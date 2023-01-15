You are here

LaLiga launches dictionary for football fans

LaLiga launches dictionary for football fans
Spanish-Arabic football dictionary launched in Riyadh.
LaLiga launches dictionary for football fans
Spanish-Arabic football dictionary launched in Riyadh. (AN photo by Rashid Hassan)
Rashid Hassan

LaLiga launches dictionary for football fans

LaLiga launches dictionary for football fans
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Popular professional sports league LaLiga along with the Spanish Embassy, Instituto Cervantes and Casa Árabe, launched the “Spanish-Arabic football dictionary,” an illustrated book that provides a complete football vocabulary in both the languages to boost content creation and social interaction for fans, as well as fun facts related to the Arabic sporting world.

The illustrated dictionary launched in Riyadh on Sunday at the headquarters of the Regional Office for the Middle East of the World Tourism Organization.

The dictionary includes information about the LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank clubs and their cities of origin, the different sporting milestones and titles obtained, their players, on-field vocabulary and football actions, as well as a wide range of football terminology.

Newcastle boss Howe hopes ankle injury to 'tearful' Bruno Guimaraes is not 'long term'

Newcastle boss Howe hopes ankle injury to ‘tearful’ Bruno Guimaraes is not ‘long term’
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle boss Howe hopes ankle injury to ‘tearful’ Bruno Guimaraes is not ‘long term’

Newcastle boss Howe hopes ankle injury to ‘tearful’ Bruno Guimaraes is not ‘long term’
  The Brazilian midfielder limped off at halftime in the Magpies' late 1-0 win over Fulham
  Eddie Howe: 'I'll first assess the injury; we are light in midfield, there's no doubt about that'
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe said that Newcastle United will assess the damage done to star man Bruno Guimaraes’ ankle before making any January transfer replacement decisions.

The Brazilian midfielder limped off at halftime in the Magpies’ late 1-0 win over Fulham, a victory that maintains their charge towards Champions League football.

Substitute Alexander Isak got the only goal on Sunday at St James’ Park.

Guimaraes was visibly upset during his walk off the pitch at the break after turning his ankle midway through the first half.

And United’s head coach revealed there is some concern about the condition of the 25-year-old, particularly with a Carabao Cup semi-final double-header against Southampton on the horizon.

“He was (in distress), and he was after the game,” Howe said.

“He’s worried about his ankle; it was a twist. He felt he could carry on until the end of the first half when he signaled to come off. Never a good sign from our perspective.

“We’ll get it scanned and see what the damage is. We hope it’s not long term but at this moment in time, we don’t know.”

Guimaraes took to social media after the match to express his disappointment at suffering the injury.

He tweeted: “Very sad about today’s injury, hopeful it’s nothing serious and that I can do what I love most as soon as possible.”

United were already looking for a midfielder to complement their current crop during the January transfer window, but the injury to Guimaraes, as well as youngster Elliot Anderson, may well hasten the need for recruits.

Howe said: “I’ll first assess the injury. We are light in midfield, there’s no doubt about that. Today we were missing Elliot as well, who’s another player who can play in there, with — we think — a minor calf problem.

“We’ll get the diagnosis on Bruno’s injury and then make a decision.”

It took the Magpies until the 89th minute to net their winner, as injury-plagued Swede Isak netted only his third goal of the season after making a club record switch from Real Sociedad in the summer.

Howe said: “The goal was a special moment.

“I am so pleased for Alex. You want to hit the ground running at a new club and he did before the injury.”

Fulham boss Marco Silva was less than impressed with referee Robert Jones missing what he saw as a definite penalty and a red card. The call, made at 0-0, he thinks could have been transformative.

He said: “I have to mention of course the moment of the penalty. Not because we missed, that can happen, the players are on the pitch and they can miss a penalty.

“It was in different circumstances that Mitro (Aleksandar Mitrovic) missed the penalty, but I have to mention the decision of the referee and the decision of the VAR.

“It is difficult for us to understand in 30 seconds two decisions in the box. Two clear decisions in the box at that moment.

“It is difficult to understand how the referee didn’t see one, at least one. I think it is normal to see in 30 seconds two moments inside the box. It was of consequence in the game, in my opinion.”

Five-star Al-Attiyah and Benavides take honors at Dakar Rally

Five-star Al-Attiyah and Benavides take honors at Dakar Rally
AFP

Five-star Al-Attiyah and Benavides take honors at Dakar Rally

Five-star Al-Attiyah and Benavides take honors at Dakar Rally
  Al-Attiyah took the overall lead after the third stage, having built up a commanding advantage in the first week
AFP

DAMMAM: Qatari driver Nasser Al-Attiyah on Sunday won his fifth Dakar Rally driver’s title and second in a row, with Argentina’s Kevin Benavides securing his second motorbike crown.

The 52-year-old Al-Attiyah won three stages and had more than an hour’s advantage in the overall standings over Frenchman Sebastien Loeb, who also finished runner-up last year.

Al-Attiyah’s Toyota teammate Lucas Moraes of Brazil finished third on his debut in the iconic test of endurance which reached its climax in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

Al-Attiyah took the overall lead after the third stage, having built up a commanding advantage in the first week and deployed a safety-first strategy in the second half of the race.

“We just finished and I’m so happy. It was a difficult Dakar for everyone,” said Al-Attiyah. “It’s crazy to manage to defend my title. I’m very happy to win five times, and Mathieu (his co-driver Mathieu Baumel) four ... Sorry, Mathieu!

“We didn’t have to attack like crazy. We managed to get through the second week and win the Dakar at the end, that’s what really matters.”

Loeb gave it all he could as he won a record six successive stages in the second week. But the 48-year-old Frenchman had lost so much time on the first part of the race that it was a lost cause.

“After the beginning of the Rally we had we could not hope for better than this,” said Loeb.

“Nasser was so consistent that he was unbeatable, he produced a brilliant performance without any mistakes.”

Moraes — whose co-driver Timo Gottschalk was Al-Attiyah’s partner in his first win in 2011 — was proud as punch to be the first Brazilian to finish in the top three.

“It was important for the rally community in Brazil because it had never happened before,” he said.

“I’m going to celebrate with all the Brazilian photographers.”

The car category may not have had a lot of suspense about it but the motorbike title race more than made up for it with plenty of thrills and spills.

Benavides, the 2021 champion, edged out Australian Toby Price by 43 seconds with Skyler Howes of the United States finishing third.

Benavides — who celebrated his 34th birthday during the race — trailed two-time champion Price by 12 seconds entering Sunday’s 14th and final stage.

He produced a sterling ride to win the stage, however, and post a time 55 seconds faster than his 35-year-old rival.

Benavides’ win will be a popular one, as he showed selflessness in stopping to aid a stricken rival Matthias Walkner in Saturday’s penultimate stage.

“It’s incredible to pull off the win at the end of this completely crazy Dakar, and with such a small gap,” said Benavides.

“I’m also the first to win with two different motorbike brands, and that makes me very proud.”

It brought to an end a fascinating battle for supremacy in the motorbike section which had seen Howes lead for six days.

Price could not hide his disappointment, despite praising Benavides for doing a “great job.”

“Yeah, hard to take at the moment, but at the end of the day I’m going home in one piece and we got a Dakar trophy,” he said. “It hurts a little bit.”

For his part, Howes was ecstatic.

“How could I be anything but happy?” said Howes, who became the fifth American to finish in the top three.

“You can always look back and say ‘Aw, man, maybe I could’ve saved this here and here’, but we’re at the finish safely, and I’m on the podium.

“It’s such a dream come true and an honor to share the podium with two legends like Toby and Kevin. It’s the most unreal feeling.”

Several of the title contenders had bowed out along the way including last year’s British winner Sam Sunderland, who got no further than the first stage.

Isak gets one over Mitrovic in 'battle of Alexs' as Newcastle beat Fulham 1-0

Isak gets one over Mitrovic in ‘battle of Alexs’ as Newcastle beat Fulham 1-0
Liam Kennedy

Isak gets one over Mitrovic in ‘battle of Alexs’ as Newcastle beat Fulham 1-0

Isak gets one over Mitrovic in ‘battle of Alexs’ as Newcastle beat Fulham 1-0
  Injury-plagued Alexander Isak proved Newcastle United's Premier League match winner as he popped up off the bench to net a late winner
  The Swede was thrown on with United chasing victory after suffering a near escape when Aleksandar Mitrovic missed a bizarre penalty, having struck the ball twice
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: It was a tale of two Alexs at St. James’ Park as a pair of returning strikers made headlines for very different reasons.

Injury-plagued Alexander Isak proved Newcastle United’s Premier League match winner as he popped up off the bench to net a late winner and maintain the Magpies’ Champions League charge.

The Swede was thrown on with United chasing victory after suffering a near escape when Aleksandar Mitrovic, the former Magpies’ frontman, missed a bizarre penalty, having struck the ball twice when handed the chance to open the scoring from 12 yards.

The three points sees United leapfrog Manchester United back into the Premier League top three, and takes them within a point of second-placed Manchester City.

And while the points were welcomed everywhere from Tyneside to Riyadh, one moment in the game which could yet prove season-defining is the injury suffered by a teary Bruno Guimaraes, who turned his ankle.

A cagey opening half saw United frustrated largely, with Fulham showing just how they had climbed to the top seven of the Premier League following a mid-week defeat of city rivals, high-spending Chelsea.

Callum Wilson was the main threat to the goalless scoreline as he squandered a number of first half opportunities in an otherwise flat encounter in front of the TV cameras.

A header from a Kieran Trippier cross was nodded wide before Bernd Leno palmed a drive by the Newcastle No. 9 over the top after some smart work by man of the match Fabian Schar.

Wilson’s finish eluded him once again on the stroke of halftime as a smart turn was not flourished with his usual clinical strike, again allowing Germany’s Leno enough of a chance to deny.

The biggest thing about a rather less than eventful half was the limping figure of Guimaraes coming off the pitch in tears at the break — and then subsequently leaving St. James’ Park in a protective boot, after rolling his ankle in the opening 45, but attempting to play on and failing. Allan Saint-Maximin emerged as his replacement for the second half.

And while change was the order of the day after the break, so much stayed the same — including Wilson’s finishing.

Another chance fell the England frontman’s way on 50 minutes as a curling Trippier corner was nodded goalward but somehow ended up sailing wide, despite appearing destined to break the deadlock.

Newcastle hit the post from an unlikely source on the hour when Schar side-footed one off the foot of Leno’s goal and Miguel Almiron could not squirm home the rebound.

Then came the drama — and it was something rarely, if ever, seen on a football pitch.

Two stonewall-looking penalties were turned down by referee Robert Jones, the first of which Fulham boss Marco Silva believes should have seen a red card for Dan Burn.

Burn appeared to pull back Andreas Pereira in the area but nothing was given. Then in the same sequence of play Bobby De Cordova-Reid was felled by Trippier in the box. After a long VAR check, the second was given.

With just 20 minutes left on the clock, former United hero and Newcastle fan Mitrovic had the chance to net at his old stomping ground from the spot. But as he went to strike the ball, he slipped, striking the ball into his left boot — and despite the shot beating Nick Pope in the Magpies’ goal, Jones was left with no choice but to rule it out due to the double touch.

A ground that had appeared flat and a little uninspired to that point then erupted into life — and those on the pitch, helped by the introduction of Isak, delivered.

Saint-Maximin went close after an inspired run by Isak before the club record signing netted his third of the season — and first since September after a long injury layoff.

Fellow introduction Jacob Murphy won the ball as the Cottagers looked to counter, and Sean Longstaff’s curled cross found Wilson, who recycled the ball, with Isak on hand to net the easiest of headers.

That win was Newcastle’s 10th of a remarkable top flight campaign that shows no signs of slowing.

A footnote — this was also the first time that Newcastle have kept five successive clean sheets in their top division history.

26th Arabian Gulf Cup to be hosted in Kuwait

26th Arabian Gulf Cup to be hosted in Kuwait
Arab News

26th Arabian Gulf Cup to be hosted in Kuwait

26th Arabian Gulf Cup to be hosted in Kuwait
  Announcement came during a press conference in Basra, Iraq
Arab News

KUWAIT: Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, president of the Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation, announced on Sunday that the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup will be hosted in Kuwait in December 2024, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The announcement came during a press conference held in Basra, on the sidelines of the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup in Iraq.

 

Morant, Grizzlies beat Pacers 130-112, run streak to 9

Morant, Grizzlies beat Pacers 130-112, run streak to 9
AP

Morant, Grizzlies beat Pacers 130-112, run streak to 9

Morant, Grizzlies beat Pacers 130-112, run streak to 9
  Gabe Vincent scored 27 points, Bam Adebayo had 20 points and 13 rebounds and Miami beat Milwaukee 111-95
AP

INDIANAPOLIS: Ja Morant had 23 points, 10 assists and another ferocious dunk, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Indiana Pacers 130-112 on Saturday night to extend the NBA’s longest current winning streak to nine games.

Desmond Bane scored 25 points to lead the Grizzlies, who tied Denver for the Western Conference’s best record at 29-13.

Neither Bane nor Morant was needed in the fourth quarter. Morant’s soaring slam over Jalen Smith made it a 20-point game with 4:20 left in the third, and Memphis led by as much as 34 in the fourth.

Santi Aldama added 17 points and Ziaire Williams 13 for the Grizzlies.

Reserve guard Chris Duarte scored 25 points for the Pacers. Rookie Bennedict Mathurin had 16 and T.J. McConnell 13.

CELTICS 122 HORNETS 106

In Charlotte, N.C., Jayson Tatum scored 17 of his 33 points in a pivotal third quarter, Malcolm Brogdon added 30 points and Boston beat Charlotte to push its winning streak to six.

Al Horford had 16 points and Marcus Smart added 13 points and 12 assists for the Celtics, who made 19 3-pointers and erased a 16-point, first-half deficit.

LaMelo Ball finished with 31 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for Charlotte. Terry Rozier had 21 points for the Hornets, who have lost seven of their last eight games.

Tatum, who had 35 points in a 140-105 rout of the Hornets on Nov. 28, shook off a slow start and an early technical foul and finished 12 of 27 from the field.

76ERS 118 JAZZ 117

In Salt Lake City, Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift Philadelphia to a victory over Utah.

James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17.

Jordan Clarkson scored 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight assists, while Walker Kessler finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

HEAT 111 BUCKS 95

In Miami, Gabe Vincent scored 27 points, Bam Adebayo had 20 points and 13 rebounds and Miami beat Milwaukee.

Victor Oladipo added 20 points and Jimmy Butler had 16 for the Heat. Miami won their second straight against the Bucks after a 108-102 home victory on Thursday.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the two games against Miami because of left knee soreness. The Heat also were short-handed as guards Tyler Herro (Achilles soreness) Kyle Lowry (knee discomfort) sat out.

Bobby Portis scored 15 points, Pat Connaughton had 14 points and Brook Lopez finished with 13 for the Bucks, who finished 2-2 on their road trip.

TRAIL BLAZERS 136 MAVERICKS 119

In Portland, Oregon, Damian Lillard had 36 points and 10 assists, and Portland snapped a five-game losing streak with a win over Dallas.

Jusuf Nurkic added 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Blazers.

Spencer Dinwiddie led Dallas with 25 points. Luka Doncic was held to a season-low 15 points before Mavericks coach Jason Kidd pulled him with seven minutes to go.

Portland led by as many as 20 points early in the second half and went into the fourth quarter up 106-90.

The teams complete their four-game season series Sunday night in Portland.

HAWKS 114 RAPTORS 103

In Toronto,  Trae Young scored 29 points, Dejounte Murray had 27 and Atlanta never trailed in a victory over Toronto.

Onyeka Okongwu had 10 points and 13 rebounds, and AJ Griffin came off the bench to score 13 as the Hawks won for the third time in four games after losing five of their previous six. Atlanta won at Indiana on Friday on a last-second basket by John Collins.

Ninth-place Atlanta came in one game ahead of 10th-place Toronto in the Eastern Conference standings. The Hawks won the third and final regular-season meeting between the teams to take the series 2-1.

Scottie Barnes led Toronto with 27 points and 12 rebounds, and Pascal Siakam scored 15 points before fouling out.

TIMBERWOLVES 110 CAVALIERS 102

In Minneapolis, Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and Minnesota got a huge boost from its bench in a victory over Cleveland.

Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves.

Minnesota were without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half.

Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen both scored 19 points for Cleveland, and Darius Garland added 15. Donovan Mitchell, who was questionable for Saturday’s game with an illness, finished with 14 points on 5-of-16 shooting.

