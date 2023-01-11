Actress Sepideh Moafi pays tribute to Iranian protest victims at Golden Globes 

Moroccan Italian model Malika El-Maslouhi celebrates her 24th birthday

DUBAI: Moroccan Italian model Malika El-Maslouhi celebrated her 24th birthday this week.

While she did not throw herself an extravagant birthday bash to mark the occasion, El-Maslouhi looked effortlessly stylish nonetheless.

She took a moment to thank all her followers and friends for their birthday wishes and for making her year so memorable.

She posted a picture of herself in a pink knit top holding a colorful bouquet.

“You guys are the cutest,” she wrote on Instagram to her 58,000 followers. “Counting my blessings with you all. Thank you for the wishes.”

Birthday wishes poured in for the part-Arab model on Instagram from fans and friends.

“Happy birthday beautiful!!!” wrote US model Salem Mitchell under the post.

Others took to their Instagram Stories to celebrate El-Maslouhi.

Her friend Sonia Zmihi shared a BeReal photo, from the photo sharing application, and said: Happy bday to the realest! Much love Malika El-Maslouhi (sic).” Her chef friend Ferdaws Mesbahi wrote: “To many more trips around the sun with Malika El-Maslouhi.”

Designer Gaia Repossi also took it upon herself to wish the model a happy birthday. She shared a picture of El-Maslouhi, her model friends and Jordanian Romanian designer Amina Muaddi.

El-Maslouhi, who was born in Milan to an Italian mother and a Moroccan father, is one of the most in-demand models in the fashion industry at the moment.

In September, she was awarded the Model of the Year in Italy title.

“Memo: If you want it, you must go get it!” she wrote to her fans at the time.

The catwalk star, who made her modelling debut when she was 18 years old, had a stellar Fall 2022 season in 2022, gracing the runways of storied fashion houses in New York, London, Milan and Paris and walking for the likes of Ulla Johnson, Prabal Gurung, David Koma, Boss, Missoni, Messika and more.

In the past, she has walked for Dior, Chanel and Valentino, among others, in addition to appearing in international campaigns for prestigious brands like Lanvin and Dundas.