Japan, UAE reaffirm cooperation at UNSC’s Open Debate

DUBAI: Japan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs HAYASHI Yoshimasa on Jan. 12 met with the UAE’s Minister of State Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh in New York, as both officials attended the Open Debate of the UN Security Council.
According to Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hayashi said the Asian country hoped to cooperate with the UAE, which is a non-permanent member of the UNSC, in order to maintain and strengthen the international order based on the rule of law.
Al Sayegh stated that the rule of law is an important topic and expressed his intention to work closely with Japan in the Security Council.
The two ministers confirmed that they would work together on issues including the situation in the Middle East and Afghanistan. They also agreed to cooperate on a wide range of fields, especially in energy sectors.
Man stabs three policemen in Budapest attack, one dies -police statement
One officer fired a warning shot and then shot the fleeing man in the leg
Updated 56 min 16 sec ago
AP
BUDAPEST: A police officer has died in Hungary’s capital after being stabbed by an assailant along with two other officers while responding to a call, Hungarian police said Friday.
Police received a call late Thursday that a man had broken down the door of a neighboring apartment in Budapest’s 11th district and was attempting to enter. Responding officers attempted to take the man into custody when he attacked them, stabbing three officers and running into the street.
One officer fired a warning shot and then shot the fleeing man in the leg, the city’s police department said. The man was then taken into custody and transported to the hospital along with the wounded officers.
One of the officers, a 29-year-old sergeant major with Budapest’s 11th district police, died of his injuries in the hospital, according to a police statement.
South Korean police blame fatal Halloween crush on lack of preparation, poor response
Updated 13 January 2023
SEOUL: South Korea’s police on Friday said a lack of preparations and an inadequate response were the main causes of the deadly Halloween crush in Seoul last year, wrapping up a monthslong investigation into the tragedy that killed 159 people. The annual festivities in the popular nightlife area of Itaewon turned deadly on Oct. 29 after tens of thousands of young revellers crowded into narrow alleyways to celebrate the first Halloween free of COVID curbs in three years. Authorities, including the police, did not devise safety measures even though dense crowds made an accident likely, and did not take appropriate steps after calls for rescue started coming in, said Sohn Je-han, who led the investigation. “Misjudgment of the situation, delay in sharing information and lack of cooperation among related agencies accumulated to cause large casualties,” Sohn told reporters. The investigation team has referred 23 people, including the head of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, to prosecutors. The bereaved families and opposition lawmakers have criticized the police investigation for failing to hold top officials accountable. “We have so many questions unanswered,” Lee Jong-chul, head of a group representing the bereaved families, told reporters as he arrived at a prosecutors’ office in Seoul. “We came here to give a victim’s statement, expecting a better, expanded investigation.”
The tweet came as Turkiye piles pressure on Sweden and fellow NATO hopeful Finland to clamp down on Kurdish groups it views as “terrorists”
Updated 13 January 2023
AFP
ISTANBUL: Turkiye on Thursday summoned Sweden’s ambassador to lodge an angry protest over a video posted by a Kurdish group in Stockholm that depicted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan swinging by his legs from a rope.
The diplomatic spat threatened to set back Sweden’s efforts to break down NATO member Turkiye’s resistance to its bid to join the Western defense alliance in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The ambassador was summoned a day after the Kurdish Rojava Committee of Sweden compared Erdogan to Italy’s late dictator Benito Mussolini in a tweet.
The Fascist ruler was hung upside down after his execution in the closing days of World War II.
“History shows how dictators end up,” the group wrote above a video showing pictures of Mussolini’s 1945 execution and then a dummy painted to look like Erdogan swinging on a rope.
“It is time for Erdogan to resign. Take this chance and quit so that you don’t end up hanging upside down on (Istanbul’s) Taksim Square.”
The tweet came as Turkiye piles pressure on Sweden and fellow NATO hopeful Finland to clamp down on Kurdish groups it views as “terrorists.”
Sweden has a larger Kurdish diaspora and a bigger dispute with Turkiye.
Ankara has dug in its heels during protracted negotiations that hinge on the extent to which Sweden is ready to meet Turkiye’s demand to extradite Kurdish suspects and prosecute groups such as the Rojava Committee.
It lashed out furiously Thursday at both the Rojava Committee and what it deemed as Stockholm’s soft response to the tweet.
Erdogan’s chief spokesman said Turkiye condemned the Kurdish group “in the strongest possible terms.”
“We urge the Swedish authorities to take necessary steps against terrorist groups without further delay,” spokesman Fahrettin Altun tweeted.
His message came in direct response to a tweeted statement from Sweden’s Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom condemning the video.
Stockholm supports “an open debate about politics” but “distances itself from threats and hatred against political representatives,” Billstrom wrote.
“Portraying a popularly elected president as being executed outside city hall is abhorrent,” the Swedish diplomat wrote.
Billstrom’s message did little to appease Ankara.
The Turkish foreign ministry summoned the Swedish ambassador for a dressing down that included accusations of Stockholm going back on its past promises to Ankara.
“Our expectation is that the perpetrators of this action are found,” a diplomatic source said.
The Anadolu state news agency then announced that Turkiye’s parliament speaker had revoked an invitation for his Swedish counterpart to visit Ankara next Tuesday.
The angry exchange over a tweet came less than a month after Billstrom paid a cordial visit to Turkiye in an effort to get the NATO membership bid over the line.
The Swedish government has since signalled that it has reached the limit of what it can do to meet Erdogan’s demands before Turkiye’s next election — now expected some time before June.
Turkiye has been battling a decades-long insurgency against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) that has claimed tens of thousands of lives.
But it has also used its fight against the PKK to justify prosecuting Kurdish politicians and support groups.
Turkiye’s top court is now weighing whether to ban the country’s main Kurdish-backed party before the polls.
Belgian MEP resigns as EU Parliament human rights chief amid corruption scandal
Maria Arena resigned after failing to declare free flights and a luxury hotel stay as a guest of the Qatari government
Only eight MEPs out of 705 have made declarations in the past two years
Updated 13 January 2023
Arab News
LONDON: Maria Arena, chairwoman of a European parliament human rights committee, has resigned after failing to declare trips to Qatar amid a corruption scandal that has hit the EU assembly.
The Belgian Socialist MEP quit after it was revealed that she failed to properly declare free flights and her stay in a luxury hotel as a guest of the Qatari government
Her resignation follows the arrest and imprisonment of Eva Kaili, a vice president of the parliament, after police raids found €1.5 million ($1.6 million) in cash that is alleged to be a bribery fund to buy influence for Qatar.
“I proclaim loud and clear that I am not implicated in any way in this affair,” said Arena, pledging to stand down “until all is clear.”
“The Belgian authorities have not asked for my parliamentary immunity to be lifted; neither my office nor my home has been searched, and I have not been questioned in any way by the courts,” she said.
The Belgian MEP admitted to violating administrative rules and blamed her office assistant. The maximum penalties she faces are a financial penalty of up to €10,140 or a one-year ban from holding office in the EU assembly.
Only eight MEPs, out of a total of 705, have made declarations in the past two years.
On Thursday, EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola announced the tightening of rules for MEPs. They will require declarations of all meetings with interest groups, a transition period during which former MEPs will be prohibited from working for lobbyists, and stricter rules on gifts and trips.
Meanwhile, Greek socialist Kaili, along with her husband, a parliamentary aide, a former Italian MEP, and figures connected to a human rights NGO, has been charged with corruption.
The Belgian authorities have requested that immunity be lifted for two serving MEPs: Marc Tarabella, a Belgian, and Andrea Cozzolino, an Italian.
At least 7 dead as severe winds, tornadoes hammer US South
Officials estimate that 40 to 50 homes were damaged or destroyed by storms that cut a strip across the county
At least 12 people were injured severely enough to be taken to hospitals by emergency responders
Updated 13 January 2023
AP
SELMA, Alabama: A massive storm system whipping up severe winds and spawning tornadoes cut a path across the US South, killing at least seven people in Georgia and Alabama, where a twister damaged buildings and tossed cars in the streets of historic downtown Selma.
Authorities said a clearer picture of the extent of the damage and a search for additional victims would come Friday, when conditions were expected to clear. After the storm began easing Thursday night, tens of thousands of customers were without power across the two states.
In Selma, a city etched in the history of the civil rights movement, the city council used lights from cellphones as they held a meeting on the sidewalk to declare a state of emergency.
Six of the deaths were recorded Autauga County, Alabama, 41 miles (66 kilometers) northeast of Selma, where an estimated 40 homes were damaged or destroyed by a tornado that cut a 20-mile (32-kilometer) path across two rural communities, said Ernie Baggett, the county’s emergency management director.
At least 12 people were injured severely enough to be taken to hospitals by emergency responders, Baggett told The Associated Press. He said crews were focused Thursday night on cutting through downed trees to look for people who may need help.
“This is the worst that I’ve seen here in this county,” Baggett said of the damage.
In Georgia, a passenger died when a tree fell on a vehicle in Jackson, Butts County Coroner Lacey Prue said. In the same county southeast of Atlanta, the storm appeared to have knocked a freight train off its tracks, officials said.
Officials in Griffin, south of Atlanta, told local news outlets that multiple people had been trapped inside an apartment complex after trees fell on it. A Hobby Lobby store in the city partially lost its roof, while elsewhere in town firefighters cut a man loose who had been pinned for hours under a tree that fell on his house. The city imposed a curfew from 10 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.
Nationwide, there were 33 separate tornado reports from the National Weather Service on Thursday, and Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, South Carolina and North Carolina all saw tornado warnings for a time. The tornado reports were not yet confirmed and some of them could later be classified as wind damage after assessments are done in coming days.
The tornado that hit Selma cut a wide path through the downtown area, where brick buildings collapsed, oak trees were uprooted, cars were on their side and power lines were left dangling. Plumes of thick, black smoke rose over the city from a fire burning. It wasn’t immediately known whether the storm caused the blaze.
Selma Mayor James Perkins said no fatalities have been reported, but several people were seriously injured. First responders were continuing to assess the damage and officials hoped to get an aerial view of the city Friday morning.
“We have a lot of downed power lines,” he said. “There is a lot of danger on the streets.”
Mattie Moore was among Selma residents who picked up boxed meals offered by a charity downtown.
“Thank God that we’re here. It’s like something you see on TV,” Moore said of all the destruction.
A city of about 18,000 people, Selma is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Montgomery, the Alabama capital. It was a flashpoint of the civil rights movement and where Alabama state troopers viciously attacked Black people advocating for voting rights as they marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge on March 7, 1965.
Malesha McVay took video of the giant twister, which would turn black as it swept away home after home.
“It would hit a house, and black smoke would swirl up,” she said. “It was very terrifying.”
About 40,000 customers were without power in Alabama on Thursday night, according to PowerOutage.us, which tracks outages nationwide. In Georgia, about 86,000 customers were without electricity after the storm system carved a path across a tier of counties just south of Atlanta.
School systems in at least six Georgia counties canceled classes on Friday. Those systems enroll a total of 90,000 students.
In Kentucky, the National Weather Service in Louisville confirmed that an EF-1 tornado struck Mercer County and said crews were surveying damage in a handful of other counties.
Three factors — a natural La Nina weather cycle, warming of the Gulf of Mexico likely related to climate change and a decades-long shift of tornadoes from the west to east — came together to make Thursday’s tornado outbreak unusual and damaging, said Victor Gensini, a meteorology professor at Northern Illinois University who studies tornado trends.
The La Nina, a cooling of parts of the Pacific that changes weather worldwide, was a factor in making a wavy jet stream that brought a cold front through, Gensini said. But that’s not enough for a tornado outbreak. What’s needed is moisture.
Normally the air in the Southeast is fairly dry this time of year but the dew point was twice what is normal, likely because of unusually warm water in the Gulf of Mexico, which is likely influenced by climate change. That moisture hit the cold front and everything was in place, Gensini said.