Brad Pitt and stars discuss the making of 'Babylon'

Brad Pitt and stars discuss the making of ‘Babylon’
Brad Pitt plays the role of Jack Conrad in the movie. (AFP)
Updated 13 January 2023
Raffi Boghosian

Brad Pitt and stars discuss the making of ‘Babylon’

Brad Pitt and stars discuss the making of ‘Babylon’
Updated 13 January 2023
Raffi Boghosian

LOS ANGELES: The Wild West days of 1920s Hollywood are on full display in the three-hour cinematic carnival “Babylon.” 

“La La Land” writer-director Damien Chazelle’s latest movie follows an ensemble of performers and filmmakers whose lives rise, collide and collapse as the Hollywood machine moves from silent film to sound. 

The all-star cast, which includes superstar Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Tobey Maguire and Olivia Wilde, brings to life characters inspired by real entertainment icons, adding a touch of reality to the story’s bombastic parties and problems.

In an interview with Arab News, Pitt, who plays the role of Jack Conrad in the movie, said: “This is when they were figuring out how to even make movies, you know. And it was wide open and there was a lot of experimentation, so. And it was a bit crazy.”

“By all reports, you know, our idea of that era is a bit sanitized. Apparently it was wide open and people were doing whatever came to mind,” he said. 

US actress Li Jun Li, who stars as Lady Fay Zhu, said that when she first read the script, she was concerned about how they “were going to pull it off.”

“How do we wrestle the snake? How do I suck the venom out of Margot’s neck?” she said. “Everything else, I did my homework, I did my research, and I was confident. And then when it came to that scene, I was so nervous. I didn’t know what to do. But we pulled it off. We pulled it off.”

Meanwhile, British American actor Jovan Adepo, who plays Sidney Palmer, said that he was excited to have the chance to work with Chazelle. 

“We were fans of his work,” he said. “And also getting a chance to work with these people that I’m a fan of. I’m a lover of movies. So getting a chance to work with Brad, Lily, Jean, Diego and Margot, I was like, this is, what’d you say, pleased as punch. Pleased as punch. Love it.”

As award season begins, the film has already received five Golden Globe nominations. While some critics have said that the epic-length runtime leaves “Babylon” feeling unfocused, praise for the performances, soundtrack and style have been consistent.

Topics: Brad Pitt Babylon

REVIEW: ‘The Last of Us’ — Can HBO’s video-game adaptation live up to expectations? 

REVIEW: ‘The Last of Us’ — Can HBO’s video-game adaptation live up to expectations? 
Updated 13 January 2023
Adam Grundey

REVIEW: ‘The Last of Us’ — Can HBO’s video-game adaptation live up to expectations? 

REVIEW: ‘The Last of Us’ — Can HBO’s video-game adaptation live up to expectations? 
Updated 13 January 2023
Adam Grundey

DUBAI: In video-game terms, 2013’s “The Last of Us” was pretty much perfect. Set 20 years after a pandemic caused by a mutant fungus has turned most of humanity into aggressive cannibalistic hosts known as the Infected, it follows world-weary smuggler Joel escorting Ellie, a teenage girl immune to infection (and thus viewed as the best hope for developing a vaccine by the Fireflies — a rebel group resisting FEDRA, which exerts totalitarian rule over the quarantine zones where the vast majority of the survivors live), across America.  

Joel initially views Ellie purely as cargo, but his paternal instincts (buried since the death of his daughter on the first night of the pandemic) eventually kick in. Ellie, meanwhile, whose bravery and surface-level maturity mostly succeed in masking her fragility, allows herself to trust Joel — despite knowing the risks of trusting anyone. The game was a masterpiece — scary, emotionally engaging, superbly written and beautifully paced.  

HBO’s long-awaited adaptation, which launches Jan. 15 on OSN+, has a lot to live up to, then. And the games myriad fans are, generally, an unforgiving bunch.  

Judging by the first six of the show’s nine episodes, those fans can rest easy. It helps that co-runner Neil Druckmann also co-directed the game for Naughty Dog. Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie capture the chemistry that is the key to “The Last of Us” — Pascal portraying the vulnerability below Joel’s gruff, no-nonsense exterior with great skill, and Ramsey blending Ellie’s light-hearted teenage silliness with the knowing cynicism and hard shell necessary for her survival.  

Much of the game’s storyline is replicated, as are the stunning scenery and monsters created by Naughty Dog. However, the show also shifts the plot significantly at times — usually for the better (in terms of a TV show).  

Like the game, the show shifts dynamics well — at times Joel and Ellie’s journey is uneventful enough to lull them (and you) into a false sense of security. Then it goes all high-octane again. It seems Druckmann and co-creator Craig Mazin have managed the almost-impossible; creating a show that will satisfy (most of) the game’s fans, but enthralling enough to pull you in even if you know nothing of the source material.  

Topics: The Last of Us

Top art-world trends for 2023  

Top art-world trends for 2023  
Updated 13 January 2023
Arab News

Top art-world trends for 2023  

Top art-world trends for 2023  
Updated 13 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The executive director of Art Dubai, Benedetta Ghione, picks five trends that will dominate this year’s art. 

Benedetta Ghione is the executive director of Art Dubai. (Supplied)

The evolution of digital art  

The digital art world has undergone a huge transformation in the last few years, for reasons including the growth in the online art market, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the increased adoption and affordability of new technologies. The boom in NFT art has dominated the headlines, and the hype has somewhat overshadowed some of the most important changes. Innovators, artists and creatives have always been early adopters — and adapters — of new technologies, and that trend will continue as the market stabilizes and the tech becomes more mainstream. We set up Art Dubai Digital in March 2022 precisely because these things change very quickly and in order to give our visitors a snapshot of what’s happening at the moment in a space that they may read about but may not fully understand. I think many people will be surprised to see that Art Dubai Digital, which debuted last year, has expanded for 2023 in spite of the recent challenges in the crypto sector. That points to it being here to stay.  

Painting as a ‘safe bet’ and greater diversity  

In tricky economic times, there’s always a shift in the market towards painting and wall-based artwork as people take fewer risks. It happened in the Nineties, after 2008, and now we’re seeing something similar. In recent years there’s been a move towards the “next big thing,” with younger artists selling for record prices. In 2023, we’ll see that market cool, with collectors putting more consideration into their purchases. There’s also been a move towards greater diversity and representation in institutional and private art collections in recent years, which I hope will continue.  

Frieze Seoul, 2022. (AFP)

Shifts in the Asian markets 

Historically, the Asian art market has been dominated by China but we’re seeing a shift towards a multi-market model as cities recognize the importance of culture and new players enter the market. Hong Kong and Taiwan remain relatively challenging for international art businesses, but we’ve seen important new initiatives start in, among other places, Seoul (through the arrival of Frieze Seoul in September, which shone a spotlight on an already very well-developed art sector there); Singapore, with the delayed ART SG which is attracting a lot of attention, and Tokyo. This creates opportunities for other cities, including Dubai — we are very well-situated, on the doorstep of some of the most exciting Asian centers, yet still close to Europe.  

Raghav Babbar, ‘Off Duty.’ (Supplied)

Further growth in Gulf market 

The art and culture scene in the UAE has developed enormously and there are many great grassroot initiatives that are maturing, including both commercial and non-profit philanthropic initiatives. Dubai is now home to multiple generations of collectors from all over the world and is increasingly home to artists from across the region. In the last 12 months several major international galleries have opened in Dubai. Having a base here enables these businesses to work across the region, supporting the building of relationships with artists, institutions and collectors from across the whole Gulf region.  

Collaboration 

Collaboration is essential in any business, but particularly so in the art world and in a market with such energy. Historically, the market has been dominated by a few major centers, but it’s rapidly becoming more globalized. Capacity building does take time, but it also takes people working together to common goals. The early art fairs (which played a big role in internationalizing the art market) were collaborations between galleries, a model which still exists in some centers, and has been reinvigorated through gallery weekends — notably in Berlin, and most recently in Tokyo and London. It’s always been important to work with partners across the sector, and this is something we continue to take very seriously.  

Topics: Benedetta Ghione

Jareesh, maqshush announced as Saudi Arabia’s national dishes 

Jareesh, maqshush announced as Saudi Arabia’s national dishes 
Updated 12 January 2023
Arab News

Jareesh, maqshush announced as Saudi Arabia’s national dishes 

Jareesh, maqshush announced as Saudi Arabia’s national dishes 
Updated 12 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The Saudi Culinary Arts Commission revealed on Wednesday that the wheat dish jareesh has been selected as the national dish of the Kingdom, while maqshush was named the country’s national dessert. 

Hailing from the northern region, jareesh is made of cracked wheat that is slow cooked with vegetables and tomato sauce. Lamb is optional. 

Maqshush is made of buckwheat pan bites topped with ghee, honey, dates molasses or sugar. Locals often indulge in the delicious dessert when it is cold and rainy. 

This week, the Saudi Culinary Arts Commission launched the National and Regional Dishes Narratives initiative “in an effort to enhance the presence of the Saudi culinary heritage both locally and globally.” 

Later this year, the commission will identify the dishes that best represent the 13 regions of Saudi Arabia. 

Topics: Jareesh maqshush

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival to back French period drama starring Johnny Depp 

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival to back French period drama starring Johnny Depp 
Updated 12 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival to back French period drama starring Johnny Depp 

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival to back French period drama starring Johnny Depp 
Updated 12 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival has announced that it will back French director Maïwenn’s period drama “Jeanne du Barry.” 

RSIFF will provide post-production support for the period drama, marking the first time the foundation is co-producing a French movie. 

 

The financial terms of the investment have not been disclosed.

Filmmaker Mauwenn will star as the titular 18th Century courtesan Madame du Barry opposite Hollywood star Johnny Depp, who plays King Louis XV. 

A first image of Maïwenn in character alongside Depp as Louis XV has also been unveiled. 

Since its creation in 2019, the Red Sea Film Foundation has supported the development, production, and post-production of 170 films from the Arab world and Africa. 

In a statement, the festival said backing “Jeanne du Barry” was part of its “ongoing mission to support distinctive filmmaking and champion visionary female talent both on and behind the camera from around the world.”

Topics: Red Sea International Film Festival Jeanne du Barry Johnny Depp

Lebanese jeweler Mouawad explains motifs behind new Miss Universe ‘Force for Good’ crown

Lebanese jeweler Mouawad explains motifs behind new Miss Universe ‘Force for Good’ crown
Updated 12 January 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar

Lebanese jeweler Mouawad explains motifs behind new Miss Universe ‘Force for Good’ crown

Lebanese jeweler Mouawad explains motifs behind new Miss Universe ‘Force for Good’ crown
Updated 12 January 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar

DUBAI: For more than 130 years, Lebanese-owned Mouawad has been the jeweler of choice to royalty and celebrities across the world.

However, in 2019, the family-owned business — now led by fourth-generation co-guardians and brothers Fred, Alain and Pascal Mouawad — went into partnership with the Miss Universe Organization to create one-of-a-kind crowns for the global beauty pageant. And now they have unveiled a brand-new tiara named “Force for Good” that will grace the winner’s head at the culmination of the 2023 pageant on Jan. 14.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Fred Mouawad (@fred_mouawad)

“This partnership has given us a powerful global platform to showcase our passion for crafting the extraordinary, highlighting how diamonds and gemstones can be crafted to share inspiring messages with the world, and raising awareness of women’s empowerment and the importance of making a positive impact on the world,” said Fred in an interview with Arab News.

The first Mouawad Miss Universe crown was titled the “Power of Unity,” worn first by South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi and last by the current reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Fred Mouawad (@fred_mouawad)

The company went on to craft crowns for various branches of the Miss Universe Organization — the “Power of Positivity” for Miss USA, the “Power of Hope” for Miss Teen USA and three crowns to date for Miss Universe Thailand.

Most recently, they unveiled the Mouawad Miss Universe “Force for Good” crown, for the next reigning Miss Universe in a glittering ceremony in New Orleans.

“The ‘Mouawad Miss Universe Force for Good Crown’ is a work of extraordinary craftsmanship. Its title and story are designed to encourage women to use their voice to advocate for causes close to their heart, so they can drive positive change in the world. Simply put, it’s a call to inspire everyone to take action and create momentum in pursuing a cause for good," said Fred.

He went on to explain some of the design choices that went into creating the crown. “The main motifs of the crown are rippling waves, which represent the need for any call for change to be repeated at a high frequency across time and to various audiences.

“It is the gathering of these waves that builds the momentum necessary for change to emerge,” said Fred. “The ultimate goal of ‘Force for Good’ is represented by a 45.14 carats royal blue sapphire that stands high and victorious at the peak of the crown.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Fred Mouawad (@fred_mouawad)

“Change rarely happens quickly. It’s often a slow process that requires persistence and a sustained effort. It typically materializes gradually over time. To represent this, the base of the crown is set in white diamonds to symbolize the status quo. Then, as our eyes move upward from the base, and as change begins to emerge, the white color changes to a light blue and then increases in intensity as we move ever upward to a royal blue. The royal blue color of the sapphire at the top is meant to symbolize goodness and hope for a brighter future,” he continued.   

But, of course, there is seldom change without some resistance. “To symbolize the forces that try to stop change, the abstract motifs at the base of the crown represent a serpent’s head. These serpents are set in white diamonds to demonstrate they thrive under present conditions and will maintain their resistance by pulling down. The serpents are thankfully a minority compared to the rippling waves at the top, meaning that ultimately, they are overpowered by the force for good,” he said. 

Topics: Mouawad Force for Good Miss Universe 2022 Miss Universe

