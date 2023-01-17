You are here

  • Home
  • Belarus’ opposition leader denounces her trial as farce

Belarus’ opposition leader denounces her trial as farce

Belarus’ opposition leader denounces her trial as farce
Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya called her trial in absentia, set to start on January 17, 2023 a “farce” and “revenge” from President Alexander Lukashenko, saying she had not been given access to court documents. (AFP/File)
Updated 1 min 33 sec ago

Belarus’ opposition leader denounces her trial as farce

Belarus’ opposition leader denounces her trial as farce
Updated 1 min 33 sec ago

DAVOS, Switzerland: A trial in absentia opened Tuesday for Belarus’ top opposition leader, who denounced the proceedings as a farce and urged the West to bolster support for the country’s beleaguered opposition.
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya was the main challenger in the August 2020 presidential election that extended President Alexander Lukashenko’s rule and was rejected by the Belarusian opposition and the West as a sham.
Tsikhanouskaya, who left the ex-Soviet nation shortly after the vote under pressure from authorities, is being tried in absentia along with four other leading opposition figures. She is facing charges of high treason, conspiracy to seize power and undermining national security and could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
Tsikhanouskaya said that she learned from media reports about the trial, which is being held behind closed doors, adding that she was unable to reach her lawyer appointed by the Belarusian authorities.
“It looks like farce,” Tsikhanouskaya told The Associated Press in an interview in Davos, Switzerland, where she is attending a global economic forum. “I will be sentenced to years and years. The judge will give me so many years as he is ordered to do.”
In December 2021, Tsikhanouskaya’s husband, Siarhei Tsikhanouski, was convicted and sentenced to 18 years in prison on charges of organizing mass unrest and inciting hatred, which he rejected. On Monday, the authorities leveled new accusations against him.
“The lawyer visits him once a week just to check if he’s at least alive, because the conditions in prisons are awful,” Tsikhanouskaya told the AP. “He was put very often in punishment cells and when you are in prison, you do not have rights at all.”
Her husband, a popular video blogger and activist, planned to challenge Lukashenko in the August 2020 vote, but was arrested in May 2020, two days after he declared his candidacy. Tsikhanouskaya, a former English teacher, ran in his place.
Tsikhanouskaya and other opposition activists rejected the official results that handed Lukashenko a sixth term in office as fraudulent. The vote triggered a months-long wave of unprecedented mass protests, the largest of which saw about 200,000 people taking to the streets of the Belarusian capital, Minsk. Lukashenko’s government responded with a violent crackdown on demonstrations, arresting more than 35,000 and brutally beating thousands.
The authorities have continued their repression, and 1,438 people in Belarus are currently in prisons on politically motivated charges, according to human rights groups.
Tsikhanouskaya urged the West to come out with a clear strategy on Belarus and boost support for the country’s opposition.
She emphasized that backing the opposition is particularly important as Russia used Belarus’ territory to invade Ukraine on Feb. 24 and continues to station its troops and weapons on the Belarusian territory. Tsikhanouskaya noted that opposition activists in Belarus help gather information about Russian troops movements in the country, adding that “we deliver this information to Ukraine.”
“I don’t want the world to overlook Belarus, to explain once again why Belarus is important, that without a safe, free, democratic Belarus, there will not be stable peace in the region,” Tsikhanouskaya said.

Ukraine’s Zelensky discusses defense needs with German president

Ukraine’s Zelensky discusses defense needs with German president
Updated 8 sec ago

Ukraine’s Zelensky discusses defense needs with German president

Ukraine’s Zelensky discusses defense needs with German president
Updated 8 sec ago
KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Germany on Tuesday for “new defense decisions” taken at the start of this year, and said he and Germany’s president had discussed “the necessity of increasing defense support” for Kyiv.
“Thank you for the comprehensive assistance ... that made our army stronger, for the financial support,” Zelensky wrote on the Telegram messaging app following a video call with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
“During the meeting in the format of a video conference ... we discussed the situation on the frontline, the necessity of increasing defense support for Ukraine, the diplomatic process on the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.”

Germany to appoint regional official as defense minister

Germany to appoint regional official as defense minister
Updated 42 min 17 sec ago
AP

Germany to appoint regional official as defense minister

Germany to appoint regional official as defense minister
  • The defense minister-designate, Boris Pistorius, is a member of Scholz’s Social Democratic Party
  • “I am very pleased to have won Boris Pistorius, an outstanding politician from our country, for the post of defense minister," said Scholz
Updated 42 min 17 sec ago
AP

BERLIN: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday he will appoint a regional official as the new defense minister following the resignation of the much-criticized Christine Lambrecht.
The defense minister-designate, Boris Pistorius, is a member of Scholz’s Social Democratic Party and has served as interior minister of Lower Saxony state since 2013.
“I am very pleased to have won Boris Pistorius, an outstanding politician from our country, for the post of defense minister,” Scholz said in a written statement.
“Pistorius is an extremely experienced politician who has administrative experience, has been involved in security policy for years and, with his competence, assertiveness and big heart, is exactly the right person to lead the Bundeswehr through this change of era,” the chancellor added.
Pistorius, 62, is scheduled to receive his certificate of appointment from German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and take his oath of office in parliament on Thursday, government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said.
Following Lambrecht’s resignation, the chancellor consulted closely with the members of his party and parliamentary group leaders and decided on Pistorius as the new defense minister, Hebestreit said in a written statement.
“I’m convinced this is someone who will get along with the troops and whom the servicemen and women will like very much,” Scholz told reporters later on Tuesday.
The designated defense minister thanked the chancellor for his nomination and said it is “truly an extraordinary honor for me to take on this office.”
“I know the importance of the task in these times,” Pistorius told reporters. “The tasks that lie ahead of the troops are enormous ... I want to make the Bundeswehr strong for the times that lie ahead.”
Lambrecht announced her resignation on Monday.
Pistorius is inheriting the job of steering Germany’s military modernization project and overseeing expanding weapons deliveries to Ukraine amid Russia’s war.
He also is getting quickly thrown into the deep end of his new position. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is scheduled to visit Berlin this week and then host a meeting of allies at Ramstein Air Base in western Germany. On Sunday, the German and French governments are expected to hold bilateral talks that include a meeting of the countries’ joint security council.
Pistorius completed his military service from 1980 to 1981, then studied law in the western German towns of Osnabrueck and Muenster.
Before being appointed interior minister of Lower Saxony, he served as mayor of Osnabrueck from 2006 to 2013, Germany news agency dpa reported.
Lambrecht had been defense minister since Scholz became chancellor in December 2021. Critics had long portrayed her as being out of her depth.
The German government has faced mounting pressure to make another significant step forward in German military aid to Ukraine by agreeing to deliver Leopard 2 battle tanks. Earlier this month, the government agreed to provide 40 Marder armored personnel carriers and a Patriot air defense missile battery to Kyiv.
Germany has given Ukraine substantial support in recent months, including howitzers, Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns and the first of four IRIS-T surface-to-air missile systems. But critics, some inside Germany’s governing coalition, have long complained of Scholz’s perceived hesitancy to step up aid.
Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck, a member of Germany’s Greens party, welcomed Scholz’ choice of Pistorius. He pointed out that the job comes with a lot of responsibility, especially after Russia’s attack on Ukraine almost a year ago.
“Germany, as part of the European Union and NATO, must be ready to defend itself and strengthen its defense capability, in close cooperation with its partners,” he said.
“There are also important decisions to be made in the short term, in particular the pressing question of how we continue to support Ukraine in its right to self-defense,” Habeck added.

Topics: Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz Boris Pistorius Defense

Related

Germany summons Iran envoy again over executions
Middle-East
Germany summons Iran envoy again over executions
Germany can fill up gas storage at affordable prices next winter, says minister
Business & Economy
Germany can fill up gas storage at affordable prices next winter, says minister

EU plans changes to pharmaceuticals law to avoid medicine shortages

EU plans changes to pharmaceuticals law to avoid medicine shortages
Updated 54 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

EU plans changes to pharmaceuticals law to avoid medicine shortages

EU plans changes to pharmaceuticals law to avoid medicine shortages
  • Shortages of antibiotics are a growing problem for many European countries
  • The European Commission's proposal to revise the pharmaceuticals legislation is planned for March
Updated 54 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Proposed changes to a European Union pharmaceuticals law will include stronger obligations for the supply of medicines and earlier notifications of shortages, EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said on Tuesday.
Kyriakides told a session of the European Parliament that shortages of antibiotics are a growing problem for many European countries. She said the European Commission’s proposal to revise the pharmaceuticals legislation is planned for March.
“Our objective is and remains to secure access to medicines for all patients in need and to avoid any market disruption of medicines in the EU,” Kyriakides said.
Shortages of antibiotics have been reported in 26 European countries, the European Medicines Agency says.
The unseasonably early upsurge in respiratory infections in Europe this winter and insufficient production capacity are the root causes of the shortages, Kyriakides said.
Numerous EU lawmakers speaking at the session said the shortages needed to be tackled urgently. But experts say shortages of essential generic medicines like antibiotics are likely to be recurrent in Europe due to problems in the sector such as the gradual migration of generic manufacturing to Asia.
Kyriakides said the EU is deploying all regulatory options and talking to companies to increase production and mitigate shortages.
She added that the Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA), the EU health crisis body established during the COVID-19 pandemic, could procure medicines and medical supplies on behalf of member states to address shortages.

Topics: EU Pharmaceuticals Law antibiotics

Related

Saudi pharmaceutical market size to reach $11bn by 2026
Business & Economy
Saudi pharmaceutical market size to reach $11bn by 2026

At Davos, Ukraine 1st lady urges leaders to ‘use influence’

At Davos, Ukraine 1st lady urges leaders to ‘use influence’
Updated 17 January 2023
AP

At Davos, Ukraine 1st lady urges leaders to ‘use influence’

At Davos, Ukraine 1st lady urges leaders to ‘use influence’
  • Olena Zelenska said that parents are in tears watching doctors trying to save their children, farmers are afraid to go back to their fields filled with explosive mines and “we cannot allow a n
Updated 17 January 2023
AP

DAVOS: Ukraine’s first lady scolded world leaders and corporate executives at the World Economic Forum’s annual gathering in the snowy Swiss town of Davos for not all using their influence at a time when Russia’s invasion leaves children dying and a world struggling with food insecurity.
As the anniversary of the war nears, Olena Zelenska said Tuesday that parents are in tears watching doctors trying to save their children, farmers are afraid to go back to their fields filled with explosive mines and “we cannot allow a new Chernobyl to happen,” referring to the 1986 nuclear disaster as Russian missiles have pounded Ukrainian energy infrastructure for months.
“What you all have in common is that you are genuinely influential,” Zelenska told attendees. “But there is something that separates you, namely that not all of you use this influence, or sometimes use it in a way that separates you even more.”
She spoke as hundreds of government officials, corporate titans, academics and activists from around the world who descended on the town billed as Europe’s highest. The weeklong talkfest of big ideas and backroom deal-making prioritizes global problems such as hunger, climate change and the slowing economy, but it’s never clear how much concrete action emerges to help reach the forum’s stated ambition of “improving the state of the world.”
“We are all internally convinced that there is no such global problem that humanity cannot solve,” Zelenska said. “This is more important now when Russia’s aggression in Europe poses various challenges.”
The war in Ukraine, which has killed thousands of civilians, displaced millions and jolted food and fuel markets worldwide. With the war raising inflation and expanding food insecurity in developing nations, Zelenska called it “an insult to mankind and human nature to have mass starvation.”
Ukraine and Russia had been key suppliers of wheat, barley and other food supplies to Africa, the Middle East and Asia where many were already going hungry.
About 345 million people in 82 countries are facing acute food insecurity, according to the UN World Food Program, up from 135 million in 53 countries before the pandemic and war in Ukraine.
Zelenska warned that the war could expand beyond Ukraine’s borders and worsen the crises but “unity is what brings peace back.”
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged the assembled executives and global leaders at Davos to keep aiding Ukraine.
“Ukraine wants to become a member of the European Union, and it is a perfect opportunity to take investment and reform to pave this way for Ukraine toward the European Union,” she said after Zelenska’s address. “And my call on you is: We need every helping hand on board. Ukraine deserves to have as much support as possible.”
While urging unity for Ukraine, von der Leyen unveiled a major clean tech industrial plan to compete with China and the United States as the 27-nation bloc looks to stay a leader on plotting a greener future.
She said the plan would make it easier to push through subsidies for green industries and inject funding into EU-wide projects to help reach its goal of climate neutrality by 2050. The bloc also would be more forceful in countering unfair trading practices.
At Davos, a helicopter buzzed overhead in overcast skies as scores of notables, including former US Vice President Al Gore, trudged through the snow and crisscrossed the Alpine town of 10,000 to attend a number of panel sessions on everything from the environment to cryptocurrencies to the fight against COVID-19.
Many concerned minds in Davos were on the devastation from a Russian missile strike that hit an apartment building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, killing 44 people in one of the deadliest single attacks in months.
Zelenska said Ukrainians “can’t take a day off from war” and that they “have to risk their lives each day” but said she believed the world would unify for peace.
Her husband, President Volodymyr Zelensky, will be beamed in by video Wednesday to complement the in-person delegation of his wife and officials such as Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.
Davos offers a new chance for Ukrainian envoys to ramp up international support for donations of weapons like tanks and anti-rocket defenses and greater pressure to further isolate and squeeze Russia’s economy.
France, the UK, the US and other nations are vowing to send increasingly powerful weapons to Ukraine, such as tanks or armored combat vehicles.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict WEF 2023

Related

Over 9,000 civilians killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded — WEF 2023 told
World
Over 9,000 civilians killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded — WEF 2023 told

Charities urge UK govt to honor pledge to resettle Afghan families

Charities urge UK govt to honor pledge to resettle Afghan families
Updated 17 January 2023
Arab News

Charities urge UK govt to honor pledge to resettle Afghan families

Charities urge UK govt to honor pledge to resettle Afghan families
  • New laws punish refugees, says Safe Passage International
  • About 6,300 were forced to leave loved ones in Afghanistan
Updated 17 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: More than 100 charities are urging the UK prime minister to honor a government pledge to resettle thousands of family members of Afghans who fled after the Taliban takeover.

Having committed to resettling family members, the UK government failed to develop any mechanism for achieving this, with campaigners accusing the government of abandoning those Afghans it promised to reunite with their families in the UK, The Guardian reports.

Chief executive of Safe Passage International, Beth Gardiner-Smith, said: “It’s been 18 months since families were torn apart when Kabul fell.

“Afghans remain one of the top nationalities risking their lives to cross the Channel, but rather than create the safe routes that would allow them to reunite with family, the prime minister prefers to concentrate on new laws to further punish refugees.”

Along with Safe Passage and the Refugee Council, signatories to the letter sent to Rishi Sunak include Refugee Action, Choose Love, Ben and Jerry’s, Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants, the Welsh Refugee Council, Islamic Relief and Oxfam GB.

The letter requests that the prime minister honor the commitments made to Afghan families after the decision of UK and allied forces to flee the country led to the Taliban takeover.

Highlighting that vulnerable family members — including women, girls and those from persecuted religious and minority ethnic communities — have been forced to live in hiding in Afghanistan, the letter notes that the abandonment has put these people’s lives at great risk.

Responding to the letter, a government spokesperson said: “So far, we have brought almost 23,000 vulnerable people to safety, including thousands of people eligible for our Afghan relocation schemes.

“This complex situation presents significant challenges, including securing safe passage out of the country for those who want to leave — and who are eligible for resettlement in the UK.”

Some 6,300 Afghans brought to the UK under the scheme were forced to leave their families behind in Afghanistan and have been provided no information on if and when the government will allow them to reunite.

Amir, a 23-year-old photographer and young leader with Safe Passage, was evacuated from Afghanistan in August 2021, living alone in the UK without his parents or sister ever since.

He said: “I’m depressed and nervous for my family, my friends and for the women in Afghanistan, especially my mother and sister. They’re not allowed to go outside anymore. Now I’m alone and it’s really hard, and it is for them as well.”

Topics: UK Afghanistan

Related

Two-thirds of Albanian migrants with electronic tags in UK have removed devices: Home Office
Two-thirds of Albanian migrants with electronic tags in UK have removed devices: Home Office

Latest updates

Cutting fossil fuel subsidies is crucial to boosting ‘sustainability revolution’, ex-US VP Al Gore tells WEF
Cutting fossil fuel subsidies is crucial to boosting ‘sustainability revolution’, ex-US VP Al Gore tells WEF
Belarus’ opposition leader denounces her trial as farce
Belarus’ opposition leader denounces her trial as farce
Saudi Arabia to attract huge investments through structural changes: Minister 
Saudi Arabia to attract huge investments through structural changes: Minister 
Ukraine’s Zelensky discusses defense needs with German president
Ukraine’s Zelensky discusses defense needs with German president
NATO chief recognizes Kuwait’s security role
NATO chief recognizes Kuwait’s security role

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.