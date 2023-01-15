You are here

Kingdom crowns its young fencing champions

The tournament was held at the Saudi Fencing Federation Hall in Prince Saud bin Jalawi Sports City, Al Khobar.
The tournament was held at the Saudi Fencing Federation Hall in Prince Saud bin Jalawi Sports City, Al Khobar.
The tournament was held at the Saudi Fencing Federation Hall in Prince Saud bin Jalawi Sports City, Al Khobar.
The tournament was held at the Saudi Fencing Federation Hall in Prince Saud bin Jalawi Sports City, Al Khobar.
SPA

Riyadh: The Vice President of the Saudi Fencing Federation, Mohammed Buali, crowned the winners of the Kingdom’s Championship (golden round) at under 11s on Saturday.  

The tournament was held at the Saudi Fencing Federation Hall in Prince Saud bin Jalawi Sports City, Al Khobar.

Haider Al-Hashem won the gold medal in the foil category, while Hamza Salem came second, and both Reda Al-Ruwaiei and Abbas Al-Tarouti shared third.

In the epee competition, Amin Al-Saho claimed the gold medal, with Ahmed Al-Habib taking second, and Ali Al-Hujairi and Muhammad Al-Mukhtar third.

Ali Al-Omani took first place in the saber category, with Thamer Al-Bashir second, and Jawad Al-Sada and Mohammed Al-Abbas third.

Topics: Saudi Fencing Federation fencing

Lelah Doroh makes history at Kings and Princes Cups Festival

Lelah Doroh makes history at Kings and Princes Cups Festival
Updated 15 January 2023
Arab News

Lelah Doroh makes history at Kings and Princes Cups Festival

Lelah Doroh makes history at Kings and Princes Cups Festival
  • Qaader wins the Prince Khaled bin Abdullah Cup
  • Rooqa claims Prince Badr bin Abdulaziz Cup title
  • Lagertha snatches Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Cup
Updated 15 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The first evening of the 8th edition of the Kings and Princes Cups Festival concluded on Friday at King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Janadriyah, in an event organized by the Jockey Club.

The festival presented five rounds of various distances and categories, where the prize for the Princes Sultan and Naif Bin Abdulaziz reached SR700,000 ($186,466) for each round, while the prize of Prince Badr bin Abdulaziz Cup reached SR500,000.

The prize of the final round of the King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz is SR800,000.

Meanwhile, the Prince Khaled bin Abdullah Cup was held also on Friday after it was postponed last week due to bad weather conditions in Riyadh with a prize of SR1 million. 

Prince Khaled bin Abdullah Cup is the first race to be held this season on a turf track, in preparation for the Saudi Cup which will kick off on February 25.

Qaader claims title of Prince Khaled bin Abdullah Cup

Horse Qaader made his debut in the Kingdom with a great victory after winning the Prince Khaled bin Abdullah Cup snatching the lead from Eagle Flight in the last 100 meters of the race alongside 14 participating horses.

The 5-year-old, Qaader, with rider Alberto Sana, needed 2.09.27 minutes to snatch the lead of the 2,100-meter race from horse Eagle Flight, while horse Lukanini placed third in the race ranking.

Prince Ahmed bin Khaled bin Abdullah bin Abdul Rahman handed over the prize to the winner by the end of the race.

King Abullah sons shine in Prince Naif Cup 

Horse El Ectability owned by sons of King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz achieved its first victory on Friday, claiming the prince Naif bin Abdulaziz Cup, dedicated to 4-year-old horses.

Under the leadership of jockey Camilo Ospina, horse El Ectability topped the ranking with a impressive time of 1.37.82 minutes.

Horse Foden with rider Abdulla Al-Rashed came in second place in the ranking, while horse Groom finished third led by rider Abdulla Al-Agami as Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz handed over the prize to the winners after the race.

Persistence marks Prince Badr Cup 

Mare Rooqa, also owned by sons of King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz won the Prince Badr bin Abdulaziz Cup, dedicated to mares produced domestically, under the leadership of jockey Abdulla Al Fairuz.

Rooqa covered a distance of 1,800 meters in a time of 1.52.45 minutes, while mare Wadia with its rider Mohamed Al-Daham placed second in the ranking before horse Mazoka that finished third.

Prince Abdullah bin Khaled bin Bandar handed over the prize for the winners after the race.

Lagertha tops the Prince Sultan Cup

Horse Lagertha Rhyme, owned by prince Abdulaziz bin Fahd, secured the 2,000-meter prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Cup title in 2.04.91 minutes thanks to the strategy of its trainer Naif Al-Mandil.

Mare Dorrat Al-Moghtara placed second in the ranking, while Aphalina finished third as prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz handed over the prize to the winners after the race.

Big night for Lelah Doroh

Another young horse owned by sons of King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz, Lelah Doroh, caught the attention of the fans after winning the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Cup as onlookers chanted the 3-year-old foal's name.

Lelah Doroh reinforced chances of its stable of winning the upcoming Founder Cup.

Under the stewardship of Camilo Ospina, Lelah Doroh took the lead and finished the race with a time of 1.39.14 minutes just before horse Ibn Toulon who placed second and Harby who finished third.

Prince Meteb bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz handed the prize for the winners after the race.

Topics: Horse Racing Saudi Arabia Saudi Cup 2023

Al-Nassr lack cutting edge in goalless draw with Al-Shabab

Al-Nassr lack cutting edge in goalless draw with Al-Shabab
Updated 14 January 2023
John Duerden

Al-Nassr lack cutting edge in goalless draw with Al-Shabab

Al-Nassr lack cutting edge in goalless draw with Al-Shabab
  • When Al-Nassr host Ettifaq next weekend, five-time Ballon D'or winner Ronaldo will be available for selection
Updated 14 January 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: In the last league game before Cristiano Ronaldo is available, Al-Nassr drew 0-0 at Al-Shabab on Saturday to see their lead at the top of the Saudi Professional League cut to two points.

When the Yellows host Ettifaq next weekend, the five-time Ballon D’or winner, whose bombshell transfer was announced on the penultimate day of 2022, should be desperate to get on the pitch and make a difference.

Coach Rudi Garcia will surely be happy too. The Frenchman could have used his new Portuguese megastar in this Riyadh derby as they lacked a cutting edge. 

With Al-Ittihad winning earlier in the day to go second, Al-Shabab stay in third, a point behind. Ronaldo is going to be thrust into the middle of what is shaping up to be a thrilling title race with just four points separating the top five as we approach the halfway stage of the season.

Al Shabab, looking to bounce back after three losses from four in all competitions, had the better of the first half and almost took the lead on the half hour with a bit of impudent improvisation that Ronaldo himself would have been proud of. Carlos had the close attention of a defender and his back to goal at the edge of the six yard box when the ball came to his feet but the Brazilian’s smart backheel looked destined for the bottom corner but there was David Ospina getting down well to claw the ball away to safety.

Soon after the visitors came close too. A simple ball over the top from Gustavo freed Sami Al-Najei but the Saudi Arabian international shot just wide from outside the area.

Ospina was the busier of the two ‘keepers and was  in action once more just before the break, flying through the air to push a fierce drive from Hussain Al-Qahtani out for a corner. Shabab should have scored from the resultant set piece which fell to Carlos on the left side of the area. With only the Colombian shotstopper to beat, the striker could not quite get the ball out from his feet and his resultant shot was tame and gratefully gathered by his fellow South American. As the whistle sounded for half-time, Al-Nassr were happy just to be level.

On the hour however, they should have taken the lead. A delicious Pity Martinez pass from deep split the home defence and there was Talisca just inside the area. All expected the top scorer in the league to get goal number 12 but instead his low shot was too close to Kim Seung-gyu and the Korean goalkeeper made an easy save. It was as close as Al-Nassr came though the Brazilian headed wide near the end. It was, fans were surely thinking, a chance that Ronaldo would have taken. Soon, they will get a chance to see for themselves though there are other things to worry about as Ospina was stretchered off in the dying seconds.

Earlier in the day, Abderrazak Hamdallah was the hero for Al-Ittihad as they came from behind to win 2-1 at bottom team Al-Batin and move into second.  Yousef Al-Shammari put the hosts ahead midway through the first half to set them on their way to what would have been a first win of the season. A second yellow card from Juan Pedroza late in the first half was a huge blow as was the penalty awarded for handball. Hamdallah, who had already missed two good chances, shot high into the net for goal number eight of the season. The Tigers were given a second spot kick five minutes after the restart as Romarinho was brought down by Mudasiru Salifu. The Brazilian stepped up to put his team ahead and give Al-Ittihad a first win in 2023 at their third time of asking.

Al-Feiha climbed up into 12th with a 4-2 win at Al-Raed. Al-Hilal host next to bottom Al-Adalah on Sunday and will move into second, a point behind Al-Nassr, with a win. It is all starting to look very interesting indeed and that is even before what should be an explosive intervention by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Al-Nassr Ronaldo joins Al Nassr Saudi Pro League (SPL)

Saudi Indoor Rowing Championship comes to successful close in Jeddah

Saudi Indoor Rowing Championship comes to successful close in Jeddah
Updated 14 January 2023
Afshan Aziz

Saudi Indoor Rowing Championship comes to successful close in Jeddah

Saudi Indoor Rowing Championship comes to successful close in Jeddah
  • Around 190 male and female athletes competed in the championship, which was held at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium on Friday
Updated 14 January 2023
Afshan Aziz

JEDDAH: The recently completed Saudi indoor rowing championship is a marker of how far the sport has progressed in the Kingdom, according to the head of the Saudi Rowing Federation.

Around 190 male and female athletes competed in the championship, which was held at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium on Friday, with the 2,000-meter races categorized by age and weight.

“We are excited to see the progress rowing has made in Saudi Arabia,” Ali H. Alireza, chairman of the Saudi Rowing Federation, said.   

“The first time the Saudi Rowing Federation was put on the map was in the Asian Games in Indonesia 2018, where we had just one competitor, who finished in the top 10. “Last year, we participated in the Asian Indoor Championship with four ladies and nine men, which indicates the great progress of the Kingdom in rowing.”

He added: “The federation championship held in Jeddah is now classified as an international event by the International Federation of Rowing,” which means the winners will automatically qualify for the World Championships in Canada next month.

“We’re very happy for the participants who won this competition that they do not have to go through qualifying to participate in the World Championships. That’s the kind of progress we want — to have Saudi Arabia be part of an international rowing scene,” Alireza said.

The federation will provide the athletes with world-class Olympic trainers to give them the best chance of success in future competitions, he added.

During the indoor rowing championship, Bill Barry, an Olympic medalist, was honored for his role in setting up the Saudi Rowing Federation.

Fay Ho Kim Fai, continental representative for Asia at World Rowing said: “The Saudi Rowing Federation have excelled themselves. They have a good executive team who are going in the right direction to further develop the sport of rowing in the country.”

After its successful hosting of the rowing championship, Fai said Saudi Arabia is considered a good venue to host events in collaboration with the Asian Rowing Federation. 

“The main reason for our visit is to look for any favorable beaches (or) coastline in the Kingdom that can host future Asian Championship events. There is a lot of potential in Saudi Arabia due to the Red Sea,” she said.

“We at the Asian Federation share the same mission and goal as the Saudi Rowing Federation — to bring in the Rowing Championship on the coastal side. We expect the outcomes of this collaboration to be positive. Our aim is to help the Middle East countries build up rowing numeracy at indoor and coastal Olympic levels. There are a lot of people who have never rowed before but have the capability. This is a sport that requires the effort of the whole body and is very good for fitness,” she added.

Hussein Ali Alireza, captain of the Saudi rowing team said: “This indoor rowing championship proved the sport is growing, the presence of the sport in the Kingdom has drastically changed in recent years — you can see it in gyms; a lot of people are rowing now. The sponsorship is also expanding.”

He continued: “These kinds of competitions are helping to raise awareness of the sport. Ultimately, rowing is on the water, it’s not on a machine. So this is just the first step — getting athletes to try rowing on the machine. Then the really fit and strong ones are recruited and taken into the team for training on the water.”

The Saudi Rowing Federation signed agreements with Hertz, Delta Fitness and CALO to provide amenities for the competitors. Mohammad Shammaa, Marketing Manager of Delta Fitness, told Arab News, “We have a long-term business relationship and partnership with the federation. Part of our vision at Delta Fitness is to support federation in raising awareness and providing rowing equipment, logistics, and technical support. We are doing our best to help the community to be more aware of this amazing sport.”

Khalid Shaaker Mohammad of the Saudi Rowing Federation took first place in the Men’s Master 30-39 category — his 6 minutes and 28 seconds was the fastest time of the championship.

“I’ve been practicing all year long and to win is the best feeling ever,” he said. “I have trained really hard and after securing second place in the last two competitions, my goal was to win this year.

“Rowing is an amazing sport, but a tough one. The trainers at the federation really worked hard with me and it is remarkable to see how the level of competition has improved with the Championship growing.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia rowing Saudi Rowing Federation

Egyptian team Zamalek crowned champions of Saudi hockey competition

Egyptian team Zamalek crowned champions of Saudi hockey competition
Updated 14 January 2023
Arab News

Egyptian team Zamalek crowned champions of Saudi hockey competition

Egyptian team Zamalek crowned champions of Saudi hockey competition
  • The winning team were presented their gold medals by president of the Saudi Hockey Federation (SHF), Mohammed Al-Mandiel
Updated 14 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Egyptian team Zamalek were crowned champions of the first Arab Five-a-Side Hockey Championship at the Green Hall stadiums at the Olympic Complex in Riyadh.

The winning team were presented their gold medals by president of the Saudi Hockey Federation (SHF), Mohammed Al-Mandiel.

Omani player, Rashid Al-Fazrai, won the Best Player Award, while Al-Rayyan player Pedro Crespo was the top scorer in the tournament, and Karim Farhan, who plays for Zamalek, was nominated as the best goalkeeper in the tournament.

Seven teams from Arab and Gulf countries Egypt, Qatar, Oman, and Saudi Arabia participated in the tournament.

Al-Mandiel praised the success of the first championship, which comes as an extension of the local championships that were organized over the past two years, adding that SHF is keen to expand the establishment of such international tournaments to gain experience and knowledge and to promote hockey in the Kingdom like other games that appeal to young citizens in the kingdom,

Topics: hockey Saudi Arabia Saudi Hockey Federation

Saudi Arabia lose to Slovenia in 2023 World Men's Handball Championship opener

Saudi Arabia lose to Slovenia in 2023 World Men’s Handball Championship opener
Updated 13 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia lose to Slovenia in 2023 World Men's Handball Championship opener

Saudi Arabia lose to Slovenia in 2023 World Men’s Handball Championship opener
  • The 32-team tournament is co-hosted by Sweden and Poland and runs until Jan. 29
Updated 13 January 2023
Arab News

The Saudi handball team on Thursday night lost 33-19 to Slovenia in its opening match of the 2023 World Men’s Championship at the Spodek Arena in the Polish city of Katowice.

The defeat came in Saudi Arabia’s 10th appearance at the tournament, having failed to reach the previous two events in 2019 and 2021, and despite the loss, they will still have hopes of improving on their best-ever finish of 19th place, achieved in 2003 and 2013.

The 32-team competition is organized by the International Handball Federation and is co-hosted by Sweden and Poland from Jan 11-29.

The Green Falcons will face six-time champions France on Saturday, Jan. 14, before completing their Group B fixtures against Poland on Monday, Jan. 16.

Slovenia lead the group with two points, on goal difference from France, who beat Poland 26-24 on Wednesday.

The top three teams from each of the eight groups will progress to the next round of the competition, which will be played across four groups of six.

The semifinals will take place on Jan. 27, and the final on Jan. 29.

Topics: handball

