebee has helped injured children get treatment, notably two siblings from Hebron who received free treatment in the US. “They were the first kids to ever be sent to the US for free medical care during the intifada,” he said.
PCRF, which has an annual budget of about $10 million, has taken care of 2,000 sick and injured children as well as sponsored hundreds of volunteer medical teams from around the world, helping tens of thousands of sick and injured youths in local hospitals.
Sosebee founded the first public pediatric cancer department in Beit Jala Hospital, near Bethlehem in the West Bank, in honor of his wife.
The 67-year-old later remarried Zeean Salman, a US Sudanese pediatric oncologist.
PCRF, an NGO, relies on individual donations, and has three offices in the Gaza Strip as well as six in the West Bank.
“Gaza needs help. There is an urgent need to provide health services for children there. The private sector cannot cover the needs of the population, as is the case in the West Bank,” Sosebee told Arab News
The Gaza Strip is suffering from a deteriorating health situation as a result of the 15-year Israeli blockade, in addition to Palestinian political divisions.
More than 2.3 million people live in the Gaza Strip, which has been run by Hamas since the party won elections in 2006 and took control of the area in an armed struggle in mid-2007.
Sosebee believes that the political division and the international community’s unwillingness to deal with the government in Gaza have led to the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the enclave.
“We do not deal with politics, our work is humanitarian only, and this is the reason for our success,” he said.
“As Americans, we speak of freedom, but at the same time, we can’t ignore the human rights violations. There are people in Palestine who need help and assistance,” he added.
The Palestinian-Israeli conflict and Israel’s occupation of the West Bank and Gaza Strip, followed by the outbreak of the first intifada in 1987, the second intifada in 2000, the Israeli blockade of Gaza, and several rounds of escalation in the Gaza Strip, have left many Palestinians, especially children, unable to access urgent treatment.
“I have faced many problems, but I learned how to work and overcome the problems. I believe in justice, I stay out of religion and politics, stay professional and work hard to serve the patients,” he said.
“Our greatest success is the establishment of two departments integrated with existing hospitals in Beit Jala and Gaza, and what saddens me most is the inability to treat every child who needs medical care,” Sosebee added.

