Islamic minister meets Tajik religious official in Riyadh

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh met with the chairman of the Religious Affairs Committee of Tajikistan, Suleiman Berkhan Dolatzadeh, and his accompanying delegation, in Riyadh on Sunday.

Al-Asheikh reviewed efforts to build partnerships between the two countries in Islamic affairs, spreading moderation and confronting extremism and hate.

He also discussed the conditions of Muslims in Tajikistan.

Al-Asheikh noted the Kingdom’s efforts in serving Muslims all over the world, taking care of the affairs of the Two Holy Mosques and of their visitors, pilgrims and Umrah performers.

In turn, Dolatzadeh affirmed his country’s keenness to benefit from the Kingdom’s pioneering experience in spreading the concepts of moderation in Islam, indicating that the meeting discussed important issues, including the memorandum of understanding between the two countries in the fields of Islamic affairs.

Dolatzadeh praised the great role played by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in serving Muslims, spreading moderation, and implementing major projects to serve the Two Holy Mosques and their visitors, in addition to the distinguished humanitarian role they play in addressing the needs of the world’s poorest people.

The meeting was attended by a number of officials of the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, members of the Committee of Religious Affairs in Tajikistan, and the ambassador of Tajikistan to Riyadh.