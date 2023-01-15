You are here

  • Home
  • Lens perfect 10 at home, Marseille win 6th straight game

Lens perfect 10 at home, Marseille win 6th straight game

Lens perfect 10 at home, Marseille win 6th straight game
Lens’ Polish defender Przemyslaw Frankowski (R) celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between RC Lens and AJ Auxerre at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium in Lens on Saturday. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rc5uv

Updated 15 January 2023
AP

Lens perfect 10 at home, Marseille win 6th straight game

Lens perfect 10 at home, Marseille win 6th straight game
  • Northern side Lens, who have won all of their home games so far, moved to three points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain
Updated 15 January 2023
AP

PARIS: Second-placed Lens made it 10 straight home wins in the French league after beating struggling Auxerre 1-0 on Saturday.

Poland winger Przemyslaw Frankowski nailed a penalty kick in the 59th minute with a powerful strike past goalkeeper Benoit Costil, who guessed the right way.

Auxerre finished with 10 players after defender Isaak Toure was sent off midway through the second half, for a second yellow card after fouling forward Florian Sotoca.

Northern side Lens, who have won all of their home games so far, moved to three points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain.

Lens extended their unbeaten league run to 9 games but still lead third-placed Marseille only by two points after the southern side beat Lorient 3-1 at home for a sixth straight league win.

Second place secures an automatic place in next season’s Champions League, while the team finishing third enters the competition via the playoff rounds.

Lorient danger man Terem Moffi struck again to give the visitors the lead in the 29th with a superb volley from a corner. It was the Nigeria striker’s 12th league goal, moving him one ahead of PSG’s Neymar and one behind top scorer Kylian Mbappe of PSG.

Marseille are resilient this season under coach Igor Tudor and bounced back 10 minutes later, when defender Sead Kolasinac headed in Turkiye winger Cengiz Ünder’s cross.

Veteran Chile striker Alexis Sanchez put Marseille ahead in the 53rd when he finished powerfully from Kolasinac’s deflected cross, and France midfielder Jordan Veretout’s shot following a long ball made it 3-1 six minutes later.

Also, Strasbourg moved out of the relegation zone after winning at Lyon 2-1.

Midfielder Jean-Eudes Aholou volleyed in from a corner in the 28th and striker Habib Diallo doubled Strasbourg’s lead four minutes later.

Former Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette pulled a goal back in first-half injury time with a penalty for his 11th goal of the campaign, and had a close-range shot brilliantly saved by goalkeeper Matz Sels near the end.

It was Lyon’s second straight home defeat. Some angry Lyon fans tried to force their way onto the field and were pushed back by riot police.

On Sunday, PSG are at fourth-placed Rennes.

Topics: Ligue 1 Lens Marseille Auxerre

Related

Marseille pay tribute to Pele before 6-1 win against Toulouse, Lens held 0-0
Sport
Marseille pay tribute to Pele before 6-1 win against Toulouse, Lens held 0-0
Marseille fan faces attempted murder charge for crowd unrest
Sport
Marseille fan faces attempted murder charge for crowd unrest

Buckley makes a pair of eagles and leads the Sony Open

Buckley makes a pair of eagles and leads the Sony Open
Updated 15 January 2023
AP

Buckley makes a pair of eagles and leads the Sony Open

Buckley makes a pair of eagles and leads the Sony Open
  • He was at 15-under 195 as Buckley goes for his first PGA Tour title in his second full year
Updated 15 January 2023
AP

HONOLULU: Two swings were all it took for Hayden Buckley to become another face in a large crowd of contenders to a two-shot lead Saturday in the Sony Open.

On a day when there was an eight-way tie for the lead at one point, Buckley made a pair of eagles on the back nine at Waialae that carried him to a second straight 6-under 64 and allowed him at least a little separation.

One of them was a wedge from 133 yards that he thought he tugged to a left pin at No. 10, the third-easiest hole on the course. Instead, it turned out perfectly.

“It was nice to see that,” Buckley said. “I did pull it a little bit and wasn’t sure where it was going to land.”

The other was among his best swings of the day, a 5-iron from 221 yards that rolled up to 2 feet to the front left pin on the par-5 18th hole.

Otherwise, it was a steady diet of pars and the occasional birdie on a course where the fairways are running fast.

“We did exactly what we were trying to do and got away with two shots, had two big eagles,” Buckley said. “Our game plan stays the same. If we play well enough, that’s great. If not, we just deal with it.”

He was at 15-under 195 as Buckley goes for his first PGA Tour title in his second full year, and he’s not alone in that regard.

He will be in the final group with David Lipsky (66) and Ben Taylor (65), neither of whom have won on the PGA Tour. Lipsky has won on the Asian Tour, the Sunshine Tour, the European tour and the Korn Ferry Tour.

Nine of the leading 15 players at Waialae are going for their first PGA Tour win.

Chris Kirk also was two shots behind. He began the third round with a one-shot lead and good vibes because of his runner-up finish two years ago that enabled him to keep full status on tour. His first shot sailed toward the houses down the right side of the first fairways, out-of-bounds and leading to a double bogey.

He was otherwise solid from there, though he missed a 6-foot birdie putt on the 18th that would have put him in the final group.

Kirk has four PGA Tour wins, but the last one was at Colonial in 2015. It felt like a win two years ago at Waialae. He had stepped away from golf to treat alcoholism and depression, and his 65 on the final day at the Sony Open to tie for second was enough for him to retain full status.

So he wasn’t sure he had an advantage because of winning experience.

“If I had won three weeks ago maybe,” Kirk said. “But it’s been a little while. I definitely know what it takes, but also know it’s not easy to do. But I definitely like where I’m at. I like the way my golf game feels. Obviously, I’m very comfortable and love this place, so I’m excited for the opportunity against these guys that haven’t won. Most of them are probably 15 years I younger than me.”

Kirk wasn’t the only player with a slow start. Lipsky’s opening drive went left, and bounced along the cement path right of the driving range until it settled outside the white stakes. He managed to limit the damage to a bogey when he made a 25-foot putt. He followed that by taking two chips to get onto the second green for another bogey, and then he had seven birdies the rest of the way.

“It’s never ideal when your ball goes 50 yards down the path OB,” Lipsky said. “I’m pretty happy with how I played and how I handled those first two holes.”

While the third round wasn’t a bizarre as Friday — Jordan Spieth went from a share of the lead to missing the cut, Rory Sabbatini was one off the lead until three straight double bogeys — there was enough to realize 18 more holes might feel like a marathon to those trying to win for the first time.

S.H. Kim, the rookie from South Korea, ran off four straight birdies to take the lead at the turn. And then on the 10th hole, the third easiest at Waialae, he had 124 yards from the middle of the fairway and made double bogey — an approach that bounded over the green, a chip to 30 feet and three putts.

Byeong Hun An had a 66 and was tied for 16th, six shots behind. That includes his quadruple-bogey 8 on the 10th hole after his drive was in the middle of the fairway, 87 yards from the hole. An went long going after a back pin, muffed a chip, twice had a wedge slide under the ball sitting in thick grass. It was a mess.

Topics: golf Sony Open Hayden Buckley

Related

Spieth in three-way tie for lead at Sony Open
Sport
Spieth in three-way tie for lead at Sony Open
Masters will allow LIV golfers who qualify to compete in 2023
Sport
Masters will allow LIV golfers who qualify to compete in 2023

Paris Saint-Germain threaten to quit Parc des Princes after city refuses to sell

Paris Saint-Germain threaten to quit Parc des Princes after city refuses to sell
An aerial view of Paris Saint-Germain football team's stadium, the Parc-des-Princes in Paris. (AFP)
Updated 15 January 2023
AFP

Paris Saint-Germain threaten to quit Parc des Princes after city refuses to sell

Paris Saint-Germain threaten to quit Parc des Princes after city refuses to sell
  • Inaugurated in 1897 then remodelled in 1972, the former velodrome, with its 48,000 capacity, has been home to the Parisian club since 1974
Updated 15 January 2023
AFP

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday threatened to quit the Parc des Princes ground, which has been their home for almost 50 years, after city officials refused to sell the stadium to them.
City mayor Anne Hidalgo said in an interview published in Saturday’s Parisien newspaper that the stadium “is not for sale” and “will not be sold” to Qatari-owned PSG.
However, a spokesman for the club said he was “disappointed and surprised” that the city wanted to “turn Paris Saint-Germain and their supporters out of the Parc des Princes.”
“The mayor is forcing PSG to leave its home.”
He added: “Everyone loses in the position taken by the mayor. PSG is now forced to find alternative options to relocate the club.
“This is not the outcome the club, nor its supporters, were hoping for.”
PSG has made acquisition of the ground in the city’s leafy western suburbs a condition for carrying out modernization and expansion works to the tune of 500 million euros.
In November, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi told Spanish sports daily Marca that PSG was “no longer welcome” at the Parc des Princes, adding that they were looking at “other alternatives.”
“They are pressuring us to leave,” he said, insisting that the Qataris had “invested 80 million euros” — before Euro 2016 — in a stadium which “is not ours.”
The club has already put in one offer to buy the ground but according to Hidalgo’s deputy Emmanuel Gregoire, it only amounted to 40 million euros.
“It’s cheaper than Paredes,” he joked in reference to the Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes who cost PSG 47 million euros when he joined in 2019.
Inaugurated in 1897 then remodelled in 1972, the former velodrome, with its 48,000 capacity, has been home to the Parisian club since 1974.
The current 30-year lease kicked in in 2014.
“It is a firm and definitive position,” added Hidalgo on the city’s stance.
“It is an exceptional piece of heritage for Parisians.”
Her team have said they are ready to discuss the ground issue, even if the sale is not her “priority option.”
“We must support PSG in its desire and its need for renovation, for increasing capacity, for modernizing the Parc,” she said, adding that “part of the stadium is on the ring road so we cannot dig.”

Topics: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Parc des Princes Nasser Al-Khelaifi

Related

Messi scores in first game after World Cup as PSG win
Sport
Messi scores in first game after World Cup as PSG win
Messi set for first PSG appearance since World Cup as contract talks go on
Sport
Messi set for first PSG appearance since World Cup as contract talks go on

Lelah Doroh makes history at Kings and Princes Cups Festival

Lelah Doroh makes history at Kings and Princes Cups Festival
Updated 15 January 2023
Arab News

Lelah Doroh makes history at Kings and Princes Cups Festival

Lelah Doroh makes history at Kings and Princes Cups Festival
  • Qaader wins the Prince Khaled bin Abdullah Cup
  • Rooqa claims Prince Badr bin Abdulaziz Cup title
  • Lagertha snatches Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Cup
Updated 15 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The first evening of the 8th edition of the Kings and Princes Cups Festival concluded on Friday at King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Janadriyah, in an event organized by the Jockey Club.

The festival presented five rounds of various distances and categories, where the prize for the Princes Sultan and Naif Bin Abdulaziz reached SR700,000 ($186,466) for each round, while the prize of Prince Badr bin Abdulaziz Cup reached SR500,000.

The prize of the final round of the King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz is SR800,000.

Meanwhile, the Prince Khaled bin Abdullah Cup was held also on Friday after it was postponed last week due to bad weather conditions in Riyadh with a prize of SR1 million. 

Prince Khaled bin Abdullah Cup is the first race to be held this season on a turf track, in preparation for the Saudi Cup which will kick off on February 25.

Qaader claims title of Prince Khaled bin Abdullah Cup

Horse Qaader made his debut in the Kingdom with a great victory after winning the Prince Khaled bin Abdullah Cup snatching the lead from Eagle Flight in the last 100 meters of the race alongside 14 participating horses.

The 5-year-old, Qaader, with rider Alberto Sana, needed 2.09.27 minutes to snatch the lead of the 2,100-meter race from horse Eagle Flight, while horse Lukanini placed third in the race ranking.

Prince Ahmed bin Khaled bin Abdullah bin Abdul Rahman handed over the prize to the winner by the end of the race.

King Abullah sons shine in Prince Naif Cup 

Horse El Ectability owned by sons of King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz achieved its first victory on Friday, claiming the prince Naif bin Abdulaziz Cup, dedicated to 4-year-old horses.

Under the leadership of jockey Camilo Ospina, horse El Ectability topped the ranking with a impressive time of 1.37.82 minutes.

Horse Foden with rider Abdulla Al-Rashed came in second place in the ranking, while horse Groom finished third led by rider Abdulla Al-Agami as Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz handed over the prize to the winners after the race.

Persistence marks Prince Badr Cup 

Mare Rooqa, also owned by sons of King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz won the Prince Badr bin Abdulaziz Cup, dedicated to mares produced domestically, under the leadership of jockey Abdulla Al Fairuz.

Rooqa covered a distance of 1,800 meters in a time of 1.52.45 minutes, while mare Wadia with its rider Mohamed Al-Daham placed second in the ranking before horse Mazoka that finished third.

Prince Abdullah bin Khaled bin Bandar handed over the prize for the winners after the race.

Lagertha tops the Prince Sultan Cup

Horse Lagertha Rhyme, owned by prince Abdulaziz bin Fahd, secured the 2,000-meter prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Cup title in 2.04.91 minutes thanks to the strategy of its trainer Naif Al-Mandil.

Mare Dorrat Al-Moghtara placed second in the ranking, while Aphalina finished third as prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz handed over the prize to the winners after the race.

Big night for Lelah Doroh

Another young horse owned by sons of King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz, Lelah Doroh, caught the attention of the fans after winning the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Cup as onlookers chanted the 3-year-old foal's name.

Lelah Doroh reinforced chances of its stable of winning the upcoming Founder Cup.

Under the stewardship of Camilo Ospina, Lelah Doroh took the lead and finished the race with a time of 1.39.14 minutes just before horse Ibn Toulon who placed second and Harby who finished third.

Prince Meteb bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz handed the prize for the winners after the race.

Topics: Horse Racing Saudi Arabia Saudi Cup 2023

Related

Kings and Princes Cups Festival: a tribute to royal involvement in Saudi horse racing
Sport
Kings and Princes Cups Festival: a tribute to royal involvement in Saudi horse racing
The 2023 Saudi Cup sees over 1,400 entries from 22 countries 
Sport
The 2023 Saudi Cup sees over 1,400 entries from 22 countries 

Al-Nassr lack cutting edge in goalless draw with Al-Shabab

Al-Nassr lack cutting edge in goalless draw with Al-Shabab
Updated 14 January 2023
John Duerden

Al-Nassr lack cutting edge in goalless draw with Al-Shabab

Al-Nassr lack cutting edge in goalless draw with Al-Shabab
  • When Al-Nassr host Ettifaq next weekend, five-time Ballon D’or winner Ronaldo will be available for selection
Updated 14 January 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: In the last league game before Cristiano Ronaldo is available, Al-Nassr drew 0-0 at Al-Shabab on Saturday to see their lead at the top of the Saudi Professional League cut to two points.

When the Yellows host Ettifaq next weekend, the five-time Ballon D’or winner, whose bombshell transfer was announced on the penultimate day of 2022, should be desperate to get on the pitch and make a difference.

Coach Rudi Garcia will surely be happy too. The Frenchman could have used his new Portuguese megastar in this Riyadh derby as they lacked a cutting edge. 

With Al-Ittihad winning earlier in the day to go second, Al-Shabab stay in third, a point behind. Ronaldo is going to be thrust into the middle of what is shaping up to be a thrilling title race with just four points separating the top five as we approach the halfway stage of the season.

Al Shabab, looking to bounce back after three losses from four in all competitions, had the better of the first half and almost took the lead on the half hour with a bit of impudent improvisation that Ronaldo himself would have been proud of. Carlos had the close attention of a defender and his back to goal at the edge of the six yard box when the ball came to his feet but the Brazilian’s smart backheel looked destined for the bottom corner but there was David Ospina getting down well to claw the ball away to safety.

Soon after the visitors came close too. A simple ball over the top from Gustavo freed Sami Al-Najei but the Saudi Arabian international shot just wide from outside the area.

Ospina was the busier of the two ‘keepers and was  in action once more just before the break, flying through the air to push a fierce drive from Hussain Al-Qahtani out for a corner. Shabab should have scored from the resultant set piece which fell to Carlos on the left side of the area. With only the Colombian shotstopper to beat, the striker could not quite get the ball out from his feet and his resultant shot was tame and gratefully gathered by his fellow South American. As the whistle sounded for half-time, Al-Nassr were happy just to be level.

On the hour however, they should have taken the lead. A delicious Pity Martinez pass from deep split the home defence and there was Talisca just inside the area. All expected the top scorer in the league to get goal number 12 but instead his low shot was too close to Kim Seung-gyu and the Korean goalkeeper made an easy save. It was as close as Al-Nassr came though the Brazilian headed wide near the end. It was, fans were surely thinking, a chance that Ronaldo would have taken. Soon, they will get a chance to see for themselves though there are other things to worry about as Ospina was stretchered off in the dying seconds.

Earlier in the day, Abderrazak Hamdallah was the hero for Al-Ittihad as they came from behind to win 2-1 at bottom team Al-Batin and move into second.  Yousef Al-Shammari put the hosts ahead midway through the first half to set them on their way to what would have been a first win of the season. A second yellow card from Juan Pedroza late in the first half was a huge blow as was the penalty awarded for handball. Hamdallah, who had already missed two good chances, shot high into the net for goal number eight of the season. The Tigers were given a second spot kick five minutes after the restart as Romarinho was brought down by Mudasiru Salifu. The Brazilian stepped up to put his team ahead and give Al-Ittihad a first win in 2023 at their third time of asking.

Al-Feiha climbed up into 12th with a 4-2 win at Al-Raed. Al-Hilal host next to bottom Al-Adalah on Sunday and will move into second, a point behind Al-Nassr, with a win. It is all starting to look very interesting indeed and that is even before what should be an explosive intervention by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Al-Nassr Ronaldo joins Al Nassr Saudi Pro League (SPL)

Related

Al-Nassr club denies Ronaldo’s World Cup bid ambassador claims
Sport
Al-Nassr club denies Ronaldo’s World Cup bid ambassador claims
Update Bidding for golden ticket for match between PSG and Al-Nassr/Al Hilal all-stars reaches milestone SR10m
Sport
Bidding for golden ticket for match between PSG and Al-Nassr/Al Hilal all-stars reaches milestone SR10m

Dakar Rally to remain in Saudi Arabia, say organizers

Dakar Rally to remain in Saudi Arabia, say organizers
Updated 14 January 2023

Dakar Rally to remain in Saudi Arabia, say organizers

Dakar Rally to remain in Saudi Arabia, say organizers
Updated 14 January 2023
AL-HOFUF, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia will continue to be the home of the Dakar Rally for the next few years with race director David Castera telling AFP “we still have so many deserts to explore.”
Castera was speaking after Saturday’s penultimate stage with Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah poised for his fifth title.
“I’m very happy we’re staying here, with so many deserts still to explore and with this country’s enormous potential,” he said.
Motorsport’s toughest endurance test moved to the conservative Kingdom in 2020 after a spell in South America on an initial 10-year contract.
Dakar organizers ASO announced the switch in 2019 saying a new chapter of the gruelling race’s history would be written in the “mysterious and vast deserts” of the land.
Castera confirmed a clause in the Saudi deal to pull out after five years would not be taken up.
“Today there’s been a big change, it’s progressing at a fast rate,” commented Castera.
“I’m not here to play politics but to organize a sporting event which has the legitimacy to exist here because the terrain suits it.”
Saudi Arabia has invested heavily in attracting high profile sporting events including tennis, golf and Formula One to its shores and is preparing a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup.
And last month five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Saudi side Al-Nassr in a deal worth 200 million euros.
In the race, Al-Attiyah should complete the cruise to his fifth title. Meanwhile, the motorbikes are heading to the closest finish in the race’s history.
Only 12 seconds separate former champions and KTM teammates Toby Price and Kevin Benavides after about 3,900 kilometers of racing through Saudi Arabia.
Another 136 kilometers on Sunday are all that’s left, a fast beach special to the finish in Dammam on the Arabian Gulf.
Al-Attiyah was second on the 13th and penultimate stage on Saturday, 153 kilometers of dunes around Shaybah in the Saudi southeast.
The stage winner again was Sebastien Loeb for an unprecedented sixth straight time.
Loeb should extend his streak to seven on Sunday but the Frenchman will have to settle for second overall for a second straight year to Al-Attiyah, whose lead of 1 hour, 21 minutes practically guarantees he will win the Dakar just 100 kilometers from his Qatar homeland.
“We just have to bring the title home now,” Al-Attiyah said.

follow us

Latest updates

Arab hopefuls miss out as Miss USA named Miss Universe in New Orleans
Arab hopefuls miss out as Miss USA named Miss Universe in New Orleans
Buckley makes a pair of eagles and leads the Sony Open
Buckley makes a pair of eagles and leads the Sony Open
Fit of road rage captured on camera brings down Hong Kong gangster
Fit of road rage captured on camera brings down Hong Kong gangster
Turkish offensive in Syria ‘possible any time,’ says Erdogan aide
Turkish offensive in Syria ‘possible any time,’ says Erdogan aide
Saudi minister attends 2023 Spanish Super Cup ceremony at embassy
Saudi minister attends 2023 Spanish Super Cup ceremony at embassy

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.