WEF 2023

Davos 2023: DP World forecasts further freight rate fall as demand slows
DP World operations at Jebel Ali Port, the UAE (DP World)
Updated 17 January 2023
Reuters

Updated 17 January 2023
Reuters

DAVOS: DP World expects freight rates to drop by a further 15 percent to 20 percent in 2023, with the worst still to come as demand slows, the Dubai-based global logistics company’s deputy chief executive and chief financial officer Yuvraj Narayan told Reuters.

Narayan said the first signs of a significant drop in demand were visible and freight rates on the shipping side had declined quite significantly on certain routes as agencies including the International Monetary Fund lowered growth forecasts.

Freight rates are the prices at which cargoes are delivered by container from one point of the globe to another.

“It is clear that there is a massive drop in demand, inventories are not clearing up the orders are not coming through,” he said on Monday.

“We have not seen the worst of it yet.”

The biggest problems were in China, Europe and the US, as the world’s largest producing and consuming economies, DP World’s Narayan said in an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Narayan said that across shipping freight rates there had been a significant decline in freight rates of anywhere between 20 percent and 50 percent from their peaks last year.

There were three overriding factors driving this, Narayan said, notably disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation in Europe due to the energy price spike and severe disruptions to global supply chains.

These disruptions were persisting as a result of the war in Ukraine and sanctions against Russia, he added.

DP World, which is a major ports operator, has been talking to the United Nations and Kyiv about providing safe passage for the transportation of grain out of Ukraine, but had yet to get the necessary approvals, Narayan added.

“We have the ability to do that ... we are confident we can do it if they say it is OK to do it,” he said.

Ukrainian grain exports from Black Sea ports and ways to unblock fertilizer and food exports from Russia have been the subject of intense diplomatic negotiations since last year.

Ukraine is a major global grain grower and exporter, but its shipments fell significantly due to hostilities in many regions and Russian blockades of its seaports.

Narayan also said the Ukraine war had forced DP World to put its Russia investment plans on hold.

“There were new trade routes that were going to get established and we were out there as potential partners,” he said, adding: “basically we put everything on hold till we get a clearer political picture.” 

OPEC says Chinese oil demand to rebound in 2023 after drop

OPEC says Chinese oil demand to rebound in 2023 after drop
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

OPEC says Chinese oil demand to rebound in 2023 after drop

OPEC says Chinese oil demand to rebound in 2023 after drop
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: OPEC said on Tuesday Chinese oil demand would rebound this year due to relaxation of the country's COVID-19 curbs and drive global growth, and sounded an optimistic note on the prospects for the world economy in 2023.

World demand in 2023 will rise by 2.22 million barrels per day, or 2.2 percent, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said in a monthly report, unchanged from last month's forecast, which had ended a series of downgrades.

OPEC sounded upbeat on the world economy's prospects this year, even though it still expects a relative slowdown, saying growth last year in the US and the euro zone had surpassed previous forecasts.

"The global momentum in the fourth quarter of 2022 appears stronger than previously expected, potentially providing a sound base for the year 2023," OPEC said in the report.

"Chinese oil demand is on course to rebound due to the recent relaxation of the country's zero-COVID-19 measures," it said in a separate section, adding that plans to expand fiscal spending were also likely to support demand.

OPEC expects Chinese demand to grow by 510,000 bpd in 2023. Last year, the country's oil use posted its first contraction for years due to the COVID containment measures.

The report also showed that OPEC's production rose in December, even after the wider OPEC+ alliance pledged steep output cuts to support the market, led by a rebound in Nigeria which is exempt from voluntary supply cuts.

OPEC said its crude oil output in December rose by 91,000 bpd to 28.97 million bpd.

Montfort wins bid for Uniper’s marine fuels oil refinery in UAE - sources

Montfort wins bid for Uniper’s marine fuels oil refinery in UAE - sources
Updated 11 min ago
Reuters

Montfort wins bid for Uniper’s marine fuels oil refinery in UAE - sources

Montfort wins bid for Uniper’s marine fuels oil refinery in UAE - sources
Updated 11 min ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Montfort has emerged as the top bidder for Uniper Energy's oil refinery in the UAE that produces low-sulphur fuel oil for the shipping industry, multiple sources familiar with the matter said this week.

The deal could make Montfort one of the top two suppliers of ship fuel, also known as bunker fuel, in the world's third-largest bunkering hub located in the UAE's city of Fujairah, rivaling energy trader Vitol.

Montfort's purchase is valued at around $80 million, the sources said, and comes as embattled German utility Uniper is divesting assets to fulfill conditions set out by the European Commission in a 34.5 billion euro ($37.36 billion) plan to recapitalize the company.

Under the deal, Montfort would take over Uniper Energy DMCC's facility, which consists of two crude processing units specifically focused on providing low-sulphur, environmentally compliant bunker fuel that started commercial production in 2017.

That would give Montfort control of Uniper's estimated market share of more than 40 percent in Fujairah, where nearly 8 million tons, 139,000 barrels per day, of marine fuel are sold annually, the sources said.

The companies are finalizing the deal, some of the sources said, although one source said the deal has been closed. Other companies that were also in the running were Vitol and BB Energy, the sources said.

Uniper and Montfort declined to comment.

The Fujairah plant processes mainly African sweet, or low-sulphur, crude oil, producing about 5 million tons per year of very low-sulphur fuel oil, according to Uniper and Refinitiv data.

Montfort has a bunker supplier license in Fujairah under the entity of Montfort Trading FZE. The company trades liquid and bulk commodities and also invests in assets and infrastructure, according to its website.

Montfort has acquired oil marketing company Kencor Petroleum Ltd in Kenya, bought stakes in Matola Terminal de Armazenamento de Petróleos SA, an oil storage terminal operator in Mozambique, and South African trader New Age Energy, according to its website.

Global sukuk slump to slow down in 2023, but will not stop: S&P Global 

Global sukuk slump to slow down in 2023, but will not stop: S&P Global 
Updated 17 January 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

Global sukuk slump to slow down in 2023, but will not stop: S&P Global 

Global sukuk slump to slow down in 2023, but will not stop: S&P Global 
Updated 17 January 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Global sukuk issuances are expected to continue declining in 2023 to about $150 billion compared to $155.8 billion in 2022 and $170.4 billion in 2021, according to the latest report released by S&P Global. 

S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Mohamed Damak expects “lower and more expensive global liquidity, increased complexity, and reduced financing needs for issuers in some core Islamic finance countries to deter the market.” 

He added: “However, we see some supportive factors in other areas.” 

According to the report, a high inflation rate has prompted major central banks to accelerate interest rate increases, which in turn has reduced global liquidity, along with increasing investors’ risk aversion. 

This has also resulted in significantly lower activity among major segments in capital markets in 2022 compared with 2021. 

“The sukuk market, as a component of the global capital market, is not immune to these trends. We may see some upside in activity if inflation trends down sustainably and central banks slow the pace of their interest rate increases,” S&P Global said in the report. 

According to the analysis, a decline in total sukuk issuances happened in most core Islamic finance countries, with only a few exceptions such as Malaysia and Turkiye which saw marginally higher numbers. 

The report also added that issuance in foreign currency also plummeted in 2022.

“We expect this trend to continue in 2023 and forecast sukuk issuance will reduce again to $150 billion, with further risks building,” the report noted. 

The report added that corporate firms are expected to contribute to issuance volumes, particularly in countries like Sauri Arabia where economic transformation programs are progressing steadily. 

“We also see continued momentum via the energy transition and increased awareness of environmental, social, and governance considerations among issuers in key Islamic finance countries,” said Damak. 

He added: “However, the sukuk market seems to be lagging the conventional one when it comes to automation and issuance of digital instruments, which could accelerate growth and make the process more appealing.”

Human skills must be at center of tech advances, experts tell WEF

Human skills must be at center of tech advances, experts tell WEF
Updated 17 January 2023
Sherouk Zakaria

Human skills must be at center of tech advances, experts tell WEF

Human skills must be at center of tech advances, experts tell WEF
  • Panelists agreed that the advantage of emerging trends is based on their ability to serve human needs
Updated 17 January 2023
Sherouk Zakaria

DAVOS: Human skills will remain crucial in managing the new digital revolution, experts told the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos.

In a panel discussion on technology’s role as an accelerator of progress, experts agreed that the advantage of emerging trends is based on their ability to serve human needs.

Julie Sweet, chairperson and CEO of Accenture, said that to properly manage the emergence of megatrends, such as artificial intelligence, the metaverse, 5G and quantum computing, companies and governments must focus on improving people’s skills.

With different demographics among countries, the common solution is to “focus on skills instead of jobs and roles,” she said.

Sweet urged governments and companies to utilize employees’ interest in digital literacy and consumer daily use of technologies as a “positive momentum for solutions.”

While platforms such as the AI-driven ChatGPT can be beneficial for education, it will need “efficient human skills” to feed it with “clean data,” Sweet said.

Even the rapid growth of the metaverse lies in “tapping into human need and creating something new, which doesn’t exist,” said Sweet, who estimated that $1 trillion revenue will be influenced by the metaverse by 2025.

Cristiano Amon, president and and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated, said the acceleration in technology adoption in businesses is increasing connectivity, performance and productivity.

Merging the physical and digital spaces will form the next-generation computing platforms, he said.

Discussing whether AI will replace humans in the workplace, Sunil Bharti Mittal, chairman of Bharti Enterprises, said jobs lost amid the shifting labor market will be replaced by new areas of work created by technologies.

“Instead, we must start to think of a life where AI is going to play a fundamental role in our daily lives in areas such as material science, chemicals, biochemicals and human life issues,” said Mittal.

Arvind Krishna, chairman and CEO of IBM, said that concern should be focused on clerical white-collar jobs, which are more likely to be replaced by AI than those requiring physical labor.

“What will you create to replace those? That’s where we have to focus,” he said.

Oil Updates — Crude mixed; UK oil, gas licensing round attracts 115 bids

Oil Updates — Crude mixed; UK oil, gas licensing round attracts 115 bids
Updated 17 January 2023
Arab News

Oil Updates — Crude mixed; UK oil, gas licensing round attracts 115 bids

Oil Updates — Crude mixed; UK oil, gas licensing round attracts 115 bids
Updated 17 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices were mixed on Tuesday after China posted its weakest annual economic growth in nearly half a century, with its late-2022 u-turn in COVID-19 policy underpinning hopes of a recovery in the country’s fuel demand this year.

Brent crude futures edged up by 15 cents, or 0.19 percent, to $85.08 at 12.35 p.m. Saudi time, recouping some of the 1 percent loss in the previous session.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures slid 73 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $79.71 from Friday’s close. There was no settlement on Monday because of the US public holiday for Martin Luther King Day.

China’s gross domestic product expanded 3 percent in 2022, badly missing the official target of “around 5.5 percent” and marking the second-worst performance since 1976, as the last quarter was hit hard by stringent COVID-19 curbs and a property market slump.

China’s oil refinery runs fall for first year since 2001

China’s oil refinery throughput in 2022 fell 3.4 percent from a year earlier, its first annual decline since 2001, as the Asian giant's rigid COVID-19 controls took a toll on the economy and fuel consumption.

Refiners processed 675.9 million tons of crude oil last year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday, or about 13.5 million barrels per day. 

Crude throughput in December rose 2.5 percent from the same month a year earlier to 59.88 million tons, the NBS reported, or 14.1 million bpd, the second-highest amount of 2022 on a daily basis as refiners ramped up production to use up fuel export quotas.

This is just down from 14.5 million bpd in November and the record of 14.8 million bpd in June 2021.

Following eight months of consecutive year-on-year declines between January and August, refinery processing began a rebound in September as the government shifted its fuel trade policy by issuing a large set of quotas to spur exports.

Fourth-quarter refined fuel exports, including diesel, gasoline, aviation fuel and marine fuel oil, surged 61 percent over a year-ago period to 18.3 million tons.

The start-up of PetroChina’s new 200,000-bpd crude unit in Guangdong and Shenghong Petrochemical’s 320,000-bpd plant in Jiangsu also helped support run levels during the last few months of 2022.

Crude oil production remained firmly above the 4 million bpd mark, a level regarded by the state-dominated sector as strategic to ensure domestic supply security, as companies stepped up developing more challenging reservoirs.

Last year’s output was up 2.9 percent from 2021 at 204.67 million tons, or 4.1 million bpd, with December output up 2.5 percent on the year at 16.87 million tons.

UK oil, gas licensing round attracts 115 bids, similar to previous round

Britain’s first oil and gas licensing round since 2019 attracted 115 bids, compared with 104 in the last round, with licenses likely to be awarded from the second quarter, the North Sea Transition Authority said on Tuesday.

Britain’s government is looking to boost domestic hydrocarbon output as Europe weans itself off Russian fuel, but climate activists have criticized the licensing round, and Greenpeace is working on a legal challenge.

Britain’s recent increase in a windfall tax on the oil and gas sector has pushed the UK North Sea’s biggest oil and gas producer, Harbor, to shun the licensing round.

Still, the round attracted 115 bids from 76 companies for 258 out of 931 blocks on offer — compared with 104 bids for 245 blocks out of 768 on offer in 2019, the NSTA said.

The British North Sea, home to the global Brent benchmark grade, is an aging basin where oil and gas production has fallen from a 1999 peak of around 4.4 million barrels of oil equivalent to around 1.5 million boed.

While hosting the 2021 COP26 climate summit, Britain decided not to join an alliance of countries vowing to stop new oil and gas projects on their territory.

