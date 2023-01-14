You are here

Upswing in fundraising across MENA region

January 14, 2023
Established in 2011, KarmSolar provides several sectors with renewable energy as part of its target to enlarge Egypt’s private clean energy market. (AP)
Updated 14 January 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

KSA-based DAAL takes part in $5 million seed funding round

Upswing in fundraising across MENA region
  • KSA-based DAAL takes part in $5 million seed funding round
Updated 14 January 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia-based venture capital DAAL has participated in a $5 million seed funding round for Mexico-based proptech platform Pulppo alongside one of the leading accelerators in the world, Y Combinator.

Founded in 2021, Pulppo offers a platform for property brokers to boost their sales by providing them with tools to manage everything from property appraisals to visits.

“In 2022, the company allied with 30 real estate brokerages in Mexico, who have seen year-on-year growth of between 50 and 60 percent in the first three months of activity after the alliance,” Matias Gath, co-founder of Pulppo, said in a statement.

The company plans to reduce the period of selling a home in Latin America from 12 months to just 90 days using its unique tools.

“DAAL is always looking for outstanding companies that disrupt the market and add value to their space. Not only we found that in Pulppo but we also found an enabler that focuses on the human element and eases things for them,” said Abdulrahman AlQahtani, DAAL’s CEO.

KarmSolar secures $3m for its second solar grid

Egypt-based cleantech company KarmSolar secured $3 million in debt financing from HSBC bank to develop its Farfara Solar Grid.

Established in 2011, KarmSolar provides several sectors with renewable energy as part of its target to enlarge the private clean energy market. 




Founded in 2021, Pulppo offers a platform for property brokers to boost their sales. (Supplied)

“The kickoff of the Farafra Solar Grid enables us to achieve our vision of extending affordable, reliable solar energy to relatively inaccessible parts of the country,” Ahmed Zahran, KarmSolar’s co-founder and CEO, said.

The project aims to provide 60 percent solar penetration with a goal to reach 100 percent in three years.

“It is very refreshing to see institutions like HSBC willing to focus their efforts and trust towards investing in nonconventional projects like the Farafra Solar Grid,” Zahran added.

REM People partners with US asset management firm

The UAE-headquartered artificial intelligence-tech company REM People secured a partnership with US-based Ethos Asset Management through a $12 million investment.

Founded in 2015, REM People provides an AI-powered retail analytics and management solution in more than 50 countries.

“We intend to accelerate the scaling of our AI-based technology by investing these funds in AI-focused research and development activities, in our international expansion, in launching new products, as well as helping to establish a marketplace that provides one-stop retail analytics services for global consumer packaged goods companies and retailers,” Bulent Peker, CEO of REM People, said.

The company aims to expand its international network to 24 offices as well as reward its employees with bonuses by providing 10 percent of the company in employee stock option programs.

Healthtech platform At Home Doc raises $1.9m

Qatari healthtech platform At Home Doc raised $1.9 million in a pre-series A funding round led by Elaj Group investment arm Tawasol Holding.

Established in 2015, At Home Doc provides medical services on demand and at home through its online platform.

“Parties have a common interest to formulate a joint venture between Elaj and At Home and assign a workforce to execute the framework for the potential collaboration. The potential collaboration is to pilot operations in the Saudi market,” said Hesham Elfeshawy, At Home Doc CEO.

The company will accelerate its all-inclusive healthcare expansion of homecare services as well as at-home lab services for all Saudi and non-Saudi employees and their families in the private sector.

KSA’s Foodics inks partnership with France’s Partoo

Saudi Arabia-based leading cloud restaurant management company Foodics announced a partnership with France-based SaaS company Partoo to link the Kingdom and France’s food and beverage sector.

Through the partnership, the two companies will serve over 350,000 brands and offer the Middle East and North Africa’s F&B sector a unique digital management tool that cements restaurant relationships with clients.

“At Partoo, we make sure a brand’s customer journey starts with their business discoverability. Together with Foodics, we look forward to helping MENA restaurants increase their visibility online,” Rahul Chauhan, head of partnership at Partoo, said.

Recognized as a fintech company by the Saudi Central Bank, Foodics provides restaurants and cafes with a complete management solution infused with digital payments as it processed over 6 billion orders through its platform.

Founded in 2014, Partoo provides a SaaS platform to help businesses get closer to their clients.

Topics: Start-up of the Week DAAL fundraising

Sustainability and speed are key to fueling Saudi Arabia's mining industry

Sustainability and speed are key to fueling Saudi Arabia’s mining industry
Updated 15 January 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

Sustainability and speed are key to fueling Saudi Arabia’s mining industry

Sustainability and speed are key to fueling Saudi Arabia’s mining industry
  Saudi Arabia has successfully ventured into a new realm of opportunities, with the mining sector in particular
Updated 15 January 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: When Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan in 2016, skeptics were doubtful about how a nation which has been dependent on oil for several decades could diversify its economy successfully.

And now, seven years on, the Kingdom has successfully ventured into a new realm of opportunities, with the mining sector in particular proving to be one of the Kingdom’s growing hubs.

In this spirit, The Future Minerals Forum — which concluded in Riyadh on Jan. 12 — showcased the Kingdom’s ambitions in the mining sector and the way in which the mineral exploration industry is shaping up to become the third pillar of the country’s economy.

Ministers, industry experts, and think tanks representatives gathered to address ways to tackle challenges in the sector, including the crucial sustainability factor.

International participation to bring more investments to Saudi Arabia

The participation of over 200 speakers from various parts of the globe indicated that the Kingdom is moving in the right direction, especially after a new mining law improved the business environment in Saudi Arabia, along with the easing of the mining licensing procedure.

Paul Sullivan, lecturer at Johns Hopkins University and a senior associate fellow at King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies Energy and Environmental Security, told Arab News that the completion of the Forum with unprecedented international participation is expected to boost investments in the Kingdom’s mining sector.

“The Future Minerals Forum could act as a catalyst for greater investment in mining in Saudi Arabia. Hopefully, it could act to help create more effective legal and regulatory structures within Saudi Arabia also. But such things take time. Saudi Arabia has lots of potential for mining,” said Sullivan.

On Jan. 11, the second day of the Forum, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih talked about how Saudi Arabia is becoming the perfect destination for companies to come and operate in the mining sector.

“Saudi Arabia has brought together all of the necessary enablers in the mining sector. We have the energy solution, we have the location, we have the financing, and we have the best-in-class regulations across the world,” said Al-Falih. 

The Future Minerals Forum 2023 saw Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma’aden, sign an agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund to invest in mining globally. (SPA)

As if to underline the growing international reach of the Kingdom’s mining ambitions, the FMF saw Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma’aden, sign an agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund to invest in mining globally.

The mining firm — the largest in the Gulf region — also announced it has inked a deal to acquire a 9.9 percent stake in American minerals exploration and development firm Ivanhoe Electric and form a separate joint venture with Ivanhoe to explore and develop mining projects in Saudi Arabia.

Ma’aden signed another partnership agreement with Barrick Gold Limited, a subsidiary of Canada’s Barrick Gold Corp. Under the deal, a new limited liability company will be set up in Umm Ad Damar to accelerate mineral exploration activities in the Kingdom.

Sustainability in the mining sector

While critical minerals are necessary for a smooth transition to green energy, there are concerns about the environmental impact of mining.

“Saudi Arabia can become more sustainable and cleaner in many things, not just mining. Environmental and sustainability laws and regulations are important. Companies and mining will be sources of great externalities, such as pollution of the water, land, and air, without such regulations,” Sullivan told Arab News.

He added: “Saudi Arabia could benefit most from a successful and growing mining industry that minimizes externalities like pollution. It is good PR and it is good for Saudi Arabia’s people and their futures.”

Sullivan further noted that mining laws and regulations should be implemented in such a way that they will uphold the interests of the general public.

“There are some complex balances that need to be considered. Writing regulations and laws should also reflect the needs of the Saudi people, its leadership, and for the Saudis of the future, but also of the companies to allow sustainable, long-term, and effective mining to add to the future wealth of Saudi Arabia,” Sullivan added.

FASTFACT

The Future Minerals Forum — which concluded in Riyadh on Jan. 12 — showcased the Kingdom’s ambitions in the mining sector and the way in which the mineral exploration industry is shaping up to become the third pillar of the country’s economy.

In the Forum, industry leaders and top officials discussed the importance of sustainability, and Mike Henry, CEO of Australia-based mining firm BHP, said exploration of critical minerals should be accelerated to meet the energy transition goals over the next thirty years, as it is impossible to meet the rising demand if the world is moving at the current pace.

 “Over the next 30 years, in order to meet the needs of the energy transition, the world is going to need two times as much copper, four times as much nickel, two times as much steel and two times as much iron ore, as was needed over the past 30 years,” he added.

In a separate panel discussion, Suliman Al-Mazroua, CEO of Saudi Arabia’s National Industrial Development and Logistics Program, said the Kingdom is not only trying to accelerate mining operations to catalyze energy transition but is also working on innovative practices to ensure sustainable operations in the mining sector.

“Saudi Arabia is on both sides; supply and demand. We contribute on the innovation side to achieve sustainability, and we also provide the world with more metals,” said Al-Mazroua.

Moving forward and beyond

The forum also witnessed knowledge sharing of innovative ideas which could reshape the way in which the mining industry is functioning.

In a panel discussion, Saline Water Conversion Corp. Governor Abdullah Ibrahim Al-Abdul-Karim said the mining industry will need to have a different structure moving forward as the world is witnessing rapid changes in an era of energy transition, digitalization and climate change.

Al-Abdul-Karim also noted that new mining companies will be able to find abundant resources from seawater if they have “the science, the reengineering and the economy-based structure” in place.

“By figuring out how we can extract precious salts and minerals from brine water, we will be able to secure the demand for the future,” he added.

As Saudi Arabia’s mining sector continues its accelerated growth, those involved in pushing it forward will be keen to show that speed will not come at the cost of sustainability.

Topics: FMS2023 sustainability Saudi mining industry

Powerful technologies ushering in new risks and opportunities

Powerful technologies ushering in new risks and opportunities
Updated 14 January 2023
Reina Takla

Powerful technologies ushering in new risks and opportunities

Powerful technologies ushering in new risks and opportunities
  90% of organizations in the Kingdom have fast-tracked their digital transformation programs over the past year
Updated 14 January 2023
Reina Takla

RIYADH: Digital transformation is seen as a critical business driver for economic growth in Saudi Arabia as 90 percent of organizations in the Kingdom have fast-tracked their digital transformation programs over the past year, according to a study done by Dell.

“This is compared to the global benchmark of 80 percent, suggesting that organizations across the region have shifted their digital transformation programs into high gear,” Rola Dagher, global channel chief of Dell Technologies, told Arab News in an exclusive interview.

She attributed this to “powerful technologies,” including artificial intelligence, machine learning, 5G, storage and cloud which are ushering in new and competitive risks and opportunities.

“Modernizing infrastructure, migrating to multi-cloud, building connected workforces, securing critical assets and more are all elements that will lay the groundwork for a successful digital future.”

The Dell executive pointed out that the company’s goal is to give customers the freedom to scale resources in ways that work best for them, “so they can quickly respond to changes while focusing more on their business needs.”

This comes as Dell Technologies Digital Transformation Index study found that there is an as-a-Service awakening, with more than six in 10 Saudi firms believing aaS would enable their organizations to be more agile, seamless and cost-effective.

However, Dagher cautioned that talent scarcity is a concern for the tech industry and its customers.

“Making sure that you have the right people with the right talents and skills to meet the needs of the future will be a challenge for Saudi Arabia and across the globe,” she said.

Dagher reiterated that keeping partners trained and up-to-date on the latest technologies is one way to ensure that their talented teams remain at the forefront of innovation. 

Making sure that you have the right people with the right talents and skills to meet the needs of the future will be a challenge for Saudi Arabia and across the globe.

Rola Dagher, Dell Technologies global channel chief

“This, in turn, helps alleviate any talent scarcity their customers may have, allowing them to focus on allocating their resources to other strategic initiatives,” she explained.

Dagher pointed out that Dell’s partners have deep knowledge of their customers and understand what they need to keep their doors open and their businesses running. “In turn, our partners work with Dell Technologies to craft and deliver the right solutions when and where our customers need them the most,” she said.

Digital evolution

Having been present in Saudi Arabia for more than 20 years, the Dell executive insisted that the Kingdom is a priority market for them.

The company is focused on supporting the Kingdom on its diversifying journey under the Vision 2030 program and working closely with the public and private sectors to bring this vision to the forefront through its end-to-end solutions.

“As the region upgrades to smart and digital infrastructures, it will prompt new models of business and services and act as a driver of economic momentum,” Dagher said.

She added: “This digital evolution will open broad spaces for new services as well as consumption in a variety of industries, elevating organizations and helping them become more resilient in the face of transformation.”

FASTFACT

The company is focused on supporting the Kingdom on its diversifying journey under the Vision 2030 program and working closely with the public and private sectors to bring this vision to the forefront through its end-to-end solutions.

Dell Technologies which provides comprehensive hardware and software solutions, including platforms, she said, is ready for emerging technologies such as 5G, Edge, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

From Dell workstations to Dell PowerEdge Servers to Dell PowerScale Storage and more, Dagher stressed that their “state-of-the-art technologies enable every organization to have access to the transformative power of artificial intelligence/machine learning and deep learning and more.”

Fostering Saudi talent

Dagher reiterated Dell’s commitment to making real transformations for organizations in Saudi Arabia as the company has been instrumental in supporting its customers to innovate for their digital futures.

According to Breakthrough, a Dell Technologies commissioned study, 72 percent of Saudi employees are keen to upskill themselves to focus on more strategic opportunities within their organization.

“Investing in local talents is a key priority and we support the Saudi government initiatives in training Saudi nationals and equipping them with the skills they need to join the future workforce,” said Dagher.

She added: “Through our Academic Alliance Program, we partner with over 15 universities to offer curriculum-led IT training. We also have our own local graduate hiring program where we train and hire fresh graduates every year.”

Emerging technologies

With the current macro-economic trends impacting business and technology, she said customers want to ensure they are making the right technology investment and that their investments last longer and deliver solid returns.

“We have the capabilities, solutions and people to help our customers, whether they want to control expenses with an aaS solution, protect themselves from cyber threats, or supplement their IT department,” Dagher added.

She went on to say that “customers are increasingly doing business with companies committed to delivering positive impact for people and our planet while driving long-term value for all stakeholders. Environmental, social and governance is not a ‘nice to do’ but a ‘must do’.”

In fact, Dell is seeing that 95 percent of its customers include ESG criteria in their requests for proposals and bid requests.

“Our partner community is uniquely positioned to deliver solutions that address both customer’s IT needs and create a positive impact on humankind and the planet,” Dagher explained.

She added: “Through our Partner Program, partners can leverage our ESG strategy, pillars, and goals of advancing sustainability, cultivating inclusion, transforming lives and upholding ethics and data privacy to deliver greater impact to their customers and their communities.”

Key tech trends

Talking of top tech trends for this year, Dagher said, “Innovation will continue to be a driving force in technology, taking us to new and exciting heights.”

“There are so many exciting new frontiers ahead of us, with everything aaS continuing to expand, artificial intelligence and machine learning, 5G and Edge solutions,” she continued.

Dell has accelerated its innovation engine and wants to make sure its partners are ready to join them on this journey.

“I believe that aaS will continue to grow in importance for the channel and our customers,” Dagher said.

“It provides flexibility and growth which is especially important for companies who want to grow their business and are also concerned about rising costs,” she summed up.

Topics: digital transformation Dell Technologies

Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum opens in Abu Dhabi

Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum opens in Abu Dhabi
Updated 14 January 2023
Arab News

Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum opens in Abu Dhabi

Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum opens in Abu Dhabi
  • John Kerry among senior figures who will set global energy agenda
  • Forum will focus on challenge of managing energy security priorities
Updated 14 January 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The seventh annual Global Energy Forum, organized by the Atlantic Council, has opened in Abu Dhabi.
Among the senior figures taking part are US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, US Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security Amos Hochstein and UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Grant Shapps.
Held as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, the event will set the global energy agenda for the year ahead, including looking at the challenge of managing energy security priorities and decarbonization efforts, the Emirates News Agency reported on Saturday.
This year’s forum is of particular importance as critical climate and energy strategy issues take center stage in the run-up to the UN’s Climate Change Conference of the Parties, which the UAE will also host.
Other participants include Ditte Juul Jorgensen, director-general for energy at the European Commission, and Francesco La Camera, director-general of the International Renewable Energy Agency.
The forum is convened in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., Mubadala Investment Co., TAQA, and Emirates Nuclear Energy Co., with CNBC as its international media partner.

Topics: UAE Global Energy Forum Abu Dhabi climate

Asian spot LNG prices fall for fourth week running

Asian spot LNG prices fall for fourth week running
Updated 13 January 2023
Reuters

Asian spot LNG prices fall for fourth week running

Asian spot LNG prices fall for fourth week running
Updated 13 January 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Asian spot liquefied natural gas prices fell for the fourth week in a row on mild weather and ample inventories, with further downward pressure expected due to the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday.

The average LNG price for February delivery into northeast Asia was $23 per million British thermal units, down $2, or 8 percent, from the previous week, industry sources estimated.

The average price for March delivery is estimated at $20.60 per mmBtu.

“Prices continue to soften with demand still relatively low. At current levels there has been some spot activity but the upcoming Asian holidays will apply downward pressure,” said Toby Copson, global head of trading and advisory at Trident LNG.

“(At) sub-$20, I see some optionality given freight is low compared to recent highs, so this makes for favorable conditions for FOB buyers looking to arbitration into Asia as it is holding a premium,” he said.

In Europe, the start of the year has seen a decline in gas and LNG prices, partly due to a continuation of unseasonably mild weather across the continent, putting less stress on gas inventory levels and sending the benchmark gas price at the Dutch TTF hub down 14 percent since the end of 2022.

“Unless we see a late winter cold snap, the market is expecting storage levels to remain healthy as we come out of winter, which should in turn limit panic around the summer restocking season,” according to Tobias Davis, head of LNG Asia at brokerage firm Tullett Prebon.

S&P Global Commodity Insights (SPGCI) assessed its daily Northwest Europe LNG Marker price benchmark, for cargoes delivered in February on ex-ship basis, at $19.241/mmBtu on Jan. 12, a discount of $2.2/mmBtu to the February gas price at the Dutch gas TTF hub, according to Ciran Roe, global director of LNG.

“March JKM and April JKM derivatives on Jan. 12 are a minus $0.60-2/mmBtu discount to the TTF months. This has eased pressure on the European LNG differentials and means Europe isn’t being outbid for LNG at the moment,” Roe said.

Topics: LNG Asian spot LNG natural gas prices Europe winter

Germany in talks with Iraq over possible gas imports

Germany in talks with Iraq over possible gas imports
Updated 13 January 2023
Reuters

Germany in talks with Iraq over possible gas imports

Germany in talks with Iraq over possible gas imports
Updated 13 January 2023
Reuters

BERLIN: Germany is in talks with Iraq over the possibility of importing natural gas from the oil-rich country, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday, as Berlin scrambles to diversify its energy sources to replace a drop in Russian fossil fuel shipments.

“We also talked about possible gas deliveries to Germany and agreed to stay in close contact,” Scholz told journalists in a joint news conference with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani in Berlin.

Scholz did not give further details on the volumes of gas Germany hopes to import from Iraq.

Baghdad has offered opportunities to German companies to invest in using Iraq’s natural gas and the gas generated as a byproduct from oil production, Al-Sudani said, adding that Iraq wants to deliver gas through a pipeline via Turkiye to Europe.

Iraq continues to flare some of the gas extracted alongside crude oil because it lacks the facilities to process it into fuel for local consumption or exports.

Topics: Oil gas Iraq Germany

