Lidl, Zara's owner Inditex, H&M, Next accused of paying Bangladesh garment suppliers less than production cost
Employees work in a factory of Babylon Garments in Dhaka. (File/Reuters)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Lidl, Zara's owner Inditex, H&M, Next accused of paying Bangladesh garment suppliers less than production cost
  • Majority of suppliers were paying the same rates during pandemic despite rising prices of materials
  • Large retailers more likely to engage in unethical practices, report says
Arab News

LONDON: Lidl, Zara’s parent company Inditex, H&M, and Next are claimed to have paid clothing suppliers in Bangladesh during the pandemic less than the cost of production, according to a report by the University of Aberdeen and UK-based fair trade campaign group Transform Trade. 

Of the 1,000 factories in Bangladesh producing garments for the retailers, 19 percent of Lidl’s suppliers, 11 percent of Inditex’s, 9 percent of H&M’s, and 8 percent of Next’s said they were producing at less than the cost of production.

The majority of suppliers to those four brands, as well as Tesco and Aldi, told researchers that they were still being paid at the same rate from March 2020 to December 2021.

Despite rising raw material prices and the need to implement COVID-19 mitigation measures, factories reported that they were unable to pass on additional production costs to buyers during the pandemic. 

Moreover, the report discovered that larger retailers buying from 15 or more factories were more likely than smaller retailers to engage in unethical practices such as delaying payments or canceling orders.

Such practices impacted suppliers’ employment conditions, with nearly one in five factories struggling to pay the country’s legal minimum wage.

“This research is a wake-up call,” Fiona Gooch, a senior policy adviser at Transform Trade, said. 

Gooch added: “We need a fashion watchdog to stop unacceptable purchasing practices of the clothing retailers benefiting from large consumer markets, along the same lines as existing protections for food suppliers.

“Only when suppliers are able to plan ahead, with confidence that they will earn as expected, can they deliver good working conditions for their workers.”

In a response published within the report, Lidl said it “takes its responsibility towards workers in Bangladesh, and other countries where our suppliers produce, very seriously and is committed to ensuring that core social standards are complied with throughout the supply chain.”

The company “completely” refuted that it was paying its suppliers the same or less than prior to the pandemic. 

“As part of our corporate due diligence, we continuously and systematically review potential risks such as human rights violations in the supply chains of our own-brand products and take remedial action where necessary,” it said.

Although Primark admitted to having to cancel some orders during the pandemic, when nearly all of its stores were forced to close for a period of time, it stated that in April 2020, the company established a wages fund in excess of £22 million ($27 million) with the aim of supporting suppliers’ ability to pay their workers.

A Tesco spokesperson told The Guardian: “We are committed to fair and transparent partnerships throughout our supply chain, and we worked closely with our clothing suppliers to support them through the challenges of the pandemic. To ensure that they could continue to pay their workers fairly, we did not cancel any orders, did not penalize late deliveries, and honored our payment terms in full.”

Meanwhile, H&M declined The Guardian’s request for comment.

 

Casualties after blast hits Afghan foreign ministry

Updated 15 min 50 sec ago
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

  • Government offices, foreigners targeted in series of attacks in recent weeks
  • No group has immediately claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s explosion
KABUL: An explosion outside the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the center of Kabul on Wednesday has resulted in casualties, police said, as security personnel cordoned off the site.
The blast in front of a gate to the ministry took place at a time when many employees were leaving their offices.
“Today around 4 p.m. there was an explosion on the road of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which unfortunately resulted in casualties. Security teams have reached the area,” Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran told Arab News.
He did not specify how many people were killed or injured, saying that more information will be shared later.
No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion.
The blast comes as the Taliban announced the killing of a number of militants and the arrest of others during raids in Kabul and two other provinces on Jan. 4.
The operation targeted “a dangerous and significant network of Daesh” believed to be behind recent high-profile attacks in the capital, the Taliban said.
A regional affiliate of Daesh known as Islamic State Khorasan Province, or Daesh-K, claimed responsibility for a Dec. 2 attack on the Pakistani Embassy in what officials in Islamabad said was an assassination attempt against the country’s top envoy in Afghanistan.
On Dec. 11, Daesh gunmen stormed a hotel that caters to Chinese businessmen in central Kabul. The assailants were killed and another 21 people, including two foreigners, were wounded in a gunbattle lasting several hours.
On Jan. 2, Daesh claimed responsibility for an explosion outside the Kabul military airport that caused multiple casualties among Taliban security forces.

Updated 34 min 32 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

  • Jokowi cites 12 incidents, including massacres of 1965-66
  • Activists seek prosecutions, not only acknowledgement
JAKARTA: Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo acknowledged on Wednesday “gross human rights violations” in the country’s past, including the 1960s massacres when up to 1 million people were killed on suspicion of being linked to communists.

One of the darkest periods in Indonesia’s history, the killings of 1965-66 were a series of countrywide political purges targeting members and alleged sympathizers of Partai Komunis Indonesia — at the time the third-largest communist party after China and the Soviet Union.

While an accurate and verified count of the dead is unlikely ever to be known, historians say that a total of 500,000 to 1 million people had been killed. Another 1.5 million had been imprisoned, while their family members still face stigma and discrimination, and many were prevented from holding government jobs up until last year.

“With a clear mind and an earnest heart, I as Indonesia’s head of state admit that gross human rights violations did happen in many instances,” Widodo said on Wednesday after receiving a report from a team formed to help restore the victims’ rights.

“I deeply regret these human rights abuses.”

The president cited 12 incidents of state-sponsored violence between 1965 and 2003, which also included the killing and abduction of activists protesting against the regime of former President Suharto in the 1990s and the military’s violence against indigenous people of the restive Papua province.

Although previous presidents have also acknowledged some of the abuses, including late President Abdurrahman Wahid, who had apologized for the 1965-66 bloodshed, Widodo’s statement is the clearest, most comprehensive admission of the country’s darkest chapters.

“Myself and the government will try to restore the victim’s rights justly and wisely, without negating judicial resolving,” Jokowi said.

But activists say more needs to be done to redress the past violations and injustice faced by the victims and their families for decades.

“A mere acknowledgment without efforts to bring to trial those responsible for past human rights abuses will only add salt to the wounds of victims and their families,” Usman Hamid, executive director of Amnesty International Indonesia, told Arab News.

“This statement is nothing without accountability.”

Widodo “needs to do more than just airing his position,” said Andreas Harsono, Indonesia researcher at Human Rights Watch.

“President Jokowi made the correct statement but he should order his aides to investigate these mass killings, to document mass graves, and to find their families, to match the graves and their families, as well as to set up a commission to decide what to do next,” he told Arab News.

For historian Bonnie Triyana, Widodo’s acknowledgment was, however, a “step forward” for Indonesia to move on from its dark past.

“But we must also ask — what comes next?” he said.

“I hope this isn’t lip service. I hope this comes from the deepest conscience of our head of state and leaders to resolve the issues in our past because of their widespread impact, including the stigmas that are still attached to the victims, especially in relation to the events of 1965.”
 

Ukraine and Russia agree on a prisoner swap

Updated 11 January 2023
Reuters

  • Russia and Ukraine have conducted numerous prisoner swaps — most recently on Sunday — amounting to hundreds of captives each
ANKARA: Russia and Ukraine have agreed on an exchange of 40 prisoners of war each, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said on Wednesday after meeting her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Lubinets in Turkiye.
Moskalkova and Lubinets were meeting on the sidelines of an international ombudsman conference in Ankara. Photos showed them sitting on opposite sides of a table.
“It is very important that the ombudsmen of Ukraine and Russia, in the absence of diplomatic relations (between the two countries), take concrete actions to help people,” Moskalkova told reporters.
Russia and Ukraine have conducted numerous prisoner swaps — most recently on Sunday — amounting to hundreds of captives each in the course of the war, which is now in its 11th month.
Earlier, Moskalkova said on the Telegram messaging app that she and Lubinets had also discussed the issue of servicemen missing on both sides, and civilian humanitarian issues.
She said she had asked Lubinets to help Ukrainian citizens who want to visit relatives in Russia.
Given the current difficulty of establishing humanitarian corridors inside Ukraine, she said the ombudsmen should help specific people to move between regions and countries, saying Turkiye could play an important role.
Separately, Russia’s state-owned RIA news agency quoted Moskalkova as saying “important words about the need for a cease-fire” in Ukraine had been spoken during her meeting with her Ukrainian and Turkish colleagues.
Moskalkova said a cease-fire was necessary to stop human rights violations, RIA reported. She also asked Turkiye, a NATO ally, to stop supplying arms to Ukraine.
As Moskalkova and Lubinets met in Ankara, a fierce battle was raging for the small town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine.
Both were later due to visit the Turkish presidential palace, where President Tayyip Erdogan was scheduled to make a speech for the conference.

Flight delays in US after FAA computer outage

Updated 11 January 2023
Agencies

  • The FAA is working to restore what is known as the Notice to Air Missions System
NEW YORK: US flights were grounded or delayed on Wednesday as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) scrambled to fix a system outage, with passengers told to check with airlines for updates.
The FAA said it had ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. ET to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information.
Flights already in the air were allowed to continue to their destinations.
The FAA said it was working to restore a system that alerts pilots to hazards and changes to airport facilities and procedures that had stopped processing updated information.
“The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system following an outage. While some functions are beginning to come back on line, National Airspace System operations remain limited,” the FAA said on Twitter.

There is no evidence of a cyberattack in the FAA system outage that grounded flights across the country on Wednesday and President Joe Biden has ordered an investigation, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
“There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT (Department of Transportation) to conduct a full investigation into the causes. The FAA will provide regular updates,” Jean-Pierre said in a Twitter post.
Biden, speaking to reporters at the White House, said, “Aircraft can still land safely but not take off right now.”
A total of 1,230 flights were delayed within, into or out of the United States as of 7.19 am ET, flight tracking website FlightAware showed, without citing reasons. Another 103 within, into or out of the country were also canceled.
Shares of US carriers fell in Wednesday’s premarket trading. Southwest Airlines was down 2.4 percent, while Delta Air Lines Inc, United Airlines and American Airlines were down about 1 percent.
A NOTAM is a notice containing information essential to personnel concerned with flight operations, but not known far enough in advance to be publicized by other means.
Information can go up to 200 pages for long-haul international flights and may include items such as runway closures, bird hazard warnings and construction obstacles.
United Airlines said it had temporarily delayed all domestic flights and would issue an update when it learned more from the FAA.
Germany’s Lufthansa and Air France both said they were continuing to operate flights to and from the United States, while the French airline said it was monitoring the situation.
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport said on Twitter that ground stops across the country were causing delays. A ground stop is an air traffic control measure that slows or halts aircraft at a given airport.
In an earlier advisory on its website, the FAA said its NOTAM system had “failed,” although NOTAMs issued before the outage were still viewable.
A total of 21,464 flights are scheduled to depart airports in the United States on Wednesday with a carrying capacity of nearly 2.9 million passengers, data from Cirium shows.
American Airlines has the most departures from US airports with 4,819 flights scheduled, followed by Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines, Cirium data showed.

Cost-of-living crisis poses biggest short-term threat, finds WEF’s Global Risks Report 2023

Updated 11 January 2023
Arab News

  • Danger of inflation, trade wars, spiraling prices, social unrest
  • Collective action urged by world body, ahead of annual meeting
DUBAI: As the world returns to a new normal after the global COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine is wreaking havoc on global supply chains resulting in energy, inflation, food and security crises, according to the World Economic Forum’s latest Global Risks Report.

The impact of these crises will be felt over the next two years exacerbating the cost-of-living crisis, increasing the risk of recession, growing debt distress, and polarizing societies due to disinformation and misinformation.

The report argues that the window for action on the most serious long-term threats is closing rapidly and calls for collective action before the risks reach a tipping point.

The cost-of-living crisis, natural disasters and extreme weather events, and geoeconomic confrontation, are the top three short-term risks, according to the report.

However, environmental concerns are growing rapidly, with the failure to mitigate climate change, the lack of climate change adaptation, and natural disasters and extreme weather ranking as the top three long-term risks over the next 10 years.

“The short-term risk landscape is dominated by energy, food, debt and disasters. Those that are already the most vulnerable are suffering — and in the face of multiple crises, those who qualify as vulnerable are rapidly expanding, in rich and poor countries alike,” said Saadia Zahidi, managing director of the WEF.

This year’s report also examines how present and future risks can interact with each other to form a “polycrisis,” which is a cluster of related global risks with compounding impacts and unpredictable consequences.

Due to the uncertainty of relationships between global risks, the report suggests foresight exercises, which can help anticipate potential connections in order to set measures that can minimize the scale and scope of polycrises before they arise.

The report also recommends urgent and coordinated climate action, as well as joint efforts between countries and public-private cooperation to strengthen financial stability, technology governance, economic development and investment in research, science, education and health.

“In this already toxic mix of known and rising global risks, a new shock event, from a new military conflict to a new virus, could become unmanageable,” said Zahidi.

She added: “Climate and human development therefore must be at the core of concerns of global leaders to boost resilience against future shocks.”

The Global Risks Report 2023, part of the WEF’s Global Risks Initiative, was produced in partnership with Marsh McLennan and Zurich Insurance Group and draws on the views of over 1,200 global risk experts, policymakers and industry leaders.

The upcoming 53rd edition of the WEF Annual Meeting, held under the theme “Cooperation in a Fragmented World,” comes amid tensions rising over several growing crises and the fragmentation of the geopolitical landscape.

Taking place from Jan. 16-20 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, the annual meeting will host over 2,700 leaders from 130 countries and will see the highest-ever business participation, with over 1,500 leaders registered across 700 organizations.

