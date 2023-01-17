Middle East to buck ‘most pessimistic’ trends, says PwC exec

You are here

World Economic Forum (WEF) at the Congress centre on the opening day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos (AFP)
Frank Kane

  • PwC executive Kevin Ellis says oil economies well placed to ride out coming global storm
DAVOS: Middle East oil economies, and especially their booming sovereign wealth funds, are well placed to ride out a global fall in executive confidence, according to a senior partner of global consulting firm PwC.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Kevin Ellis, PwC executive in charge of UK and Middle East business, told Arab News: “As the world changes, it needs energy and money. There is a huge role there for the Middle East.”

PwC recently announced its most gloomy survey of sentiment among 4,410 chief executive officers for at least a decade. The poll showed that some 40 percent of CEOs believed their organizations would not be economically viable 10 years from now if they did not transform.

The survey also revealed that 73 percent of global company bosses believed economic growth would decline around the world in the next year, driven by inflation, macroeconomic volatility, and geopolitical conflict.

Risks associated with the cost and disruptions of climate change also weighed on CEO sentiment.

The Middle East, however, was one of the regions where CEOs were found to be more optimistic, buoyed up by rising energy prices, an increase in government revenues, and soaring rates of gross domestic product.

Ellis said: “I think they’re going to benefit from the oil prices, and they’re going to benefit from their efficiencies there. But also, they’re investing as well. I mean, investing in various different forms of energy, in terms of digital and a lot of investment in the future going on, using that oil price revenue.”

That was in stark contrast to the picture painted of overall global economic conditions by Bob Moritz, global chairman of PwC. In particular, leaders in France, Germany, and the UK were less optimistic about their own growth than about global growth in general.

Moritz said: “A volatile economy, decades-high inflation, and geopolitical conflict have contributed to a level of CEO pessimism not seen in over a decade.”

But he saw some grounds for positive change.

“CEOs globally are re-evaluating their operating models and cutting costs, yet despite these pressures, they are continuing to put their people front and center as they look to retain talent in the wake of the great resignation.

“The world continues to change at a relentless pace and the risks facing organizations, people, and the planet, only continue to rise,” he added.

Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Global sukuk issuances are expected to continue declining in 2023 to about $150 billion compared to $155.8 billion in 2022 and $170.4 billion in 2021, according to the latest report released by S&P Global. 

S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Mohamed Damak expects “lower and more expensive global liquidity, increased complexity, and reduced financing needs for issuers in some core Islamic finance countries to deter the market.” 

He added: “However, we see some supportive factors in other areas.” 

According to the report, a high inflation rate has prompted major central banks to accelerate interest rate increases, which in turn has reduced global liquidity, along with increasing investors’ risk aversion. 

This has also resulted in significantly lower activity among major segments in capital markets in 2022 compared with 2021. 

“The sukuk market, as a component of the global capital market, is not immune to these trends. We may see some upside in activity if inflation trends down sustainably and central banks slow the pace of their interest rate increases,” S&P Global said in the report. 

According to the analysis, a decline in total sukuk issuances happened in most core Islamic finance countries, with only a few exceptions such as Malaysia and Turkiye which saw marginally higher numbers. 

The report also added that issuance in foreign currency also plummeted in 2022.

“We expect this trend to continue in 2023 and forecast sukuk issuance will reduce again to $150 billion, with further risks building,” the report noted. 

The report added that corporate firms are expected to contribute to issuance volumes, particularly in countries like Sauri Arabia where economic transformation programs are progressing steadily. 

“We also see continued momentum via the energy transition and increased awareness of environmental, social, and governance considerations among issuers in key Islamic finance countries,” said Damak. 

He added: “However, the sukuk market seems to be lagging the conventional one when it comes to automation and issuance of digital instruments, which could accelerate growth and make the process more appealing.”

Human skills must be at center of tech advances, experts tell WEF

Human skills must be at center of tech advances, experts tell WEF
Sherouk Zakaria

  • Panelists agreed that the advantage of emerging trends is based on their ability to serve human needs
DAVOS: Human skills will remain crucial in managing the new digital revolution, experts told the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos.

In a panel discussion on technology’s role as an accelerator of progress, experts agreed that the advantage of emerging trends is based on their ability to serve human needs.

Julie Sweet, chairperson and CEO of Accenture, said that to properly manage the emergence of megatrends, such as artificial intelligence, the metaverse, 5G and quantum computing, companies and governments must focus on improving people’s skills.

With different demographics among countries, the common solution is to “focus on skills instead of jobs and roles,” she said.

Sweet urged governments and companies to utilize employees’ interest in digital literacy and consumer daily use of technologies as a “positive momentum for solutions.”

While platforms such as the AI-driven ChatGPT can be beneficial for education, it will need “efficient human skills” to feed it with “clean data,” Sweet said.

Even the rapid growth of the metaverse lies in “tapping into human need and creating something new, which doesn’t exist,” said Sweet, who estimated that $1 trillion revenue will be influenced by the metaverse by 2025.

Cristiano Amon, president and and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated, said the acceleration in technology adoption in businesses is increasing connectivity, performance and productivity.

Merging the physical and digital spaces will form the next-generation computing platforms, he said.

Discussing whether AI will replace humans in the workplace, Sunil Bharti Mittal, chairman of Bharti Enterprises, said jobs lost amid the shifting labor market will be replaced by new areas of work created by technologies.

“Instead, we must start to think of a life where AI is going to play a fundamental role in our daily lives in areas such as material science, chemicals, biochemicals and human life issues,” said Mittal.

Arvind Krishna, chairman and CEO of IBM, said that concern should be focused on clerical white-collar jobs, which are more likely to be replaced by AI than those requiring physical labor.

“What will you create to replace those? That’s where we have to focus,” he said.

Oil Updates — Crude mixed; UK oil, gas licensing round attracts 115 bids

Oil Updates — Crude mixed; UK oil, gas licensing round attracts 115 bids
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices were mixed on Tuesday after China posted its weakest annual economic growth in nearly half a century, with its late-2022 u-turn in COVID-19 policy underpinning hopes of a recovery in the country’s fuel demand this year.

Brent crude futures edged up by 15 cents, or 0.19 percent, to $85.08 at 12.35 p.m. Saudi time, recouping some of the 1 percent loss in the previous session.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures slid 73 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $79.71 from Friday’s close. There was no settlement on Monday because of the US public holiday for Martin Luther King Day.

China’s gross domestic product expanded 3 percent in 2022, badly missing the official target of “around 5.5 percent” and marking the second-worst performance since 1976, as the last quarter was hit hard by stringent COVID-19 curbs and a property market slump.

China’s oil refinery runs fall for first year since 2001

China’s oil refinery throughput in 2022 fell 3.4 percent from a year earlier, its first annual decline since 2001, as the Asian giant's rigid COVID-19 controls took a toll on the economy and fuel consumption.

Refiners processed 675.9 million tons of crude oil last year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday, or about 13.5 million barrels per day. 

Crude throughput in December rose 2.5 percent from the same month a year earlier to 59.88 million tons, the NBS reported, or 14.1 million bpd, the second-highest amount of 2022 on a daily basis as refiners ramped up production to use up fuel export quotas.

This is just down from 14.5 million bpd in November and the record of 14.8 million bpd in June 2021.

Following eight months of consecutive year-on-year declines between January and August, refinery processing began a rebound in September as the government shifted its fuel trade policy by issuing a large set of quotas to spur exports.

Fourth-quarter refined fuel exports, including diesel, gasoline, aviation fuel and marine fuel oil, surged 61 percent over a year-ago period to 18.3 million tons.

The start-up of PetroChina’s new 200,000-bpd crude unit in Guangdong and Shenghong Petrochemical’s 320,000-bpd plant in Jiangsu also helped support run levels during the last few months of 2022.

Crude oil production remained firmly above the 4 million bpd mark, a level regarded by the state-dominated sector as strategic to ensure domestic supply security, as companies stepped up developing more challenging reservoirs.

Last year’s output was up 2.9 percent from 2021 at 204.67 million tons, or 4.1 million bpd, with December output up 2.5 percent on the year at 16.87 million tons.

UK oil, gas licensing round attracts 115 bids, similar to previous round

Britain’s first oil and gas licensing round since 2019 attracted 115 bids, compared with 104 in the last round, with licenses likely to be awarded from the second quarter, the North Sea Transition Authority said on Tuesday.

Britain’s government is looking to boost domestic hydrocarbon output as Europe weans itself off Russian fuel, but climate activists have criticized the licensing round, and Greenpeace is working on a legal challenge.

Britain’s recent increase in a windfall tax on the oil and gas sector has pushed the UK North Sea’s biggest oil and gas producer, Harbor, to shun the licensing round.

Still, the round attracted 115 bids from 76 companies for 258 out of 931 blocks on offer — compared with 104 bids for 245 blocks out of 768 on offer in 2019, the NSTA said.

The British North Sea, home to the global Brent benchmark grade, is an aging basin where oil and gas production has fallen from a 1999 peak of around 4.4 million barrels of oil equivalent to around 1.5 million boed.

While hosting the 2021 COP26 climate summit, Britain decided not to join an alliance of countries vowing to stop new oil and gas projects on their territory.

Saudi Arabia slashes Umrah insurance cost by 63% for overseas pilgrims 

Saudi Arabia slashes Umrah insurance cost by 63% for overseas pilgrims 
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to facilitate more pilgrims to perform Umrah, the Saudi government has reduced the cost of comprehensive insurance by 63 percent for overseas Umrah performers.  

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has cut the cost from SR235 ($62) to SR87 with effect from Jan. 10.  

Saudi Arabia’s unified insurance policy for Umrah is meant to cover all the pilgrims coming from outside of the Kingdom for the Islamic pilgrimage. 

As part of a visa procedure, pilgrims are required to take Umrah insurance that covers emergency cases such as treatment, admission, hospitalization, pregnancy, emergency childbirth, emergency dental cases, traffic accident injuries, dialysis cases, and internal and external medical evacuation.  

It also covers general cases such as accidental permanent total disability, cases of death and death due to natural disasters. The insurance also covers returning the body of the deceased to his country in the case of death, and blood money issued by a court ruling. 

It also includes covers for flight delay compensation and flight cancellation compensation.  

The ministry said that the insurance coverage period is 90 days, starting from the day of entering the Kingdom, and the scope of its coverage is only within Saudi Arabia.  

The ministry added that intending Umrah performers can visit the website of the Comprehensive Insurance Program for the Guests of Rahman to view the Umrah insurance policy, verify its validity, and know service providers.  

Earlier, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had announced that those who obtained tourist and commercial visas would now be allowed to perform the Umrah pilgrimage during their stay in Saudi Arabia.  The system allows people to obtain a tourist visa, valid for 12 months, upon arrival at one of the Saudi airports without the need for a prior application. The visa holders will be allowed to visit the cities and regions all over the Kingdom.   

The visa applicants shall be from those countries that are included among the countries eligible for obtaining the electronic visa. Regarding those who are holders of American, UK and Schengen visas, their visas shall be valid and bear an entry stamp from the issuing country.  

Furthermore, the Hajj package prices this year start from SR3,984, a big decrease from 2021, when the first basic package started from SR12,000. 

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince launches Events Investment Fund set to be worth billions

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announces the launch of the multibillion dollar Events Investment Fund (EIF)
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has announced the launch of the Events Investment Fund (EIF), a fund that aims to develop a sustainable infrastructure for the culture, tourism, entertainment, and sports sectors across the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The EIF aims to create strategic partnerships to boost the local industry and increase foreign investment. It will conceptualize, finance, and oversee the development of more than 35 venues by 2030, the state news agency reported.
The fund will focus on developing and increasing direct foreign investment opportunities for a contribution of SR28 billion ($7.45 billion) to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product by 2045. 

It will focus on developing and increasing direct foreign investment opportunities for a contribution of SR28 billion ($7.45 billion) to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product by 2045. 

The fund will focus on strengthening partnerships between the public and private sectors and ensure an environment conducive to investment and help increase job opportunities for citizens.

The creation of EIF aims at positioning the Kingdom as the global hub of cultural, tourism, entertainment, and sports activities. It seeks to develop a world-class sustainable infrastructure including indoor arenas, art galleries, theaters, conference centers, horse-racing tracks, auto racing tracks, and other facilities across the Kingdom. The SPA reported that the fund aims to deliver its first asset by 2023. 

The fund is committed to upholding the highest environmental, social, and governance standards. It aims to increase the tourism sector’s annual contribution to the GDP to more than 10 percent by 2030. The fund will also support the Kingdom in achieving its goal of becoming a global tourist destination, attracting more than 100 million visitors by 2030 and making it one of the world’s most visited countries. 
 

