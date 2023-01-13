You are here

  • Home
  • TikTok’s ‘What’s Next’ report highlights three key trends to watch in 2023

TikTok’s ‘What’s Next’ report highlights three key trends to watch in 2023

TikTok’s ‘What’s Next’ report highlights three key trends to watch in 2023
The report is a deep dive into the ways in which it expects consumers’ wants and needs to change and how brands can tap into the shifting trends to help them succeed on the platform. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4xxy4

Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News

TikTok’s ‘What’s Next’ report highlights three key trends to watch in 2023

TikTok’s ‘What’s Next’ report highlights three key trends to watch in 2023
  • Actionable entertainment, making space for joy, and community-built ideals are expected to shape the platform this year
Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: TikTok has published its annual “What’s Next” report, highlighting the key trends it expects in the year ahead, based on data from Saudi Arabia and the UAE, among other countries.

The report is a deep dive into the ways in which it expects consumers’ wants and needs to change and how brands can tap into the shifting trends to help them succeed on the platform.

According to the report, 67 percent of users engage with TikTok during platform-focused sessions, such as when they take a break or are winding down at the end of the day. Based on this, and other global data, TikTok predicts three key trends will shape the platform in 2023: actionable entertainment, making space for joy, and community-built ideals.

“TikTok-first entertainment will inspire people to test out new products and ways of thinking and behaving,” according to the report.

Audiences are weary of misleading thumbnails, and videos that start with the instruction “wait till the end,” it continues, which means that marketers will need to produce videos that immediately grab attention while also earning trust. Attention depends on entertainment value, while trust boils down to who is telling the brand’s story.

Among users who who said they had taken action off-platform as a result of a TikTok video they watched, 72 percent said they had sought reviews from creators they trust on TikTok, more than on any other platform.

The second trend TikTok predicts focuses on prioritization of happiness among users. The pandemic forced people to reevaluate their priorities regarding work, hobbies and relationships, and many realized they were burned out.

FASTFACTS

Among users who took an off-platform action as a result of a TikTok video, 72 percent said they obtained reviews from creators they trust on TikTok, more than on any other platform.

Half of TikTok users said the platform boosts their mood and makes them feel happy and/or positive.

41 percent said that “lifting their spirits” is key to motivating them to make a purchase.

TikTok is 1.8 times more likely than any other platform to introduce people to new topics they did not even know they would like.

What this means for marketers is that they should include humor in their stories, the report advises. Audio trends in particular can help tap into what users find funny and provide a little levity in their lives.

Globally, joy is a growing factor in purchase decisions, according to the report; 50 percent of TikTok users said the platform boosts their mood and makes them feel happy and/or positive, and 41 percent said that “lifting their spirits” plays a key role in motivating them to make a purchase.

The third trend, community-built ideals, is not only about users’ aspirations but also about connecting with people who understand them and inspire them to change things for themselves, according to the report. TikTok communities, which are both specific and relatable, help users bond with each other over their interests and priorities, it said.

The platform, which describes itself as a “collection of hyper-personal spaces” rather than a “town hall meeting,” said it is 1.8 times more likely than any other platform to introduce users to new topics and ideas they were not even aware they might like. As people discover these things that are new to them, they look to their peers and role models on TikTok who are already living them for information and advice, it added.

TikTok trends can help facilitate this kind of connection and exploration, as users often turn to the platform when they have specific questions about subjects such as cooking or parenting, for example.

The platform advises marketers to “lean into the specificity that makes TikTok communities special” and thereby help audiences feel “more understood and validated.” Once marketers understand the various groups, they can work with creators within each group to amplify their message.

Shadi Kandil, TikTok’s general manager of global business solutions, Middle East, Africa, Turkey and Pakistan, said: “Now in its third year, TikTok’s What’s Next Report has provided actionable insights for marketers both globally and here in the region, to amplify their voices and create impactful content leading to real-world business results.

“From making the time for joy and tapping into niche communities, to actionable entertainment that captures attention, 2023 looks to be an exciting year for brands on TikTok.”

Topics: TikTok

Related

France fines TikTok $5.4 mln for online tracking shortcomings
Media
France fines TikTok $5.4 mln for online tracking shortcomings
TikTok signs licensing deal with Rotana Music Group
Media
TikTok signs licensing deal with Rotana Music Group

France fines TikTok $5.4 mln for online tracking shortcomings

France fines TikTok $5.4 mln for online tracking shortcomings
Updated 12 January 2023
Reuters

France fines TikTok $5.4 mln for online tracking shortcomings

France fines TikTok $5.4 mln for online tracking shortcomings
  • CNIL found that users were not sufficiently informed about TikTok’s use of the cookies
Updated 12 January 2023
Reuters

PARIS: France on Thursday fined TikTok 5 million euros ($5.4 million) for shortcomings linked to the short video platform’s handling of online tracking known as “cookies,” which the ByteDance-owned company said it had now addressed.
French data protection watchdog CNIL said that its investigation only concerned the website tiktok.com and not the service’s much more heavily used smartphone applications.
The CNIL found that for tiktok.com’s users, it was not as easy to refuse online trackers as to accept them. The authority also found that Internet users were not sufficiently informed about TikTok’s use of the cookies.
“These findings relate to past practices that we addressed last year, including making it easier to reject non-essential cookies and providing additional information about the purposes of certain cookies,” a spokesperson for TikTok said.
“The CNIL itself highlighted our cooperation during the course of the investigation and user privacy remains a top priority for TikTok,” the spokesperson added.
Under European Union rules, websites must clearly ask for the prior consent of Internet users for any use of cookies — small pieces of data stored while navigating on the Web.
They should also make it easy to refuse them, according to the EU’s rules.

Topics: TikTok Bytedance France antitrust EU

Related

TikTok signs licensing deal with Rotana Music Group
Media
TikTok signs licensing deal with Rotana Music Group
Special Who is cashing in on TikTok’s growing popularity in the Middle East?
Media
Who is cashing in on TikTok’s growing popularity in the Middle East?

Subscriber data not undermined in recent ransomware attack: The Guardian

Subscriber data not undermined in recent ransomware attack: The Guardian
Updated 12 January 2023
Arab News

Subscriber data not undermined in recent ransomware attack: The Guardian

Subscriber data not undermined in recent ransomware attack: The Guardian
  • Incident was a “highly sophisticated cyberattack," The Guardian said
  • No evidence of staff data being exposed online
Updated 12 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A ransomware attack undermined The Guardian’s systems last month exposing UK staff personal data but not subscribers’ information to theft, the Guardian Media Group has confirmed.

The news was revealed on Wednesday by the group’s chief executive, Anna Bateson, and the newspaper’s editor-in-chief, Katharine Viner, in an update emailed to staff.

The Guardian stressed it had no reason to believe the personal data of readers and subscribers had been accessed.

The incident was a “highly sophisticated cyberattack involving unauthorized third-party access to parts of our network,” The Guardian senior management wrote.

They highlighted the attack was most likely triggered by a phishing attempt in which a target was tricked into downloading malware.

But, according to the email message to staff, there was no evidence of data being exposed online, meaning the risk of fraud was potentially low.

Also, it was not believed that the personal data of Guardian US and Guardian Australia staff had been accessed either.

The Information Commissioner’s Office, the UK’s data watchdog, has been informed of the attack, as well as the British police.

The attack was detected on Dec. 20 last year and targeted parts of the company’s technology infrastructure.

The Guardian has been using external experts to gauge the extent of the attack and to recover its systems.

According to a government report last year, two-in-five UK businesses had reported cybersecurity breaches or attacks in the previous 12 months.

Topics: The guardian ransomware attacks

Related

British news organization The Guardian hit by suspected ransomware attack
Media
British news organization The Guardian hit by suspected ransomware attack

Free Canon photography workshops to continue in AlUla

Free Canon photography workshops to continue in AlUla
Updated 12 January 2023
Arab News

Free Canon photography workshops to continue in AlUla

Free Canon photography workshops to continue in AlUla
  • The workshops, run at the Madrasat Addeera center, involve site visits
  • Photographs will be displayed in an exhibition next month
Updated 12 January 2023
Arab News

ALULA: Free photography workshops being run for young people in AlUla will continue until Jan. 25, organizers announced on Thursday.

The sessions, offered under a collaboration agreement between global imaging company Canon and the Royal Commission for AlUla, are part of the RCU’s efforts to regenerate the region as a global cultural and natural heritage tourist destination.

The workshops are being run at the Madrasat Addeera center and involve students making site visits to capture images of AlUla in line with UN sustainable development goals.

Photography locations include the UNESCO World Heritage Site at Hegra, AlUla Old Town, AlUla oasis, the Maraya multi-purpose venue, and various community sites.

An exhibition of the students’ photographs is planned for February in AlUla’s arts district of Al-Jadidah during AlUla Arts Festival.

An RCU-Canon panel of judges selected 14 participants, aged between 14 and 18, from 100 applicants for the program.

The workshops are being led by experts from Canon with assistance from previous AlUla course students, and cameras are provided by the company.

The tutoring aims to inspire, educate, and empower the group to tell their stories, in addition to providing them with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to tackle sustainability issues using creativity and critical thinking.

The workshops tie in with the RCU’s strategic objectives which include diversifying the economy of AlUla and creating new career paths for young people, expanding the region’s emerging creative ecosystem, and growing the commission’s roster of high-end collaborations, which already include Ferrandi Paris, Piaget, and the Louvre Museum.

Hamad Al-Homiedan, the RCU’s arts enrichment and academia manager, said: “Collaboration with Canon provides a new lens through which we see AlUla’s creative and rewarding future. It teaches precise, practical skills to young people as we diversify the economy and empower the community.

“It awakens creativity and further positions AlUla as a sanctuary for the arts. And it broadens our impressive base of global alliances.”

Adam Pensotti, head of the Canon young people program for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, said: “Building on the fantastic success of the 2022 Canon young people program in AlUla, it is a pleasure to be looking ahead to our 2023 program.

“The creative work produced by young people in AlUla in 2022 was amongst the best that I have seen across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and it is great to see Canon continue the successful partnership with the RCU into a second year,” he added.

Canon’s Middle East operation also collaborated with the commission in May last year at AlUla Arts Festival to train young people in visual storytelling.

Topics: Canon ME AlUla Saudi photography

Iran intensifying crackdown on reporters covering rights protests, warns media watchdog

Iran intensifying crackdown on reporters covering rights protests, warns media watchdog
Updated 12 January 2023
Arab News

Iran intensifying crackdown on reporters covering rights protests, warns media watchdog

Iran intensifying crackdown on reporters covering rights protests, warns media watchdog
  • Drop dubious charges, says Committee to Protect Journalist
  • Long prison sentences, lashes, bans on work and travel
Updated 12 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Media advocacy group, the Committee to Protect Journalists, has urged Iran’s government to stop its increasing prosecution and abuse of reporters covering the country’s human rights protests.

“Iranian authorities must drop all the dubious charges against journalists detained for covering protests in the country, and should free them immediately and unconditionally,” said Sherif Mansour, CPJ’s Middle East and North Africa program coordinator.

“By issuing heavy sentences against journalists, in some cases in excess of what the law allows, authorities are showing the lengths they are willing to go to silence the press.”

Since the beginning of the protests in mid-September that erupted across the country following the death of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, Iran’s authorities have arrested 88 journalists, according to the media group.

Sources said authorities accused journalists of “spreading propaganda against the ruling system” and “colluding and acting against national security.” The reporters were given heavy sentences including long prison terms, lashes with whips, bans on working or leaving the country, and mandatory community service.

Under the Iranian penal code, the sentence for disseminating propaganda carries a prison term of up to one year, and for collusion up to five years.

However, the CPJ reported that most members of the press have received sentences in excess of the legal maximum for these two offenses.

The media watchdog also confirmed that at least five people — freelance reporters Vida Rabbani and Mehrnoosh Tafian, and photojournalists Aria Jaffari, Yalda Moaiery and Ahmadreza Halabisaz — received harsher sentences but are free while their appeals are pending.

According to the CPJ, journalists imprisoned in Iran have been frequently denied legal representation and due process, and those fortunate enough to be released on bail are often forced to pay exorbitant sums.

Topics: Committee to Protect Journalists Iran protest Journalists

Related

Iran arrests journalist who interviewed inmates’ families: media
Media
Iran arrests journalist who interviewed inmates’ families: media
Update Iranian journalist Keyvan Samimi still imprisoned – family
Media
Iranian journalist Keyvan Samimi still imprisoned – family

Golden Globes slump to new ratings low on return from scandal

Golden Globes slump to new ratings low on return from scandal
Updated 12 January 2023
AFP

Golden Globes slump to new ratings low on return from scandal

Golden Globes slump to new ratings low on return from scandal
Updated 12 January 2023
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Golden Globes television ratings slumped to a new low of just 6.3 million viewers, even as the troubled award show tried to bounce back from its recent scandals, broadcaster NBC’s preliminary figures showed Wednesday.
The audience on Tuesday night fell from 6.9 million in 2021 — itself a massive drop suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic, when award shows were held remotely — and was down from more than 18 million in 2020.
The Globes were not televised at all last year, when NBC pulled the plug due to outrage over the lack of diversity and alleged ethical shortcomings of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which organizes the awards.
Tuesday’s ratings — the lowest ever for a full Golden Globes gala on NBC, and marginally higher than the audience for a stripped-down press conference held to announce winners during the Hollywood writers’ strike in 2008 — will add to uncertainty over the Globes’ future.
The event has no television deal currently in place from next year. NBC tore up its longstanding multi-year Globes broadcast deal, and only agreed to bring back this year’s show on a one-off basis.
Still, the 80th Golden Globes on Tuesday night saw many A-list stars return to the event’s Beverly Hills gala, with Steven Spielberg winning best director, Colin Farrell collecting best actor in a comedy, and Eddie Murphy receiving a lifetime achievement award.
While the presence of so many stars suggested many in Hollywood are happy with the reforms the HFPA has recently enacted — including the admission of Black members, after a Los Angeles Times expose revealed the group had none — questions remain.
A plan by US billionaire Todd Boehly to spin off the awards show into a for-profit entity and pay salaries to members has raised eyebrows.
And several prominent winners did not attend on Tuesday, citing scheduling difficulties, including Cate Blanchett, who best actress in a drama for “Tar.”
In an email to AFP, an NBC spokesman pointed out that the “Globes historically airs on Sunday nights,” when ratings are usually higher, and in previous years benefited from following an NFL game on the channel.
The awards were moved to a Tuesday evening slot this year to avoid clashing with the wildly popular American football league.
Updated final figures including ratings from streaming platform Peacock, which also showed the Globes live on Tuesday, will be issued at a later date.
Live television ratings have slumped generally for awards show in recent years, as younger audiences in particular change the way they consume entertainment, gravitating more toward social media and streaming.
But the Oscars last March bounced back significantly from their pandemic slump, recording over 16 million US viewers, up from around 10 million a year earlier.
At Tuesday night’s Globes, Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” was named best drama and “The Banshees of Inisherin,” starring Farrell, won best comedy.

Topics: 2023 Golden Globes

Related

‘It’s been a great year for cinema,’ Guillermo del Toro says as Golden Globes usher in awards season 
Lifestyle
‘It’s been a great year for cinema,’ Guillermo del Toro says as Golden Globes usher in awards season 
Celebs step out in Arab designs at the Golden Globes 
Lifestyle
Celebs step out in Arab designs at the Golden Globes 

Latest updates

TikTok’s ‘What’s Next’ report highlights three key trends to watch in 2023
TikTok’s ‘What’s Next’ report highlights three key trends to watch in 2023
Egypt cited for efforts to improve navigation in Suez Canal
Egypt cited for efforts to improve navigation in Suez Canal
Kingdom to host Saudi-Omani Investment Forum
Kingdom to host Saudi-Omani Investment Forum
CIA chief in rare visit to Libya, meets Tripoli-based PM
CIA chief in rare visit to Libya, meets Tripoli-based PM
Saudi, UK ministers discuss clean hydrogen, renewable energy cooperation
Saudi, UK ministers discuss clean hydrogen, renewable energy cooperation

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.