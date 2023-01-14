Twitter offers free ads to brands that advertise on its platform

You are here

Since Musk's takeover of Twitter last October the company has struggled to lure advertisers. (AFP/File)
Since Musk's takeover of Twitter last October the company has struggled to lure advertisers. (AFP/File)
Updated 14 January 2023
Reuters

  • Social media company pleads to match advertisers' ad spending up to $250,000
LONDON: Twitter Inc is offering free advertisements to brands that advertise on its platform, an attempt to woo brands back to the social-media platform, which has seen its ad business deteriorate following Elon Musk's takeover, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
Twitter is dangling free ad space by offering to match advertisers' ad spending up to $250,000, the report said, citing emails reviewed by the Journal.
Twitter did not respond to Reuters request for a comment after business hours.

Updated 29 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

  • Voyage Labs alleged to have ‘scraped’ more than 600,000 Facebook profiles
  • Company is linked to controversial collaboration with Los Angeles police
LONDON: Meta filed a lawsuit on Thursday against a surveillance company it claims created fake Facebook user accounts to collect people’s data.

According to the filing, Meta alleges that Voyager Labs created more than 38,000 accounts to gather data from over 600,000 Facebook users, including posts, likes, friends lists, photos, comments and information from groups and pages.

“Meta is fighting back against a scraping-for-hire service and filed a legal action against Voyager Labs in federal court in California,” it said in a statement.

“Our lawsuit alleges that Voyager has violated our terms of service against fake accounts and unauthorized and automated scraping,” it said, adding that it was seeking a permanent injunction against the surveillance firm.

Voyager Labs specializes in advanced AI-based software and services used by law enforcement agencies and private companies to obtain information about suspects, among other things.

Meta said Voyage Labs “developed and used proprietary software to launch scraping campaigns” that targeted users across the tech giant’s social media platforms as well as Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Telegram.

Meta said it contacted Voyage Labs in November, requesting the surveillance company to cease any scraping activities on its platforms before removing more than 60,000 Voyager Labs-related Facebook and Instagram profiles and pages.

Mark Zuckerberg’s company has also asked that the court order Voyager Labs to give up its “ill-gotten profits in an amount to be proven at trial.”

The lawsuit follows a 2021 investigation by British newspaper The Guardian that found Voyage Labs had teamed up with the Los Angeles Police Department in 2019.

In the investigation, the surveillance firm was reported to have said it could use social media data to predict who would commit a crime.

According to an internal report obtained by The Guardian, Voyager Labs said it “considered using an Instagram name displaying Arab pride or tweeting about Islam to be signs of potential extremism.”

However, Meta said it uncovered Voyage Labs’ scraping activities, a practice which refers to an automated process of using software to scan a web page and compile information on it, only in July.

Although no direct links between the two cases could be established, Meta said that companies like Voyager “are part of an industry that provides scraping services to anyone, regardless of the users they target and for what purpose, including as a way to profile people for criminal behavior.”

In July, Meta filed two lawsuits against Octopus and Turkish-based individual Ekrem Ates accusing them of carrying out scraping-for-hire services on Instagram.

The latest lawsuit follows a similar case involving LinkedIn and HR data science company hiQ Labs in one of the most heavily litigated scraping cases in recent history.

After six years of litigation, hiQ Labs agreed to pay the Microsoft-owned company $500,000 following a mixed ruling in a California district court in November in which the judge ruled that hiQ Labs had violated the LinkedIn terms of service over data scraping.

The case was observed with particular attention after privacy advocates and experts expressed concern that the outcome would jeopardize the work of journalists and watchdog groups who employ automation technologies to monitor public websites.

Axel Springer’s Politico plans US, Europe expansion

Updated 14 January 2023
Reuters

  • Kuwait-born CEO Goli Sheikholeslami said Politico will focus on regional policy-making centers
BERLIN: Politico plans to expand in its home market of the United States as well as Europe as part of a five-year plan focusing more on regional policy-making centers, the chief executive of the news website said in comments seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
CEO Goli Sheikholeslami said that in the US, more policy-making was happening at the state level as a result of political turmoil and polarization in Washington, in comments to an internal podcast of its parent company, German publisher Axel Springer.
“And so, we see the opportunity to expand what we do to other geographies within the United States,” Sheikholeslami said, adding that the first step would be focusing on California and New York before looking at potential states after that.
In Europe, where Politico has a dominant position in Brussels with European Union coverage, the CEO said Politico also saw opportunities to expand in the UK, France and Germany, as well as other European markets.
“Our big focus next year will be an expansion into the UK,” she said, adding: “It is about expanding and connecting more and more power centers.”

BBC documentary shines spotlight on Persian journalists reporting on Iran

Updated 13 January 2023
Arab News

  • ‘Reporting Iran: Inside BBC Persian’ reveals dramatic events unfolding in country
  • Film highlights ‘struggle and turmoil faced by staff,’ broadcaster says
Arab News
LONDON: The BBC has opened the doors to its Persian newsroom in a new documentary that provides viewers with an unprecedented glimpse into the lives and work of the people whose job it is to report on Iran. “For the first time the BBC has lifted the lid and gone behind the scenes with the BBC News Persian team, showing the work that goes into reporting Iran while the BBC is banned from the country, and the struggle and turmoil faced by staff,” the company said in a statement. “In an emotive narrative of ‘Reporting Iran: Inside BBC Persian,’ the reporting of the dramatic and tragic events unfolding in Iran is intertwined with the personal drama and sacrifice by the BBC journalists whose persecution and harassment by Iranian authorities have been the subject of multiple protests by the BBC and the UN,” it said. Produced, directed and filmed by the BBC’s Namak Khoshnaw, the documentary follows the daily lives of those trying to report in a country where they are not allowed to operate and shows how social media is being used to root out stories and verify what is happening on the ground. In a series of emotional interviews, BBC Persian presenters, reporters and producers discuss the professional and personal sacrifices they make to uncover stories while defying the best efforts of the Iranian government to stop them. Members of the newsroom’s social media team show how they check information to authenticate events, individuals, locations and metadata, which is essential in countering the spread of disinformation online. That verification process, which requires the team to establish the exact locations of video clips, analyze officially released footage, speak to witnesses and examine the legitimacy of documents, often takes several days. As well as highlighting the logistical challenges of unearthing stories in Iran, the documentary recounts the personal struggles of the team and what their association with the network means for their families and loved ones living in Iran. BBC Persian journalists and their families are frequently the target of online abuse and many have received threats of violence and even death. “‘Reporting Iran: Inside BBC Persian’ is full of poignant details that bring to the fore the personal dimension of the journalists who are reporting the country they come from,” the BBC said. Iran has been in turmoil since mid-September, when the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini sparked large protests against the strict restrictions and prompted calls for regime changes. BBC Persian, which reaches 18.5 million viewers a week around the world, has often been criticized for its stance on the regime. Some Iranians have even accused it of playing a role in bringing the clerical establishment to power 43 years ago and of siding with the Iranian regime. In 1980, a BBC report on human rights abuses and social restrictions led to the closure of the BBC Persian office in Tehran and expulsion of its correspondent, forcing the network to relocate to London. After the election of President Khatami in 1999, the BBC was allowed to reopen its Tehran bureau with a resident correspondent. But in 2010, Iranian authorities banned more than 60 international organizations, including BBC Persian, in what experts said was an intensification of a campaign to blame the country’s political turmoil on foreign entities. Relations between the broadcaster and the Iranian government deteriorated further in 2017, when authorities froze journalists’ assets and interrogated, and in some cases detained, their families, prompting the BBC to make an appeal to the UN Human Rights Council to intervene.
Shahid to debut original show ‘Slave Market’ this month

“Slave Market” was filmed across 104 locations depicting various parts of the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Europe
Updated 13 January 2023
Arab News

  • The period drama features a global cast from across the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Europe
DUBAI: MBC Group streamer Shahid will debut original production, “Slave Market,” produced by MBC Studios, this month.

The nine-episode series, which tells five stories simultaneously taking place in different parts of the world, is written by Kuwait’s Heba Mashari Hamada and directed by award-winning Tunisian director Lassaad Oueslati.

All five stories, set in the 1900s, merge together when each story’s protagonist falls into slavery. The show features a global cast including actors such as Fayez Bin Jurays, Apeksha Porwal, Al-Anoud Saud, Hashim Najdi, Haneen Turkistany, Nawaf Al-Dhufairi, Nagham Almalki, Marzouk Al-Ghamdi, Saeed Al-Qahtani, Shyam Kishore, Janique Charles and Chris J Gordon, among others.

“Slave Market” was filmed across 104 locations depicting various parts of the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Europe, and features 70 main cast members, 150 supporting cast members and more than 17,000 extras.

More than 35 interior and exterior designs, depicting ships from the 1900s, were built exclusively for the series to accurately represent scenes at sea.

To accommodate scenes at sea, more than 35 interior and exterior designs, depicting ships from that period, were built exclusively for the series.

A total of 4,700 costumes were created for the series with Yasmine El-Kadi leading wardrobe design.

“Slave Market” premieres on Shahid on Jan. 13.
 

TikTok’s ‘What’s Next’ report highlights three key trends to watch in 2023

Updated 13 January 2023
Arab News

  • Actionable entertainment, making space for joy, and community-built ideals are expected to shape the platform this year
DUBAI: TikTok has published its annual “What’s Next” report, highlighting the key trends it expects in the year ahead, based on data from Saudi Arabia and the UAE, among other countries.

The report is a deep dive into the ways in which it expects consumers’ wants and needs to change and how brands can tap into the shifting trends to help them succeed on the platform.

According to the report, 67 percent of users engage with TikTok during platform-focused sessions, such as when they take a break or are winding down at the end of the day. Based on this, and other global data, TikTok predicts three key trends will shape the platform in 2023: actionable entertainment, making space for joy, and community-built ideals.

“TikTok-first entertainment will inspire people to test out new products and ways of thinking and behaving,” according to the report.

Audiences are weary of misleading thumbnails, and videos that start with the instruction “wait till the end,” it continues, which means that marketers will need to produce videos that immediately grab attention while also earning trust. Attention depends on entertainment value, while trust boils down to who is telling the brand’s story.

Among users who who said they had taken action off-platform as a result of a TikTok video they watched, 72 percent said they had sought reviews from creators they trust on TikTok, more than on any other platform.

The second trend TikTok predicts focuses on prioritization of happiness among users. The pandemic forced people to reevaluate their priorities regarding work, hobbies and relationships, and many realized they were burned out.

FASTFACTS

Among users who took an off-platform action as a result of a TikTok video, 72 percent said they obtained reviews from creators they trust on TikTok, more than on any other platform.

Half of TikTok users said the platform boosts their mood and makes them feel happy and/or positive.

41 percent said that “lifting their spirits” is key to motivating them to make a purchase.

TikTok is 1.8 times more likely than any other platform to introduce people to new topics they did not even know they would like.

What this means for marketers is that they should include humor in their stories, the report advises. Audio trends in particular can help tap into what users find funny and provide a little levity in their lives.

Globally, joy is a growing factor in purchase decisions, according to the report; 50 percent of TikTok users said the platform boosts their mood and makes them feel happy and/or positive, and 41 percent said that “lifting their spirits” plays a key role in motivating them to make a purchase.

The third trend, community-built ideals, is not only about users’ aspirations but also about connecting with people who understand them and inspire them to change things for themselves, according to the report. TikTok communities, which are both specific and relatable, help users bond with each other over their interests and priorities, it said.

The platform, which describes itself as a “collection of hyper-personal spaces” rather than a “town hall meeting,” said it is 1.8 times more likely than any other platform to introduce users to new topics and ideas they were not even aware they might like. As people discover these things that are new to them, they look to their peers and role models on TikTok who are already living them for information and advice, it added.

TikTok trends can help facilitate this kind of connection and exploration, as users often turn to the platform when they have specific questions about subjects such as cooking or parenting, for example.

The platform advises marketers to “lean into the specificity that makes TikTok communities special” and thereby help audiences feel “more understood and validated.” Once marketers understand the various groups, they can work with creators within each group to amplify their message.

Shadi Kandil, TikTok’s general manager of global business solutions, Middle East, Africa, Turkey and Pakistan, said: “Now in its third year, TikTok’s What’s Next Report has provided actionable insights for marketers both globally and here in the region, to amplify their voices and create impactful content leading to real-world business results.

“From making the time for joy and tapping into niche communities, to actionable entertainment that captures attention, 2023 looks to be an exciting year for brands on TikTok.”

