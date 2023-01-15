You are here

Saudi minister attends 2023 Spanish Super Cup ceremony at embassy

Saudi minister attends 2023 Spanish Super Cup ceremony at embassy
Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji attends 2023 Spanish Super Cup ceremony at Spain's embassy in Riyadh.
Saudi minister attends 2023 Spanish Super Cup ceremony at embassy
Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji attends 2023 Spanish Super Cup ceremony at Spain's embassy in Riyadh.
Arab News

Saudi minister attends 2023 Spanish Super Cup ceremony at embassy

Saudi minister attends 2023 Spanish Super Cup ceremony at embassy
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji attended a ceremony at the Spanish embassy in the capital, Riyadh, to celebrate the Kingdom’s hosting of the 2023 Spanish Super Cup, the foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Spain’s ambassador to the Kingdom, Jorge Hevia Sierra, who welcomed the Saudi minister upon his arrival, praised the developed relations between the two kingdoms in all fields, including sports.

He said the sport sector has witnessed remarkable development in the country during the past years, with the Kingdom hosting many international events, including the Spanish Super Cup.

During the ceremony, Al-Khuraiji also met with President of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, President of Real Madrid Florentino Perez, and President of Barcelona Joan Laporta.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Spain Spanish Super Cup Waleed Al-Khuraiji Ambassador Jorge Hevia Saudi Foreign Ministry Spanish Super Cup 2023

Crowds lap up Riyadh Season dolphin shows

At the Riyadh Season dolphin show, the beloved sea creatures perform acrobatic routines, dance, sing, and paint on canvas.
At the Riyadh Season dolphin show, the beloved sea creatures perform acrobatic routines, dance, sing, and paint on canvas.
Updated 15 January 2023
Rahaf Jambi

Crowds lap up Riyadh Season dolphin shows

At the Riyadh Season dolphin show, the beloved sea creatures perform acrobatic routines, dance, sing, and paint on canvas.
  • Mohammed Sulaiman, a visitor to the show, told Arab News: “I would like to thank the General Entertainment Authority for the excellent work they are putting into the Riyadh Season and the dolphin shows; it is amazing
Updated 15 January 2023
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Crowds have been lapping up aqua entertainment in the form of a dolphin show, as part of Riyadh Season.

Located at Boulevard World, one of the city festival’s main activity zones featuring the largest man-made lake in the world, the shows also include performing seals.

While the seals perform acrobatic routines with their trainer, including playing with hula hoops, the dolphins jump over a 3-meter-high bar, dance together, sing, and paint on canvas.

Make it a day to remember by taking pictures with dolphins!.

Mohammed Sulaiman, a visitor to the show, told Arab News: “I would like to thank the General Entertainment Authority for the excellent work they are putting into the Riyadh Season and the dolphin shows; it is amazing.

“I usually go abroad to watch such shows, but the performance competes internationally.”

FASTFACT

The pool where the animals perform is 6 meters deep and is kept at a temperature of 22 degrees Celsius to mimic the sea creatures’ natural habitat.

The shows, open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and with a capacity to take up to 1,500 spectators a day, include learning experiences about seals, penguins, and 40 different types of dolphins. The attraction also has a gift shop and provides opportunities for souvenir photos.

Make it a day to remember by taking pictures with dolphins!.

The dolphin pool where the animals perform is 6 meters deep and is kept at a temperature of 22 degrees Celsius to mimic the sea creatures’ natural habitat.

HIGHLIGHT

The first show runs from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the second show is from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. They have a capacity to take up to 1,500 spectators a day, and include learning experiences.

At Boulevard World, visitors can also experience boat and submarine rides at the artificial lake, which has 11 ports situated around it. In addition, the zone houses a Combat Village, Superhero Village, and a 1.2-kilometer cable car ride transporting visitors to Boulevard Riyadh City.

 

Topics: Riyadh season Boulevard World dolphins

Digital Officer speeds up ZATCA services in Saudi Arabia

Eng. Hijer Al-Badrani, The vice governor of information technology and digitalization at ZATCA.
Eng. Hijer Al-Badrani, The vice governor of information technology and digitalization at ZATCA. (Supplied)
Updated 14 January 2023
Hebshi Alshammari

Digital Officer speeds up ZATCA services in Saudi Arabia

Eng. Hijer Al-Badrani, The vice governor of information technology and digitalization at ZATCA. (Supplied)
  • Al-Badrani told Arab News that the authority successfully started using RPA technology to carry out traditional manual work by the customs operations center
Updated 14 January 2023
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority recently incorporated Robotic Process Automation technology to automate its operations to ensure customer services are delivered in record time “in accordance with the highest global quality standards,” according to Hijer Al-Badrani, the vice governor of information technology and digitalization.

As part of its initiatives to harness AI technologies and solutions in all areas, the authority’s new technology, called the Digital Officer, represents a paradigm shift to improve digital services.

Al-Badrani told Arab News that the authority successfully started using RPA technology to carry out traditional manual work by the customs operations center, such as sorting, data entry, and identifying reliable shipments, while staff focus will shift to tasks that require cognitive work.

He noted that the Digital Officer has many advantages, notably optimizing time by accomplishing tasks simultaneously, reducing human error, and raising productivity by automating tasks.

According to Al-Badrani, one of the most important goals achieved by RPA technology was to increase productivity, noting that employees would take an average of 20 minutes to handle some transactions, while “through RPA the same work is completed in 14 seconds.”

HIGHLIGHT

The Digital Officer has many advantages, notably optimizing time by accomplishing tasks simultaneously, reducing human error, and raising productivity by automating tasks.

One of the clear advantages of the technology is the automation of services that consume staff time and effort, freeing them from their traditional recurring tasks; he explained that this enables them to focus their potential on other work.

Al-Badrani affirmed that the launch of the Automated Operations Technology Project is part of the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority keeping pace with technical development taking place in the Kingdom as the most advanced G20 country in digital competitiveness. The authority is a partner in national digital transformation as part of Vision 2030, and this is reflected in the robust digital infrastructure that enables it to meet various challenges and respond quickly to unforeseen circumstances.

ZATCA is constantly exploring new ways to improve the efficiency of its operational work, speed up procedures, and the RPA has been instrumental in achieving these objectives.

Al-Badrani concluded that there is no defined life span for service provided via the technology, but that “advances in this technology should be pursued and upgraded to the latest versions available on the global market.”

 

Topics: zakat Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) artificial intelligence (AI)

Saudi Arabia's volunteer portal attracts over 650,000 new helpers in 2022

More than 600,000 volunteers and 39 million volunteer hours were achieved in 2022.
More than 600,000 volunteers and 39 million volunteer hours were achieved in 2022. (Twitter @HRSD_SA)
Updated 14 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s volunteer portal attracts over 650,000 new helpers in 2022

More than 600,000 volunteers and 39 million volunteer hours were achieved in 2022. (Twitter @HRSD_SA)
  • More than 5,000 public and private sector organizations already signed up; 40 million volunteer hours achieved
Updated 14 January 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: A total of 658,036 people carried out 5.4 million voluntary jobs last year via the government’s new National Volunteer Portal.

Run by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, the platform has set a target to attract 1 million volunteers as part of the broader ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030.

More than 600,000 volunteers and 39 million volunteer hours were achieved in 2022.

More than 65 million people have already benefited from the scheme, which last year saw volunteers donate a combined 40 million hours of their time.

The portal promotes a range of work opportunities, including helping with National Day activities and initiatives, offered by a variety of organizations. It works by matching the two groups and ensuring both are suitably protected.

HIGHLIGHT

More than 65 million people have already benefited from the scheme, which last year saw volunteers donate a combined 40 million hours of their time.

More than 5,000 public and private sector organizations have already registered with the scheme.

Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi tweeted: “The qualitative achievements fulfilled in #VolunteerWork 2022; An incentive for giving more in 2023. Thanks to all the volunteers for their national efforts.”

 

Topics: Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD) Saudi Arabia

Who's Who: Jood Wasel Al-Harthi, political affairs officer at the UN

Jood Wasel Al-Harthi
Jood Wasel Al-Harthi
Updated 14 January 2023
Arab News

Who’s Who: Jood Wasel Al-Harthi, political affairs officer at the UN

Jood Wasel Al-Harthi
Updated 14 January 2023
Arab News

Jood Wasel Al-Harthi was recently appointed political affairs officer in the Executive Office of the Secretary-General of the UN in New York.

The first Saudi woman to occupy a position in the EOSG she will be involved in areas that support peace, justice, building strong institutions, climate and environmental justice, women and youth empowerment, conflict prevention, and responding to threats like misinformation and disinformation.

Al-Harthi has spent the past three years at the UN in a variety of positions, including working for 11 months at the EOSG Rule of Law Unit. She also served in the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, where she was responsible for the policy and mediation division.

Al-Harthi’s experience in DPPA gives her exceptional insight into what it entails to build a resilient society, people-centered solutions, and the strategic role that the international community and even individuals have in facing the multiple and interlinked global challenges to peace and security.

She previously worked in the UN Secretary-General’s Peacebuilding Fund in Central Asia, South Asia and Europe. She also co-chaired the Peace and Security Pillar Anti-Racism Action Group and was a member of the Secretary-General’s Anti-Racism Task Force on Implicit Biases.

During her time at the UN, Al-Harthi has worked on global issues that are focused on conflict prevention, peacebuilding and sustaining peace.

Working with the organization has enabled her to support policies, analysis and projects that serve countries of conflict on several fronts, including reconciliation, managing intercommunal conflict and social cohesion which enhance promoting inclusivity.

Before joining the UN, Al-Harthi worked in top-tier international law firms at their corporate departments in London and Dubai. Between 2017 and 2019, she supported a team with Lawyers Without Borders to develop storybooks for children in Tanzania to raise their awareness of human trafficking. She also gained criminal law experience at the California Central District Federal Court in 2014.

Al-Harthi graduated with a bachelor’s degree in law from Swansea University in Wales in 2015. Three years later she earned a master’s degree in the same subject from SOAS University of London.

Before obtaining her bachelor’s degree, she studied pre-law with a focus on philosophy and politics at University College London.

 

Topics: Who's Who

Saudi Shoura, Azeri officials discuss parliamentary ties

Saudi-Azerbaijani officials meet in Baku.
Saudi-Azerbaijani officials meet in Baku. (Supplied)
Updated 14 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi Shoura, Azeri officials discuss parliamentary ties

Saudi-Azerbaijani officials meet in Baku. (Supplied)
  • Meeting looked at ways to bolster relations between two nations
Updated 14 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Members of the Shoura Council’s joint Saudi-Azerbaijani Parliamentary Friendship Committee, headed by Dr. Faiz Al-Shehri, have held talks with Jeyhun Aziz oglu Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s minister of foreign affairs.

The meeting took place during the committee’s visit to the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

The two sides discussed a number of topics of common interest and ways to strengthen relations between Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan.

The committee also met Sahiba Gafarova, speaker of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan. The two sides looked at ways to enhance ties in various fields, especially parliamentary relations.

Gafarova praised the depth and strength of the ties between the two countries, which are witnessing great development.

The visitors also held a meeting with the Azerbaijani-Saudi Parliamentary Friendship Committee, headed by Fatma Yildirim.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed areas of cooperation between their countries and stressed the importance of activating the role of parliamentary friendship committees and holding meetings to bolster cooperation between the two councils.

In February, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Shahin Abdullayev held a meeting with the Saudi-Azerbaijani Parliamentary Friendship Committee in Riyadh.

Al-Shehri hailed relations between the two countries and affirmed the Kingdom’s keenness to strengthen them for mutual benefit.

Abdullayev also stressed the importance of boosting cooperation at the parliamentary level.

In November, King Salman bin Abdulaziz received a written message from President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan regarding the two countries’ strong relations.

A month earlier, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jehon Bermov celebrated 30 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries at a ceremony held at the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Baku.

In his opening speech, Bermov announced his country’s support for the Kingdom’s candidacy to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh.

 

Topics: Saudi-Azerbaijani Parliamentary Friendship Committee

