Actress Sepideh Moafi pays tribute to Iranian protest victims at Golden Globes 

Actress Sepideh Moafi pays tribute to Iranian protest victims at Golden Globes 
Iranian-American actress Sepideh Moafi paid tribute to Iranian protest victims at the Golden Globes. (AFP)
Updated 11 January 2023
Arab News

Updated 11 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Iranian American actress Sepideh Moafi — known for playing Gigi Ghorbani in “The L Word: Generation Q” and Lauren McCauley in “Black Bird” — paid tribute to those who have been killed during the ongoing protests in Iran with her red carpet look at the 80th Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday. 

The 37-year-old actress turned heads in sparkling black dress with an oversized red poppy rosette at the hip. 

“The dress has many stories,” Moafi said, “but the most important of which is this flower, which represents a blooming new Iran during this revolution.” 

Iranian American designer Amir Taghi and artist Haus of Milad collaborated with Moafi to create the dress. 

Taghi described dressing Moafi as an “absolute honour” and explained that the poppy is “inscribed by Haus of Milad with (the names of) many of the martyrs of our ongoing revolution in Iran.” 

“We will remember you as our heroes forever,” he wrote on Instagram. 

Updated 11 January 2023
Arab News

Updated 11 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Moroccan Italian model Malika El-Maslouhi celebrated her 24th birthday this week.  

While she did not throw herself an extravagant birthday bash to mark the occasion, El-Maslouhi looked effortlessly stylish nonetheless.  

She took a moment to thank all her followers and friends for their birthday wishes and for making her year so memorable.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MALIKA (@malika.elmaslouhi)

She posted a picture of herself in a pink knit top holding a colorful bouquet.  

“You guys are the cutest,” she wrote on Instagram to her 58,000 followers. “Counting my blessings with you all. Thank you for the wishes.” 

Birthday wishes poured in for the part-Arab model on Instagram from fans and friends. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MALIKA (@malika.elmaslouhi)

“Happy birthday beautiful!!!” wrote US model Salem Mitchell under the post. 

Others took to their Instagram Stories to celebrate El-Maslouhi. 

Her friend Sonia Zmihi shared a BeReal photo, from the photo sharing application, and said: Happy bday to the realest! Much love Malika El-Maslouhi (sic).” Her chef friend Ferdaws Mesbahi wrote: “To many more trips around the sun with Malika El-Maslouhi.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MALIKA (@malika.elmaslouhi)

Designer Gaia Repossi also took it upon herself to wish the model a happy birthday. She shared a picture of El-Maslouhi, her model friends and Jordanian Romanian designer Amina Muaddi.  

El-Maslouhi, who was born in Milan to an Italian mother and a Moroccan father, is one of the most in-demand models in the fashion industry at the moment. 

In September, she was awarded the Model of the Year in Italy title.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MALIKA (@malika.elmaslouhi)

“Memo: If you want it, you must go get it!” she wrote to her fans at the time.  

The catwalk star, who made her modelling debut when she was 18 years old, had a stellar Fall 2022 season in 2022, gracing the runways of storied fashion houses in New York, London, Milan and Paris and walking for the likes of Ulla Johnson, Prabal Gurung, David Koma, Boss, Missoni, Messika and more. 

In the past, she has walked for Dior, Chanel and Valentino, among others, in addition to appearing in international campaigns for prestigious brands like Lanvin and Dundas. 

Updated 11 January 2023
Arab News

Updated 11 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: “House of the Dragon” star Matt Smith, who plays Daemon Targaryen in the HBO series and “Game of Thrones” prequel, has been announced as the first celebrity guest of the Middle East Film and Comic Con (MEFCC), taking place from March 3-5 in Abu Dhabi.

Now in its 11th edition, MEFCC will see the British actor, who has also starred in the “Doctor Who” franchise and played Prince Philip in Netflix series “The Crown,” hitting the stage in Abu Dhabi.

Previously announced guests include American voice actor Christopher Sabat and Disney’s award-winning designer, Mike Peraza.

MEFCC 2023 will take place at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) and tickets to the three-day event are now available to purchase.

Updated 11 January 2023
Raffi Boghosian

  • Arab News was on the red carpet ahead of the 2023 Golden Globes 
  • The Golden Globes returned for its 80th edition on Tuesday 
Updated 11 January 2023
Raffi Boghosian

Los Angeles: The Golden Globes returned for its 80th edition on Tuesday, announcing the start of award show season in Hollywood. 

“I’m happier, more than anything else, being here in person with you. We’re back,” Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, whose “Pinocchio” won the award for Best Animated Motion Picture, said as part of his acceptance speech. “What can be better? It's been a great year for cinema, cinema of all sizes and ambitions, big swings, intimate movies.” 

The evening began on the red carpet where stars showcased their elegant ensembles and flamboyant fashion as they paraded in front of the iconic Beverly Hilton Hotel. 

“Top Gun: Maverick” actor Greg Tarzan Davis was thrilled to be attending the glamorous event. 

“To have a film that I'm in nominated for best picture, it's exciting. It’s happening so fast. I want to just stop and freeze and just like take it all in. But it's amazing. I'm seeing all these.... Eddie Murphy just walked past me. I was like, “Oh, it's Eddie Murphy, you know? That's really cool,” said Tarzan Davis. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NBC Entertainment (@nbc)

The evening’s notable winners included the comedy-drama “The Banshees of Inisherin” — with the most nominations and the most wins of any film including Best Musical of Comedy Motion Picture. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NBC Entertainment (@nbc)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe also nabbed its first Golden Globe win for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” with actress Angela Bassett taking home the award for Best Supporting Actress. 

“We embarked on this journey together with love. We mourned, we loved, we healed and we were surrounded each and every day by the light in the spirit of Chadwick Boseman. And we have joy in knowing that with this historic 'Black Panther' series is a part of his legacy that he helped to lead us to,” said Bassett as part of her acceptance speech. 

While the show did not see any Arab actors and filmmakers go home with awards, the Golden Globes’ backing organization the Hollywood Foreign Press Association renewed its dedication to diversity and seeing artists of all backgrounds recognized and supported. 

“Hard work, grit, skill, pouring everything you can into a role. So I think everybody here who's nominated for, whether it's film or the acting or whatever it is, they work very hard,” said Tarzan Davis.

Updated 11 January 2023
Arab News

Updated 11 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Barbadian superstar Rihanna and US model Molly Sims stunned on the red carpet of the Golden Globes this week in Arab designs.  

Rihanna, the singer and founder of makeup brand Fenty Beauty, wore a pair of black heels by Romanian Jordanian designer Amina Muaddi as she posed for pictures with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RIRI (@rihanna_room)

Muaddi and the music sensation have a long-term relationship, with the shoe designer having previously collaborated with both Rihanna and A$AP Rocky on footwear collections.  

The singer also has an unparalleled collection of heels by the designer, which have become her go-to choice of footwear whether she is attending lavish red-carpet events, fundraising galas, taking an off-duty stroll or stepping out to dinner. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TONY WARD (@tonywardcouture)

Meanwhile, Sims opted for a pink gown with a plunging neckline and a floor-length cape designed by Lebanese Italian couturier Tony Ward.  

The dress, which featured simple embroidery on the bodice, was from the designer’s ready-to-wear Fall/Winter 2023 collection. 

Updated 10 January 2023
Arab News

Updated 10 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Miss Universe Bahrain Evlin Abdullah Khalifa is already making waves at the global pageant as she was unveiled as part of the campaign shoot for MUBA Cosmetics by Andres Felipe — the official makeup partner of Miss Universe 2022. 

Khalifa was one of only five women handpicked by the brand, further strengthening her position in the competition. The four other participants included Alicia Faubel from Spain, Anna Sueangam-iam from Thailand, Ndavi Nokeri from South Africa and Celeste Cortesi from the Philippines. 

Khalifa took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot. “When beauty meets fashion. Thanks to the whole team @mubacosmetics @andresfelipeofficial for making this high fashion shoot such a phenomenal experience for us ladies,” she captioned the post.  

The highly anticipated 71st Miss Universe, culminating on Jan. 14 in New Orleans, United States, will feature almost 90 women from around the globe vying for the coveted title. The evening will end with the 70th Miss Universe, Harnaaz Sandhu, who brought the title back to India for the first time in 21 years, crowning her successor. 

