You are here

  • Home
  • Five-star Al-Attiyah and Benavides take honors at Dakar Rally

Five-star Al-Attiyah and Benavides take honors at Dakar Rally

Five-star Al-Attiyah and Benavides take honors at Dakar Rally
Nasser Al-Attiyah and his co-driver Mathieu Baumel celebrate after winning the Dakar Rally 2023 in Dammam on Sunday. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r9gaz

Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

Five-star Al-Attiyah and Benavides take honors at Dakar Rally

Five-star Al-Attiyah and Benavides take honors at Dakar Rally
  • Al-Attiyah took the overall lead after the third stage, having built up a commanding advantage in the first week
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

DAMMAM: Qatari driver Nasser Al-Attiyah on Sunday won his fifth Dakar Rally driver’s title and second in a row, with Argentina’s Kevin Benavides securing his second motorbike crown.

The 52-year-old Al-Attiyah won three stages and had more than an hour’s advantage in the overall standings over Frenchman Sebastien Loeb, who also finished runner-up last year.

Al-Attiyah’s Toyota teammate Lucas Moraes of Brazil finished third on his debut in the iconic test of endurance which reached its climax in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

Al-Attiyah took the overall lead after the third stage, having built up a commanding advantage in the first week and deployed a safety-first strategy in the second half of the race.

“We just finished and I’m so happy. It was a difficult Dakar for everyone,” said Al-Attiyah. “It’s crazy to manage to defend my title. I’m very happy to win five times, and Mathieu (his co-driver Mathieu Baumel) four ... Sorry, Mathieu!

“We didn’t have to attack like crazy. We managed to get through the second week and win the Dakar at the end, that’s what really matters.”

Loeb gave it all he could as he won a record six successive stages in the second week. But the 48-year-old Frenchman had lost so much time on the first part of the race that it was a lost cause.

“After the beginning of the Rally we had we could not hope for better than this,” said Loeb.

“Nasser was so consistent that he was unbeatable, he produced a brilliant performance without any mistakes.”

Moraes — whose co-driver Timo Gottschalk was Al-Attiyah’s partner in his first win in 2011 — was proud as punch to be the first Brazilian to finish in the top three.

“It was important for the rally community in Brazil because it had never happened before,” he said.

“I’m going to celebrate with all the Brazilian photographers.”

The car category may not have had a lot of suspense about it but the motorbike title race more than made up for it with plenty of thrills and spills.

Benavides, the 2021 champion, edged out Australian Toby Price by 43 seconds with Skyler Howes of the United States finishing third.

Benavides — who celebrated his 34th birthday during the race — trailed two-time champion Price by 12 seconds entering Sunday’s 14th and final stage.

He produced a sterling ride to win the stage, however, and post a time 55 seconds faster than his 35-year-old rival.

Benavides’ win will be a popular one, as he showed selflessness in stopping to aid a stricken rival Matthias Walkner in Saturday’s penultimate stage.

“It’s incredible to pull off the win at the end of this completely crazy Dakar, and with such a small gap,” said Benavides.

“I’m also the first to win with two different motorbike brands, and that makes me very proud.”

It brought to an end a fascinating battle for supremacy in the motorbike section which had seen Howes lead for six days.

Price could not hide his disappointment, despite praising Benavides for doing a “great job.”

“Yeah, hard to take at the moment, but at the end of the day I’m going home in one piece and we got a Dakar trophy,” he said. “It hurts a little bit.”

For his part, Howes was ecstatic.

“How could I be anything but happy?” said Howes, who became the fifth American to finish in the top three.

“You can always look back and say ‘Aw, man, maybe I could’ve saved this here and here’, but we’re at the finish safely, and I’m on the podium.

“It’s such a dream come true and an honor to share the podium with two legends like Toby and Kevin. It’s the most unreal feeling.”

Several of the title contenders had bowed out along the way including last year’s British winner Sam Sunderland, who got no further than the first stage.

Topics: Dakar Rally 2023 Nasser Al-Attiyah Mathieu Baumel

Related

Dakar Rally to remain in Saudi Arabia, say organizers
Sport
Dakar Rally to remain in Saudi Arabia, say organizers
Dakar Rally in Saudi is shining example of FIA’s policy on equality, diversity and inclusion, says world body’s chief
Sport
Dakar Rally in Saudi is shining example of FIA’s policy on equality, diversity and inclusion, says world body’s chief

Isak gets one over Mitrovic in ‘battle of Alexs’ as Newcastle beat Fulham 1-0

Isak gets one over Mitrovic in ‘battle of Alexs’ as Newcastle beat Fulham 1-0
Updated 11 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

Isak gets one over Mitrovic in ‘battle of Alexs’ as Newcastle beat Fulham 1-0

Isak gets one over Mitrovic in ‘battle of Alexs’ as Newcastle beat Fulham 1-0
Updated 11 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: It was a tale of two Alexs at St. James’ Park as a pair of returning strikers made headlines for very different reasons.

Injury-plagued Alexander Isak proved Newcastle United’s Premier League match winner as he popped up off the bench to net a late winner and maintain the Magpies’ Champions League charge.

The Swede was thrown on with United chasing victory after suffering a near escape when Aleksandar Mitrovic, the former Magpies’ frontman, missed a bizarre penalty, having struck the ball twice when handed the chance to open the scoring from 12 yards.

The three points sees United leapfrog Manchester United back into the Premier League top three, and takes them within a point of second-placed Manchester City.

And while the points were welcomed everywhere from Tyneside to Riyadh, one moment in the game which could yet prove season-defining is the injury suffered by a teary Bruno Guimaraes, who turned his ankle.

A cagey opening half saw United frustrated largely, with Fulham showing just how they had climbed to the top seven of the Premier League following a mid-week defeat of city rivals, high-spending Chelsea.

Callum Wilson was the main threat to the goalless scoreline as he squandered a number of first half opportunities in an otherwise flat encounter in front of the TV cameras.

A header from a Kieran Trippier cross was nodded wide before Bernd Leno palmed a drive by the Newcastle No. 9 over the top after some smart work by man of the match Fabian Schar.

Wilson’s finish eluded him once again on the stroke of halftime as a smart turn was not flourished with his usual clinical strike, again allowing Germany’s Leno enough of a chance to deny.

The biggest thing about a rather less than eventful half was the limping figure of Guimaraes coming off the pitch in tears at the break — and then subsequently leaving St. James’ Park in a protective boot, after rolling his ankle in the opening 45, but attempting to play on and failing. Allan Saint-Maximin emerged as his replacement for the second half.

And while change was the order of the day after the break, so much stayed the same — including Wilson’s finishing.

Another chance fell the England frontman’s way on 50 minutes as a curling Trippier corner was nodded goalward but somehow ended up sailing wide, despite appearing destined to break the deadlock.

Newcastle hit the post from an unlikely source on the hour when Schar side-footed one off the foot of Leno’s goal and Miguel Almiron could not squirm home the rebound.

Then came the drama — and it was something rarely, if ever, seen on a football pitch.

Two stonewall-looking penalties were turned down by referee Robert Jones, the first of which Fulham boss Marco Silva believes should have seen a red card for Dan Burn.

Burn appeared to pull back Andreas Pereira in the area but nothing was given. Then in the same sequence of play Bobby De Cordova-Reid was felled by Trippier in the box. After a long VAR check, the second was given.

With just 20 minutes left on the clock, former United hero and Newcastle fan Mitrovic had the chance to net at his old stomping ground from the spot. But as he went to strike the ball, he slipped, striking the ball into his left boot — and despite the shot beating Nick Pope in the Magpies’ goal, Jones was left with no choice but to rule it out due to the double touch.

A ground that had appeared flat and a little uninspired to that point then erupted into life — and those on the pitch, helped by the introduction of Isak, delivered.

Saint-Maximin went close after an inspired run by Isak before the club record signing netted his third of the season — and first since September after a long injury layoff.

Fellow introduction Jacob Murphy won the ball as the Cottagers looked to counter, and Sean Longstaff’s curled cross found Wilson, who recycled the ball, with Isak on hand to net the easiest of headers.

That win was Newcastle’s 10th of a remarkable top flight campaign that shows no signs of slowing.

A footnote — this was also the first time that Newcastle have kept five successive clean sheets in their top division history.

Topics: Newcastle United Fulham Alexander Isak

Related

Newcastle United ‘title contenders,’ says Leicester City manager after Magpies inflict Premier League defeat
Sport
Newcastle United ‘title contenders,’ says Leicester City manager after Magpies inflict Premier League defeat
Allan Saint-Maximin not interested in leaving ‘home’ of Newcastle United
Sport
Allan Saint-Maximin not interested in leaving ‘home’ of Newcastle United

26th Arabian Gulf Cup to be hosted in Kuwait

26th Arabian Gulf Cup to be hosted in Kuwait
Updated 15 January 2023
Arab News

26th Arabian Gulf Cup to be hosted in Kuwait

26th Arabian Gulf Cup to be hosted in Kuwait
  • Announcement came during a press conference in Basra, Iraq
Updated 15 January 2023
Arab News

KUWAIT: Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, president of the Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation, announced on Sunday that the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup will be hosted in Kuwait in December 2024, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The announcement came during a press conference held in Basra, on the sidelines of the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup in Iraq.

 

Topics: Arabian Gulf Cup

Related

Basra logo during Arabian Gulf Cup puts designer Wissam Shawkat under the spotlight
Sport
Basra logo during Arabian Gulf Cup puts designer Wissam Shawkat under the spotlight
Saudi Arabia get Arabian Gulf Cup campaign off to perfect start with win over Yemen
Sport
Saudi Arabia get Arabian Gulf Cup campaign off to perfect start with win over Yemen

Morant, Grizzlies beat Pacers 130-112, run streak to 9

Morant, Grizzlies beat Pacers 130-112, run streak to 9
Updated 15 January 2023
AP

Morant, Grizzlies beat Pacers 130-112, run streak to 9

Morant, Grizzlies beat Pacers 130-112, run streak to 9
  • Gabe Vincent scored 27 points, Bam Adebayo had 20 points and 13 rebounds and Miami beat Milwaukee 111-95
Updated 15 January 2023
AP

INDIANAPOLIS: Ja Morant had 23 points, 10 assists and another ferocious dunk, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Indiana Pacers 130-112 on Saturday night to extend the NBA’s longest current winning streak to nine games.

Desmond Bane scored 25 points to lead the Grizzlies, who tied Denver for the Western Conference’s best record at 29-13.

Neither Bane nor Morant was needed in the fourth quarter. Morant’s soaring slam over Jalen Smith made it a 20-point game with 4:20 left in the third, and Memphis led by as much as 34 in the fourth.

Santi Aldama added 17 points and Ziaire Williams 13 for the Grizzlies.

Reserve guard Chris Duarte scored 25 points for the Pacers. Rookie Bennedict Mathurin had 16 and T.J. McConnell 13.

CELTICS 122 HORNETS 106

In Charlotte, N.C., Jayson Tatum scored 17 of his 33 points in a pivotal third quarter, Malcolm Brogdon added 30 points and Boston beat Charlotte to push its winning streak to six.

Al Horford had 16 points and Marcus Smart added 13 points and 12 assists for the Celtics, who made 19 3-pointers and erased a 16-point, first-half deficit.

LaMelo Ball finished with 31 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for Charlotte. Terry Rozier had 21 points for the Hornets, who have lost seven of their last eight games.

Tatum, who had 35 points in a 140-105 rout of the Hornets on Nov. 28, shook off a slow start and an early technical foul and finished 12 of 27 from the field.

76ERS 118 JAZZ 117

In Salt Lake City, Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift Philadelphia to a victory over Utah.

James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17.

Jordan Clarkson scored 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight assists, while Walker Kessler finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

HEAT 111 BUCKS 95

In Miami, Gabe Vincent scored 27 points, Bam Adebayo had 20 points and 13 rebounds and Miami beat Milwaukee.

Victor Oladipo added 20 points and Jimmy Butler had 16 for the Heat. Miami won their second straight against the Bucks after a 108-102 home victory on Thursday.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the two games against Miami because of left knee soreness. The Heat also were short-handed as guards Tyler Herro (Achilles soreness) Kyle Lowry (knee discomfort) sat out.

Bobby Portis scored 15 points, Pat Connaughton had 14 points and Brook Lopez finished with 13 for the Bucks, who finished 2-2 on their road trip.

TRAIL BLAZERS 136 MAVERICKS 119

In Portland, Oregon, Damian Lillard had 36 points and 10 assists, and Portland snapped a five-game losing streak with a win over Dallas.

Jusuf Nurkic added 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Blazers.

Spencer Dinwiddie led Dallas with 25 points. Luka Doncic was held to a season-low 15 points before Mavericks coach Jason Kidd pulled him with seven minutes to go.

Portland led by as many as 20 points early in the second half and went into the fourth quarter up 106-90.

The teams complete their four-game season series Sunday night in Portland.

HAWKS 114 RAPTORS 103

In Toronto,  Trae Young scored 29 points, Dejounte Murray had 27 and Atlanta never trailed in a victory over Toronto.

Onyeka Okongwu had 10 points and 13 rebounds, and AJ Griffin came off the bench to score 13 as the Hawks won for the third time in four games after losing five of their previous six. Atlanta won at Indiana on Friday on a last-second basket by John Collins.

Ninth-place Atlanta came in one game ahead of 10th-place Toronto in the Eastern Conference standings. The Hawks won the third and final regular-season meeting between the teams to take the series 2-1.

Scottie Barnes led Toronto with 27 points and 12 rebounds, and Pascal Siakam scored 15 points before fouling out.

TIMBERWOLVES 110 CAVALIERS 102

In Minneapolis, Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and Minnesota got a huge boost from its bench in a victory over Cleveland.

Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves.

Minnesota were without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half.

Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen both scored 19 points for Cleveland, and Darius Garland added 15. Donovan Mitchell, who was questionable for Saturday’s game with an illness, finished with 14 points on 5-of-16 shooting.

Topics: Memphis Grizzlies NBA basketball

Related

Nets edge Hawks to push NBA winning streak to 10 games
Sport
Nets edge Hawks to push NBA winning streak to 10 games
Tatum stars as Celtics hold off Bulls, Nuggets and Grizzlies triumph
Sport
Tatum stars as Celtics hold off Bulls, Nuggets and Grizzlies triumph

Buckley makes a pair of eagles and leads the Sony Open

Buckley makes a pair of eagles and leads the Sony Open
Updated 15 January 2023
AP

Buckley makes a pair of eagles and leads the Sony Open

Buckley makes a pair of eagles and leads the Sony Open
  • He was at 15-under 195 as Buckley goes for his first PGA Tour title in his second full year
Updated 15 January 2023
AP

HONOLULU: Two swings were all it took for Hayden Buckley to become another face in a large crowd of contenders to a two-shot lead Saturday in the Sony Open.

On a day when there was an eight-way tie for the lead at one point, Buckley made a pair of eagles on the back nine at Waialae that carried him to a second straight 6-under 64 and allowed him at least a little separation.

One of them was a wedge from 133 yards that he thought he tugged to a left pin at No. 10, the third-easiest hole on the course. Instead, it turned out perfectly.

“It was nice to see that,” Buckley said. “I did pull it a little bit and wasn’t sure where it was going to land.”

The other was among his best swings of the day, a 5-iron from 221 yards that rolled up to 2 feet to the front left pin on the par-5 18th hole.

Otherwise, it was a steady diet of pars and the occasional birdie on a course where the fairways are running fast.

“We did exactly what we were trying to do and got away with two shots, had two big eagles,” Buckley said. “Our game plan stays the same. If we play well enough, that’s great. If not, we just deal with it.”

He was at 15-under 195 as Buckley goes for his first PGA Tour title in his second full year, and he’s not alone in that regard.

He will be in the final group with David Lipsky (66) and Ben Taylor (65), neither of whom have won on the PGA Tour. Lipsky has won on the Asian Tour, the Sunshine Tour, the European tour and the Korn Ferry Tour.

Nine of the leading 15 players at Waialae are going for their first PGA Tour win.

Chris Kirk also was two shots behind. He began the third round with a one-shot lead and good vibes because of his runner-up finish two years ago that enabled him to keep full status on tour. His first shot sailed toward the houses down the right side of the first fairways, out-of-bounds and leading to a double bogey.

He was otherwise solid from there, though he missed a 6-foot birdie putt on the 18th that would have put him in the final group.

Kirk has four PGA Tour wins, but the last one was at Colonial in 2015. It felt like a win two years ago at Waialae. He had stepped away from golf to treat alcoholism and depression, and his 65 on the final day at the Sony Open to tie for second was enough for him to retain full status.

So he wasn’t sure he had an advantage because of winning experience.

“If I had won three weeks ago maybe,” Kirk said. “But it’s been a little while. I definitely know what it takes, but also know it’s not easy to do. But I definitely like where I’m at. I like the way my golf game feels. Obviously, I’m very comfortable and love this place, so I’m excited for the opportunity against these guys that haven’t won. Most of them are probably 15 years I younger than me.”

Kirk wasn’t the only player with a slow start. Lipsky’s opening drive went left, and bounced along the cement path right of the driving range until it settled outside the white stakes. He managed to limit the damage to a bogey when he made a 25-foot putt. He followed that by taking two chips to get onto the second green for another bogey, and then he had seven birdies the rest of the way.

“It’s never ideal when your ball goes 50 yards down the path OB,” Lipsky said. “I’m pretty happy with how I played and how I handled those first two holes.”

While the third round wasn’t a bizarre as Friday — Jordan Spieth went from a share of the lead to missing the cut, Rory Sabbatini was one off the lead until three straight double bogeys — there was enough to realize 18 more holes might feel like a marathon to those trying to win for the first time.

S.H. Kim, the rookie from South Korea, ran off four straight birdies to take the lead at the turn. And then on the 10th hole, the third easiest at Waialae, he had 124 yards from the middle of the fairway and made double bogey — an approach that bounded over the green, a chip to 30 feet and three putts.

Byeong Hun An had a 66 and was tied for 16th, six shots behind. That includes his quadruple-bogey 8 on the 10th hole after his drive was in the middle of the fairway, 87 yards from the hole. An went long going after a back pin, muffed a chip, twice had a wedge slide under the ball sitting in thick grass. It was a mess.

Topics: golf Sony Open Hayden Buckley

Related

Spieth in three-way tie for lead at Sony Open
Sport
Spieth in three-way tie for lead at Sony Open
Masters will allow LIV golfers who qualify to compete in 2023
Sport
Masters will allow LIV golfers who qualify to compete in 2023

Paris Saint-Germain threaten to quit Parc des Princes after city refuses to sell

Paris Saint-Germain threaten to quit Parc des Princes after city refuses to sell
An aerial view of Paris Saint-Germain football team's stadium, the Parc-des-Princes in Paris. (AFP)
Updated 15 January 2023
AFP

Paris Saint-Germain threaten to quit Parc des Princes after city refuses to sell

Paris Saint-Germain threaten to quit Parc des Princes after city refuses to sell
  • Inaugurated in 1897 then remodelled in 1972, the former velodrome, with its 48,000 capacity, has been home to the Parisian club since 1974
Updated 15 January 2023
AFP

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday threatened to quit the Parc des Princes ground, which has been their home for almost 50 years, after city officials refused to sell the stadium to them.
City mayor Anne Hidalgo said in an interview published in Saturday’s Parisien newspaper that the stadium “is not for sale” and “will not be sold” to Qatari-owned PSG.
However, a spokesman for the club said he was “disappointed and surprised” that the city wanted to “turn Paris Saint-Germain and their supporters out of the Parc des Princes.”
“The mayor is forcing PSG to leave its home.”
He added: “Everyone loses in the position taken by the mayor. PSG is now forced to find alternative options to relocate the club.
“This is not the outcome the club, nor its supporters, were hoping for.”
PSG has made acquisition of the ground in the city’s leafy western suburbs a condition for carrying out modernization and expansion works to the tune of 500 million euros.
In November, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi told Spanish sports daily Marca that PSG was “no longer welcome” at the Parc des Princes, adding that they were looking at “other alternatives.”
“They are pressuring us to leave,” he said, insisting that the Qataris had “invested 80 million euros” — before Euro 2016 — in a stadium which “is not ours.”
The club has already put in one offer to buy the ground but according to Hidalgo’s deputy Emmanuel Gregoire, it only amounted to 40 million euros.
“It’s cheaper than Paredes,” he joked in reference to the Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes who cost PSG 47 million euros when he joined in 2019.
Inaugurated in 1897 then remodelled in 1972, the former velodrome, with its 48,000 capacity, has been home to the Parisian club since 1974.
The current 30-year lease kicked in in 2014.
“It is a firm and definitive position,” added Hidalgo on the city’s stance.
“It is an exceptional piece of heritage for Parisians.”
Her team have said they are ready to discuss the ground issue, even if the sale is not her “priority option.”
“We must support PSG in its desire and its need for renovation, for increasing capacity, for modernizing the Parc,” she said, adding that “part of the stadium is on the ring road so we cannot dig.”

Topics: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Parc des Princes Nasser Al-Khelaifi

Related

Messi scores in first game after World Cup as PSG win
Sport
Messi scores in first game after World Cup as PSG win
Messi set for first PSG appearance since World Cup as contract talks go on
Sport
Messi set for first PSG appearance since World Cup as contract talks go on

follow us

Latest updates

Riyadh exhibition showcases NEOM’s futuristic city The Line
tHe LiNe experience exhibition in riyadh details the revolutionary smart city of the future. (Supplied)
Riyadh’s winter music festival Boulevard Mix sets the mood
The three-day musical affair delighted crowds seeking fun and relaxation at Riyadh Season. (AN Photos by Huda Bashatah)
Five-star Al-Attiyah and Benavides take honors at Dakar Rally
Five-star Al-Attiyah and Benavides take honors at Dakar Rally
Bookworms in three Saudi cities read over 400k pages
The reading marathon was created with the goal of fostering a fun environment for book lovers. (Supplied)
Chinese New Year celebrations at Boulevard World
Chinese New Year celebrations at Boulevard World

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.