Get your troops out of Syria, Assad tells Erdogan

JEDDAH: Bashar Assad on Friday broke his silence on Syria’s growing reconciliation with Turkiye by demanding that Ankara pull its troops out of Syria and end its support for opposition groups.
Syria and Turkiye have been at odds since Ankara became a major backer of the political and armed opposition to Assad during the 12-year civil war, and has sent its own forces into large parts of the north.
Russia is brokering a reconciliation between Damascus and Ankara. Moscow hosted talks between their defense ministers last month, and the aim is for meetings between the foreign ministers and eventually presidents Assad and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Assad met Russian presidential envoy Alexander Lavrentiev in Damascus, and said talks with Turkiye should be based on the aims of “ending the occupation of Syrian land” and halting Turkish support for what he called terrorism. The meetings “should be coordinated between Syria and Russia in advance in order to... produce tangible results sought by Syria,” he said.
Foreign ministers Mevlut Cavusoglu and Faisal Mekdad are expected to meet early in February for the highest-level talks between Ankara and Damascus since the Syrian war began in 2011.
The reconciliation is being closely observed by Iran, Syria’s other main ally. Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Friday his country was “happy with the dialogue taking place between Syria and Turkey.” Amirabdollahian will travel to Damascus on Saturday for talks with Mekdad.
DUBAI: Iran has executed British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari, the judiciary’s Mizan news agency reported on Saturday, after sentencing him to death on charges of spying for Britain.
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Friday that Iran must not follow through with the execution of Akbari, a former Iranian deputy defense minister.
Britain had described the death sentence as politically motivated and called for his immediate release.
“Alireza Akbari, who was sentenced to death on charges of corruption on earth and extensive action against the country’s internal and external security through espionage for the British government’s intelligence service ... was executed,” Mizan said in a tweet.
It accused him of receiving 1,805,000 euros, 265,000 pounds, and $50,000 for spying.
In an audio recording broadcast by BBC Persian on Wednesday, Akbari said he had confessed to crimes he had not committed after extensive torture.
Iranian state media broadcast a video on Thursday that they said showed that Akbari played a role in the 2020 assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, killed in a 2020 attack outside Tehran which authorities blamed at the time on Israel.
In the video, Akbari did not confess to involvement in the assassination but said a British agent had asked for information about Fakhrizadeh.
Iran’s state media often airs purported confessions by suspects in politically charged cases.
Reuters could not establish the authenticity of the state media video and audio, or when or where they were recorded.
Ties between London and Tehran have deteriorated in recent months as efforts have stalled to revive Iran’s 2015 nuclear pact, to which Britain is a party.
Britain has also been critical of the Islamic Republic’s violent crackdown on anti-government protests, sparked by the death in custody of a young Iranian-Kurdish woman in September.
LONDON: Friends of Al-Aqsa, a pro-Palestinian organization in the UK, has launched a campaign to persuade sandwich shop chain Pret A Manger to rethink its plans to open dozens of stores in Israel, organizers said on Friday.
The London-based company has entered into a 10-year, non-binding agreement with Israeli fashion chain Fox-Wizel and restaurant group Yarzin Sella to open and operate about 40 franchises in Israel in the next decade.
FOA said Pret is sue to formally finalize the agreement by March and therefore urged supporters to act quickly to persuade the company not to proceed with its plans by emailing its CEO.
Do you or anyone you know love a coffee at Pret? As a customer tweet @Pret using our automated tweet action to ask them not to support apartheid https://t.co/ulGwBXTu46
“In response to Pret A Manger’s campaign to open more than 40 branches in apartheid Israel over the next 10 years, FOA has launched a #PretAParatheid campaign,” said the nongovernmental organization, which champions equality and justice in Palestine and stands against Israel’s illegal occupation and apartheid regime.
“This has led to Pret’s social media platforms being inundated with messages of protest and hundreds have emailed Pret CEO Pano Christou in the last 48 hours,” it added.
“Pret’s announcement is a clear sign of support for Israel’s apartheid regime and ongoing violations of international law.
“On its website, Pret claims to serve fresh food and coffee whilst ‘trying to do the right thing.’ But ‘opening branches in an apartheid state is doing the wrong thing,’ reads the #PretAParatheid campaign letter to Pano Christou.”
The organization said Pret should not be doing business with an “apartheid state” that has been violating the human rights of the Palestinians for 75 years.
Pret is planning to open branches in Israel. With the countless human rights violations, apartheid, and state terrorism performed daily by Israel, we demand that Pret should refrain from taking such a step and do what is right: Boycott Israel pic.twitter.com/ATnMzzbbtK
LONDON: British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Friday that Iran must not follow through with threatening to execute British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari.
“The Iranian regime should be in no doubt. We are watching the case of Alireza Akbari closely,” he said in a tweet.
Cleverly on Wednesday called for immediate release of Akbari who has been sentenced to death by the Iranian regime on charges of spying for Britain.
The Iranian regime should be in no doubt. We are watching the case of Alireza Akbari closely.
Iran must not follow through with their brutal threat of execution.
Iran’s official IRNA news agency published a video on Thursday which it said showed that British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari played a role in the assassination in 2020 of the country’s top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.
The US also said it “echoes the British government’s strong call for Iran not to proceed with this execution,” and called for Akbari’s immediate release.
“The charges against Alireza Akbari and his sentencing to execution were politically motivated. His execution would be unconscionable,” said Vedant Patel, the US State Department’s deputy spokesman.
We echo the British government’s strong call for Iran not to proceed with this execution and to release Mr. Akbari immediately. The charges against Ali-Reza Akbari and his sentencing to execution were politically motivated. His execution would be unconscionable. pic.twitter.com/Q6u7rYOvnQ
The State Department said that it will hold the Iranian regime accountable for killing its people and the brave protesters, adding that Tehran has caused chaos in the region and the world.
The US also said that negotiations on the Iranian nuclear agreement are not currently on its agenda.
The comments come a day after Leo Docherty, UK under secretary of state at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, revealed to Parliament that Britain is considering designating the Iranian Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization, but has not yet taken a final decision. (With Reuters)
ANKARA: Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has denounced a protest by Kurds in central Stockholm, where an effigy of Turkiye’s president was hung from a lamppost, as an act of “sabotage” against Sweden’s bid to join NATO.
The protest outside City Hall on Wednesday drew an angry backlash from Turkiye, a NATO member which already had held off on approving Sweden’s application to become part of the Western military alliance until the government in Stockholm satisfies its demands.
The speaker of Turkiye’s parliament, Mustafa Sentop, canceled a visit by Andreas Norlen, the speaker of the Swedish parliament, that was scheduled for next Tuesday.
Turkish lawmakers need to ratify Sweden’s NATO application for the Nordic nation to become a member.
“I believe it is regrettable that the visit has been canceled,” Norlen told Swedish news agency TT.
Turkiye has made its approval conditional on Stockholm cracking down on exiled Kurdish militants and other groups that Ankara considers a threat to its national security.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned the Swedish ambassador on Thursday over the Stockholm demonstration.
Kristersson condemned the incident involving the effigy of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
He told Swedish broadcaster TV4 on Friday that it was “extremely serious” to stage a “mock execution of a foreign democratically elected leader” in a country where two leading politicians have been killed. Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme was assassinated in 1986 and Foreign Minister Anna Lindh was fatally stabbed in 2003.
“I would say this is sabotage against the Swedish NATO application,” Kristersson said.
“It is dangerous for Swedish security to act in this way.”
A group calling itself the Swedish Solidarity Committee for Rojava claimed it was behind the protest. Rojava is a Kurdish name for north and east Syria.
A man only identifying himself as Andreas told Swedish tabloid Aftonbladet that he was among those who put up the effigy “to create a reaction. To show that Turkiye is not a democracy. And we succeeded.”
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu described the protest as a racist act and a hate crime.
Sweden will not be able to “get away” with a simple condemnation of the incident, he said.
“This action took place in the center of the city, right in front of the municipality, in front of everyone,” Cavusoglu said. “Sweden has a responsibility here.”
“Sweden and Finland made a commitment concerning what they can do and put their signature on it,” the minister said, in reference to a memorandum of understanding under which Sweden and Finland pledged among other things to crack down on the activities of militant groups.
“We want nothing more or nothing less. Whatever was agreed upon, we want that to be fulfilled.”
Earlier on Friday, Cavusoglu said the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and affiliated Kurdish groups in Syria were “laying mines on the path of Sweden’s NATO membership.”
“It is Sweden’s decision whether it wants to clear these mines or knowingly step on them,” he said in an interview with Turkish state-broadcaster, TRT.
Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said the protest “now risks complicating and delaying the process that Sweden and its future NATO ally Turkiye have begun, working step by step to build faith in each other.”
“This act plays directly into the hands of Russia and weakens our country, and it happened during the most serious security situation since the Second World War,” the Swedish foreign minister said.
Alarmed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Sweden and Finland dropped their longstanding policies of military nonalignment and applied to join NATO in May.
All 30 member countries must agree to admit the two Nordic neighbors into the security organization.
The Turkish government has pressed Finland and Sweden to crack down on groups it considers to be terrorist organizations and to extradite people suspected of terror-related crimes.
Cavusoglu said last month that Sweden was not even “halfway” through addressing his country’s concerns.
Meanwhile, Cavusoglu said a third meeting between Turkish, Swedish and Finnish officials would take place at NATO headquarters in Brussels.
JERUSALEM/JEDDAH: The head of the Israeli army left office on Friday with a parting blast at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for ceding control of the country to a group of far-right extremists.
Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi joined a chorus of criticism that has erupted since Netanyahu was forced into a governing coalition with some of Israel’s most militant settler activists, one of whom — Itamar Ben-Gvir, the new security minister — has a criminal record for anti-Palestinian hate speech and supporting a Zionist terror group.
Centrist and moderate politicians in Israel refuse to work with Netanyahu while he is on trial for corruption, leaving him to govern with the most far-right administration in the country’s history.
Kochavi took aim on Friday at plans by settler activists to entrench Israeli rule in the occupied West Bank, restructure the Defense Ministry and control a special paramilitary police unit, which he said were a distraction from Israel’s main military challenge of confronting Iran. “This is likely to cause damage and adversely affect our preparedness for war,” Kochavi said.
The general expressed particular concern about the coalition’s plans to create three separate sources of authority in the occupied West Bank.
Netanyahu has given his right-wing finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, control over an Israeli military body that regulates planning for Israeli settlements and Palestinian construction in parts of the West Bank where Israel maintains civilian control.
Smotrich is an ultranationalist who wants to annex almost all of the West Bank, believes mothers should be segregated by religion in Israeli maternity wards, and has said Israel’s founders “made a mistake” by not expelling more Arabs.
Kochavi said effectively making Smotrich “prime minister of the West Bank” was unwise.
“There cannot be two commanding authorities in the West Bank,” he said. “The separation between us is not good and may cause damage and lead to a worse situation for all populations.”
Another move that Kochavi fears could undermine security in the West Bank stems from Netanyahu’s agreement with Ben-Gvir, whose his views are so extreme that the army banned him from compulsory military service.
As national security minister, Ben-Gvir now oversees the paramilitary border police, which until now has worked under the Israeli military in the occupied West Bank.
“The work that the border police are doing … is excellent and I hope that the situation remains just as it is today. The chain of authority must be maintained,” Kochavi said.
After nearly four years as chief of staff, Kochavi will hand over next week to Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi. His criticism of Netanyahu came a day after hundreds of lawyers protested in Tel Aviv over government plans to take more political control over the judiciary.
Netanyahu has sought to assure the public — as well as the US and Israel’s European and Arab allies — that he has veto power over any changes that the far-right ministers make. But critics say he has so far failed to restrain his coalition partners.
Israel captured the West Bank in 1967 along with the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem — territory the Palestinians seek for a future state. Israel has constructed dozens of Jewish settlements home to around 500,000 Israelis who live alongside around 2.5 million Palestinians. Most of the international community considers Israel’s West Bank settlements illegal and an obstacle to peace with the Palestinians.